The 2025 college football season is on deck, and HBCU play begins with the annual Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Saturday featuring North Carolina Central and Southern. The game will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN App).

The NFL has made considerable efforts to generate more exposure and continue a pipeline for players from historically Black colleges and universities. Predraft events such as the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the Reese's Senior Bowl HBCU Combine have helped athletes at those institutions gain professional opportunities.

After zero HBCU players were drafted in 2024, Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Ravens. He became the highest-drafted HBCU player since Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State) and Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (South Carolina State) each went in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

What about the 2026 class? This summer, I spoke to numerous coaches, scouts and evaluators and matched their scouting notes to my own to compile this list. Here are my top 10 draft-eligible HBCU prospects, including players from both the FCS and Division II ranks. (This list doesn't include recent transfers who didn't play at an HBCU school last season.)

1. Bruno Onwuazor, OT, Virginia State

HT: 6-foot-7 | WT: 351 pounds | Class: Redshirt senior

The No. 8 player on last year's watch list, Onwuazor won CIAA Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2024. Scouts have been frequent visitors to Virginia State's practices to see his combination of size and easy movement skills as a pass protector.

"I don't think he's quite as polished with his hands as [Carson] Vinson from last year, but he's a better overall athlete," an AFC area scout said. "I went to a practice earlier this year and I wouldn't be surprised if someone took a chance on him late."

Onwuazor was primarily a basketball player after moving from Nigeria in 2016. He never played football in high school and received multiple offers for hoops. But he decided to become a walk-on at Maryland to learn the game. Soon after, he transferred to Virginia State to follow then-newly hired head coach Henry Frazier.

Labeled as a hidden gem prior to last season, Onwuazor is anything but that this year. In the spring, he measured in with an 86-inch wingspan, 35⅝-inch arms and 10½-inch hands. Like Vinson, Onwuazor could be in the fifth-round mix come next April.

2. Joanes Fortilien, WR, Jackson State

HT: 6-foot-4 | WT: 212 pounds | Class: Redshirt junior

Fortilien headlines a Jackson State team looking to repeat as HBCU national champions. With 41 catches, 627 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season, he's a big-bodied target who is primarily deployed on the outside. Using his size and catch radius to his advantage, Fortilien routinely towers over defensive backs at the catch point and attacks the ball in the air.

"I watched him in the bowl game and [South Carolina State] had no answer for him," a Southeast area scout from an AFC team said. "Speed will be the big question that he has to answer, but I liked his hands, frame and mentality on tape."

A reliable red zone target, Fortilien still needs to expand his route tree. Right now, his patterns consist of mostly go balls, slants and shallow crossers. Fortilien has received borderline draftable grades, as scouts still want to see how he builds on a strong 2024.

3. Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State

HT: 6-foot-3 | WT: 218 pounds | Class: Redshirt senior

After checking in at No. 4 on the 2024 list, Hunter played in only two games last season due to injuries. But now fully healed from shoulder surgery, he is expected to be one of the top defenders in the FCS. The former high school quarterback's ability to decipher offenses is evident on film. Hunter is the heartbeat of the Bears' defense; his pursuit speed and energy are infectious throughout the unit.

"His range and ability to cover ground really stand out," a Northeast area scout said about Hunter. "I believe he's one of those guys that could shine in someone's camp next fall."

In 2023, Hunter led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with 75 tackles in conference play. His 9.5 tackles for loss that season showcased his ability to create negative plays as an edge rusher and blitzer.

Many evaluators believe weakside linebacker would be the best position for Hunter in the NFL because of his pursuit speed, coverage instincts and physicality as a wrap-up-and-finish tackler. Widely viewed as an undrafted free agent, Hunter could create intrigue if he recaptures his 2023 form.

4. Ashton Grable, OT/G, Florida A&M

HT: 6-foot-3 | WT: 306 pounds | Class: Redshirt Senior

After spending his first two years at Jacksonville State, Grable transferred to Florida A&M prior to the 2023 season. Transitioning from tackle to guard, he established himself as one of the top FCS blockers. He plays with strong hands and a balanced base and has shown natural power on tape in his 25 collegiate starts.

