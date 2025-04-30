Marcus Spears and Jason McCourty praise the Bears' offseason and state that it's time for Caleb Williams to step up to the plate. (2:00)

There were 257 names called in the 2025 NFL draft. Some front offices did better than others with their selections -- I really like the Eagles' class -- but how did the individual picks stack up across all seven rounds? I ranked the best 100 selections.

This list isn't based purely on talent -- that's why we had predraft prospect rankings. Here, we factored in value (where a player was drafted vs. where he was ranked predraft), scheme fit, how the selection addressed a need, what the prospect brings on the field and whether additional assets were gained or lost in draft-day trades to acquire him. Every round is represented, and there are even 38 picks from Day 3 among these 100 highlighted selections.

Which picks crack the top 10? What moves from Rounds 4-7 make the list? And which teams dominated with multiple highly ranked additions? Let's stack the best 100 picks of the 2025 draft, starting with one of my favorite players throughout this process.

Note: When each player was selected is listed by Round-Pick in parentheses.

Jump to the best pick of each round:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

My final overall ranking: No. 13

Burden was my top wide receiver in the class (I'm counting Travis Hunter as a two-way player), and he landed in a great situation with the Bears and new coach Ben Johnson. Burden's yards-after-catch ability is terrific, and Johnson's scheme has been elite at creating space for wide receivers. Burden likely starts as a slot receiver with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze flanking him, but he thrived in that alignment at Missouri.

My final overall ranking: No. 7

Johnson was a top-10 player in this class when looking solely at film and not accounting for injuries. While he didn't want to slip to Round 2, Jonathan Gannon's system is a great fit for him. Johnson has Trevon Diggs-esque ball-hawking skills and is a shutdown corner when healthy. This is one of the steals of the draft as far as value, as he was taken 40 spots lower than I had him ranked.

My final overall ranking: No. 3

Not only did Jeanty represent obvious value, but he also fills a team need. The Raiders' new brass -- coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly -- want a power running game, and Jeanty was the clear top back in the class. He'll be heavily featured as a runner and a receiver while bringing the culture Carroll wants to establish in Las Vegas.

My final overall ranking: No. 15

I like Campbell's fit in Philadelphia as much as I dig the 16-spot value the Eagles got by selecting him in this spot. We just saw Zack Baun have an All-Pro season as a triple-threat linebacker in Philly. Campbell is in the same mold but is arguably faster and stronger with higher pass-rush potential. He'll need some time to recover from surgery to repair a torn labrum, but no other team develops front-seven defenders like the Eagles.

My final overall ranking: No. 5

Walker was a top-five player on my board, and Atlanta ended his draft-night slide midway through the first round. Not only did the Falcons get great value, but they also got a player who fits perfectly for its scheme and need. Walker's NFL position has yet to be determined (he played both linebacker and edge at Georgia in 2024), but he brings desperately needed speed and high upside as a pass rusher in a 3-4 alignment.

From left, Jalon Walker, Luther Burden III and Malaki Starks were great 2025 draft picks and could be stars. ESPN

My final overall ranking: No. 2

Hunter was either the No. 1 or No. 2 player on most boards. I loved that Jaguars first-year general manager James Gladstone made an aggressive trade to move up to get him. He slides in perfectly as an offensive playmaker for quarterback Trevor Lawrence alongside second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. And on top of that, he's also going to be able to help Jacksonville on defense.

My final overall ranking: No. 6

I had Loveland as my No. 1 tight end, and apparently the Bears agreed; they made him the top tight end drafted. His ability in the passing game -- he runs routes like a receiver and has the speed to separate from linebackers and safeties -- makes Loveland an easy comparison to Sam LaPorta, whom Bears coach Ben Johnson had great success with in Detroit. Value, need and scheme fit all match with this pick.

My final overall ranking: No. 1

Having my top-ranked player "fall" to No. 3 actually represents great value, but Carter is also a great fit in a Giants defense that has established stars in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and edge rusher Brian Burns. Carter doesn't have to carry the defense right away and can be used the way the Cowboys used Micah Parsons as a rookie. He'll play some linebacker, rush the passer and be a defensive chess piece.

My final overall ranking: No. 21

I projected Starks to Baltimore in my final mock draft because of how much the scheme fit made sense for both prospect and team. Starks' ability to play deep safety, in the slot or in a two-safety set makes him a match with star Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. Starks' coverage instincts will get him on the field early, and selecting him at No. 27 was incredibly smart and good value.

