Although Paul Finebaum calls Clemson "outstanding," he's still unsure if they have what it takes to go all the way this season. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college football season is fast approaching. Over the next few months, NFL scouts and front office execs will hit the road to watch prospects, talk to coaches and begin building their boards for next year's draft. But which schools will they visit most? And who are the players to keep a close eye on?

I spoke to scouts and talent evaluators to come up with a cheat sheet of college programs for fans to watch in preparation for the 2026 NFL draft. A lot will happen between now and the end of the season, of course, but think of this as an early primer on which schools NFL franchises will be keeping tabs on this fall, along with. I settled on 12 schools and separated them into three tiers, considering the overall number of draft prospects and how many of those will be first-rounders. I also picked an under-the-radar program to watch.

Let's start with a loaded Big Ten team looking to keep the national championship in conference.

Jump to a section:

Tier 1 | Tier 2 | Tier 3

Under the radar

Tier 1

Top prospect to know: Drew Allar, QB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Trebor Pena, WR

Game circled on the schedule: at Ohio State, Nov. 1

The Nittany Lions are loaded, and all eyes will be on Allar as he enters a crucial senior season. He contemplated entering the NFL draft last season before announcing his decision to return prior to the College Football Playoff. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he has tools scouts covet and showed improvement in his accuracy, with his completion rate improving from 59.9% in 2023 to 66.5% last season. He finished with 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first season in offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's scheme.

But despite the completion percentage jump, opinions on Allar remain mixed, as many evaluators are taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I think he has what it takes, but he has to be more consistent in big games," an NFC director of scouting said. "That's really the only thing keeping me from being all-in on him."

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen make up college football's best backfield duo after both surprisingly returned for their senior season. Singleton is more highly regarded, as he received Day 2 grades from the scouts to whom I talked. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound Allen is a bruiser who can gain tough yards and was labeled an early Day 3 option. Penn State's overhauled wide receiver room includes transfers Pena (Syracuse), Kyron Hudson (USC) and Devonte Ross (Troy). Each of them have Day 3 grades entering the season.

Penn State also has three offensive linemen on the NFL's radar. Offensive tackle Drew Shelton is the most highly regarded; he has second-round grades. Right tackle Nolan Rucci was repeatedly mentioned by scouts after an impressive run during the end of last season. Interior blockers Olaivavega Ioane and Nick Dawkins have received a mixture of Day 2 and Day 3 grades.

AJ Harris is the top-ranked corner on my board and could become the first Penn State cornerback to ever be selected in Round 1. Safety Zakee Wheatley is viewed as a midround option by scouts.

Even with the loss of Abdul Carter, Penn State has plenty of early-round defensive line talent. Edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton finished fast, with two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in the Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame. He has a Round 2 projection, as scouts want him to expand his pass-rush regimen.

Zane Durant is an undersized but powerful defensive tackle at 6-foot-1, 290 pounds. Some scouts indicated a willingness to bypass his size concerns because of his disruptive abilities and would select him in the top 75. Linebacker Amare Campbell, a North Carolina transfer, has received early Day 3 grades, as has reliable weakside linebacker Tony Rojas.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 3

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 13

Top prospect to know: Peter Woods, DT

Sleeper prospect to watch: Will Heldt, Edge

Game circled on the schedule: vs. LSU, Aug. 30

For the first time since 2009, Clemson didn't have a player drafted in the first two days of the draft. That will not be the case in 2026, as the Tigers have one of the best rosters in the country. Woods is the top-ranked prospect on my early board. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he's an anchor in the middle who has the versatility to play every position up front. He's expected to spend more time inside in new defensive coordinator Tom Allen's defense after playing primarily off the edge last season.

T.J. Parker is one of the top defensive ends in the country. He finished with 11 sacks last season, and his 16.5 tackles for loss were second most among all FBS defenders. Heldt is a rare transfer addition for Clemson, as he came from Purdue and is expected to play a major role opposite Parker. Nose tackle DeMonte Capehart has also received midround grades from NFL evaluators after an injury-riddled junior season.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik enters his third season as a starter with heightened expectations after a breakout junior year. He finished with 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions, and scouts want to see if he can continue that upward trend. Klubnik is my top-ranked signal-caller and was the No. 1 overall pick in my way-too-early 2026 mock.

