The 2025 NFL regular season concluded Sunday, which means the 2026 NFL draft order is set for the first 18 picks. We now know the Raiders will have the No. 1 selection. So let's project which prospect Las Vegas might take and how all 32 first-round picks could play out with a brand new mock draft.

Keep in mind that we have three-plus months until the draft starts April 23 in Pittsburgh. There are still three games left in the 2025 college football season, too. Some players could decide to head back to school before declaration day later this month, while others could surprisingly leave early to join the class. We also have predraft events such as all-star games and the combine, which will shake up boards. And let's not forget that every NFL team's needs will continue to evolve as they take inventory of their rosters this offseason and sign players in free agency to fill voids. That all said, this is where things stand right now.

For this mock draft, we know the order for pick Nos. 1-18 but then used ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to project the order for pick Nos. 19-32, covering slots for the 14 NFL playoff teams. Four teams also have multiple picks: the Rams (from the Falcons), Jets (from the Colts), Browns (from the Jaguars) and Cowboys (from the Packers).

Here are my projections for all 32 first-round picks in 2026, starting with a new QB in Las Vegas. (Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana*

The Raiders haven't drafted a QB in the first round since 2007 (JaMarcus Russell). They're in desperate need of a franchise quarterback after the Geno Smith trade didn't work out, and Mendoza provides a long-term solution for a franchise that has been looking for a QB since Derek Carr was released following the 2022 season. Mendoza's poise, toughness and accuracy stood out in his lone season with the Hoosiers, as he won the Heisman Trophy while leading them to a 14-0 record. With tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders have building blocks on offense that would help Mendoza thrive right away.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon*

With five first-rounders over the next two drafts, the Jets have a prime opportunity to replenish a roster that lacks talent everywhere. The Justin Fields experiment didn't go as planned, so the Jets could part ways with him this offseason. Moore would give them a smooth, poised operator who has the potential to be a high-end starter. He has yet to make his intentions known about declaring for the draft, but if Moore does come out, he would be drafted very high -- and coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey could get their franchise signal-caller.

Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami*

With Kyler Murray possibly leaving this offseason, the Cardinals have a major question mark at quarterback. But with Mendoza and Moore coming off the board, Arizona would pivot to the offensive line. Mauigoa is one of the cleanest evaluations of this draft class as a rock-solid, consistent lineman who stands 6-foot-6, 315 pounds. He's the model of consistency and would fit as a plug-and-play option on an offensive line that has major right tackle questions. Arizona's current right tackle, Kelvin Beachum, is 36 years old and set to be a free agent. The Cardinals' offensive tackles finished last in run block win rate (69.9%), and Arizona gave up the third-most sacks in the league (59).

Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State*

The Titans are lacking talent throughout their roster and spent the No. 1 pick on QB Cam Ward last year, so they're in position to take the best player available. Reese is arguably the top player in the draft. He's explosive and plays with plenty of physicality. He flipped back and forth between linebacker and edge rusher this season, but I prefer Reese in an edge rusher role in the NFL. He would give Tennessee a talent boost up front to join four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Reese played only 97 snaps at the edge, but his 18.5% pressure rate at that position was seventh best in the FBS.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

It should be the Giants' main objective to get playmakers around quarterback Jaxson Dart. With Malik Nabers recovering from a torn ACL and Wan'Dale Robinson set to become a free agent after a breakout 1,014-yard season, receiver is a major need for New York. Tate is a polished wideout capable of executing every branch on the route tree. He has sure hands, can separate against all types of coverage and makes plays downfield, as evidenced by his 17.1 yards per catch this season (32nd in the FBS). Tate would provide Dart with a true deep threat who can also work the intermediate levels of the field.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Unless they want to package their two first-round picks to move up, the Browns won't be able to pick a quarterback. But they do need pass catchers to join breakout rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tyson is a creative route runner who can make catches outside the strike zone with his strong hands at the catch point. He's also capable of making big plays after the catch. Durability will be the main thing to watch with Tyson during the predraft process, as he has been derailed by nagging injuries in each of the past two seasons, missing three games in 2025 because of a hamstring injury.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Washington has only two edge players (Dorance Armstrong and Javontae Jean-Baptiste) signed through next season, and both are coming off season-ending injuries. The Commanders need youthful pass rushers, and Bailey was the most productive in the country, leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks this season. He also had 23 tackles for loss, and his 20.1% pressure percentage was the highest of all FBS defenders. Bailey's excellent first-step quickness helps him race past blockers with ease, and he is a rugged defender with a diverse set of pass-rush moves and powerful hands. Bailey's performance against Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals was one of the best I saw from any defender this season.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

