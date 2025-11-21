Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL draft is on April 23 in Pittsburgh. And with the college football regular season drawing to a close, I'm unveiling my initial top 50 ranking of the best prospects.

This list is a snapshot of where things stand right now, based on my own scouting (both in person and on film) and conversations I've had with NFL scouts and evaluators. These are not final -- some players will emerge over the next five months, while others will slide or perhaps not even end up in the draft at all. But this is where I see the Class of 2026 right now.

I have included scouting reports for each prospect and my rankings by position are at the bottom. Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk. Let's get to it, starting with one of the most exciting risers in the class.

1. Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

Reese is one of the biggest risers in this class regardless of position and has been the best player on a loaded Buckeyes defense. He's a hybrid defender who is used both as an off-ball linebacker and off the edge. Because of his explosiveness, I like Reese more as an edge rusher in the NFL, where his combination of bend, power and play violence can be best utilized, though he can also be used sporadically on the second level. I believe Reese has Pro Bowl potential early in his NFL career.

2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

Downs has been a highly accomplished player for both Alabama and Ohio State. He has found the perfect role for his instincts and awareness this season, as first-year Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia uses him as a "middle hole" player. Downs is a consistent tackler with great ball skills, and he is capable of mirroring and matching tight ends and receivers in the middle of the field. He reminds me a lot of Brian Branch coming out of Alabama and could have a similar NFL impact.

How Caleb Downs developed his football IQ at a young age

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 214

Love is an explosive-play generator whose versatility and explosiveness provide an immediate boost to any offense. He's a slippery runner who can twist and turn his frame to squeeze through tight creases. Love gets up to speed quickly, and his 32 runs of 10-plus yards this season are fourth most among FBS running backs. His smooth, effortless style is reminiscent of James Cook III, and Love can become a similar mismatch option for a creative playcaller.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275

After an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, Bain has recaptured his 2023 form and been a disruptive defensive line presence. He can play any position ranging from 0- to 9-technique. Bain has heavy, quick, powerful hands which allow him to overwhelm blockers with strength and help him win with his arsenal of pass-rush moves. According to my NFL sources, Bain is a polarizing prospect because of his tweener build, and questions about his true position at the next level will come up.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 206

Moore is a smooth, poised operator who plays the game with a calm demeanor. He is a natural passer who understands how to layer the ball over the defense but can still put pace behind it when testing tight windows. He plays with an excellent base where his upper and lower body are always in sync. That, coupled with a fluid throwing motion, has helped Moore complete 72.8% of his passes (fourth in the FBS) for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions. With only 15 career starts and two seasons of eligibility remaining, Moore could return to school in 2026.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

One could make a strong argument that Delane has been the country's most impactful defensive addition from the transfer portal. He has been exceptional for the Tigers since coming over from Virginia Tech. Delane is a technically sound and savvy press-man corner with excellent quickness and back-pedal speed. He has the hips and speed to turn and run with any receiver and is timely in getting his eyes back on the ball when out of phase.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

Scouts had Mendoza pegged as a quarterback who could significantly rise up the board, and the Cal transfer has not disappointed. He's a steady player who has fully blossomed in Curt Cignetti's offense, passing for 2,641 yards, 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 73% of his passes (third best in the FBS). Mendoza has a good frame with sufficient arm strength. He'll need upper-tier surrounding players in the NFL, but there's a clear path for him to become a productive pro starter.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 315

Mauigoa is a steady presence at right tackle and the anchor of the Hurricanes' offensive line, but I believe he projects better as a guard in the NFL because of his natural strength, short-area quickness and barrel-like frame. He's a physical run blocker who uses his excellent body strength to plow open run lanes. Mauigoa is also good in pass protection, as his 1.6% pressure rate allowed is 10th lowest among FBS offensive tackles this season. He is capable of being a plug-and-play starter on the interior or at right tackle, though he has more upside inside.

9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

Tate is next up in Ohio State's seemingly never-ending receiver pipeline, seamlessly taking over Emeka Egbuka's role as the Buckeyes' No. 2 receiver. Tate is a polished route runner who's capable of executing any branch on the route tree. He has a gliding run style which mixes overexaggerated moves and head fakes, and he is a natural hands catcher with fantastic body control. With 39 catches on 47 targets this season -- without a drop -- Tate's skill set should make him an immediate impact player in the NFL.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 315

Woods entered the season as my top-ranked player, and even though Clemson hasn't had the season it envisioned, Woods continues to flash in a major way. He is an explosive penetrator who causes frequent disruption at the first level in defending the run and rushing the passer. He has two sacks this season after notching three as a sophomore in 2024.

11. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200

Tyson broke out in 2024 after transferring from Colorado and hasn't slowed down this season. He has 57 catches for 628 yards and eight touchdowns this season after catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs the year before. Even though he doesn't have marquee top-end speed, Tyson is capable of winning despite that. He's a creative route runner who can make catches outside his frame seem routine. Durability is a potential issue, as Tyson has missed three games this season and has had nagging injuries throughout his career.

Jordyn Tyson gives Arizona State a two-score lead

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193

McCoy hasn't played this season after suffering a torn ACL in January. Prior to the injury, McCoy wasn't only the CB1 of the class; he was one of its top overall players. He had four interceptions in 2024, showing his ability to create turnovers and his easy change-of-direction skills. Opinions on McCoy are mixed because of the injury and him potentially being out the entire season. It will be interesting to see where he ultimately ranks among corners and how high he'll be picked.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285

Faulk is already an NFL-ready run defender and is also a long, strong edge rusher. His stack-and-shed ability on the first level stands out, as he uses his length well in disengaging from the first point of attack. His ability to play any alignment up front makes him a fit in multiple defensive schemes, as his 13.2% pressure rate off the edge ranks 41st among FBS defenders. He's a direct replica of Mykel Williams with the frame and length that NFL teams covet, but he remains a work in progress because of his inconsistency as a pass rusher.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 208

Simpson has gone from completely off the radar in the preseason to in the Round 1 conversation. He is an extreme processor who can dissect and attack defenses with ease, with 2,787 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. While he has good arm strength and accuracy (66.9% completion percentage), Simpson doesn't have great size, which could limit his ceiling. He also needs to work on his ball security in the pocket, as he has six fumbles (five lost) this season.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 304

Lomu is my top-rated pure offensive tackle (remember, I have Mauigoa as a guard), and he has taken a big leap forward in his second season as a starter. He has good initial quickness and flashes poise prior to striking and latching onto defenders in pass sets. His strength has improved, which must continue in order to sustain and finish his blocks more consistently. But his frame, youth (he's a redshirt sophomore) and overall potential at left tackle has Lomu ahead of Utah teammate Spencer Fano in my rankings.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195

Lemon's physical traits and speed aren't eye popping, but he knows how to win against all types of coverage. He's averaging the second-most receiving yards per game in the FBS this season (109.0) and excels in finding holes in zones. Lemon's lack of size doesn't inhibit him in traffic, as his 11 contested catches are 19th most in the FBS and feature many highlight-reel-worthy grabs. He also returns punts and is adept at running after the catch, with his 19 forced missed tackles ranking eighth among FBS receivers this season.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 302

Fano is extremely light on his feet, as he has the lower-body quickness to mirror pass rushers. His physical hands help him play with urgency and aggression. Fano excels in space and on the move, too. His body control and poise are seen in both run and pass blocking. His lack of lower-body mass shows up when trying to anchor, though. Scouts want to see him continue to add weight, but right now his strength limitations remind me a lot of Troy Fautanu.

18. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

Styles started his college career as a safety but converted to linebacker without missing a beat. He hasn't missed a tackle this season when defending the run, as his attacking style helps him effectively get ball carriers on the ground. Styles has excellent range and awareness, and he is timely in his decisions to charge downhill. Despite his DB background, Styles needs to continue to improve his feel in zone coverage.

19. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250

Bailey, who transferred to Texas Tech from Stanford, has a Rolodex of pass-rush moves to go along with an incredible burst out of the starting blocks. Bailey has consistently shown an ability to bend and trace the rim of the pocket to win, with his 12.5 sacks and 22.6% edge pressure rate both leading the FBS. With tenacious effort and a never-ending appetite for sacks, Bailey is a dynamic edge rusher who projects best as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 235

Allen has continued to ascend in his second season as a starter in the middle of Kirby Smart's defense. He's a quick-reacting second-level defender with excellent range and closing speed. He can decipher run plays, fight through blocks and attack downhill. Allen runs through ball carriers on contact and is a wrap-up-and-finish tackler. He has improved his feel in zone coverage, especially when scanning routes, but needs to be more consistent there.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245

This is Sadiq's first season as a starter and he immediately emerged as one of Dante Moore's top options. Sadiq is a true F-type tight end who can put his hand in the dirt and flex out wide. He is a fluid athlete who can stretch defenses vertically in the seams, and his six touchdown receptions this season are second most among FBS tight ends. He is also a willing and capable inline blocker who's capable of straining and sustaining against defensive ends (he's also solid as an open-field blocker).