Avieon Terrell is a feisty, aggressive, tone-setting cornerback who has gotten a mixture of late first-round and early Day 2 grades. Senior linebacker Wade Woodaz and safety Khalil Barnes are viewed as late-round prospects.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams is a fast-paced, quick receiver who finished last season with 904 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He is getting top-50 grades but could be in contention to be WR1 in this class. Southeast Missouri State transfer Tristan Smith is receiving Day 3 grades.

Clemson has four returning offensive line starters on scouts' radar. Tackle Blake Miller is considered a Day 2 pick, while Tristan Leigh is viewed more as a Day 3 selection. Interior blockers Ryan Linthicum and Walker Parks are hoping to get into the late-round picture.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 4

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 12

Top prospect to know: Isaiah World, OT

Sleeper prospect to watch: Bryce Boettcher, LB

Game circled on the schedule: at Penn State, Sept. 27

The Ducks were again active in the transfer portal, and World was one of their top additions. The 6-foot-8, 318-pound tackle spent three seasons at Nevada.

"We literally just saw a tackle go from the Mountain West to the Big Ten and be drafted in the first round [Josh Simmons], and I believe this dude has even more upside," an NFC area scout said about World.

World allowed five pressures and didn't surrender a sack last season. He still needs to play with more control, as he had eight penalties (five for holding, three for unsportsmanlike conduct). Interior blockers Iapani Laloulu, Emmanuel Pregnon (USC transfer) and Alex Harkey (Texas State transfer) have received Day 3 grades.

Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington are expected to be the Ducks' 1-2 backfield punch. Another noteworthy transfer, Hughes rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns at Tulane last season. He has gotten primarily midround grades from scouts to who I talked, while Whittington is a late-round hopeful.

Kenyon Sadiq is my top-ranked tight end and will take over the primary role from the departed Terrance Ferguson. Sadiq caught 24 passes for 308 yards and two scores as a backup in 2024, and he has the traits and upside to hear his name called in the first round.

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is Oregon's highest-rated defensive lineman after finishing with 10.5 sacks last season. He has received Day 2 grades. Defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington has also received middle-to-late-round grades.

Safety Dillon Thieneman, a Purdue transfer, was Oregon's biggest defensive addition. He had six interceptions as a freshman in 2023 and could be the team's highest-drafted defensive player. He has a top-75 grade. Boettcher is an underrated player to watch at linebacker and has a chance to move up from his current Day 3 grade.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 4

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 12

Top prospect to know: Anthony Hill Jr., LB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Trevor Goosby, OT

Game circled on the schedule: at Ohio State, Aug. 30

The Longhorns had 12 players drafted in April and are again stocked with talent. All eyes will be on quarterback Arch Manning as he takes the reins of the offense. Even though he has thrown only 95 career passes, there's plenty of excitement from the small flashes that he has shown. At 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, he has prototypical size and easy arm strength, combined with picture-perfect mechanics. He is draft-eligible, but his sample size is way too small and, based on what his grandfather Archie Manning told Texas Monthly, there's a good chance he won't be in the 2026 draft.

Hill will likely to be in the next draft, as he is a versatile linebacker who can make high-impact plays on the second level and off of the edge, finishing last season with 113 tackles and eight sacks. He is already receiving first-round praise, but scouts want to see more consistency with his tackling and vision in run defense.

Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter are a formidable backfield duo that could compete with Penn State's as the FBS' best. Wisner is a smooth runner that fits well in the team's zone-based scheme. He has gotten midround grades. Baxter returns after suffering a significant knee injury that kept him out last season.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is a versatile target who must show more consistency as a catcher. Tight end Jack Endries, a Cal transfer, steps into a starting role and could expand on his 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns last season. Both have Day 3 grades.

play 1:08 Roman Harper on Texas' Manning: 'It just looks and feels right' SEC Network's Harper breaks down why Arch Manning will be a perfect fit for the Longhorns with his poise and experience in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

Guard DJ Campbell is the only returning offensive line starter. The 6-foot-3, 321-pounder plays with a powerful base and is projected to be a midround pick. Goosby takes over at left tackle after starting two games last season. Even though he's only a redshirt sophomore, the 6-foot-7, 312-pounder has good tools but needs to gain strength and fill out his frame.

Edge rusher Trey Moore enters his second season with the program after transferring from UTSA following a 14-sack season in 2023. Fellow edge Ethan Burke has mostly gotten Day 3 grades.

