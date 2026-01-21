2026 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's pick predictions for Round 1

Open Extended Reactions

It's an exciting time in the football calendar, with the College Football Playoff National Championship game -- congrats to Indiana on an amazing season -- and the NFL playoffs' conference championship games falling within a week's time. It's also when we really start to ramp up the NFL draft discussion, and I'm taking the opportunity to release my first mock draft for the 2026 class.

There is only one clear first-round quarterback, followed by a few other passers who could join. (I projected two QBs on Day 1 here.) But we should see a bunch of talented pass catchers -- the offensive skill positions make up a quarter of my 32 pick projections below -- and impact defenders.

The draft order is set for the first 28 picks, and I used ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) for the Broncos, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks, who, of course, still have some football to play before their slots lock in. I didn't project any trades quite yet, but four first-round picks already have been dealt to other teams. The Rams have the Falcons' selection, the Jets have the Colts' selection, the Cowboys have the Packers' selection and the Browns have the Jaguars' selection.

One thing to remember before I dive in: The predraft process commences with the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Panini Senior Bowl over the next two weeks, before continuing with the combine, pro days, private workouts and team interviews. We still have NFL free agency and the trade market to sort out. Heck, six teams don't even have head coaches yet. The point is, it's very early, and a lot is going to change.

OK, let's kick this off with the No. 1 prospect on my board going to the Raiders.

More on the 2026 NFL draft:

Kiper's Big Board | Latest mock drafts

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is an easy one. The Raiders traded a third-round pick for Geno Smith less than a year ago, but it hasn't worked out. He finished the 2025 season ranked 27th of 28 qualified passers in QBR (34.1), throwing 17 interceptions over 15 games. And with a new coach (to be determined) coming in, it's time for a fresh start.

Mendoza could join Joe Burrow and Cam Newton in going undefeated for the season, winning the Heisman Trophy and the national championship, and going No. 1 in the draft all inside a 12-month window. Mendoza transferred to the Hoosiers from Cal and immediately leveled up, throwing 41 touchdown passes and just six interceptions in 2025. I see great ball placement on the tape, and he's a no-brainer to begin Round 1. Las Vegas could start to build something offensively here with Mendoza, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Jets ranked 31st in sacks with 26, and Will McDonald IV was the only player on the roster with more than four of them (eight). Jermaine Johnson is heading into his fifth-year-option season, meaning the depth chart could be thinning out on the edge. With coach Aaron Glenn's defensive background, getting that unit right will be an offseason priority. Reese played off the ball before moving into an edge rusher role in 2025, and he has the traits to make an impact there in the NFL. I love his instincts and burst. (And if New York wanted him at linebacker, there's a void there with Quincy Williams entering free agency.)

For the Jets fans screaming that the team needs a quarterback, I'm with you. There just isn't another passer worthy of a top-two selection right now after Dante Moore decided to go back to Oregon for another season. Perhaps that changes. Maybe the Jets go get a veteran and make this irrelevant anyway, waiting for 2027, instead, when they have three first-rounders. But right now, New York is better off taking the top defensive prospect on the board -- and maybe getting lucky at the QB position when it is back on the board in the middle of Round 1.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa would have just missed the chance to join his brother, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, with the Jets, but I still have Francis as a top-three pick thanks to his mauling play style, experience (41 career starts) and overall consistency as a blocker. Since Kelvin Beachum is a free agent, Mauigoa could slide in at right tackle and help spring James Conner and Trey Benson for big runs next season. The quarterback situation is still unsettled, but no matter who is under center, the protection has to be right.

David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech

Tennessee is going to be focused on two things this offseason: getting quarterback Cam Ward more help and improving the defense. It's a tough call on which direction the Titans will go here, but let's follow the board while also knowing new coach Robert Saleh is a defense guy. Bailey was outstanding this past season. His stats tell the story: 14.5 sacks, 20.2% pressure rate, 23 tackles for loss -- and all at least tied for a share of first in the FBS. Pairing Bailey with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the D-line could be a big step in the right direction.

As for offense, this is a pretty deep class of pass catchers. But if Saleh decides Ward's supporting cast is the first-round priority no matter what, then I'd expect Ohio State's Carnell Tate to get some attention here. Speaking of Tate ...

