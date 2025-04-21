Open Extended Reactions

Miami's Cam Ward could be the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. At 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, he led the country in passing touchdowns (39), tied for first on throws of 20-plus yards (74) and finished second in passing yards (4,313) in 2024. He posted the second-best QBR nationally at 88.7, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

But how does Ward compare to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and the other quarterbacks? Where does he excel, and where does he still need work?

Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Steve Muench from Scouts Inc., Jordan Reid and Field Yates provide their scouting reports:

Cam Ward's scouting report

Kiper: QB2

Ward has an unorthodox delivery, but he throws with accuracy and velocity from different arm angles. He displays solid game management traits, and while he had some ball security issues in 2023 at Washington State, that wasn't an issue in 2024. When things break down around him, Ward can extend plays with his legs, either throwing on the move or picking up first downs as a runner. I like his toughness, swagger and confidence.

Miller: QB1

Ward took an elite jump after transferring from Washington State. His ability to move around the pocket, dial up fastballs and threaten as a runner makes make him the biggest QB riser this season. Multiple scouts told me Ward is QB1 in the class. He assumed the top spot in my quarterback rankings thanks to his big-play ability, experience (39 starts) and top-end arm talent.

Reid: QB1

Ward led the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season since 2017 with only seven interceptions. He is an electric playmaker with a shortstop-like throwing motion that allows him to rip it to all areas of the field. He sometimes has too much faith in his arm and can have head-scratching, turnover-worthy plays, similar to how Jordan Love was at Utah State.

Ward will need to establish more comfort in accepting good, routine plays rather than chasing the risky, great ones. He can be a high-level starter with the right playcaller and could be the first quarterback off the board.

Ward transferred to Miami after playing at Washington State and Incarnate Word for four seasons. He put up impressive numbers and performances at each stop, but he played at his best with the Hurricanes. Ward has shown great poise in the pocket and in critical game situations; his footwork and decision-making have also improved. He's an escape artist with the foot speed and core strength to extend plays. He keeps his eyes downfield as he moves up in the pocket.

Ward makes off-platform throws and excels at throwing over the middle and to his right while moving to his left. He adjusts his release point in the face of pressure. He drives the ball into tight windows and downfield.

Yates: QB1

Ward had a dazzling final season of college football, nearly taking Miami to the College Football Playoff, completing 67.2% of his throws and leading all FBS quarterbacks with 39 touchdown passes. He has a laser for an arm and the ability to throw from a litany of angles. He is a crafty innovator as a playmaker, a trait that shows up when opponents bring pressure. Ward must clean up his decision-making and work to get into his base more as a thrower, but his overall poise and fearlessness in key moments is unmistakable.