The Saints seem to have hit with second-round quarterback Tyler Shough, and it's time to get some backfield help. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara will turn 31 before next season and be on the last year of his contract in 2026, so New Orleans would add his heir apparent and the best offensive playmaker in the draft in Love. He is explosive and can also be used by coach Kellen Moore in the passing game. The Saints had the lowest percentage of 10-plus-yard runs (7.8%). Love would fix that, as he finished with the fourth-most runs of 10-plus yards in the FBS this season (39).

Which teams could target Jeremiyah Love, CJ Allen, Caleb Downs and Fernando Mendoza? Illustration by ESPN

Rueben Bain Jr., DL, Miami*

Bain's game is all about power, as he's a heavy-handed defender who regularly overwhelms blockers at the point of attack. Capable of playing 0- to 9-technique, Bain can play all over the defensive line and has flashed in big moments during Miami's current playoff run. At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Bain's measurables might not fit every team's wish list but would work well in Kansas City, where defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has preferred dense and powerful pass rushers. Bain had 8.5 sacks this season and would give a boost to a Chiefs' pass rush that finished with only 35 sacks in 2025, tied for 22nd in the NFL.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

A safety hasn't been picked in the top 10 since the Jets took Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft, but Downs is one of the three best players in this year's class. His versatility, sure tackling and instincts would eliminate a lot of the problems that Cincinnati had on the back end this season, as coordinator Al Golden's defense gave up a league-high 6.2 yards per play. By contrast, Downs allowed only 3.6 yards per passing attempt into his coverage this season (11th lowest in the FBS). With Geno Stone set to be an unrestricted free agent, Downs could slot into the Bengals' secondary nicely.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah*

Patrick Paul, Miami's second-round pick in 2024, has developed into a foundation player at left tackle. But the Dolphins need help at the other tackle spot, as 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson has struggled to stay healthy and will be a free agent after next season. Fano's light feet and movement skills fit ideally into Mike McDaniel's fast-paced scheme. At 6-foot-6, 302 pounds, Fano needs to add bulk to his frame, but his 1.1% pressure rate tied with Mauigoa for the second-lowest rate allowed by an offensive tackle in the FBS this season.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Cowboys desperately need defensive help, and Styles would give them a building block at the spine of their defense, which allowed a league-high 30.1 points per game in 2025. He would be a massive upgrade to Kenneth Murray Jr., who struggled in every way imaginable this season after being acquired from the Titans. Styles plays an attacking style that uses his excellent instincts, range and awareness. He's a wrap-up-and-finish run defender, but Styles is also an able blitzer (six sacks in 2024) who can create negative plays in the backfield.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC*

Davante Adams will turn 34 next season and is set to be a free agent following the 2026 season, so the Rams need to draft a receiver who's ready to play immediately to maximize the championship window of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who turns 38 before next season. Lemon could jump right in to join Adams and Puka Nacua. He has a high-level understanding of how to win against all types of coverage and makes contested catches. He had only one drop on 110 targets (79 catches), and his 21 forced missed tackles were 13th most of all FBS receivers. Lemon is labeled as a slot receiver but can play throughout the formation.

play 0:12 Jayden Maiava throws 12-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon Jayden Maiava throws 12-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson*

Woods entered the season as one of the top prospects in the 2026 class but didn't have the season that many expected, finishing with only two sacks after registering three as a sophomore in 2024. But he is an explosive pocket collapser who has the versatility to rush from multiple spots. Woods has to be more consistent, but he can penetrate the backfield and would boost a Ravens defensive front that was forced to rely on 36-year-old John Jenkins after Nnamdi Madubuike was sidelined early in the season by a neck injury.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn*

