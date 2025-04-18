We're less than one week away from the start of the 2025 NFL draft, which kicks off with Round 1 on April 24. Amid a ton of buzz about early picks, top prospects and the quarterback class, we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates to break down the latest intel from around the league.

Could Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slide all the way to the New Orleans Saints after news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury? How will the Cleveland Browns address their own QB issue? Are we going to see a trade in the top 10 picks -- or potentially one late on Day 1? We get into all that.

Our experts also give their boldest draft-day predictions and empty their scouting notebooks with what they're hearing, seeing and thinking ahead of Round 1. Let's start with the latest on the Saints' first-round plans.

Jump to a section:

Could Sanders fall to NO? | How will CLE address QB?

Bold predictions | Top-10 trades | Late-Day 1 trades

Emptying our notebook: What we're hearing

Are you buying or selling Shedeur Sanders to the Saints?