Cornerback Malik Muhammad steps into the CB1 spot and will anchor a strong secondary after receiving Day 2 grades. Safety Michael Taaffe is a hard hitter who could be a midround pick, while nickel corner Jaylon Guilbeau needs to take a step as a senior to emerge on draft radars.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 2

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 12

Tier 2

Top prospect to know: Kadyn Proctor, OT

Sleeper prospect to watch: Germie Bernard, WR

Game circled on the schedule: at Georgia, Sept. 27

The Crimson Tide had two first-round picks last season, including an offensive lineman (Tyler Booker). That could happen again in 2026, as Proctor is the highest-ranked prospect on the roster. A starter since stepping foot on campus in 2023, he's an imposing presence at 6-foot-6, 370 pounds. He is a physical run blocker who generates plenty of movement but needs to show more consistency as a pass protector.

"There are moments where I'm a big believer, and then he'll have a few quarters that leave me scratching my head -- like the fourth quarter against Oklahoma and against Michigan in the bowl game last year," an AFC assistant general manager said.

Senior guard Jaeden Roberts has received midround grades from scouts I've talked to due to his power at the point of attack. Center Parker Brailsford is an agile technician but undersized at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds.

Bernard followed coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington is aiming to take a bigger step in his second year at Alabama (50 catches, 794 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season). Jam Miller is a determined runner who enters his second season as the Tide's RB1. He's a likely Day 3 pick.

Defensively, LT Overton is a throwback, reliable edge rusher who fits into any defense at 6-foot-5, 283 pounds. There are scouts who believed he could have been an early Day 2 pick had he entered the 2025 draft. Defensive tackle Tim Keenan III is 6-foot-2, 325 pounds and one of the best run-stopping interior defenders in the country, but scouts want to see more from him as a pass rusher. James Smith could also break out in his first year as a starter.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson returns after suffering an ACL tear against Oklahoma in late November, cutting short a season in which he had 76 tackles and an interception. He's an active and instinctive second-level defender who was trending toward being a top-50 pick.

Alabama has one of the deepest secondaries in the country, with three players on draft radars. Cornerback Domani Jackson (USC) and safety Keon Sabb (Michigan) are in their second year with the Tide after transferring in, with Jackson regarded as a potential early Day 2 pick, and Sabb being a potential riser if he fully recovers from a broken foot that limited him to seven games last season. Fellow safety Bray Hubbard led Alabama with three interceptions in 2024.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 2

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 11

Top prospect to know: CJ Allen, LB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Raylen Wilson, LB

Game circled on the schedule: vs. Alabama, Sept. 27

Georgia's defense has had many dynamic linebackers in previous seasons, and Allen in next in line. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, he's an active and urgent defender who finished with 76 tackles and an interception during his sophomore campaign. Wilson and Allen are arguably the best pair of linebackers in the country.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller's name repeatedly came up from scouts when discussing potential breakout candidates. Some evaluators believe he could be selected as high as the middle of Round 1 if he can expand on his 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks from 2024.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Cornerback Daylen Everette showed improvement in 2024 but is still regarded as an early Day 3 prospect due to inconsistency in man coverage. Daniel Harris enters his first year as a full-time starter opposite Everette but could be a riser thanks to his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame.

Right tackle Earnest Greene III -- the lone returning offensive line starter -- and left tackle Monroe Freeling are projected as Day 3 picks. Guard Micah Morris is an easy mover who also has power and projects as a late-rounder.

Wide receivers Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch (a transfer from USC) are receiving a mixture of middle-to-late-round grades from scouts. Tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie also have Day 3 grades.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 2

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 11

Top prospect to know: Jeremiyah Love, RB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Jaden Greathouse, WR

Game circled on the schedule: vs. Miami, Aug. 31

Fresh off a run to the national title game, the Irish have plenty of NFL talent. Love is the consensus RB1 among scouts and a chance to be the only first-round rusher in the 2026 draft. He has a special blend of vision, suddenness and versatility out of the backfield, which helped him to 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

"He's a mixture of [James] Cook and [Jahmyr] Gibbs," an AFC assistant GM said. "I think he's a game-changer and some team will take him in the top 20 [picks] because he makes a lot of things right in your offense."

Backfield mate Jadarian Price brings power and toughness, as he added 746 rushing yards and seven TDs in 2024. He's viewed as a player who could rise from a late-round projection. Wide receivers Malachi Fields (Virginia transfer) and Greathouse are projected midround picks, which they could improve as Notre Dame's top two pass-catching options.

Tackle Aamil Wagner and guard Billy Schrauth return for an offensive line that's again expected to be among the best in the country. Wagner has primarily received midround grades.