The Bucs need reinforcements in their front seven to help Vita Vea and fifth-round revelation Elijah Roberts, and Faulk is intriguing with his lengthy 6-foot-5, 285-pound frame. He can instantly help as a run defender, as Faulk knows how to deploy his tools at the point of attack while stacking and shedding blockers with ease. His frame and playing style compares favorably to Mykel Williams and Greg Rousseau, but Faulk needs to expand his pass-rush repertoire. He also had only two sacks this season after posting seven in 2024, but scouts are still enamored with his upside and what he could do with further development.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

After dealing defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, the Jets need to rebuild their defense from the inside out. McDonald would be a great start to those efforts. He's a forceful run defender who constantly creates chaos for opposing offenses. His 7.8% run stop percentage was the second-highest rate of all FBS defensive linemen this season. McDonald can also be disruptive as a pass rusher (three sacks this season) and can push the interior of the pocket.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah*

It could be time for the Lions to develop a succession plan for left tackle Taylor Decker, who will be 32 before next season and struggled with injuries in 2025. Detroit needs young talent on the offensive line, and Lomu is a 6-foot-6, 304-pound redshirt sophomore who is loaded with potential. He improved his consistency in pass protection this season, giving up only six pressures and zero sacks, but Lomu still needs to add strength to his frame to become a better run blocker.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Minnesota lacks young, high-upside players in the secondary, which drafting Delane would solve. He is technically sound with a savvy skill set, which would fit nicely into Brian Flores' diverse scheme. Delane has the speed to turn and run with targets in man coverage, but his eyes in zone coverage are among the best of any corner in this year's class. His 27.8% completion percentage allowed was the third-lowest rate in the FBS, and he had 11 pass breakups and two interceptions this season.

Reminder: Pick Nos. 19-32 are based on ESPN's Football Power Index projections for the playoffs, and the order won't be final until after Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon*

The Panthers have decisions to make about quarterback Bryce Young, as he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Carolina also must decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2027. The Panthers hit on first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 draft and drafting Sadiq would give Young another playmaker while allowing Carolina to further evaluate the quarterback's long-term fit with the franchise. Sadiq is the clear No. 1 tight end in the class; he creates mismatches as a receiver (his eight touchdown receptions top all FBS tight ends) and is a more-than-willing blocker in the run game.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The Bears' pass rush was inconsistent this season, as they were 31st in pass rush win rate (28.8%) and tied for 22nd in sacks (35 sacks). Howell would give Chicago a tenacious, energetic edge rusher, as his 11.5 sacks this season were the fourth most in the FBS. Howell's size (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) and arm length might scare off some teams, but the Bears need a disruptive pass rusher to complement veteran Montez Sweat. Howell would be just that.

play 3:37 Analyzing the tape on Cashius Howell's three sacks in a row SEC Network analysts Gene Chizik and Matt Stinchcomb break down Howell's elite pass rushing as he gets to the quarterback on back-to-back-to-back plays.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M*

Pittsburgh has its No. 1 receiver in DK Metcalf, but the depth chart is pretty rough after that, with Calvin Austin III and Marquez Valdes-Scantling set to become free agents and veteran Adam Thielen potentially retiring. Concepcion would have the opportunity to make an instant impact as a No. 2 option for the Steelers, especially because he can play in the slot and outside. He is a gearshift route runner who can accelerate and decelerate to create separation in route stems. But Concepcion needs to be more consistent with his hands, as he dropped seven passes this season.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama*

I've talked with multiple scouts about Proctor in recent weeks, and opinions on the 6-foot-7, 366-pound lineman remain all over the place. Many believe he'll be picked in the top 25 because of his size and flashes of improved play, and several referred to Proctor's upside as a guard. That's where he would play with the Chargers, who should have bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy and ready to go next season. Proctor fits the Chargers' mentality as a tough, physical blocker who could help the interior protection of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

If there's a receiver in this draft who would excel in Kyle Shanahan's scheme, it's Boston, whose 11 receiving touchdowns were the fourth most among all wide receivers in the FBS. He's a strong-handed perimeter target who wins a high percentage of contested catches and is also a willing blocker in the run game. With Jauan Jennings scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, Boston would fill the void as a bigger-body receiver who's unafraid to do the dirty work as a run blocker.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia*

