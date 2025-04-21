Open Extended Reactions

While there's still debate over which position Colorado's Travis Hunter will primarily play -- wide receiver or cornerback -- there's no denying he's one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner had 96 catches for 1,258 yards on offense, as well as four interceptions on defense, this past season.

But how does Hunter stack up against the rest of the 2025 class? He's listed as a defensive back at the NFL combine, but does it make more sense for him to play receiver at the next level?

Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Steve Muench from Scouts Inc., Jordan Reid and Field Yates provide their scouting reports:

Travis Hunter's scouting report

Kiper: No. 1 overall

Hunter has a great feel for the game on offense and defense, and he played a whopping 1,458 snaps over 13 games this past season. I really think he has a chance to make an impact on both sides of the ball early in his pro career, though I'm ranking him as a receiver right now. The offensive and defensive coordinators for the team that ultimately drafts him are going to be battling to use him.

Hunter has tremendous hand-eye coordination and elite ball skills. His physical traits and quickness are off the charts, but the Heisman winner also thinks about the game at a high level. He is a highly competitive prospect who works hard to maximize his potential.

Miller: No. 2 overall

Depending on which NFL scout you ask, Hunter can play either wide receiver or cornerback in the pros (or maybe both). One exec from an NFL team told me his franchise views Hunter as a cornerback who could play a handful of offensive snaps in the pros, and I think many other teams agree with that thinking. Multiple scouts remarked that finding an elite cornerback is harder than finding an elite receiver, and that's pushing teams to prefer that the two-way star start on defense.

But I'm listing Hunter at receiver. There will be a transition period at either position; he'll have to work on route discipline at wideout. His agility, speed, toughness and sure-handedness are All-Pro quality. Despite not being a quarterback, Hunter could be in play for the first overall pick.

Reid: No. 1 overall

Hunter's combination of natural instincts, ball skills and positional flexibility is why he's the top player on my board. He was arguably better at cornerback, where he tied for second in the Big 12 in interceptions. His ability to play both ways has elicited comparisons to Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson. Hunter could be the first corner to be drafted No. 1 or the first receiver selected with that pick since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

Scouts Inc./Muench: No. 2 overall

As a cornerback, Hunter stays in phase and gets his head turned around when running with receivers. He's a playmaker who plucks the ball out of the air and picked off seven passes in the past two seasons. Hunter reads the receiver and gets his eyes on the quarterback as soon as a receiver breaks on the route. Then, he flattens out, undercuts the route and breaks up the pass from the trail position.

As a receiver, Hunter shakes defenders at the line of scrimmage and at the top of routes. He's outstanding after the catch, makes defenders miss and pulls away from pursuit. He is a vertical threat who tracks and adjusts to the ball well.

Yates: No. 1 overall

One of the most unique prospects we have ever seen, Hunter has rare versatility and a legitimate path to a Pro Bowl career as either a wide receiver or a cornerback. While my personal belief is that Hunter's ceiling is highest at wideout, I'm not agonizing much over where he will eventually end up -- he will be great on either side of the ball. His ball skills and instincts are outstanding. Hunter finished the 2024 season with 36 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense, along with 15 scores on offense.