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Giants have a lot of needs, but similar to Tennessee, they have a second-year quarterback looking for help. Yes, wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) and running back Cam Skattebo (ankle/leg) will be back on the field, but wideout Wan'Dale Robinson is a free agent, and Nabers can't be the target on all of Jaxson Dart's throws. Taking a first-round wide receiver wouldn't be new to recently hired coach John Harbaugh; in Baltimore, he used four Day 1 picks starting in 2015 on the position (Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Hollywood Brown and Breshad Perriman).

This also would be the fifth straight year we've seen a first-round wideout from Ohio State. Tate would bring fantastic route running and reliable hands to MetLife Stadium. He caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine scores for the Buckeyes this past season.

play 0:44 Carnell Tate rises over 2 Wisconsin defenders for an Ohio State TD Julian Sayin lets it fly to Carnell Tate for a fantastic Ohio State touchdown vs. Wisconsin.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns had an amazing 2025 draft, and they can kick things off in 2026 with a versatile tackle. Over 37 career games (36 starts), Fano allowed just four sacks, and the most recent came in Week 1 of the 2024 season. He played on both sides at Utah, and he has the size, power and technique to excel at either tackle spot. Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin are both free agents, so I could see Cleveland pairing Fano with Dawand Jones -- who is returning from a knee injury -- and trying to improve its middle-of-the-road pass protection.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

NFC East quarterbacks and offensive tackles aren't going to be happy if Washington goes this way. Bain knows how to reach the quarterback, with 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025 (including a sack and 2.5 TFLs on Monday night against Indiana in the national title game). He has a great mix of power, speed and bend, and the Commanders could move him around on the defensive line to create mismatches. Von Miller led the team with nine sacks this season, but he will turn 37 in March and isn't under contract for 2026. This is a clear need for Washington after the defense allowed 6.0 yards per play, tied for third worst in the league.

By the way, this would be only the third time in the common draft era (since 1967) that multiple Miami players went in the top 10 (2004 and 1987).

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

After rumors swirled about Chris Olave being on the trade market ahead of the deadline this season, it looks as if New Orleans is hanging onto its star wideout. However, Olave is under contract for only one more year, and even if the Saints extend him, they still need more pass-catching options for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Consider that Rashid Shaheed was the only other Saints wide receiver with over 300 receiving yards this season, and he was dealt at the deadline. Tyson could immediately be a red zone target for Shough thanks to his strength and ability on contested catches.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

You could see it, right? The Chiefs make their first pick in the top 10 since they took Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 in 2017 and promptly use the selection to get a game-changing running back to pair with their star quarterback? Improving the run game could open up the offense in a big way. The Chiefs were in the bottom half of the league in yards per carry (4.2) and runs of 10-plus yards (44) this season, and Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both free agents. It's time to inject some juice into this ground attack.

Ignoring positional value, Love is the second-best prospect on my Big Board. Vision. Burst. Power. Speed. Receiving skills. This kid has it all, and he ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

According to ESPN Research, Jamal Adams is the only safety to get picked in the top 10 in the common draft era. Well, get ready for that to change. Downs reads plays so well and has the speed and wrap-up technique to wrangle and take down ball carriers. And don't sleep on his ball skills: Downs had two interceptions in each of his three college seasons. He's exactly the type of player the Bengals need on the back end. Cincinnati allowed the NFL's most yards per play in two of the past three campaigns, including 6.2 yards in 2025.

This would be just the second time in the common draft era that three Ohio State players went in the top 10, per ESPN Research. (The other class was 2016.) And spoiler alert: Two more Buckeyes are in this mock draft. OSU could own Round 1.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

We don't know if Tua Tagovailoa will still be Miami's quarterback next season, but either way, it's probably too early for Alabama's Ty Simpson. We do know the defense could use some work, though, and new coach Jeff Hafley's background is on that side of the ball. I thought about cornerback here, and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy might make sense, but I just wasn't ready to pull the first CB off the board.