My final overall ranking: No. 25

Regardless of why Sanders fell in the draft, getting a prospect universally ranked in the top 32 at pick No. 144 represents terrific value for the Browns. I graded Sanders as a starter-level quarterback, someone realistically on par with Geno Smith coming out of college. If Sanders' career matches Smith's, the former Colorado QB will be one of the biggest steals of the past 10 drafts.

Stephen A. Smith says Deion and Shedeur Sanders share blame, but Stephen A. voices his frustration at how far Shedeur Sanders slid in the NFL draft.

My final overall ranking: No. 18

When Seattle traded up to make this pick, my immediate thought was that Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has his Kyle Hamilton-like safety. Emmanwori has drawn comparisons to Derwin James Jr. thanks to his size, speed and playmaking ability, and he is going to be great in the Seahawks' defense.

My final overall ranking: No. 31

I had Amos as a Round 1 possibility to the Commanders in my final mock draft because of their need for a physical press cornerback. Instead, they were able to get him at the end of Round 2. Amos' ability to win at the line of scrimmage and be physical will allow him to shine opposite Marshon Lattimore.

My final overall ranking: No. 8

I absolutely love the Saints pairing Banks, my top-ranked tackle, with Taliese Fuaga, their first-rounder from last year. This roster needs an identity and now has one up front. Banks can either play at left tackle with Fuaga replacing Trevor Penning at right tackle or play left guard next to Fuaga.

My final overall ranking: No. 36

The Cowboys didn't get their receiver or running back needs addressed early, but they did get a speedy pass rusher to help Micah Parsons. Ezeiruaku has excellent length (34-inch arms) and a dynamic first step with closing speed off the edge. He needs to add play power but provides great value in the middle of Round 2.

My final overall ranking: No. 11

The Broncos' secondary is absolutely loaded after getting my No. 11 player with the No. 20 pick. Barron's versatility is impressive, as he spent significant time at corner, slot corner and safety at Texas. He won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 and brings experience, playmaking ability and great tackling skills to a Denver secondary that already has Pat Surtain II.

My final overall ranking: No. 34

If you want to unlock quarterback Justin Fields' potential, getting him a tight end who can be a safety valve is a great way to do it. Taylor is a safe pick because of his natural receiving skills and ability as a route runner. He might be too lean to be an accomplished blocker right away, but Taylor is a high-effort player who could quickly become the Jets' No. 2 receiving option.

My final overall ranking: No. 12

Even though I had Campbell as my OT2 (behind Kelvin Banks Jr.), I like this pick because it represents the Patriots' commitment to protecting second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Campbell, 21, is set up to be Maye's longtime protector and fits the no-nonsense player archetype New England coach Mike Vrabel covets.

My final overall ranking: No. 9

The Colts had the worst tight end production in the NFL last season, so Warren fills a major hole. He's a proven playmaker and a mismatch for defenders. He scored touchdowns as a tight end, receiver, running back and quarterback last season. Having a player like Warren is a great way for the Colts to see what they have in quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

My final overall ranking: No. 10

The Jets drafted an offensive tackle in the first round for the second year in a row and got an ascending player with elite physical tools. Membou is a force in the run game with the agility to recover well as a pass blocker. His best football is ahead of him, and the Jets now have two exciting young tackles in Membou and Olu Fashanu.

My final overall ranking: No. 14

Even though he was the No. 14 player on my board, Ward was my top quarterback and a valuable pick in a draft that lacked depth at the position. His arm talent, creativity and field vision will help him have early success. The Titans' aggressiveness in zeroing in on Ward and refusing trade offers deserves praise.

My final overall ranking: No. 16

The Packers waited 23 years between first-round receivers and got one of the fastest players to test at the combine. Golden ran a 4.29 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and led all FBS receivers last season with 23 receptions of 20 yards or more. He'll join a young, talented Green Bay receiver room and give Jordan Love an intermediate and deep passing option.

My final overall ranking: No. 48

Jackson is one of this draft's best value picks, a high-upside edge rusher who joins a Buffalo defense lacking impact players. He's similar to Bills edge rusher AJ Epenesa, as Jackson is a solid three-down performer. He doesn't have the sudden moves to get double-digit sacks, but Jackson is a future starter and emblematic of the "meat and potatoes" nature of this class.

My final overall ranking: No. 4

Even without considering the trade, I love the idea of Graham playing next to Myles Garrett on the Browns' defensive line. Graham doesn't lose reps and will draw attention away from Garrett on the edge. The defensive line could quickly become a strength for a team that's lacking advantages. Add in the 2026 first-round pick the Browns got by trading down, and this was a quality move.