The Bills have a huge need at receiver, but there isn't an available player at that position who makes sense here. So we'll pivot to linebacker, where Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are older (both will turn 32 this offseason) and set to become free agents. Allen is a sudden second-level defender who steps downhill with a lot of closing speed. He's a consistent run defender who thrives on contact. He needs to improve his eyes and awareness in coverage, but Allen has gotten better in those areas this season.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee*

McCoy did not play at all this season after suffering an ACL tear last January. That makes him a tough evaluation, as scouts have varying opinions on when he should come off the board, but one could argue that he had top-10 potential entering the season. While he won't likely be that, the Cowboys need reinforcements at cornerback, especially after releasing former Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs. McCoy would be a worthy pick at this spot even with the knee injury questions, and the Cowboys have taken players in similar situations in the past (such as cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. last year).

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina*

Quinyon Mitchell is a foundational player at one outside corner spot, but the Eagles have a void at No. 2 corner. Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo have been inconsistent, while Cooper DeJean is best at nickel. Cisse is a long, active corner at 6-foot, 190 pounds. His dependability in press coverage and awareness in zone would allow him to excel in coordinator Vic Fangio's coverage scheme. Cisse is a name to watch in the predraft process, as he could be a riser during the offseason circuit.

A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon*

Houston has three defensive tackles on injured reserve and could use reinforcements there to play off their elite edge rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Washington has high upside and continues to improve in his first year as a starter. He is an upfield penetrator who is capable of playing multiple interior spots but projects best as a 3-technique at the next level. His violent hands create quick wins against interior blockers, and the Texans would be adding an explosive defensive lineman to an already-stout defense.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State*

The Browns are in need of an offensive line overhaul, as Cleveland might need at least three new starters. One who could be departing is former All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio, who is 34 years old and set to be a free agent. Ioane could be his successor as one of the most consistent blockers in this year's class. He plays with a rock-solid base, and his hand power gives him knock-back strength as a pass protector. He didn't allow a sack and gave up only two pressures this season. Ioane is also a physical run blocker, and he has the potential to be an immediate starter.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon*

The Patriots' massive turnaround from 4-13 in 2024 to 14-3 this season has been based in large part on coach Mike Vrabel's development of the young core. Uiagalelei can add to that core and is ready to play right away. He plays with all-out effort and is capable of fitting into multiple schemes at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds. Uiagalelei is already an asset in run defense but must continue to improve his pass-rush moves to help the Patriots on the edge, especially because K'Lavon Chaisson is set to become a free agent.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson*

Terrell is the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. and has a feistiness and competitiveness that belies his 5-foot-11, 180-pound size. He is ultra-competitive and has forced eight fumbles in his career, the most of any Clemson defensive back ever. The Rams haven't used a Day 1 or 2 pick on a cornerback since Sean McVay became coach in 2017, so Terrell would add top-level talent to a thin Rams cornerback room that might see veterans Ahkello Witherspoon and Roger McCreary become unrestricted free agents.

play 0:38 Clemson's Avieon Terrell forces a fumble on Bauer Sharp Avieon Terrell hits Bauer Sharp as he's falling and Ricardo Jones picks it up for Clemson.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad will be free agents after the season, which makes linebacker a priority for the Broncos. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Golday aligns at both inside and outside linebacker in Cincinnati's defense but projects best as a Mike at the next level. His combination of length, block avoidance and versatility make him an option at this pick. Golday is already receiving high Day 2 grades from scouts I've talked to and is a prospect who will likely continue to rise throughout the process.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee*

Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett are the only two Seahawks corners under contract next season, with Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen set to be free agents. So Seattle could use cornerback reinforcements. Hood blossomed in his lone season in Tennessee, his third college stop. Showcasing smooth transition skills and the awareness to make plays on the ball, Hood is a highly competitive player who fits into Mike Macdonald's defense. He didn't give up a touchdown pass this season, and his 10 pass breakups helped him finish in the top 30 of all FBS defensive backs.