Edge rusher Jordan Botelho is a high-energy and effective rusher. Cornerback Christian Gray and linebacker Drayk Bowen are other defensive players seen as Day 3 prospects.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 1

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 11

Top prospect to know: Caleb Downs, S

Sleeper prospect to watch: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Edge

Game circled on the schedule: vs. Penn State, Nov. 1

The Buckeyes had 14 players drafted in 2025 after winning the national title, but the best defensive player on that team remains in Columbus. Downs is the top defensive back prospect in the country. At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, he's a versatile player who can play multiple secondary spots. His 28.6% completion percentage allowed in coverage was fifth best among defensive backs in the FBS last season. He also added 81 tackles and two interceptions.

"There's not a lot that he can't do honestly," said a highly ranked AFC scouting executive. "I don't love him as much as I did with [Kyle] Hamilton [in 2022], but I think he could be picked in a similar range when it's all said and done."

Linebacker Sonny Styles has gotten high praise as a potential top-50 pick. He's a 6-foot-4, 237-pound hybrid defender who can be deployed in multiple ways. Fellow LB Arvell Reese is receiving Day 3 grades.

Jackson enters his first year as a starter and there's plenty of excitement surrounding the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder. North Carolina transfer Beau Atkinson arrives in Columbus after a 7.5-sack season. Both received Day 3 grades from scouts.

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun returns after an inconsistent 2024 that saw him flagged 16 times while in coverage. At 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, he's a physical press-man corner and must learn to contain his overreliance on his hands, which has resulted in him getting late Day 2 and early Day 3 grades. Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. could rise in his first season as a starter.

It's not an Ohio State class without a top pass catcher, and Carnell Tate is a sure-handed, all-around receiver projected to be a Day 2 pick. Tight end Max Klare transferred from Purdue after finishing with 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

Rice transfer Ethan Onianwa takes over at left tackle, where he's receiving early Day 3 buzz. At 6-foot-6, 333 pounds, there will likely be an adjustment period for him, but his stock could rise as the season progresses.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 1

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 10

Tier 3

Top prospect to know: Garrett Nussmeier, QB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Barion Brown, WR

Game circled on the schedule: at Clemson, Aug. 30

The Tigers are led by Nussmeier, who returns for a highly anticipated senior season. He finished with 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first year as a starter; he's my No. 3 QB for next year's draft. Nussmeier plays with fearless anticipation and steady confidence despite his below-average size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds). He has gotten a mixture of late Round 1 and early Day 2 grades from scouts to whom I've talked.

"He reminds me a little of [Brock] Purdy, but with even more confidence," said an AFC scout from a QB-needy team. "I think [the Tigers] just weren't as good as they have been at receiver, and he pressed into some bad decisions way too much last year."

LSU remodeled its receiver room, with in-conference transfers Brown (Kentucky) and Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) projected to be Day 3 picks. Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr. return as starters and provide more explosive-play capabilities. Tight end Bauer Sharp, another Oklahoma transfer, is also worth watching.

The Tigers added multiple transfers on the defensive line with edges Patrick Payton (Florida State) and Jack Pyburn (Florida). Scouts that I talked to give Payton a mixture of Day 2 and Day 3 grades after a disappointing 2024 season. Pyburn is receiving early third-day considerations.

Linebacker Whit Weeks is impossible to ignore on tape; he had 120 tackles and two forced fumbles last season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is physical and has infectious energy, part of why he's getting midround grades.

Harold Perkins Jr. returns after suffering a torn ACL early last season. But where does the 6-foot-1, 222-pounder play? That's the big question, as he has split time between off-ball linebacker and the edge. He's considered a Day 2 guy by scouts even with the injury.

Virginia Tech transfer corner Mansoor Delane has received strong Day 2 grades, while Ashton Stamps is in the Day 3 picture after showing flashes in 2024. Safety A.J. Haulcy, a Houston transfer, could emerge after finishing with five interceptions in 2024.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 1

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 11

Top prospect to know: Jordyn Tyson, WR

Sleeper prospect to watch: Max Iheanachor, OT

Game circled on the schedule: at Utah, Oct. 11

The Sun Devils again have a well-constructed roster full of draft prospects after their surprising Big 12 title in 2024. Tyson is their highest-rated prospect, as the 6-foot-2, 200 pound receiver is viewed as a potential first-round pick. He broke out as a redshirt sophomore, finishing with 75 catches for 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Tyson is a diverse route runner that plays with physicality throughout his patterns.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt improved weekly, passing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions. With only 13 career starts entering the season, Leavitt's sample size is still small, but multiple scouts believe he could be the candidate who catapults up draft boards.

