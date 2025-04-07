Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 22 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 22 overall

Round 2: No. 55

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 125

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 181 (from New England)

Round 6: No. 199

Round 6: No. 209

Round 6: No. 214

Round 7: No. 256

Top three needs: TE, WR, DT. The Chargers spent much of last season struggling on offense while their defense allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL (17.7). Their offensive inefficiencies were on full display in their wild-card loss to the Texans, where Chargers pass catchers not named Ladd McConkey were almost nonexistent. The Chargers must add another impactful pass catcher for quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, whether it be at tight end or receiver, for this team to have a shot at making a deep postseason run.

As for the defensive line, the Chargers lost defensive tackle Poona Ford, one of their most important players this past season, in free agency. They could use a long-term answer in the interior defensive line. -- Kris Rhim