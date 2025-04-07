Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 16 selection on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 16 overall

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 152

Round 7: No. 225 (from New York Jets through Kansas City)

Top three needs: WR, DT, G. The Cardinals strengthened their defense during free agency but can still benefit from drafting a prospect on the defensive line.

Adding a third receiver would give the receivers room a boost and another playmaking option to help quarterback Kyler Murray take another step in Year 3 under coach Jonathan Gannon. And adding a guard would give Arizona options -- or even competition -- behind Isaiah Adams.