Miami could use this pick to reload on the edge. The Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips at the deadline, and Bradley Chubb could be a cap-saving release this offseason, since he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. Mixing Chop Robinson's burst with Faulk's power could be a long-term solution.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

If you wanted to score points in 2025, all you needed was a matchup with the Cowboys' defense. They allowed 30.1 points per game, the most in the league. This is another spot where Jermod McCoy could make sense, though DaRon Bland (foot) will be back in 2026. And I think Keldric Faulk could fit here if he is still on the board. But Dallas could really use an impact player in the middle of the defense. Styles is a former safety, and it's no surprise once you see his speed. He can close on ball carriers and pass catchers in a flash. With 174 tackles over the past two seasons, he's a top-10 prospect for me.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

OK, let's get McCoy off the board for real now. He's a tough evaluation, as he didn't play a snap of football in the 2025 season after tearing an ACL last January. Teams are going to have to take that into consideration, and his medical checks at the combine will be key. We saw Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater all go in the top 15 in 2021 without playing at all in 2020, but they were all COVID-19 opt-outs. Recovering from an injury is a little different.

That all said, McCoy is a ball hawk, and he's still a top-15 prospect for me. He had four interceptions and nine pass breakups back in 2024. Los Angeles has gotten the most out of its cornerbacks this season en route to the NFC Championship Game, but it still needs a true CB1. The Rams gave up 7.6 yards per pass attempt this season, tied for fifth highest.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He attacks the ball in the air, and you can see his competitiveness in the way he plays the game. Like Zay Flowers, he's on the smaller side at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. But also like Flowers, he still has inside-outside flexibility. Lemon went for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, and that kind of production could help get Lamar Jackson back to MVP levels.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Buccaneers landed Emeka Egbuka in Round 1 last April, but don't be surprised if they go back to the pass-catching well in 2026. After a hot start to the season, Baker Mayfield slowed down in the second half, and his offense could lose wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Cade Otton. They are both free agents, and Evans is 32. Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson should be able to carry the WR room, but the tight end group would take a big hit.

What Tampa Bay needs is exactly what Sadiq would provide. He's a big, 6-foot-3 target with explosive traits, making him a matchup nightmare for opponents. Mayfield could get him the ball in space to let him use his after-the-catch ability to pick up the sticks or fire jump balls to him in the back of the end zone. I really like this match.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Recall that the Jets were left out of the quarterback game when they were on the board the first time at No. 2; there just isn't another top-five QB prospect in this class right now beyond Fernando Mendoza. But getting linebacker Arvell Reese there then getting the class' QB2 here? That's a pretty good first round for New York.

Let's be clear, though: I do have some concerns about Simpson. He has 15 career starts, which means this pick would come with a lot of risk. That's just not enough game experience. We also can't ignore his dip in performance in the second half of the 2025 season. But there's also no questioning his upside. Simpson has good pocket presence, and he fired 28 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this past season. If the Jets can surround him with talent on offense and develop him, he has a high ceiling.

play 0:58 Why Mel Kiper Jr. has some concern about Ty Simpson Mel Kiper Jr. examines whether Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is a first-round pick after he declared for the draft.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Detroit took guard Tate Ratledge in Round 2 of the 2025 draft, but there are still issues on the interior. The Lions were 31st in pass block win rate at 55.5%. With all their skill on offense, that has to be fixed. And while taking a guard in the first round isn't the most exciting pick, Ioane is extremely talented. Jared Goff would appreciate Ioane's ability to sustain blocks and that he hasn't given up a sack since 2023. And Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will love the way Ioane gets to the second level and moves defenders out of rushing lanes.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane would bring top-end ball skills and some really good coverage technique to Minnesota. The Vikings redid their cornerback room in 2025 free agency, but they still have depth problems behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Plus, Minnesota managed just eight interceptions this season (tied for sixth fewest). Well, over the past two campaigns, Delane has six picks and 18 pass breakups. That's impact production, and coordinator Brian Flores would love to get a player such as Delane into his unit.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Carolina took a big step forward on defense (and overall) this season, but there's a looming void in the middle. Christian Rozeboom is a free agent, and the Panthers could use a three-down middle linebacker to step in. Allen is a read-and-react player who sees it and goes. In 2025, Allen had 97 tackles. He also can chip in with the pass rush, and you'll see him drop in coverage on tape.

The Panthers went from 5-12 in 2024 to NFC South champions at 8-9 this season. Nailing this pick could be important in defending that title and making more noise in the playoffs next season.

