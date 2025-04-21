With the 2025 NFL draft getting underway Thursday night in Green Bay and the Titans on the clock atop Round 1, it's time to share some intel and insights.

It was in this spot last year, a few days prior to a draft that saw six quarterbacks selected in the top 12 picks, when I wrote in this column: "One NFL general manager said he believes 'there is an undercurrent of support for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix,' even though his team doesn't have a first-round grade on either. This particular general manager said he believes both Penix and Nix are Day 2 picks. Some teams disagree, and there now is speculation Penix could go as high as No. 8 to the Falcons."

Maybe there is another Penix-like surprise in this draft -- we'll see soon enough. But the information below is gathered from weeks of calls with front offices and coaching staffs, and it will play out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Green Bay, where ESPN and its crew will be as the first round begins at 8 p.m. ET, live on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

This is the first NFL draft in Wisconsin in more than 85 years, since the 1940 draft was held on Dec. 9, 1939, at the Schroeder Hotel in Milwaukee. It was held on the night before the 1939 NFL Championship Game, which saw the Packers beat the Giants 27-0. The same hotel still is there, but it is now known as the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

This always is one of the best weeks of the year, with unknowns throughout the draft. Here are some of the many things I'm hearing:

Jump to a section:

Where could Shedeur Sanders land?

How high could Tyler Shough go?

Latest on Kirk Cousins, Falcons' draft plan

Where are the trades? And who could get dealt?

One team could be eyeing Ashton Jeanty

Who could be drafted higher than most think?

Will the Browns take another QB?

Expect the Texans, Eagles to be active

Quick-hit notes ahead of Round 1

Questions loom over this draft class