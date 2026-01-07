Open Extended Reactions

A big domino in the 2026 NFL draft fell Wednesday, with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson declaring for the upcoming draft, which will begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh. Simpson had a breakthrough junior season with the Crimson Tide, throwing for 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions in helping lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Now that he's in the draft, where does Simpson fit among 2026 quarterback prospects? Is he the next QB up after Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore (assuming they declare)? Where could that put Simpson in the class? And what kind of impact will Simpson's decision have on Alabama -- who could be the next signal-caller for the Crimson Tide?

ESPN NFL draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller answered questions about Simpson's fit in the NFL, while senior college football reporter Adam Rittenberg delved into the next steps for the Crimson Tide and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Jump to:

Strengths, weakness | Draft stock

Next steps for Alabama

What are Simpson's biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Reid: Despite having only 15 college starts, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Simpson already operates like a veteran at the line of scrimmage. Due to his ability to quickly diagnose coverages, fronts and blitzes, he was given a lot of pre-snap freedom with Alabama to make audibles at the line of scrimmage and alter protections. He also showed an advanced understanding of where his hot routes were.

Simpson has slightly above-average arm strength, which allows him to attack and operate comfortably in the short and intermediate areas of the field. And he's at his best when able to utilize play-action, thanks to his comfort in showing his back to the line of scrimmage then quickly re-setting his eyes to survey the defense.

Simpson is an interesting evaluation. On one hand, he has a smaller sample size of starts than most quarterbacks that enter the draft. On the other hand, he's 23 years old and spent four years at Alabama. Evaluators I have spoken to have Day 2 grades on Simpson, who had an up-and-down season in which he struggled in the Tide's season-opening loss, had a strong September and October and then showed quite a bit of inconsistency down the stretch. He needs to develop better deep accuracy, which was hit-or-miss throughout the season. Simpson has a slender frame and traits that are reliant on his surrounding cast.

Opinions are mixed, as evaluators are unsure whether he's a franchise quarterback that can lead a team to victories or one that needs considerable support around him to succeed.

When could he get drafted, and what does Simpson declaring mean for the QB class as a whole?

Miller: Due to his lack of starting experience, the predraft process will be extremely important for Simpson. Without weighing the impact of future interviews and predraft workouts, Simpson looks like a late first-round talent on tape and is currently ranked as my No. 3 quarterback behind Mendoza and Moore. He could easily rise from late first-round status once he gets in front of teams and shows his aptitude, but his lack of starts (25 is considered the baseline for success by many NFL scouts) could cause him to fall into Day 2.

Teams in the mid-to-late first round with quarterback needs could elevate Simpson's draft position, a dynamic that we see nearly every draft cycle. Franchises worth watching at that part of the draft are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, who have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick by virtue of the draft-day trade they made last April. The Rams are a particularly intriguing fit, as Matthew Stafford's presence would allow Simpson to sit and learn for at least a year before being thrust into a starting situation.

Simpson's inclusion in this draft potentially adds a third quarterback into the first-round mix, but he will need to win over teams on the white board and in meetings to cement that status.

What now for Alabama? What is the Crimson Tide's plan under center?

Rittenberg: Alabama has been preparing for Simpson's possible departure. Although a portal quarterback is never off the table, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will likely look internally for Simpson's replacement.

Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer and staff from Washington to Alabama in early 2024, has been a reserve the past two seasons, with 35 career pass attempts for 228 passing yards and two touchdowns with the Tide. He replaced the injured Simpson in Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to Indiana. Mack will be a redshirt junior next season.

However, freshman Keelon Russell will likely enter the offseason as the favorite to start in 2026. Russell was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2025 class and was committed to SMU before Alabama got him to switch his pledge in the summer prior to National Signing Day. A dynamic dual-threat from Duncanville, Texas, Russell completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 passing yards and two touchdowns in only two games this season. Quarterback recruits of Russell's caliber typically don't wait multiple seasons to start, so he will likely get first crack at being Simpson's heir apparent.