The Rattlers aren't shy about running behind Grable, who generates movement and displaces the opposition. The senior blocker also has good feet to complement his physical presence in the run game. Grable matches the movement of defenders in a phone booth and gets out in space to make blocks on the move.

Scouts believe he best projects as an interior lineman (possibly a center) in the NFL. Grable is currently receiving undrafted free agent grades, but he hopes to improve that status in his final season at Florida A&M.

5. Ckelby Givens, Edge, Southern

HT: 6-foot-2 | WT: 245 pounds | Class: Senior

After a quiet few games to start 2024, Givens put up a fantastic performance against Prairie View A&M, with 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He then recorded at least one sack in each of the final seven games of the season, finishing his junior campaign with 27.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

With plenty of first-step quickness and hand power, Givens has the upfield burst to race past offensive linemen. He has the strength with his violent hands to quickly knock down the arms of blockers. But scouts also point out his inconsistency as a run defender, wanting to see him set the edge more firmly.

Givens has undrafted free agent grades from NFL evaluators this summer, as not every team will be comfortable with his lack of size. In fact, NFL evaluators say Givens is likely better suited as a 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level. But his pass-rush production is impossible to ignore. He will have a chance to showcase his talent in front of a national audience in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

6. Noah Miles, Edge, Howard

HT: 6-foot-3 | WT: 250 pounds | Class: Senior

Miles was a bright spot for Howard during its disappointing 4-8 season in 2024. He broke out with 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks after only two in each category the prior season. Miles consistently showed that he has the length and deep arsenal of pass-rush moves to give blockers trouble.

Play aggression against the run and production versus bigger opponents are two areas where scouts mentioned room for improvement. They will be watching his matchup against Temple in Week 2 closely, but he's viewed as an undrafted free agent heading into the season.

7. Jeremiah Williams, DT, Jackson State

HT: 6-foot-2 | WT: 315 pounds | Class: Redshirt senior

Williams -- a disruptive force at the first level of the Bears' defense -- finished last season with 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. He rotated back and forth between playing on the inside and off the edge, but he is at his best when maintaining gaps. Williams is expected to play more 3-technique next season, so he'll be asked to get up the field and penetrate the first level with more consistency.

Scouts I talked to agreed that 3-technique was the best projection for Williams' position in the NFL. Viewed as a late-round hopeful, evaluators want to see him improve at creating quick wins behind the line of scrimmage and holding his ground as a run defender.

8. Kevon King, RB, Norfolk State

HT: 5-foot-10 | WT: 221 pounds | Class: Senior

King averaged 5.9 yards per carry last season, recording 944 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. With a stout frame, he is a physical running back with high-end contact balance.

Michael Vick being Norfolk State's head coach has caused excitement, but King is another reason for anticipation with this team. Scouts still want to see him become more involved in the passing game, as he has only 14 career catches. But the small glimpses of receiving production have been promising; the Spartans just haven't featured him consistently in the passing game.

9. Malcolm Reed, S, North Carolina Central

HT: 6-foot-3 | WT: 180 pounds | Class: Senior

Reed broke out in 2024 as the leader of one of the FCS' top defenses. He was all over the stat sheet with 60 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. Although he mainly played free safety, Reed's tall frame and range allowed the Eagles to deploy him at multiple positions.

Trusting what his eyes see in coverage, Reed is quick to react to route concepts and isn't hesitant to take chances when breaking on them out of his back pedal. He also takes accurate angles when coming downhill in run support.

With the length and consistency that scouts covet in the secondary, Reed could ascend draft boards as the season progresses.

10. Eden James, RB, Howard

HT: 5-foot-10 | WT: 180 pounds | Class: Senior

The son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, Eden James is an explosive and smooth ball carrier. With limited opportunities, James finished with only 570 total yards (422 rushing, 148 receiving) last season. But he managed to produce a play of at least 10 yards in 11 out of 12 appearances.

James is now Howard's featured back and has plenty of expectations for his senior year. He has the chance to be a catalyst for the Bison, who are expected to contend in the MEAC after a Celebration Bowl appearance in 2023. A breakout season could help catapult his draft status out of the undrafted free agent range.