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

Miami lost in Monday's national championship game, but did you watch Mesidor? He had two sacks, bringing his season total to 12.5. He has been around college football for a long time, playing at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to Miami. Mesidor has battled injuries, but his toolbox is full. His bend, burst and power could help the Cowboys recapture some of the pass-rush juice they lost when they traded Micah Parsons in August. Mesidor can get into the backfield quickly and finish, registering 17.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles this past season.

Taking Sonny Styles at No. 12 then Mesidor here would help that Dallas defense in a big way -- but Jerry Jones would have to figure out the secondary on Day 2 or in free agency. That's yet another hole on that side of the ball.

Where could Sonny Styles, Akheem Mesidor, Kenyon Sadiq and Fernando Mendoza land in Round 1? ESPN Illustration

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

I really wanted to get a quarterback to the Steelers in this spot. It's possible Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss finds himself in the first-round conversation, obviously depending on what happens with his NCAA eligibility lawsuit. But the other QBs in this class would be big reaches. I don't know what Pittsburgh will do under center or whether Aaron Rodgers will play another season, but there doesn't appear to be an easy fix in Round 1 this year.

So, let's pivot to the rest of the offense and land a WR2 alongside DK Metcalf. We saw what happens when this offense loses Metcalf, as the Steelers managed just one passing touchdown over Weeks 17 and 18 while Metcalf was suspended. But Boston runs strong routes and uses his physicality to box out defenders and make plays on the ball. He had 11 touchdowns this past season, including seven in the red zone. He'd elevate the unit right out of the gate and take some weight off Metcalf.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Woods looked like a top-10 pick heading into the season, but the production dipped, and here he is outside the top 20. The Chargers won't complain, though. They would love to bring in a talented 3-technique with strength and versatility. At his best, Woods can wreck an opponent's game plan. Can coach Jim Harbaugh (and maybe defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, if he isn't hired elsewhere as a head coach) get Woods' game back to that level? If so, he'd be a really good replacement for free agent Teair Tart.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Philadelphia could go a lot of directions, especially if it moves on from wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason. But one spot that has received a lot of attention is actually on defense. The Eagles tried to fix the CB2 position opposite Quinyon Mitchell (Cooper DeJean is in the slot) with trades for Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II, but neither move did the trick. Carter barely played down the stretch, and Alexander stepped away from football in mid-November.

Terrell, though, would be a reliable answer. He broke up nine passes and forced five -- yes, five -- fumbles in 2025. He's terrific in man coverage, and coordinator Vic Fangio had his defense in man 55% of the time this season, third most in the NFL.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

We're sticking with offense after Cleveland got tackle Spencer Fano earlier in this mock draft. No team saw less production from its wide receiver group in 2025 than the Browns. Their WR room totaled just 1,467 receiving yards, the lowest in the league and more than 100 yards shy of the next worst (the Jets). The Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,793 yards) and the Rams' Puka Nacua (1,715) each cleared that number on their own! You get the point: Cleveland has to go get a pass catcher.

Branch is smaller at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but he's electric. No one can catch him when he gets into space, and he has the ability to turn a quick pass into a big gain. Branch had 81 catches for 811 yards and six scores this past season.

play 0:31 Zachariah Branch makes incredible TD grab for Georgia Georgia QB Gunner Stockton lobs it to Zachariah Branch in the end zone, who makes a leaping grab for the touchdown.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Bears are in "best player available" territory. Edge rusher would obviously be a target, but once Akheem Mesidor went off the board at No. 20, the value disappeared at the position. Maybe Texas A&M's Cashius Howell? But why not kick inside and address the interior? Gervon Dexter Sr. is entering a contract year, Grady Jarrett will be turning 33 and most of the depth behind those two -- namely Andrew Billings and Chris Williams -- is headed toward the open market.

McDonald had a huge breakout season, showcasing power and quickness with 67 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. And considering Chicago was gashed for 5.0 yards per carry this season, it could use a solid 326-pound presence up the middle.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

As Buffalo looks for a new coach, it also might start evaluating its wide receiver room. The Bills haven't had a true WR1 nor any pass catcher clear 850 yards since Stefon Diggs was traded in 2024. And when the injuries started to pile up at the position in the playoffs, things only got worse.

