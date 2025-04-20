Open Extended Reactions

It hasn't been easy for talent evaluators to make sense of the 2025 NFL draft class. The combination of COVID-19 seasons, prospects in their mid-20s, transfers and NIL have created several obstacles for scouts to sift through.

"Maybe this is how it's going to look [from now on], but this year feels different," a longtime AFC scout said. "[It's] pretty thin on top [of the board], thick in the middle, and NIL probably carved out the back end [of Day 3]."

That leaves a class with fewer players with first-round grades than usual. But it does have one of the most unique prospects of the modern era, as Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is ranked as the No. 1 player at two different positions by much of the league. It also has a polarizing group of quarterbacks. While Cam Ward (Miami) seems destined to be the first overall pick, the rest of the crop -- led by Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) -- has drawn a variety of reactions from decision-makers.

With those factors in mind, here is my annual top-100 list heading into the draft, which starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App). This list is based on grades, not position value. This isn't meant to be a mock draft, just a pure ranking of the top prospects. Thanks to all those around the league who took the time to chat and answer piles of questions around this annual project.

Note: Listed 40 times are best verified or electronically timed.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 188 pounds | 40 time: Did not run (DNR)

There are minor concerns that Hunter's frame won't hold up in the NFL, especially if he plays offense and defense. But let's face it: The 2024 Heisman winner is the No. 1 player at wide receiver and cornerback, so that makes him my No. 1 player. The 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns along with four interceptions don't hurt, either. The challenge for whoever drafts him is finding the ideal play distribution between corner and receiver that maximizes his development and impact.

2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250 | 40 time: DNR

There are some injury concerns with Carter. He didn't work out at the combine due to a shoulder injury and had a stress fracture discovered in his right foot during the medical exam. But Carter is a relentless, explosive pass rusher, with 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss last season. He should make an immediate NFL impact.

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 211 | 40 time: DNR

There might be a slight pause about Jeanty's workload -- he averaged 31 carries per game last season -- and fumbles (nine in the past two seasons). But some believe he's the best player in this class. He rushed for 2,601 yards in 2024 and combines strength, balance and vision with big-play ability (12 runs of 50-plus yards last season).

4. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 256 | 40 time: DNR

Warren exploded as a senior, with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 after compiling 49 catches the previous three seasons. He can line up in-line, in the slot or out wide and has room for further growth. His ability to run with power and drive makes him a Wildcat quarterback option, too.

5. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 296 | 40 time: DNR

A former No. 1 overall recruit, Nolen broke out with 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles in 2024 to earn All-America honors. He was aided by Ole Miss' defensive tackle-friendly scheme, but Nolen plays with urgency and top-shelf strength. His best football is in front of him.

6. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 319 | 40 time: 4.98 seconds

There's been a lot of talk about Campbell's 32⅝-inch arm length measurement at the combine -- below the league's threshold for tackles. But Campbell has high-level movement skills and has passed every test against many of the nation's best pass rushers over the past three seasons. He's also a pounder in the run game.

7. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 296 | 40 time: DNR

A good rule when evaluating prospects in the trenches is to defer to those with an accomplished wrestling background. Graham has that, and if there were a "tossed defender aside" metric, he would likely lead the nation. He's a high-effort player with 14.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

8. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 194 | 40 time: 4.39

Some people might scoff at Barron being this high, but he's a resourceful player with the versatility to play outside, in the slot or as a dime linebacker. He has elite speed and doesn't waste steps or miss tackles. He won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 after recording five interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

9. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Height: 6-6 | Weight 248 | 40 time: DNR

Loveland sat out the combine because of right shoulder surgery but said that he would be full-go for training camp. His ability to stress the seams of the defense with his speed and movement ability are highly coveted. Loveland set the Michigan school record for tight ends with 56 receptions in 2024.

10. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 332 | 40 time: 4.91

Membou has been arguably the biggest riser in this class and projects best as a right tackle. He's smooth in pass protection and mirrored some of the nation's best edge players this past season. Membou also has the power to clear defenders in the run game.

11. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 235 | 40 time: 4.52

Is Campbell an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher? He started as an edge as a freshman, moved to linebacker as a sophomore, then played both in 2024. Campbell led the Crimson Tide in tackles (112), tackles for loss (11.5), sacks (5) and forced fumbles (2) last season.

12. Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 243 | 40 time: DNR

The Bulldogs moved Walker all over their defense, but he projects best as an edge rusher in the NFL thanks to his explosiveness and closing ability as a pass rusher. Walker has led Georgia in sacks the past two seasons but also plays with decisiveness and physicality against the run.

13. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 194 | 40 time: DNR

Johnson has been great when he has played -- he had nine interceptions and three pick-sixes in his college career, including two in 2024. But a turf-toe injury limited him to six games last season. He's fluid in coverage and has quick recognition with ideal size, but he will need to improve his tackling.

14. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 260 | 40 time: DNR

Williams suffered an ankle injury in Georgia's season opener that held him back in 2024, so he didn't have the breakout season many expected. He ended up with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, but he can make an immediate NFL impact as a pass rusher.

15. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220 | 40 time: 4.38

Emmanwori put on a show at the combine, but he is more than a workout warrior. He had 88 tackles and four interceptions this past season, two of which he returned for touchdowns. His size and traits allow him to move around and play as a safety, dime linebacker or big nickel corner.

16. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 313 | 40 time: 4.95

Harmon flourished after transferring from Michigan State, with 10.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in his only season at Oregon. His strong hands, big reach and explosiveness in shedding blockers make him a consistent interior disruptor.

17. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 191 | 40 time: 4.29

Golden averaged 17.0 yards per catch in his only season with the Longhorns, with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. The Houston transfer had the second-fastest 40 at the combine. When he's dialed in, he can separate from even the best corners and is dependable no matter where he lines up.

18. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 219 | 40 time: DNR

Ward will be selected long before this -- probably before anyone else -- because of his pocket awareness and smooth short-area movements. Add in a quick release and his mental toughness with the willingness to be the "it'' guy, and you have an immediate starter. He must clean up accuracy issues and his footwork when he's in sling-it mode.

19. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 219 | 40 time: 4.53

He is the production king of the receiver class, with back-to-back seasons of at least 84 receptions, 1,300 yards and more than 15 yards per reception. McMillan also had a 304-yard game in 2024. The former volleyball player consistently wins contested catches.

20. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 315 | 40 time: 5.16

Banks won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award last season. Some in the league believe he might be a guard because he is more refined as a punishing, smooth mover in the run game than a pass protector. Banks needs a little more strength to deal with the league's speed-to-power rushers and cleaner work with his hands.

21. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 202 | 40 time: 4.48

This wide receiver class isn't as strong as some in previous years, but Egbuka is a safe, top-tier performer who is NFL-ready. He finished as Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions (205). Egbuka runs routes with precision and tempo and consistently creates separation.

22. Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 321 | 40 time: 5.38

Booker is a powerful interior presence who plays with quality awareness in pass protection and the strength to wall off rushers. He also finishes with purpose in the run game. He was a team captain as a junior and should start right away in the NFL.

23. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: 4.41

His route portfolio will be far larger in the NFL, as the vast majority of Burden's collegiate targets came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He had only one 100-yard game in 2024, though he flourished in 2023 (86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns). Burden has powerful hands, plays with toughness and is dynamic after the catch.

24. Shemar Stewart, Edge/DT, Texas A&M

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 267 | 40 time: 4.59

Stewart is one of the toughest evaluations on the board. He has coveted physical abilities and had a ridiculous combine workout that featured a 40 time better than some receivers. His 4.5 combined sacks in three seasons are the biggest red flag, as well as his inconsistent pressure rate.

25. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 202 | 40 time: 4.43

What more do you want? Henderson had two 1,000-yard seasons and another 900-yard season, and did not fumble in his past three seasons. He is the best pass protector in this running back class and a quality receiver who runs with acceleration and tempo. It would be inaccurate to pigeonhole him as a third-down back.

26. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245 | 40 time: 4.47

Pearce's speed, explosiveness off the ball and consistent high-pressure rate (19.0% in 2024, second in FBS) are tantalizing. He doesn't have the elite flexibility of some of the best edge prospects, which could slow his development if he can't consistently disengage from blockers.

27. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 251 | 40 time: DNR

Green broke through in 2024, leading the FBS with 17 sacks, a big step up from the 4.5 he had in 2023. He is a high-effort player with flexibility and an array of counters to get to the quarterback.

28. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 248 | 40 time: DNR

Ezeiruaku is arguably the most productive player in a deep edge class, compiling 80 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles in 12 games. He moves from speed to power effectively and has the flexibility to get to the corner. He has inside counters and plays with an edge.

29. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 257 | 40 time: DNR

Few players show as much diversity in the pass rush as Scourton, and he faced more double-teams and chips than his Aggies teammates. He also plays with consistent intensity -- a third of his tackles in 2024 were for a loss, and he had 10 sacks for Purdue in 2023 before transferring.

30. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 197 | 40 time: 4.50

Starks has put plenty on tape during his 42 starts in three seasons. He played both safety and nickel corner, with six interceptions in his college career. Starks ran well at the combine, and teams have been impressed with his interviews.

31. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 331 | 40 time: 5.07

Most evaluators want to see more consistent production, but Grant's power, agility and size make him a unique player. When he's at his best, he's the kind of interior disruptor NFL teams want. He had 6.5 sacks and knocked down 11 passes over the past two seasons.

32. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 212 | 40 time: DNR

When he sets his feet in a clean pocket, Sanders shows the best mechanics and accuracy of any quarterback in this draft. His 71.8% completion rate in two seasons at Colorado is an FBS career record. But he is undersized and doesn't throw the ball quickly, which partially explains why he took an FBS-leading 94 sacks the past two seasons.

33. Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | 40 time: DNR

Zabel has the potential to play every offensive line position. He started games at left guard, left tackle and right tackle at North Dakota State, then dominated at center during Senior Bowl practices. Zabel plays with maximum toughness and awareness.

34. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 251 | 40 time: 4.68

Taylor was primarily used as an in-line player in LSU's offense, though he has some experience in the slot. He doesn't have the same timed speed as some of the other top tight ends, but his routes are clean and he knows how to put defenders in a bad spot. He's the only TE in LSU history to exceed 100 career receptions.

35. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 204 | 40 time: 4.59

Watts and Travis Hunter were the only players to be consensus All-Americans in 2023 and 2024. Watts had 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles the past two seasons combined, and his six interceptions led FBS in 2024. He has elite awareness, ball skills and is rarely flagged. He will flourish in a zone-heavy scheme.

36. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Height: 5-8 | Weight: 200 | 40 time: DNR

Sampson scored 22 rushing touchdowns last season to break a school record that stood for 95 years. While some might think he is undersized, he knows how to work the crowded areas of the field. Half of his touchdown runs last season were of 5 yards or fewer, and he has a top-shelf jump cut.

37. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 221 | 40 time: 4.46

Hampton was highly productive the past two seasons, rushing for 1,660 yards in 2024 and 1,504 in 2023. He's not a quick cutter, but he is decisive to the point of attack and is a high-contact runner who smashes through defenders. While that might not be sustainable, he did average 3.7 yards after contact last season.

38. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 317 | 40 time: DNR

Simmons' predraft assessments centered mostly around his recovery from what he said was a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that he suffered in October. Simmons has experience at both tackle spots and showed the movement ability teams want in pass protection.

39. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 195 | 40 time: 4.43

Amos has the length and willingness to be physical with receivers that translates well to the NFL. He was more consistent in zone in 2024 and can disrupt receivers in press man coverage. He also finds the ball, having knocked down 26 passes over the past three seasons.

40. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 311 | 40 time: 5.05

He had 28 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Ducks over the past two seasons and has excelled in pass protection. Conerly is an ascending player who has made significant jumps over the past two years. His performance in the Big Ten championship game, when he held Abdul Carter without a sack, turned heads.

41. Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 315 | 40 time: DNR

Jackson moved from left guard to left tackle after Josh Simmons' injury and impressed in that role. Despite some bobbles, he showed more positional flexibility than anticipated. The three-year starter has the power and movement skills to plug and play at guard.

42. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 194 | 40 time: DNR

Revel tore his left ACL during a mid-September practice, but his doctor has informed teams he is expected to be ready for training camp. He's long and has shown top-level play speed along with an understanding of route concepts.

43. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 221 | 40 time: 4.48

Judkins had three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons -- two at Ole Miss and 1,060 yards this past season for Ohio State. He scored a touchdown every 16.4 carries in his college career and runs with physicality and decisiveness.

44. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 183 | 40 time: 4.28

Hairston was the fastest player who ran at the combine and routinely closes throwing windows with his speed. He has shown comfort in man or zone, but his concentration wavers at times. He'll need to be a much better tackler as a pro to reach his potential, though his struggles there in 2024 could be attributed to a shoulder injury.

45. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 242 | 40 time: DNR

Schwesinger's film will have to speak loudly, as a hamstring injury kept him out of most combine drills and UCLA's pro day. The former walk-on was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2024 in his only season as a starter, compiling 136 tackles (90 solo). He's an effective blitzer who rarely misses tackles.

46. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 334 | 40 time: DNR

Williams pulled a hamstring on his first 40-yard dash attempt at his pro day, which could carry over postdraft. When healthy, he is an interior power player who gets involved. He had 54 tackles in 2023 and added 46 in 2024 despite missing three games. He plays a little upright, so taller NFL guards could give him some difficulty.

47. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 235 | 40 time: 4.58

Knight is one of the oldest prospects on the board -- he turned 25 in January and played six college seasons -- which might negatively impact his stock. But he gets off blocks, makes play after play and has shown maturity and work ethic in his interviews with teams.

48. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 264 | 40 time: 4.68

Evaluators saw his explosiveness during the season, but his combine workout had many scouts reassessing his tape. He doesn't look smooth when he plays and will need to improve his lower-body flexibility as a pro. But he produces, with 13 sacks over the past two seasons.

49. JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 265 | 40 time: DNR

Tuimoloau had a huge 2024 season, with 21.5 tackles for loss (third in FBS) and 12.5 sacks. Some defensive line coaches see him as a high-effort player who can improve his pass-rush techniques to have more success when he doesn't win with power after the snap.

50. Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 260 | 40 time: DNR

Sawyer closed his 2024 season on a positive note, with 4.5 sacks and six knockdowns in the Buckeyes' four playoff games. He capped it off with a strip-sack, 83-yard scoop-and-score in Ohio State's CFP semifinal victory over Texas in the Cotton Bowl. He is a power-first player who might not fit everybody's scheme but plays with intensity.

51. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 290 | 40 time: DNR

Some see a player flagged too many times for personal fouls, while others see one with the kind of relentlessness they want from a defensive lineman. His best season came in 2023, with 10.5 tackles for loss and two blocked kicks, but he also added 5.5 tackles for loss as part of a deep D-line rotation in 2024.

52. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 214 | 40 time: DNR

Bech's best seasons came in his first year (43 catches as a freshman for LSU in 2021) and his last (62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024). He consistently creates separation at the top of the route and regularly wins in contested-catch situations. Bech had a big Senior Bowl week and was the game's MVP.

53. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 250 | 40 time: DNR

Like Bech, Arroyo had a big week at the Senior Bowl. There are big questions around his health, given he was out for much of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a knee injury. But he showed an NFL-level skill set in 2024, as more than 70% of his 35 catches went for first downs or touchdowns.

54. Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 249 | 40 time: DNR

Stewart didn't work out at the combine because of a hamstring injury and chose not to work out at the Wolverines' pro day. But he gives max effort on every play, and his punishing, determined style is easy to spot on tape. He had 47 tackles for loss over four seasons and led the Wolverines with 8.5 sacks in 2024.

55. Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 255 | 40 time: DNR

Swinson is an ascending player, as he didn't start more than one game in a season until 2024. He started 12 games last season and led the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He didn't work out at the combine or LSU's main pro day.

56. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 214 | 40 time: 4.47

He's a tough matchup for defensive backs because of his size and enormous catch radius. Higgins projects to play outside or in the slot and averaged 18.5 yards per catch in 2023 and 13.6 yards per catch in 2024. He had only three drops in two seasons at Iowa State after transferring from Eastern Kentucky.

57. Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 192 | 40 time: 4.42

Few defensive backs on the board find the ball like Bowman. He had eight interceptions over the past two seasons and returned three for TDs in 2023. He does miss a lot of tackles, but Bowman showed plenty of potential as a nickel defender at the Senior Bowl.

58. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Height: 6-8 | Weight: 316 | 40 time: 5.21

Trapilo started games at both left and right tackle for the Eagles. Boston College coach Bill O'Brien, a longtime NFL coach, has lauded Trapilo's work in pass protection, where his quality hand work, reach and footwork make him tough for rushers to solve. He could be a starter with more time in the weight room.