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

The younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., Avieon Terrell is a feisty playmaker. His nine pass breakups this season are tied for 14th most among FBS defensive backs, and his seven career forced fumbles are tied for seventh in Clemson history. Despite his size, Terrell has inside and outside flexibility. He is also an intense tackler in run support. His size and traits are similar to Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 330

Washington quickly became a reliable interior presence in his first season as a starter. With plenty of lower-body strength, Washington is an up-the-field penetrator who can create quick disruption in the backfield. He has a lot of splash plays that are sprinkled around inconsistent moments in maintaining gap integrity as a run defender. And Washington's inexperience shows up most in run defense, as he runs himself out of plays too frequently.

24. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M*

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 190

Concepcion has become the go-to target for the Aggies; his eight receiving touchdowns are tied for fifth in the FBS. He has also added two scores as a punt returner. He is a gearshift runner who can accelerate and decelerate instantly. He routinely separates against man coverage and generates explosive plays in bunches. Concepcion must become more consistent with his hands, as he has six drops this season.

25. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 248

I fully admit that I'm higher on Howell than most. After waiting his turn behind Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, Howell has flourished in his first season as a starter, with his 11.5 sacks ranking second among FBS defensive linemen. He's an energetically charged menace off the edge who has a good combination of bend and power. His arms were measured at 30¾ inches this spring, and there will be teams who aren't comfortable drafting him high because of that. Questions will continue to linger on arm length, but Howell's production can't be ignored.

Cashius Howell records 3 consecutive sacks vs. Utah State

26. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 330

Ioane has been a model of consistency, allowing only two pressures and zero sacks this season. He's a well-put-together, broad-chested guard prospect with excellent power that helps him absorb and withstand contact from defenders. He jolts pass rushers back with his hands and has great initial power. Ioane needs to work on hand placement and being able to readjust if his initial hand position doesn't win. He fits best in a gap scheme where he can utilize his power profile and strong lower half.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 272

Uiagalelei is a big base edge rusher who has experience playing multiple spots. Capable of rushing with his hand in the dirt and from the stand-up position, Uiagalelei has continued to expand his toolbox of rush moves. Even though he has only four sacks this season, his 16.2% edge pressure percentage is 16th highest in the FBS. Uiagalelei plays with all-out effort and consistent pursuit and uses his length to effectively set the edge in run defense.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 209

Boston is a big, physical outside receiver who is outstanding at aggressively attacking and snagging passes out of the air. He possesses excellent body control that belies his size, allowing him to come down with tough catches. Boston's 11 contested catches are tied for ninth in the FBS. He'll have to answer questions about his true speed, but Boston projects best as a boundary X receiver who can consistently win outside.

29. LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 278

Overton was viewed as a potential early-to-mid-Day 2 pick if he would have declared for the 2025 draft, but he surprisingly returned to Alabama. A rugged, throwback defender with ready-made power, Overton is especially strong with his hands, which helps him remain firm on the first level. He's a scheme-diverse defender who can maintain two gaps or occupy one.

30. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 326

The Buckeyes' defense is loaded, and McDonald doesn't get enough credit for its success. He's a heavy presence up the middle, with high levels of lower-body strength. That allows him to easily anchor in interior gaps and eat up blockers. McDonald's 8.3% run stop rate is fourth best among FBS defensive linemen, but he doesn't just clog gaps. He's capable of creating negative plays in the backfield with quick wins, as evidenced by his eight tackles for loss this season.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 366

Arguably the most polarizing prospect of the 2026 class, Proctor is a supersized offensive tackle with overwhelming strength that helps him pave run lanes. Pass protection is a different story, as he has stretches of promising play mixed with moments of sluggish footwork and passive technique. He had a rough opener against Florida State (seven allowed pressures and a sack), but has not allowed another sack in the following nine games while yielding only eight pressures. Weight is an issue (sources close to the program say Proctor is playing at 355 pounds). He's frequently compared to Mekhi Becton by scouts, and some will give him a chance at tackle before deciding to transition Proctor to guard.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 265

Thought of as one of the class' premier edge rushers entering the season, Parker hasn't lived up to expectations. He has only wo sacks this season after racking up 11 as a sophomore in 2024. He flashes his power and pop in his hands, but Parker has average bend at the top of his pass-rush attempts and is inconsistent in his ability to get clean wins around the edge. He's capable of setting a violent edge in run defense and has the strength to extend and shed in-line blockers, which will get him on the field early in the NFL.

33. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 262

Young is a long-levered edge rusher who has developed into a dependable defender. He's effective with a strong bull rush and quick double hand swipes, but he needs to add more moves to his repertoire. He needs to get better at run defense, as he tends to get pinned inside by in-line tight ends. However, Young's length and potential are qualities that NFL coaches want to work with. He's a prospect who I could see steadily rising in the predraft process.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195

The third school was the charm for Hood, who has settled well at Tennessee after previous stops at Auburn and Colorado. He's a true press-man corner who excels when he's able to get his hands inside the frame of receivers, which he uses to guide them through the early stages of route stems. Hood also has smooth hips which help him transition and keep up in coverage. He was an all-state centerfielder in high school, which shows in his ball-tracking skills -- his 11 pass breakups are tied for third most in the FBS.

35. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220

There was plenty of buzz around Bell entering the season, but many scouts wanted to see if he could repeat his breakout 2024 season (43 receptions, 737 yards, 4 touchdowns). He has already surpassed that (67, 871, 6 through 10 games) and has become one of the most reliable receivers in the country. Bell is a stoutly built receiver who knows how to use his frame; his 16 contested catches are fifth most in the FBS. Bell is capable of outracing defenders to the end zone with his frame and run-after-catch ability. A.J. Brown is a common comparison because of their comparable skill set, frame and route tree.

36. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 240

Golday has spent only two seasons at the FBS level, as he started his career at FCS Central Arkansas, but that hasn't stopped him from emerging as the key to Cincinnati's defense. He rotates through all three linebacker spots and is a fast-pace mover with excellent lateral pursuit. He uses his length to take on and shed blockers in run defense while adding value as a pass rusher off the edge. While Golday's pass coverage continues to improve, he must be better at keeping his head on a swivel in zone coverage.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 312

Built like an NBA small forward, Goosby is a gangly blocker who possesses excellent length with a frame that has room to add mass and strength. His frame makes it challenging for pass rushers to win cleanly around the pocket, as Goosby has allowed only one sack and six pressures this season. He's a bit of a project, as his development isn't as far along as some of the other tackles in the class, but Goosby has more upside down the road. His body composition and upside remind me of Dolphins tackle Patrick Paul when he came out of Houston.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 276

Rhodes is one of the few bright spots of a rough Arkansas season. He's a big-bodied edge who will be labeled a tweener because while he has been deployed primarily as a 5-technique, he projects better as a 4- or 4i-technique in the NFL. Even though he has eight sacks this season, Rhodes runs hot and cold, with a mixture of good and inconsistent moments. He needs to improve his vision and understanding of positioning in run defense, but his frame and tools will entice teams that specialize in 3-down defensive fronts.

39. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 330

After a breakout 2024, Banks entered this season regarded as one of the country's top interior defenders, but foot surgery in September has limited him to only one game. Despite the injury, Banks is a potential-laden defensive tackle who contains quick hands and disruptive ability. Scouts I've talked to still view him as a Day 2 pick even with the injury.

40. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Cisse has been the most consistent South Carolina defender this season as a versatile cover man who can operate in the slot or on the perimeter. He's a good-sized corner with the movement skills and hips to remain and recover in coverage. Cisse's 34.6% completion percentage allowed on throws into his coverage is the 25th-best mark in the FBS.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 238

Hill is a versatile chess piece in the middle of Texas' defense. He has primarily played MIKE linebacker this season and is a fast-moving player who can find creases to squeeze through in run defense. He's also a forceful pass rusher off the edge who has forced three fumbles this season. Hill needs to develop more patience. Not only does he read and react too quickly at times, but his eyes get fixated on pullers, which results in him charging downhill and makes him susceptible to play-action and misdirection.

42. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240

Sellers was considered to be a strong QB1 candidate before the season, but his evaluation has become more complicated because of a disappointing campaign. With a powerful arm and elite running ability, Sellers has the tools teams want, but his usage of these tools is wildly inconsistent. I've scouted him three times this season and while the ball flies off his hand, his vision in seeing, reading and reacting to coverage has regressed. There are explanations for the bad habits, most notably unreliable protection and unsound passing concepts, and he'll occasionally flash proper reads and connect on deep shots. That said, the team that picks Sellers will have to be extremely patient in order to unlock his full potential as a passer.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 305

A stout but inexperienced defender, Miller has occupied all of the interior spots in Georgia's multiple-front defense in his first season as a starter. He is strong against the run and can maintain leverage or stack and disengage against interior offensive linemen. Miller needs to make strides as a pass rusher, as his technique and hands tend to be too fast and out of control at times, leading to his pad level being too high on contact. But he has the potential to be a starter at either interior D-line spot in the NFL with more reps.

44. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 249

Thomas explodes off the line of scrimmage and tests the foot speed and agility of pass protectors. His 14.1% pressure percentage off the edge ranks 32nd in the FBS and shows how much of a headache he can be. Thomas has a full arsenal of moves and utilizes them all, allowing him to frequently switch up his rush plans. His excellent pursuit speed and determination project him as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 202

The Toledo pipeline is alive and well, as McNeil-Warren is set to join recent draftees Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Alexander. McNeil-Warren is a rangy safety who has emerged as one of the top Group of 5 prospects after an injury-shortened 2024. He's primarily a free safety for Toledo and has allowed only two catches in his coverage this season. His tackling needs improvement, as he comes in too hot and must be more consistent in finishing, but scouts rave about McNeil-Warren as an early-to-mid-Day 2 prospect with the potential to move up in an all-star game setting.

46. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185

Don't overlook Johnson in this year's cornerback class. He's a highly competitive player who's comfortable playing all types of coverages. He embraces physicality while battling in route stems and in run support. Johnson also has excellent ball skills, with three interceptions -- two of which he returned for touchdowns -- and eight pass breakups this season. He is another player who could make a big rise in an all-star game setting.

47. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 325

Orange is a sturdy presence and an immovable force in the middle of the Cyclones' defense. His lower-body strength helps him clog gaps, and his upper-body strength keeps blockers from getting into his chest. "Big Citrus" is a player who teams with 3-4 defensive fronts will have high interest in adding during Day 2 of the draft.

48. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 302

My top-ranked center of the class, Jones excels in zone schemes where he can win with angles. He also displays plenty of physicality at the point of attack and has improved his run blocking, becoming the nucleus of one of the country's best offensive lines. Jones needs to get stronger in his lower half, as he struggles anchoring against defenders who attack the middle of his frame.

49. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame*

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 209

Love gets most of the attention, but Price has also made a name for himself in Notre Dame's backfield. He's a dense-bodied runner who weaves his way through defenses to reel off big plays. Price's 22 runs of 10 or more yards this season rank 22nd in the FBS, and his experience as a return specialist comes through when he's in the open field. He needs to work on his ball security, as he has three fumbles (two lost) this season.

Jadarian Price runs for 16-yard rushing touchdown

50. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 325

I've really enjoyed studying Hunter's film and feel he is the unsung hero of Texas Tech's defense. He is a malleable run defender who is hard to move off his spot, and his 7.5% run stop percentage is eighth best of all FBS defensive linemen this season. He also does a great job of pushing the pocket as a pass rusher, utilizing his quick hands.

Rankings at every position

Quarterbacks

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama

4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

5. Jayden Maiava, USC

Running backs

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

3. Jonah Coleman, Washington

4. Justice Haynes, Michigan

5. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Oscar Delp, Georgia

2. Michael Trigg, Baylor

3. Justin Joly, NC State

Wide receivers

1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

3. Makai Lemon, USC

4. Denzel Boston, Washington

5. Chris Bell, Louisville

Julian Sayin finds Carnell Tate for their 2nd TD connection

Tight ends

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

3. Max Klare, Ohio State

4. Jack Endries, Texas

5. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Offensive tackles

1. Caleb Lomu, Utah

2. Spencer Fano, Utah

3. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

4. Trevor Goosby, Texas

5. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Guards

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami

2. Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

3. Cayden Green, Missouri

4. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

5. Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Centers

1. Logan Jones, Iowa

2. Connor Lew, Auburn

3. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

4. Jake Slaughter, Florida

5. Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Edge rushers

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

2. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

3. David Bailey, Texas Tech

4. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

5. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

6. LT Overton, Alabama

7. T.J. Parker, Clemson

8. Zion Young, Missouri

Defensive tackles

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

2. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

3. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

4. Caleb Banks, Florida

5. Christen Miller, Georgia

Linebackers

1. Arvell Reese, Ohio State

2. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

3. CJ Allen, Georgia

4. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

5. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Cornerbacks

1. Mansoor Delane, LSU

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

4. Colton Hood, Tennessee

5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Mansoor Delane comes up with an interception

Safeties

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

3. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

4. A.J. Haulcy, LSU

5. Bray Hubbard, Alabama