My final overall ranking: No. 47

I once thought Thomas could be a first-rounder after a great Senior Bowl week, but poor testing at his pro day pushed his projection to Round 2. The Jets were able to get him a round later. Yes, Thomas' long speed isn't great, but his toughness and ability to win at the line of scrimmage make him a potential D.J. Reed replacement.

My final overall ranking: No. 22

The value at No. 8 might not be ideal, but everything else about this pick is exciting. Quarterback Bryce Young needed a receiver who can win one-on-one battles, and McMillan thrives in contested-catch situations. Having a 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver is great for Young's development, and Panthers coach Dave Canales worked well with big receivers in Tampa Bay.

My final overall ranking: No. 57

Revel's elite size and playmaking ability had him looking like a first-rounder before he tore an ACL in September. The Cowboys didn't need a corner in this draft, which shows how much they valued Revel. They got him nearly 20 picks lower than I had him ranked. This could be one of the biggest steals in this draft if he gets healthy and develops into a future starter.

My final overall ranking: No. 24

We can debate the value of drafting a guard at No. 12, but the Cowboys know how valuable a top-level interior lineman can be after having All-Pro Zack Martin for 11 seasons. Sometimes teams need to hit singles in the draft, and the Cowboys got at least that in Booker, who is a safe pick. Reinforcing Dak Prescott's protection was a clear priority.

My final overall ranking: No. 32

The Seahawks needed to improve their offensive line after signing quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency, and Zabel's versatility fits that mission. He played both tackle and guard positions in college and showed he could play center at the Senior Bowl. While this was a slight reach in value, Zabel's potential to be a foundational offensive lineman made this a good choice in Round 1.

My final overall ranking: No. 29

It's rare to find a Pro Bowl-caliber talent at left tackle late in Round 1. But had Simmons not torn his left patellar tendon in October, there's a good chance he would have been the first tackle drafted. Simmons was playing as well as any offensive tackle in the country prior to getting hurt and could be the Chiefs' long-desired solution to protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

Josh Simmons' NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Ohio State's Josh Simmons as he heads to the Kansas City Chiefs.

My final overall ranking: No. 40

I expected Noel to be off the board in the early second round. Instead, he slipped to Round 3, where the Texans will pair him with college teammate Jayden Higgins to boost their receiver room. A win of 39 spots on my board, Noel can step into the role injured receiver Tank Dell filled, as Noel's quickness at the line and deep speed make him a plug-and-play slot receiver.

My final overall ranking: No. 42

Getting a 54-pick value is always good, but pairing Watts with Jessie Bates III is great. It gives Atlanta a ball-hawking safety duo. Watts' 13 interceptions in his past two seasons at Notre Dame made him one of the country's best defensive backs, and he now brings that ability to a Falcons defense that also nabbed edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in Round 1.

My final overall ranking: No. 19

Adding Hampton to the free agent signing of Najee Harris has the potential to transform the Chargers' rushing attack. Hampton brings a breakaway speed element that Harris lacks and scored 30 touchdowns in his past two college seasons. Many thought Hampton would be off the board in the top 20, so getting him at No. 22 was decent value and filled one of the Chargers' biggest holes.

My final overall ranking: No. 75

Wilson was my top-rated center and will get an opportunity to learn behind Garrett Bradbury for a season. Wilson's agility shines in run-blocking situations, but he's developing his strength and anchor ability in pass protection. Identifying a future O-line starter 20 spots later than he was supposed to come off the board is a win for the Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye.

My final overall ranking: No. 20

One scout told me before the draft that Nolen had "the highest potential of any defender in the class." He's now paired with Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon, a proven developer of defensive line talent. The Cardinals' 4-3 scheme will help maximize Nolen's quick first step.

My final overall ranking: No. 23

While the Buccaneers weren't expected to pick a receiver in Round 1, Mike Evans' age and Chris Godwin's health make Egbuka a smart addition. He's a professional route runner whose toughness on underneath routes complements Baker Mayfield's ability to sling fastballs on slants. Getting to learn from Evans and Godwin will benefit Egbuka, too.

My final overall ranking: No. 37

The Giants traded back into Round 1 to pick Dart, securing the fifth-year option on a quarterback who needs to develop. Dart can learn from veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and coach Brian Daboll's ability to maximize QBs who threaten defenses with their legs puts the rookie in a great spot to become a solid starter in time.