59. Marcus Mbow, G/OT, Purdue

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 303 | 40 time: DNR

Mbow played right guard in 2022 before starting 18 games at right tackle the past two seasons. Zone-blocking teams will be interested in his movement and awareness, as he consistently makes the right choices in space. Some might move him back to guard, but his skill set is too good to ignore.

60. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 224 | 40 time: 4.57

His best attribute is his decisiveness -- Johnson has the size and power to brush off arm tackles and enough speed to create big plays. His 20 runs of at least 20 yards in 2024 were second in the nation, and his 21 rushing TDs were a school record. Pass-protection struggles have some scouts doubting whether he's capable of being a three-down back.

61. T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 297 | 40 time: DNR

He was smaller than many of the blockers he faced in the SEC, but Sanders is rarely knocked off his feet and plays with powerful hands. He should be able to play on multiple fronts and in the interior. He had 16.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

62. Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 197 | 40 time: 4.60

His timed speed will concern some, but Thomas knows how to play to his strengths. He consistently ruins pass routes by challenging receivers effectively at the line of scrimmage and down the field. He had just two career interceptions but knocked away 15 passes, including 10 in 2023.

63. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 305 | 40 time: 4.95

Alexander showed some positional versatility last season and had a quality week at the Senior Bowl against some of the better blockers in this draft. While he lined up inside most of the time, there were pass-rush situations when he played on the edge. He'll turn 25 in August, so Alexander will need to smooth his rough edges quickly, but potential is there.

64. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193 | 40 time: DNR

Morrison could have been a top-40 player if not for injury concerns. He had left hip surgery in October 2024 and had shoulder surgery last spring. He had nine interceptions combined in 2022 and 2023. Morrison is a smooth player in his transitions and plays with high-end awareness.

65. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205 | 40 time: 4.42

Somewhat hidden on a below-average Mountain West team, Royals averaged 15.2 yards per reception in back-to-back seasons. He had a combined 10 receptions of 50 or more yards in those two years, and he had 55 receptions for 834 yards in seven games in 2024 before a foot injury ended his season.

66. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 305 | 40 time: 5.11

At his best, Farmer plays with power and overwhelms guards and centers. There are several examples of him quickly overpowering his blocker to gain early control on a play. There are questions about Farmer's consistency, as he never exceeded 32 tackles in a season.

67. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 191 | 40 time: 4.35

He led the team in pass breakups in the past two seasons, with nine in 2023 and seven in 2024. Some see Parrish as a physical and fluid nickel corner, but he will need to clean up some tackling issues. However, Parrish's route recognition and ability to close on the ball give him a chance to contribute quickly.

68. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 223 | 40 time: DNR

He finished his career as the Rebels' all-time leader in passing yards (10,617) and total offense (12,117). Dart is also a capable runner, rushing for 1,543 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career. He'll have to clean up his footwork, throw with better anticipation and challenge defenses more outside the numbers to succeed in the NFL.

69. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 332 | 40 time: DNR

He was limited to 12 starts between 2021 and 2023, buried behind future NFL players Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat. Collins started all 16 games for Texas last season and showed untapped potential with 55 tackles, a blocked kick and seven knocked-down passes.

70. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205 | 40 time: 4.54

Harris has the size-speed combination the NFL likes but will be expected to diversify his route tree after little more than hitches and go routes in the Ole Miss offense. He missed five games this past season but still finished with 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

71. Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 244 | 40 time: 4.72

Umanmielen is an active player with pop after the snap. He had seven sacks in 12 games at Florida in 2023, with 10.5 sacks in 12 games with the Rebels last season. Over the past two seasons, 28.9% of his tackles have gone for lost yardage. He might be a situational rusher early in his career until he adds more strength.

72. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 194 | 40 time: 4.39

Noel brings value as a potential kickoff and punt returner (he was the Big 12's Co-Special Teams Player of the Year), and is a receiver who consistently showed some of the best play speed in this class. He plays closer to his timed speed than many others and averaged 14.9 yards per catch last season.

73. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215 | 40 time: DNR

Winston is another player whose draft stock was likely impacted by an injury last season -- he suffered a torn right ACL in the Nittany Lions' second game. He led the team in tackles in 2023 with 60. Winston has some assignment bobbles, but he tackles with purpose and can cover tight ends.

74. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 331 | 40 time: 5.01

A durable three-year starter who started his final 38 games at left tackle for the Gophers, Ersery is a powerful presence in the run game. NFL teams with a healthy dose of inside zone plays might provide the best fit. Ersery likely projects as a right tackle as a pro.

75. Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 279 | 40 time: 4.67

He had 8.5 sacks and knocked down five passes in 10 games last season (he missed four games with injuries). Burch has all of the physical traits defensive coaches want in a pass rusher, but many scouts believe he needs to be more consistent with his effort and production.

76. Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 308 | 40 time: 4.97

Ratledge started parts of four seasons at guard for the Bulldogs but missed most of 2021 with a foot injury and was sidelined for four games last season after ankle surgery. He is a brawler who has battled some of the country's best interior defensive linemen, which should quickly make him an NFL starter.

77. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 186 | 40 time: 4.45

He started at least 10 games in each of his four college seasons. Mukuba plays with strong awareness, totaling five interceptions last season after transferring from Clemson. Some scouts believe he could play slot corner if needed as well as the deep middle. He's a spotty tackler at times, but Mukuba's coverage skills are coveted.

78. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: 4.32

Tuten averaged at least 5 yards per carry in all four of his college seasons -- two at North Carolina A&T, two at Virginia Tech -- topping out at 6.3 yards per carry in 2024. He runs with quality power for his size, and once he's in the open, he closes the deal. But his fumbles -- eight over the past two seasons -- are a red flag.

79. Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 259 | 40 time: DNR

Scouts' opinions on Oladejo evolved after he switched from inside linebacker to edge rusher two games into the 2024 season. He ended 2024 with 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He will need to smooth out some rough edges, but Oladejo has the length and speed to be a quality edge rusher with the physicality of an inside linebacker.

80. Wyatt Milum, G/OT, West Virginia

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 313 | 40 time: 5.27

A former pitcher who had offers to play collegiate baseball, Milum projects to be a guard as a pro and plays with toughness and savvy in pass protection. He started 43 games over the past four seasons for the Mountaineers -- eight at right tackle, 35 at left tackle.

81. Jonah Savaiinaea, G/OT, Arizona

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 324 | 40 time: 4.95

Savaiinaea has potential positional versatility given he started games at right guard, left tackle and right tackle with the Wildcats. He likely projects to be a guard as a pro and has the kind of stoutness in pass protection that playcallers want on the interior.

82. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195 | 40 time: 4.30

Porter is a special teams ace who could be a real find at cornerback for an ambitious team. He blocked at least one kick in four different seasons, including two last season. He started his college career at receiver and didn't start a game on defense until 2024, but he had three interceptions in his seven starts.

83. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 336 | 40 time: 5.26

Despite being a three-year starter at left tackle for the Wolfpack, Belton projects as a right tackle in the NFL. His footwork is a little clunky at times, but he can overwhelm defenders when his technique is right.

84. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: 4.44

The native Canadian is still early in his developmental curve but burst on the scene with a 294-yard performance against Colorado and Travis Hunter in October 2023. Ayomanor tips his hand at times in his routes, but he possesses too much potential to ignore.

85. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 311 | 40 time: 5.09

Grant might need some time to make the jump from the FCS Coastal Athletic Association to the NFL. But the former wrestler is a four-year college starter and is an intriguing big-framed tackle prospect who has shown quality footwork and hand placement.

86. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 224 | 40 time: 4.58

Mondon can be a tough evaluation. Scouts would see him get fooled on play-action or miss a run fit but also consistently fill up the stat sheet against top competition. A three-year starter for the Bulldogs who pursues plays with vigor, Mondon has shown blitzing ability and comfort dropping in coverage. He had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot in the spring of 2024.

87. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 241 | 40 time: 4.71

He went from 19 receptions as a freshman in 2022 to an FBS-leading 117 receptions last season. Fannin also led the FBS in 2024 with 1,555 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He looks a little stiff at times, but he catches everything and has shown good run-after-the-catch work. Fannin must show he can consistently win against man coverage to succeed in the NFL.

88. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 219 | 40 time: 4.63

There are question marks around Shough, who started his college career at Oregon in 2018. He will turn 26 in September and missed parts of three seasons with a broken collarbone, broken left leg and a left shoulder injury. But he has a quality arm, works the entire field and understands coverages. He needs to get rid of the ball quicker and maintain his mechanics under duress.

89. Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 222 | 40 time: 4.63

He's the size of a big safety, so Paul will need to add bulk if he's going to be a weakside linebacker. But he's active and sound in his assignments, and his 2024 season -- 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception -- against SEC competition can't be dismissed.

90. Ashton Gillotte, Edge, Louisville

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 264 | 40 time: 4.65

He consistently affects the pocket -- 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons to go with 24.5 tackles for loss -- and plays with savvy power. He works the edge with balance, and his active hands make it difficult for blockers to get in the first punch. Gillotte could fit a 4-3 or a 3-4.

91. Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 254 | 40 time: 4.73

After four seasons of productive play at Georgia Tech, Kennard flourished in his lone season at South Carolina, compiling an SEC-leading 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He gets overpowered at times, but he can find productive snaps as a situational rusher until he adds some play strength.

92. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190 | 40 time: 4.40

Williams made the most of a fifth season with 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns (fourth in the FBS) in 2024. He is a dynamic catch-and-run option because he creates separation in vertical routes as well as on crossing patterns. Williams will have to hone his catch concentration, as late hands have been an occasional issue.

He disrupts and wrecks plays on the interior. Norman-Lott thrives in a gap scheme where he can consistently provide impactful snaps with his high effort and physicality. He started only two games in Tennessee's defensive line rotation the past two seasons but still had a combined 9.5 sacks.

94. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 247 | 40 time: 4.63

Ferguson set school records for career receptions (134) and touchdowns (16) by a tight end. Scouts have critiqued his work as a run blocker, and he has struggled when asked to square up at the point of attack, but Ferguson is a productive pass catcher who should show a more diverse route tree in an NFL offense.

95. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 206 | 40 time: DNR

Ransom is a strong safety who gets to the ball, attacks the line of scrimmage in the run game and makes receivers think twice when they cross the field. He had 76 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles last season. He also has special teams value, with two blocked kicks in 2022.

96. Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 197 | 40 time: 4.33

Ransaw is a big nickel option with some explosiveness and elite speed. He is also a strong tackler in the open field who should be an immediate contributor on special teams. Ransaw could smoothly move to a coverage safety role in a zone-heavy scheme as well.

97. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 217 | 40 time: 4.40

There is work for Milroe to do, to be sure, but his raw materials are uncommon. Milroe has a powerful arm, shows a quick release when his footwork is right and can crush a defense's soul when he pulls the ball down to run. His accuracy wavers at times, and he doesn't always throw with the anticipation or the right touch in the short and intermediate areas, but potential is there.

98. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 219 | 40 time: 4.66

Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns last season to go with 605 receiving yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass. He won't break as many tackles against NFL linebackers, but he's a three-down back with quality play speed who plays with ferocity and offers playcallers a bevy of options.

99. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 198 | 40 time: 4.42

Etienne comes with lower usage than most RB prospects -- Jeanty had more carries in the final nine games of last season (279) than Etienne had the past two years (253) -- but he has the three-down potential many backs in this draft do not. He is a polished receiver who makes good choices in pass protection with 4.4 speed. Some wish he had more power, but he'll play quickly for offenses smart enough to get him in open space.

100. Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 203 | 40 time: 4.57

After three seasons at quarterback, Nash moved to wide receiver in 2022 and finished with only six catches that year. Fast-forward to 2024, and Nash had 1,382 receiving yards (No. 2 in the FBS) and an FBS-leading 16 touchdowns. Nash is a player with top-tier body control, toughness and a catch radius any quarterback would love.

My No. 100 isn't always the 100th-best player, but someone who I feel deserved a little more attention in the draft windup. Past No. 100s have included Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall, DE Malcolm Koonce (a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2021), OL Andrew Vorhees (selected No. 229 by Baltimore in 2023 -- he missed the season after he tore his right ACL at the combine) and LB Mohamed Kamara last year (selected by the Dolphins in the fifth round).

Close, but not quite: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU; Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson; Cam Jackson, DT, Florida; JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss; RJ Harvey, RB, UCF; Nohl Williams, CB, California; Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon; Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma; Jared Wilson, C, Georgia; Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky; Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State; Sai'vion Jones, Edge, LSU; Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State.