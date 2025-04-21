Open Extended Reactions

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is heavily regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class. He had 61 pressures and 12 sacks this season, and his 18.5% pressure rate was third nationally in the FBS.

But how does he stack up against other pass rushers in this class? Where does he excel, and where does he still need work?

Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Steve Muench from Scouts Inc., Jordan Reid and Field Yates provide their scouting reports:

Abdul Carter's scouting report

Kiper: No. 2 overall

Carter has experience operating as an off-ball linebacker and also making a dent in opponents' game plans as a pass rusher off the edge. He kicked over to the latter full time this past season, and he absolutely has the traits to wreak havoc there, getting pressure on 18.5% of his pass-rush snaps. He is instinctive and fast flying to the football. Carter's 23.5 tackles for loss this past season ranked No. 1 in the nation.

We learned during combine week that Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot. However, he will not have surgery.

Miller: No. 1 overall

The transition from linebacker and part-time pass rusher to full-time defensive end has been great for Carter's NFL future. He has speed and burst off the snap, but he also has the power to move offensive tackles off their spots. And he's still learning how to be a full-time pass rusher, so there's upside. Carter started the season in the middle of my Round 1 board but has shot up to the top spot based on strong weekly performances and potential. Teams in the top five would be wise to consider him regardless of need.

Reid: No. 2 overall

Carter started slowly in his first season fully transitioning from off-ball linebacker to the edge but eventually showed why he's capable of being a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. A two-sack performance against Illinois in Week 4 really got him going, and Carter finished the season with double-digit sacks. He is an explosive and rangy player off the edge who should make an immediate NFL impact.

Scouts Inc./Muench: No. 1 overall

Carter is an outstanding pass rusher with elite initial quickness. He can get level with offensive tackles before they are set, and he dips under blocks. He runs the loop, bends inside without losing his balance and has outstanding closing burst. Carter, who moved from linebacker to edge in 2024, changes directions well and mixes in a variety of moves. He gets to depth, reads the quarterback and has his hands up in passing windows when dropping into coverage. He's a disruptive run defender who led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss in 2024. Carter has the range to make plays in pursuit.

Yates: No. 2 overall

The other player in contention for top prospect in the class, Carter is a masterful edge rusher because of his elite physical traits. He has incredible first-step quickness and can bend the edge extremely well. Carter brings versatility to the table, too, having also played extensively as a standup linebacker at Penn State. Carter's best spot is on the edge, where he racked up 12 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 61 pressures in 2024. I love his acceleration off the edge, which will lead to many game-wrecking moments in the NFL. (Carter is dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot, but he will reportedly not have surgery.)