My final overall ranking: No. 51

Robinson was one of the best value adds in the draft, as the Eagles got a player ranked just outside my top 50 early in Round 4. Robinson is more accomplished as a run stopper than a pass rusher, but the Eagles are as good at developing defensive linemen as anyone in the NFL. Their tutelage makes me confident of Robinson's higher grade coming to fruition.

My final overall ranking: No. 28

Williams played well in two big games against Texas, but an ankle injury in Week 1 lingered all season and carried over to his predraft testing. He was regarded as an elite prospect entering the 2024 season and will get a chance to thrive with All-Pro Nick Bosa drawing attention opposite him. New defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can unlock Williams' considerable potential.

My final overall ranking: No. 27

Stewart starred in the predraft process, acing the combine and showing his explosive ability in testing. The Bengals were intrigued enough to make a small reach in terms of value, but Stewart's upside is as high as any player in the class. If he can turn his testing numbers into production on a Cincinnati defense that is seeking help, Stewart will look like a steal at No. 17.

My final overall ranking: No. 58

Harris would have been a lot higher on my board had he not missed five games because of injury in 2024. His smooth route-running skills and soft hands fit nicely alongside quarterback Justin Herbert and second-year receiver Ladd McConkey. Harris will have every chance to thrive as the Chargers' starting X receiver.

My final overall ranking: No. 38

I had Judkins as my No. 3-ranked back with an early-Round 2 grade, which is where the Browns picked him. I love how Judkins fits into Kevin Stefanski's offense as a Nick Chubb replacement thanks to his inside rushing ability and underrated runaway speed. Judkins will be given every opportunity to be Cleveland's RB1.

My final overall ranking: No. 60

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered in September might delay the start of Winston's rookie season, but he has starter-level traits and likely would have been a first-rounder on my board if he hadn't been injured.

My final overall ranking: No. 44

One of the first things that comes to mind when thinking about the Steelers is powerful, physical backs who run downhill. Johnson punished defenses at Iowa (and also excelled on outside zone carries). And Pittsburgh got him 39 spots lower than where I ranked him.

My final overall ranking: No. 64

The Browns had several value picks in this draft and Sampson was one of the best, with a 62-point swing in terms of grade vs. draft position. His dynamic slashing style forms an ideal thunder-and-lightning pairing with fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins.

My final overall ranking: No. 33

This was a slight reach, but with Grey Zabel off the board, Minnesota grabbed the only remaining interior lineman with a starting rookie grade. Jackson's experience at left guard, and the ability he showed at left tackle in a pinch last season, made him one of my favorite players to scout. He's super steady and fills a giant need.

My final overall ranking: No. 39

Henderson will see the field early on third downs as both the best receiving back in the class and the best pass protector. Along with making an impact in the passing game, Henderson will have a major role in the Patriots' outside run game.

My final overall ranking: No. 87

Ransom received a Round 3 grade on my board following a standout senior season in which the Ohio State Buckeyes won a national title. He's a hard-hitting safety who lives in the box, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's a starter at some point this season.

My final overall ranking: No. 62

Sawyer's hard-nosed, all-hustle mentality makes him another classic Steelers pick. He has some tightness that might limit his every-down ability, but Sawyer has proved to be a playmaker in big games. (See Michigan and Texas last season.)

My final overall ranking: No. 93

Kennard was impossible to miss on South Carolina's defense, setting the tone with his energy and pass-rush relentlessness. The Chargers need a successor to Khalil Mack on the edge, and Kennard will get an early chance to show that he can fill that role.

My final overall ranking: No. 160

The Chiefs clearly missed Jerick McKinnon's receiving and speed rushing ability last season. So now they have his clone in Smith, a former receiver turned running back. He won't steal inside carries from the rest of the RB room, but Smith can make an immediate impact as a third-down back.

My final overall ranking: No. 82

I never saw Milroe as a Round 1 option, but where the Seahawks picked him was perfect for a developmental QB. He has rare running ability, throws a sweet deep ball and has the work ethic to learn and grow as a passer. He'll be an immediate factor as a running threat in sub packages.

The Seahawks select Alabama QB Jalen Milroe with the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

My final overall ranking: No. 43

The Bills wanted to find impact defensive players who could hold up against AFC rivals like the Chiefs and Ravens. Hairston is a fast (4.28-second 40), feisty corner whose footwork was among the best in the draft. He was widely projected to be picked in the 20s, so getting him at No. 30 was actually solid value.

