The 2025 NFL draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC), and our insiders are gathering all of the latest intel on how things might go down. When will the quarterbacks come off the board, and in what order? Which teams could surprise? How will the first round play out? Who are the late-rising prospects to watch? And could we even see some trades this week?

Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Adam Rittenberg have spent the past few days making calls to people around the NFL and college football, including execs, coaches and scouts. Here's all of the last-minute buzz they've heard on the 2025 draft.

Let's begin with what we're hearing on the quarterback class.

Jump to latest buzz on:

Where could the top QBs land?

What else could happen in Round 1?

Who are some names to know for Days 2-3?

Which teams could make trades at the draft?

Where will the QBs land?

Fowler: The Titans have decided to stay in the No. 1 spot, and the entire league expects the pick to be Miami quarterback Cam Ward. They've done considerable homework on Ward, spent quality time with him and his family on multiple occasions and are comfortable with not only his football ability but also his makeup off the field. But what happens next in the QB class is anyone's guess. When I asked an NFL general manager how many QBs will go in the first round, he referenced the current Vegas line of 2.5 as "about right."