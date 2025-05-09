Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft provided plenty of strong prospect-team matches across the 257 picks. But which players are best set up for success?

I wanted to highlight my 15 favorite fits, factoring in traits, schemes, playcalling tendencies and coaching staffs around the league. Who landed in an ideal spot? I tried to include a few first-rounders and a few players taken later in the draft -- including one Day 3 pick.

Here's my annual list of best fits, starting with an instant-impact defensive tackle in the AFC. The prospects are listed below by draft order.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 5

Why he fits: Graham's ability to generate interior disruption is a boost for the Browns' defensive front, where he will play as a 3-technique tackle in Jim Schwartz's system. The foot quickness, hand usage and short-area burst led Graham to 17.5 tackles for loss over his three seasons at Michigan.

But let's not forget about Schwartz's ability to scheme for Graham out of multiple fronts as a pass rusher, too. In Cleveland's defense, Graham can use his movement skills on stunts and loops, while also getting the interior one-on-one matchups. And don't be surprised to see him rush as a stand-up nose tackle against centers.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8

Why he fits: Under coach Dave Canales, McMillan will quickly become a priority target for quarterback Bryce Young from multiple alignments. McMillan can play Z receiver next to the tight end, but I like him best as the boundary X in Canales' system. From the latter position, he can create isolation matchups for Young downfield. And out of slot alignments, his 6-foot-4 frame presents issues for opposing defenses.

Plus, McMillan can be schemed on in-breaking concepts, where he can use his coverage awareness to make himself available at the intermediate levels of the field. Carolina needed a matchup player in the pass game, and they get that with McMillan. He had 40 contested catches and 26 touchdowns throughout his career at Arizona.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 9

Why he fits: New coach Kellen Moore is following the blueprint of his Super Bowl offense in Philadelphia by strengthening the edges. Moore had two unicorn bookends with the Eagles in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. And now drafting Banks to pair with 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga gives him foundational building blocks at offensive tackle with the Saints.

With Fuaga staying on the right side, Banks fits here as the left tackle for New Orleans. He's an easy and controlled mover, with the foot speed to match defenders on the edge. And he'll bring some ability as a run blocker to Moore's offense. New Orleans was 29th in pass block win rate (54.0%) and 19th in run block win rate (71.3%) last season. It needed upgrades.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 10

Why he fits: Loveland is a refined route runner with positional flex, and that upgrades new coach Ben Johnson's offense in the pass game. At 6-foot-6, 248 pounds, Loveland can play in-line, bump to the slot or even move to the backside of 3x1 sets. He's more than just a big seam stretcher, though; Loveland can create separation as he comes out of his breaks and has the lower-body quickness to get loose against press coverage. He's a three-level target.

Those traits give Johnson's offense more creativity from a formation perspective, as Chicago could major in two-TE sets with both Loveland and Cole Kmet on the field. With the additions of Loveland and second-round receiver Luther Burden III, the Bears are setting up quarterback Caleb Williams with a versatile group of pass catchers.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 11

Why he fits: Under new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Williams fits as a three-down defender in San Francisco's 40 front. Saleh can create a launch pad for Williams as a pass rusher from wide-nine alignments, which should put him in a position to win with speed-to-power opposite Nick Bosa. Plus, I can see Saleh scheming up some interior matchups. That would allow Williams to use his 6-foot-5 frame and quickness to attack guards in protection.

Williams is an edge setter who will compete at the point of attack, so he's also built for early-down work as a run defender. He needs more development, but the physical tools and play style fit with the 49ers' defensive identity under Saleh.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 18

Why he fits: Zabel upgrades a Seahawks front that was talent-deficient at the guard position last season. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound North Dakota State standout can generate movement off the ball as a run blocker. More specifically, he has the mobility to combo block and climb in the outside zone game under new Seahawks coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Zabel was the best player I watched practice at the Senior Bowl. He can mirror interior rushers and drop anchor to handle power. I see a tone-setter, a player who can help reset the identity of the Seahawks' offensive line. And the overall scheme fit is perfect.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 27

Why he fits: Pairing Starks with Kyle Hamilton gives the Ravens two interchangeable safeties in the secondary, which means the defense can disguise coverages and change the post-snap picture. Starks has the range to track the ball and play from depth, and he can spin down to patrol the underneath zones.