My final overall ranking: No. 45

Schwesinger was the only true off-ball linebacker with a starter grade on my board. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status unknown after his 2024 neck injury, Schwesinger could be a Week 1 starter at either the weakside or middle linebacker spots.

My final overall ranking: No. 98

Walker might not have elite measurables and comes from an FCS school, but his quickness and ability to win with a bull rush will make him a fun fit in the Buccaneers' base 3-4 scheme as an outside linebacker.

My final overall ranking: No. 26

We can debate about whether Pittsburgh should have taken a quarterback with this pick, but Harmon checked off the team's other biggest need. He'll also get the chance to learn from a legend in Cameron Heyward.

My final overall ranking: No. 95

Riley was bothered by injury last season, but his tape shows me he can be a quality slot cornerback in the NFL. He has been coached up well enough to see the field as a rookie and is a big value win for the Saints.

My final overall ranking: No. 76

Value, need, scheme fit -- the Royals pick fulfills all three. My comp for him was Rashee Rice, and now Royals will get to play in the offense that helped Rice become a breakout performer before he got injured in 2024.

My final overall ranking: No. 63

The Lions lost right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency and smoothly replaced him with Ratledge. This pick also represented good value since four guards were already off the board, and Ratledge was likely the only remaining starter.

My final overall ranking: No. 80

I graded Ewers as a "developmental starter," and he landed with a team where he can evolve into that (while also having potential opportunities, given Tua Tagovailoa's injury history). The fact that he was still available in Round 7 is shocking, but teams are hesitant to draft backup QBs in the middle rounds in this era of team-building.

My final overall ranking: No. 78

Harvey was one of my sleepers in the predraft process, and I expected he would be drafted in Round 3 or 4. The Broncos jumped the line by taking Harvey in Round 2. But his ability to finish runs and make a difference as a receiver reminds me of Bucky Irving coming out of college, and I like this pick.

My final overall ranking: No. 86

Mukuba was further down my board because of concerns about his hard-hitting style combined with a smaller frame. But he could start in Week 1 for the Eagles because of his range, playmaking traits and versatile alignment skills.

My final overall ranking: No. 89

Williams stole the show at the Senior Bowl with his quick feet and ability to win in one-on-one situations. The Patriots did well in drafting linemen to protect Drake Maye, but this pick was also important in giving Maye a young receiving threat with deep speed and special route running.

My final overall ranking: No. 96

Fairchild was one of my favorite interior prospects despite being banged up throughout last season. The Bengals' interior offensive line is in enough flux that I ranked guard as their No. 5 need.

My final overall ranking: No. 129

Blue will have a chance to see the field immediately, as he was the first running back the Cowboys drafted. He has had some fumbling issues but has electric speed out of the backfield and receiving ability. He has breakout potential if he can secure the ball.

My final overall ranking: No. 134

Johnson was highly productive in college but slid a bit after weighing 154 pounds at the combine. The size concerns are real but getting him in Round 7 makes this one of the best straight value picks of the draft.

My final overall ranking: No. 81

One of the Chiefs' top needs was an outside cornerback to complement All-Pro Trent McDuffie. Williams is a physical player with length, speed and toughness, and he had seven interceptions last season. Kansas City's ability to hit on corners should make fans feel pretty good about this pick.

My final overall ranking: No. 123

While Travis Hunter might play some cornerback, the Jaguars needed a full-time addition at the position. Ransaw is a developmental player whose speed and agility project him as a future NFL starter.

My final overall ranking: No. 88

I spoke to a Rams source who said the team was looking for "highly productive players who love football." That reads like a line from Stewart's scouting report. He produced consistently the past two seasons and was a leader on Michigan's defense.

Check out some of the top highlights from Michigan's Josaiah Stewart

My final overall ranking: No. 136

Sometimes the fit between a player and a coach is perfect. That's the case with this pick, with the uber-aggressive Mike Vrabel selecting arguably the hardest hitter in the draft early in Round 4.

My final overall ranking: No. 77

Horton slid in the draft after an injury-plagued 2024, but his tape is of a player capable of starting in the NFL. I like his toughness at the catch point and all-around ball skills. And his outside speed could get him on the field quickly.

My final overall ranking: No. 139

Martinez is a powerful, punishing runner who could be an NFL starter in the right offense. Klint Kubiak's scheme qualifies. While the Seahawks have a deep running back room, both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet have dealt with injuries in their young careers.

My final overall ranking: No. 104

Atlanta doubled down at edge rusher and safety, and Bowman's versatility aligns with new teammate Xavier Watts' skills. Bowman might see snaps at nickel safety first, but he has starter upside and ball skills.