Picking in this range makes it difficult to find impact wideouts, and Brazzell would be the sixth off the board (marking the 10th time this century that six or more wide receivers have gone in Round 1). But he also has the skill set to be a standout in the pros. His 6-foot-5 frame, long arms, sure hands and great concentration make him a big-time target in the end zone and on contested balls. I also see the explosiveness to get out of his breaks and separate. Brazzell tallied 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

I recently moved Lomu into my top 25 rankings. He is really good in both pass protection and run blocking, and his quickness is going to be an asset in the NFL. Could he be the heir apparent for Trent Williams at left tackle? Williams will turn 38 this summer and has just one year left on his deal. San Francisco can't kick the can down the road too much further on its long-term plan. Lomu had 24 career starts and allowed just three sacks during that time -- all in 2024.

With Lomu joining Spencer Fano in this mock, we might see both Utah offensive tackles in Round 1. We've had two OTs from the same school both go on Day 1 only four times in the common draft era, most recently in 2020 with Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, per ESPN Research.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Kadyn Proctor, OT/G, Alabama

Houston turned its offensive line upside down last offseason in a full makeover effort, but there wasn't enough improvement. The unit was still 30th in pass block win rate at 55.5%, though the sack count dropped from 54 (tied for third most) to 31 (tied for ninth fewest). There's also the matter of the entire right side being unsigned for 2026. Proctor had all 40 of his career starts at left tackle (where Aireontae Ersery was this season), but he could slide to right tackle or even inside to guard. The bigger priority is getting capable blockers in front of C.J. Stroud.

Reminder: Pick Nos. 29 to 32 are based on ESPN's Football Power Index projections for the playoffs, and the full order won't be final until after Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

Monroe Freeling, OT/G, Georgia

Los Angeles will do its homework on the quarterback class, regardless of whether Matthew Stafford plays next season. But right now, coach Sean McVay might be better off waiting until Day 2 for Trinidad Chambliss (if he isn't able to go back to Ole Miss), Drew Allar (Penn State) or Carson Beck (Miami) than reaching. Let's stick on offense, though, after going defense with the L.A.'s other first-rounder.

The Rams don't have huge free agency concerns on the offensive line, and they've had very good blocking by most metrics this season. Still, the OL depth could use a boost, and getting a 21-year-old with 18 starts of experience in the door late in Round 1 is a good team-building opportunity. Freeling moves well for a 6-foot-7, 315-pound left tackle, and I like the way he picks up stunts, blitzes and inside rushes.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Injuries limited Banks to three games this past season, but I enjoyed watching his 2024 tape. He had 4.5 sacks that campaign, getting some good interior push. But his real impact is as a run defender: At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, he stuffs ball carriers and makes plays behind the line of scrimmage. This would be a depth addition for Denver. He could learn from Zach Allen and help keep the elite Broncos defense among the league's best units down the road.

Cashius Howell, OLB, Texas A&M

Coach Mike Vrabel has a solid defense heading into the AFC Championship Game, but the pass rush could use a spark. The Patriots' 35 sacks were tied for 22nd in the league. Their 31.1% pressure rate was 21st. And if they lose K'Lavon Chaisson (7.5 sacks) to free agency, those numbers could be worse. That's why Howell makes a ton of sense here. He had 11.5 sacks this past season. He is quick off the edge and keeps blockers guessing with different pass-rush moves. The Pats turned things around really fast, but Vrabel is building something long term here too. And Howell could be the next part of the puzzle.

play 0:31 Cashius Howell records 3 consecutive sacks vs. Utah State Texas A&M's Cashius Howell becomes the first player with three consecutive sacks since 2015.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The FPI has the Seahawks as the Super Bowl favorites among the four remaining teams, which puts them at No. 32 in the draft order for this exercise. And like most Super Bowl teams, Seattle doesn't have many glaring holes. Perhaps Clemson's T.J. Parker could boost the pass rush? Not a bad option. But I'm instead looking at ways to fill the Riq Woolen/Josh Jobe CB2 spot opposite Devon Witherspoon. Woolen was a trade candidate during the season, and he and Jobe could be gone via free agency this offseason.

The top cornerback on the board at this point is Cisse, who plays with good anticipation and speed to the football. He had only one interception across the past two seasons, but he did have 12 pass breakups over that time, so the ball skills are there. Cisse would be a good fit under coach Mike Macdonald.