Starks had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups during his time at Georgia, and we will see his versatility weaved into the Ravens' game plan. This is a smart fit for a defense that uses its safeties as matchup pieces from a variety of alignments -- in both base and sub packages.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 31

Why he fits: We know Campbell can play off-ball as a stack linebacker. The ability to fit the run game is there. But I also see the speed and coverage awareness to get to depth and close on the ball in a hurry as a zone defender. Campbell can blitz, too. Every single one of those traits helps Vic Fangio's defense at the second level.

Campbell can be more than a traditional linebacker in Philly. Like Zack Baun last season, Campbell has the physical skills to set an edge against the run. He can also align as an outside linebacker to rush the passer, using his first-step quickness and lower-body flexibility to run the hoop. Campbell has serious upside in this defense.

Drafted: Round 2, No. 47

Why he fits: More smooth than sudden, Johnson plays with aggressive eyes in the secondary and has explosive traits. That works in a Cardinals defense that tends to be more zone-heavy (61% of opponent dropbacks last season). In Cover 3 or quarters coverages, he can use his backfield vision to get a jump on the throw. In Cover 2, he can sink and break as the flat defender.

With a 6-foot-2 frame, Johnson can also press and stick after the initial release from the receiver. But the high percentage of zone coverage in Arizona will put him in a position to use his playmaking skills on the perimeter. Johnson had nine interceptions at Michigan over three seasons, including three defensive touchdowns.

Drafted: Round 2, No. 59

Why he fits: Green can be set up as a pass rusher in Baltimore, similar to the team's current usage of Kyle Van Noy. That means schemed one-on-ones -- both off the edge and on the interior -- with the twist stunts that should allow Green to dart through open rush lanes. He can also drop into coverage, which gives Baltimore the ability to better disguise pressures.

Green's 17 sacks led the FBS in 2024, and I thought he was the most skilled pass rusher in this class. He's explosive off the ball, with multiple countermoves that will translate to Sundays.

Drafted: Round 2, No. 60

Why he fits: The running back position is a critical piece of Sean Payton's offense, and Harvey has the traits to play a dual-threat role for Denver. At 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, he can run through contact and handle volume as a lead runner. His lateral quickness and straight-line speed help him create even more on the ground. Harvey will also factor into the pass game for Payton. He'll run combination routes out of the backfield to stress the boundary coverage, while releasing on choice routes to uncover for sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. Add screen concepts as an option, too.

Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the lack of production from the Broncos' running back room limited this offense in key game situations. Harvey can change that in 2025.

Drafted: Round 3, No. 68

Why he fits: Porter has all the physical tools to develop into a big-time press corner. He is long at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, and he can keep up with wide receivers using his 4.3 speed. But Porter's success won't be limited to man coverage. He can find the ball in zone, which fits under the core coverages of Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

In 2024, the Raiders played zone coverage on 65.2% of opponent dropbacks (eighth-highest rate in the league). Graham particularly leaned on Cover 3 and Cover 2, which is where Porter can produce due to his field vision and closing burst. He'll shut down throwing windows and use his ball skills as a former receiver to finish plays. He had three interceptions last season.

Drafted: Round 3, No. 69

Why he fits: Williams can operate as a vertical threat for quarterback Drake Maye, and he can hit the accelerator after the catch. With Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator in New England, Williams can be schemed to get free access off the line to run the crossers and overs. He could also see some manufactured touches (screens, fly sweeps) to maximize his electric ability.

Last season, Williams averaged 17.1 yards per catch at Washington State, and he scored 14 touchdowns. He will have to climb the depth chart in New England as a rookie, but he's a big-play target who brings more juice to the team's wide receiver room.

Drafted: Round 3, No. 83

Why he fits: Johnson is at his best in the outside zone game, a foundational part of coordinator Arthur Smith's offense. He presses the edges and is good at finding cutback lanes to get north-south with the ball. At 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, he can also push through arm tackles for explosive plays. Johnson had 21 rushes of 20 or more yards in 2024, which was the second most nationally behind Ashton Jeanty. He'll share the backfield with Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh, but he could emerge as the early-down runner. In the pass game, Johnson will see targets on screens and swings.

Drafted: Round 4, No. 133

Why he fits: With the coverage awareness to find open zone voids and a competitive play style after the catch, Royals can operate in Andy Reid's system as a midlevel target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Royals is willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field, where he can make contested catches. And he turns underneath throws into explosive plays.

As a deep-ball target, Royals has the speed to be schemed situationally. But I really like the fit here based on the Chiefs' leveled concepts, run-pass options and three-step throws. These types of plays will allow him to find open grass and gain even more yards after the catch.