My final overall ranking: No. 97

Pegues played defensive tackle, fullback and tight end at Ole Miss and was one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. He's also an impressive nose tackle, something the Raiders' roster was lacking.

My final overall ranking: No. 72

The Panthers went heavy on defense after Round 1, and Umanmielen will be given every opportunity to become a starter. He was viewed as a tweener in the draft process, but I'm high on his upside as a stand-up rusher.

My final overall ranking: No. 74

Burch's physical tools are impressive -- his movement skills were apparent when he played Wildcat quarterback at Oregon. He has to round out his pass-rushing tools, but the upside is tremendous.

My final overall ranking: No. 85

There aren't high expectations for Howard, but he outperformed them throughout his college career, so he could do it again. He'll be a QB3 option as a rookie but has room to rise given the lack of youth on the Steelers' quarterback depth chart.

My final overall ranking: No. 116

Neal was way better than the 184th best player in the draft, and the Saints might have stolen a real good backup with goal-line and short-yardage toughness. He also has the hands to be an effective pass catcher on screens and swing passes.

My final overall ranking: No. 168

The 49ers made a commitment to stopping the run in this draft, and West will see early reps along the defensive line as a potential developmental starter at 3-technique.

My final overall ranking: No. 155

Buchanan was one of my favorite linebackers to watch on film and landed with a team that has had a historic run at the position. He won't be unseating Roquan Smith anytime soon, but Buchanan has the goods to eventually start in the NFL.

My final overall ranking: No. 124

The Titans needed to provide Cam Ward with playmakers, and Ayomanor could be a big slot receiver early. He has the skills to win on breaking routes that will make him a pitch-and-catch target.

My final overall ranking: No. 120

Miami has needed a 3-technique since Christian Wilkins left in free agency last offseason. Phillips has the first-step quickness to slide into that role and flourish.

My final overall ranking: No. 102

Swinson was one of my favorite Day 3 value picks. He's also a prototypical Mike Vrabel selection with his versatility and toughness setting the edge as a 3-4 linebacker or 4-3 defensive end.

My final overall ranking: No. 73

Shough was a reach based on value, but the Saints needed a quarterback who could step right into the lineup given Derek Carr's injury. Shough is one of the only quarterbacks in this class capable of that, because of his experience and pro-ready arm talent.

Jason McCourty analyzes the strengths of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and if he'll be ready to play right away with Derek Carr nursing a shoulder injury.

My final overall ranking: No. 53

The Raiders had to find an outside receiver in this draft, and Bech has some of the nicest hands of any pass catcher in the class. He'll be a rookie starter thanks to his route-running prowess.

My final overall ranking: No. 66

Mbow was a value win, as the Giants selected him in Round 5 even though he had a third-round grade as a developmental prospect. Mbow could even be the team's long-term answer at right tackle.

My final overall ranking: No. 153

Roberts has the ability to win from a 3-technique alignment or live on the end of the defensive line. He will provide power opposite the Bucs' speedy edge rushers.

My final overall ranking: No. 79

A Georgia defender to the Eagles? Those tend to work out. Mondon is fast and agile, and he has sideline-to-sideline range. He needs to work on diagnosing speed, but he'll get the space and time in Philly to do that.

My final overall ranking: No. 70

Porter is a developmental cornerback with traits rarely found this late in the draft. The former wide receiver has elite 6-foot-4 length and the speed to be a man coverage nightmare.

My final overall ranking: No. 128

Paul dominated East-West Shrine Week following a strong 2024 season at middle linebacker. He doesn't have the size to be a top-100 pick, but the Rams got a steal at No. 172.

My final overall ranking: No. 198

The 49ers probably could have landed Watkins later, but his speed and vertical route-running skills are an asset. Turn on his five-touchdown game against Arkansas and you'll see the vision of this pick.

My final overall ranking: No. 105

Sometimes fit outweighs predraft grade. The Texans are desperately searching for a left tackle of the future after trading Laremy Tunsil, but they don't have to immediately force Ersery into that spot with Cam Robinson on the team in 2025.

My final overall ranking: No. 84

Ferguson went nearly 40 picks earlier than I expected, but it's hard to not love the fit with the Rams. His route running over the middle is fantastic, which is a hallmark of Sean McVay's offense.

My final overall ranking: No. 130

Etienne won me over at the Senior Bowl with his burst and receiving ability on swing routes. Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' lead back, but they need a quality backup after Jonathon Brooks sustained a second ACL tear in December.