Running back Kanye Udoh transferred from Army, where he finished with 1,117 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season. At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Udoh is a bigger rusher who will attempt to fill the void left by Cam Skattebo.

With iconic stories, hit Originals and live sports, there's something for everyone on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Get all three for a price you'll love.

Iheanachor is a toolsy blocker who received high grades from multiple scouts because of his upside. Some NFL personnel believe he could be picked as early as Round 2. Guards Kyle Scott and Ben Coleman and tackle Josh Atkins are projected to be drafted on Day 3.

Three starting defensive linemen are on NFL radars, with defensive tackle C.J. Fite and edge rushers Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah receiving late-round grades. Linebackers Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook also have Day 3 grades.

Cornerback Keith Abney II has caught the eye of evaluators because of his consistency in man coverage and is seen as a potential Day 2 pick. Safeties Xavion Alford and Myles Rowser are viewed as late Day 3 selections.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 1

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 10

Top prospect to know: David Bailey, Edge/LB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Brice Pollock, CB

Game circled on the schedule: at Arizona State, Oct. 18

Bailey is the top-rated prospect on a replenished Tech roster. A late addition from Stanford, he finished last season with seven sacks and three forced fumbles. His 2.64-second average time to first pressure ranked 23rd in the FBS; he's projected to be a Day 2 pick. Fellow edge Romello Height and interior defenders Lee Hunter and Skyler Gill-Howard have gotten early Day 3 grades from scouts.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who began his career as a quarterback at Virginia in 2021, is considered a late-rounder with the potential to boost his stock as the centerpiece of the Red Raiders' defense.

Safety Cole Wisniewski returns after missing the entire 2024 season due to a foot injury. He was one of the top players in the FCS during his time at North Dakota State. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has Day 3 grades. Pollock, a Mississippi State transfer, kept popping up when talking to NFL evaluators. He is firmly on the NFL's radar with Day 3 grades but has the potential to climb higher. A.J. McCarty and Dontae Balfour are two more defensive backs regarded as late-round hopefuls.

Quarterback Behren Morton enters his third season as a starter after throwing for 3,335 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024. Morton has primarily received early Day 3 consideration. USC transfer running back Quinten Joyner is also a prospect who could make his presence felt.

Wide receivers Reggie Virgil, Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin are seen as potential third-day selections. Tight ends Johncarlos Miller II and Terrance Carter Jr. (Louisiana transfer) have gotten similar grades.

Tackles Hunter Zambrano and Howard Sampson and guards Will Jados and Davion Carter are regarded as Day 3 selections.

Predicted first-rounders in 2026: 1

Predicted total draft picks in 2026: 9

Under-the-radar school

Top prospect to know: Fernando Mendoza, QB

Sleeper prospect to watch: Hosea Wheeler, DT

Game circled on the schedule: at Oregon, Oct. 11

The Hoosiers were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season in making the College Football Playoff, and their roster still has plenty of talent. Mendoza follows Kurtis Rourke as a transfer passer who hopes to boost his draft stock in Curt Cignetti's offense. Mendoza finished the season at Cal with 3,004 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions. He has gotten high praise from scouts that I have talked to -- some believe he could go in Round 1.

"I was pleasantly surprised with how well he played last year despite the lack of surroundings around him," an NFC area scout said. "He has the size and accuracy, but it's his constant toughness in the pocket that impressed me the most."

play 2:13 Fernando Mendoza's top plays from this past season Check out some highlights from former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza as he announces his commitment to Indiana.

Indiana hasn't had a wideout drafted since Cody Latimer in 2014 but have three receivers on NFL radars. Elijah Sarratt has gotten late Day 2 grades while E.J. Williams Jr. and Omar Cooper Jr. are viewed more in the Day 3 range. Notre Dame transfer center Pat Coogan received Day 3 grades, as did guard Bray Lynch. Running back Roman Hemby is also another player who could rise.

While Indiana had only one defensive player drafted in 2025 (DT CJ West), it could have several called in 2026. D'Angelo Ponds is an undersized corner at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, but his ball skills and physical nature have led to Day 2 grades as a nickel. Safeties Amare Ferrell and Louis Moore are Day 3 prospects entering the season.

Edge rusher Mikail Kamara received midround grades and is Indiana's highest-rated defensive line prospect. Wheeler, a Western Kentucky transfer, could experience a breakout season in his first season in the Big Ten while Texas State transfer nose tackle Dominique Ratcliff has a similar opportunity. Linebacker Aiden Fisher was viewed as a Day 3 possibility.