2026 NFL draft rankings: Field Yates' top 25 prospects

The 2025 college football season will conclude Monday with the College Football Playoff national championship. So how about looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft and stacking the best players in the class?

A lot can change between now and the start of the draft on April 23. For one, players from Indiana and Miami have until January 23 to declare for the draft. There are still predraft events, the combine and pro days over the next three months. We'll also learn more about lingering injury situations for a handful of top prospects.

With that disclaimer out of the way, here is my initial ranking for the top 25 prospects in the 2026 class. Quarterback Dante Moore's announcement that he's returning to Oregon shook some things up, as I had him at No. 2 before his decision. Beyond my top 25, I also have my rankings by position listed at the bottom. (Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.)

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G | C

Edge | DT | LB | CB | S | ST

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

The Heisman Trophy winner brings a comprehensive skill set led by exceptional accuracy to all levels of the field, a powerful arm and a rock solid stature. Mendoza has completed 73% of his passes this season (third-highest in FBS), including five separate games with a completion percentage north of 85%. He has 41 touchdowns passes to six interceptions.

Mendoza has the functional mobility to navigate the pocket, and he showed improvements with his decision-making in one season at Indiana after two years at Cal. He took 22 sacks in 2025 compared to 41 in 2024, though he did benefit from the Hoosiers having a better offensive line. Mendoza's final college season included clutch moments and poise that suggests he wouldn't be overwhelmed by the early rigors of being a rookie QB.

2. Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

Few players boosted their draft stock more than Reese this season. He not only moved into a full-time starting role but also played a higher percentage of snaps at outside linebacker versus inside linebacker. (Reese played 67.5% of his snaps as an inside linebacker in 2024 to just 37.7% in 2025.) He has excellent length and an unmistakable burst off the edge, making him a nightmare assignment for offensive tackles. Reese has the ability to bend, torque and close the gap and impact QBs in the pocket.

With 6.5 sacks in 2025, I think Reese is suited for a full-time rusher role in the NFL. But his versatility will be a plus for whichever team picks him.

3. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

The last safety drafted in the top 10 was Jamal Adams in 2017 (No. 6 overall). Downs is positioned to end that streak, seeming to have zero weaknesses. He can wreak havoc near the line of scrimmage as a run defender and play coverage underneath. He has the speed and acceleration to be a capable blitzer if called upon. He can also easily patrol the deep middle portion of the field.

It is rare for a safety to be a tone-setter for a defense, but Downs fits into that category. He was an instant contributor and leader at Alabama as a freshman before he transferred to Ohio State for two seasons. He is a hard-hitting tackler who can change the complexion of any NFL defense upon arrival, and he finished 2025 with 67 tackles and two interceptions.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 315

Mauigoa put together an off-the-charts final season, as the right tackle was dominant in every sense of the word. He has a rock solid frame, playing with terrific balance, good body control and a strong base. He is a road-grading run blocker with overwhelming power at the point of attack. Plus, Mauigoa has phenomenal pass protection skills with the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this season (1.2%). With light feet, he is always under control and a patient protector.

5. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250

In this deep pool of edge rushers, Bailey has separated himself from the rest of the class. He led the FBS with 14.5 sacks this season, getting home with an elite first step, violent hands and power off the edge. Along with his incredible physical traits, Bailey has shown the instincts and vision to see plays develop; he swatted two passes in Texas Tech's CFP loss to Oregon, including on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Bailey has a ton of traits that NFL teams will be enamored by, but his physicality stands out on tape. He is a forceful player who can truly disrupt the quarterback. And he was arguably the best player on the most dominant front seven this season.

play 0:26 Texas Tech shuts down Oregon on 4th-and-goal Texas Tech's David Bailey stuffs Dante Moore's throw on fourth down to end Oregon's drive.

6. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 214

Love has elite change-of-direction skills and the acceleration to turn a modest run into a chunk play. He had 39 rushes of 10-plus yards in 2025 and a 90-plus-yard run in each of the past two seasons. In all, he ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. But Love is also a playmaker in the passing game with his natural route running skills and soft hands. Like last year with Ashton Jeanty, we will debate how high a running back should go over the next three months. But I doubt Love will fall out of the top 10 picks.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 302

Fano was a standout pass protector during his three seasons at Utah, two of which were played at right tackle (after a year at left tackle in 2023). He allowed a measly four pressures and zero sacks on 749 snaps at right tackle in 2025. He has nimble and light feet to match and mirror rushers and the ability to redirect and also handle cross-face rushers.

Fano's listed weight has some scouts thinking he could be moved inside to guard, but I'm bullish that he is best suited at right tackle. And though he could thrive in any scheme, a zone rushing attack would be a premiere fit given his light feet.

8. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200

A healthy debate will take place about who the best wide receiver is in this class, largely focusing on Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate. Right now, I'm giving Tyson the edge despite his tape being better in 2024 than 2025. In that way, he reminds me of Chicago's Luther Burden III, who has put together a productive rookie year despite a disappointing final collegiate season.

Tyson is a natural separator who is very comfortable picking up extra yards after the catch. He has handled punt return duties in the past, has excellent ball skills and has the speed to rattle off big plays. A hamstring injury limited his play this past season, but his full college body of work is terrific. He had just one drop on 100 targets in 2025, racking up 711 yards and eight TDs.

9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

Tate is arguably the most pro-ready prospect in this class, and he's a lock to extend Ohio State's streak of first-round receivers to five straight drafts -- a feat that's already an NFL record for a single college. He can stretch the field, hauling in a 40-plus-yard catch in six of 11 games this season, but the hallmark of his game is how effortless he makes it all look. Tate is a detailed route runner who did not drop a single pass in the 2023 or 2025 seasons. His terrific body control and contested catch skills flashed on sideline routes. He finished the year with 875 yards and nine scores.

10. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

Styles is a former safety whose range and coverage skills shine on tape. He can cover a ton of ground in a hurry, making him a scheme fit for pretty much any team and giving him an advantage against athletic NFL tight ends. Styles showed off timing and anticipation as a blitzer during the 2024 season, helping him reach six sacks and eight pressures. His great length has made his transition to a new position look easy.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195

There are few players I enjoyed watching more than Lemon, who capped off his collegiate career with 110 catches and 1,156 yards in 2025. He doesn't dominate with blazing speed or big size, instead relying on his route running and ability to make difficult catches. In my eyes, Lemon is the best in this class at making contested catches -- he had exactly one drop in each of his three seasons. His instincts and contact balance make him one of the best in the draft with the ball in his hands.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 315

Woods was a highly-touted prospect coming into the season, but he has likely fallen out of the top-five pick range after a modest 2025 campaign. He wreaks havoc in the run game, with quickness both up the field and laterally. His power at the point of attack allows him to lock out blockers and subsequently disengage. And while he registered only five sacks in three seasons, his impact goes beyond the box score.

There are some questions from scouts regarding his height and arm length, so it won't surprise me if his range winds up a little bit lower than this -- but those are not significant concerns in my eyes.

13. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Delane spent his first three collegiate seasons at Virginia Tech before one year at LSU. He has the size of an NFL cornerback and was terrific in coverage this past season. He allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 27.7% of their passes when he was the targeted defender, the third-lowest rate in the country. Plus, his instincts and strong balls skills led to 11 pass breakups.

The key question scouts are sifting through with Delane is his speed. If he opts to run a 40-yard dash during the predraft process, that could have a major impact on his ceiling in April.

play 0:23 Mansoor Delane comes up with an interception Mansoor Delane grabs interception vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285

Faulk checks all the boxes with his measurables, but he followed up a very promising 2024 season with a less dominant 2025 (seven sacks in 2024 versus two in 2025). He is smooth and bendy off the edge, and some scouts have compared Faulk to Mykel Williams -- San Francisco's first-round pick in 2025 -- because of their frames. But I'd argue Faulk has higher upside as a rusher if he can consistently hone his talents. He didn't do that enough this past season.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275

Bain took home ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2025. He has excellent strength, plays with strong leverage and has a relentless motor as a rusher. If needed, Bain can also kick down to a reduced alignment and rush over interior linemen.

While some view Bain as a top-10 pick, there are split opinions among NFL evaluators given his frame. Scouts have questions about his length, speed off the edge and what type of front he would best fit in at the next level. With that being said, he consistently made college quarterbacks uncomfortable and is only 21 years old. He has 68 pressures and 8.5 sacks this season.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 304

Lomu took over for Fano as Utah's starting left tackle in 2024, and he has been a steadying force since then. He has adept pass protection skills, not allowing a single sack in 792 snaps this season. Lomu can also add to the run game as an accurate striker when climbing to the second level. He will have to add some bulk in order to stay at tackle in the NFL, though.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193

There might not be a more complex evaluation of potential first-round picks than McCoy, who missed all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL last January. His 2024 tape was exceptional, including four interceptions and nine pass breakups. If McCoy were eligible to declare for the 2025 draft, he may well have been a top-15 selection -- the tape was that sharp. But with a year away from football, it's much harder to peg his range.

18. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 248

A team looking for instant juice off the edge will find it in Howell, a former Bowling Green star who played his final two seasons at Texas A&M. In 2025, Howell posted 11.5 sacks (tied for fourth-most in the FBS) and won SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He has a blazing first step to get offensive tackles on their heels. And he can really torque his body to turn the corner when chasing down pocket passers. Despite this natural rushing ability, some scouts have wrestled with his lack of arm length.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245

Sadiq is a moveable chess piece who made a massive leap after Terrance Ferguson departed for the 2025 draft. Sadiq more than doubled his career receiving touchdowns this year alone, finishing with eight. He has very good acceleration, burst and balance, which makes it difficult for linebackers to hang with him in man coverage. The one downside for him is a lack of premiere length, but he is a willing blocker who also led Oregon in special teams snaps in 2024. That sort of selflessness has not gone unnoticed by scouts.

play 0:18 Dante Moore throws 21-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Sadiq Dante Moore throws a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Sadiq

20. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 330

Ioane is a ready-to-roll guard in the NFL. He plays with bullying power to displace players in the running game and create lanes for backs. He is capable of getting to the second level and is a generally fluid mover in space. Penn State often moved Ioane around the line to take advantage of his movement skills, and he has been downright stellar as a pass protector with zero sacks allowed over the past two seasons.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 209

Boston is more than just a big target on the perimeter. He showed alignment versatility from the slot, plus his understanding of zone coverage and route running makes him effective in the intermediate passing game. However, his size will be enticing for teams that need a red zone threat. He snagged 20 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons, which is tied for the third-most in the country over that time span. Boston's play speed improved each year at Washington as well.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 315

In full disclosure, I had Freeling earmarked as more likely to return to college than declare for the draft, as he has just a bit over one full year of starting experience -- he took over as a starter with four games left in the 2024 season. It's easy to see why scouts have been enamored with his movement traits and big frame. He must add some weight to his build to improve his core strength and overall base, but his starter kit of traits screams NFL left tackle: length, footwork, pass protection skills and more. He's a name to file away as a potential riser during the predraft process.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 235

There is an old school nature to Allen's game, as Georgia's defensive quarterback brings some serious physicality. He is fearless in the running game, brings some pass rush juice and has solid coverage skills. Allen allowed a completion percentage of just 47.4% when targeted as the primary defender this season. His intelligence during the snap comes up on tape, and there is a strong track record of recent Georgia linebackers translating to the NFL level. Allen is next up.

24. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 280

Mesidor is a tall task for opposing offensive tackles since he is exceptionally explosive and powerful. He has a diverse arsenal of pass-rush moves and showed out in big games this season. Mesidor registered 1.5 sacks against Texas A&M in Miami's first CFP game. A week later against Ohio State, he staked a claim for the best defensive player on the field with two sacks. He has 10.5 on the season. Despite being one of the oldest prospects in the class (turning 25 just weeks before the draft), he has a chance to crack the first round.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

The younger brother of Falcons standout A.J. Terrell Jr., Avieon Terrell packs a ton of punch within his relatively small frame. He was all over the field for Clemson in 2025, finishing with three sacks, nine pass breakups and an astounding five forced fumbles. He is a true "find the football" cornerback, which should translate well to the NFL.

Position rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

5. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Running backs

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

3. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

4. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

5. Jonah Coleman, Washington

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Justin Joly, NC State

2. Michael Trigg, Baylor

3. Oscar Delp, Georgia

Wide receivers

1. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

2. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

3. Makai Lemon, USC

4. Denzel Boston, Washington

5. KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Tight ends

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

3. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

4. Max Klare, Ohio State

5. Jack Endries, Texas

Offensive tackles

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami

2. Spencer Fano, Utah

3. Caleb Lomu, Utah

4. Monroe Freeling, Georgia

5. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Guards

1. Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

2. Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

3. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

4. Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

5. DJ Campbell, Texas

Centers

1. Logan Jones, Iowa

2. Connor Lew, Auburn

3. Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

4. Jake Slaughter, Florida

5. Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Edge rushers

1. David Bailey, Texas Tech

2. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

3. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

4. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

5. Akheem Mesidor, Miami

6. Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

7. Zion Young, Missouri

8. T.J. Parker, Clemson

Defensive tackles

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

2. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

3. Caleb Banks, Florida

4. Domonique Orange, Iowa State

5. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Linebackers

1. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

2. CJ Allen, Georgia

3. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

4. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

5. Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Cornerbacks

1. Mansoor Delane, LSU

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

4. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

5. Devin Moore, Florida

Safeties

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

4. A.J. Haulcy, LSU

5. Kamari Ramsey, USC

Kickers

1. Dominic Zvada, Michigan

2. Drew Stevens, Iowa

Punters

1. Brett Thorson, Georgia

2. Evan Crenshaw, Troy

3. Palmer Williams, Baylor

Long-snappers

1. Luke Basso, Oregon

2. Garrison Grimes, BYU

3. Tyler Duzansky, Penn State