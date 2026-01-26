2026 Senior Bowl: Top NFL draft prospects, QBs, predictions

Open Extended Reactions

Top 2026 NFL draft prospects are converging on Mobile, Alabama, this week for the Panini Senior Bowl. The annual invite-only showcase begins with practices Tuesday and concludes with a game Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Senior Bowl week also allows all 32 NFL teams to get face time with more than 100 prospects.

There are two-hour practice sessions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can check out practice coverage Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN App, and then at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App. Thursday's practices will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App, and then at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNNews. (There will be a re-airing on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET.)

NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates will be on hand, and we asked them to break down the top players to watch -- including the quarterbacks in attendance -- and what those prospects need to show this week. Our crew also picked potential risers and made predictions for what will happen over the course of the week. (Be sure to check back all week on ESPN.com for top risers and standouts.)

Jump to:

Top prospects to watch

QB | WR/TE | More offense

Edge rusher | CB | More defense

Predicting risers

Which prospect are you most excited to see in Mobile?

Miller: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida. Banks stands out on tape when healthy. But he wasn't healthy this past season after suffering a foot injury in fall camp that ultimately limited him to three games. If he's well enough to participate this week, Banks could reignite the Round 1 buzz he had entering the season. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound nose tackle has a rare speed-to-power combination that would be a must-watch in individual drills against Senior Bowl offensive linemen.

Reid: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State. Johnson was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year after intercepting four passes this season, two of which he returned for touchdowns. A true technician, the 6-foot 185-pounder has outstanding foot quickness, which allows him to remain sticky in press coverage. He also shows the spatial awareness to make plays in zone. Johnson needs to answer questions about his vertical speed and whether he can play with power-conference receivers, but he's already receiving strong Day 2 buzz. Don't be surprised if he's entrenched in the top 50 with a good performance in Mobile.

Yates; Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech. Why not go a little off the board here? I believe Rutledge will hear his name called on Day 2, as he started 26 games the past two seasons for a Yellow Jackets team that relies on gap schemes in the running game. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is one of this draft's most physical players, a trait he'll have the chance to showcase during one-on-ones. There are certain players whose play style immediately draws you in, and Rutledge does that for me. He could put a defender on his back a few times this week, both in practices and in Saturday's game.

Make one prediction about the Senior Bowl quarterbacks.

Reid: LSU's Garrett Nussmeier will be the most impressive passer this week because his anticipation and accuracy will shine in this setting. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Nussmeier has a daredevil mentality and isn't shy about throwing into tight windows over the middle of the field or outside the numbers. His experience with altering protections at the line of scrimmage will also stand out. After a disappointing, injury-plagued season, Nussmeier will be looking to recapture the early-round buzz he had entering 2025. In speaking to scouts over the past few weeks, the highest projection I've heard is Round 3, but others had Round 5 or 6 grades on him. I think Nussmeier will improve on those this week.

Make one prediction about the pass catchers.

Yates: There will be a period of practice when NC State tight end Justin Joly steals the spotlight. Joly, who spent his final two seasons with the Wolfpack after two years at UConn, is a terrific athlete and receiver at the position. Though he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds on NC State's roster (Senior Bowl-verified measurements will come out early next week), he has the timing and catch radius to be one of those "just throw it in his direction" pass catchers. And keep an eye on him for Rounds 3-5 at the draft.

play 0:24 CJ Bailey throws 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Joly CJ Bailey throws 10-yard touchdown pass vs. Campbell Fighting

Make one prediction about the rest of the offensive group.

Miller: Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton will break out. He has the tools to shine at the Senior Bowl after a quiet season in which he had only 549 rushing yards on 123 carries as part of a greater Nittany Lions offensive malaise. Singleton's burst at 6 feet, 224 pounds stands out as a trait that teams will always covet when evaluating running backs. There isn't a clear RB2 in the class behind Jeremiyah Love, and Singleton could rise into that ranking.

Make one prediction about the edge rusher group.

Reid: We'll be talking about Texas Tech's Romello Height as one of the biggest risers of the week, and I expect him to generate eye-popping pressure during one-on-ones due to his bend and determination. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Height combined with David Bailey to form a fearsome Red Raiders pass rush, finishing with 10 sacks this season. Height is a bit lean and will turn 25 before next season, but he could have an immediate, pivotal role as a situational pass rusher in the NFL. I see a late-Day 2, early-Day 3 prospect.

Make one prediction about the cornerback group.

Miller: Georgia is known for producing NFL defensive backs, and Daylen Everette will break out this week thanks to his elite size and SEC experience. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is sticky at the line of scrimmage and has parlayed that into five career interceptions. Everette's talent in press coverage makes him stand out on tape. And with the lack of high-end receiver talent at the Senior Bowl, Everette -- who is probably a third-rounder -- should excel in one-on-ones and when asked to hang near the line of scrimmage.

Make one prediction about the rest of the defensive group.

Yates: Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis will emerge as one of the big winners of the week. He was a star linebacker for the Panthers, but he will almost assuredly move to safety in the NFL because of his frame (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) -- and I believe he has the skills to become a starter there. Louis has excellent ball skills (six interceptions over the past two seasons) and unmistakable tenacity. His energy will show up in practice, as will his coverage skills against tight ends. I believe he's a Day 2 pick.

Call your shot now: Which potential Day 3 sleepers will be big risers this week?

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri. Coleman emerged as the Tigers' No. 1 wide receiver and a fifth-round prospect this season, catching 66 passes for 732 yards and 1 touchdown. His yards-after-catch ability at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds is notable. He's electric in space and has elite acceleration skills. Coleman also returned a punt for a touchdown this season, further highlighting his elusiveness. It seems as though an undersized receiver turns heads every year in Mobile, and Coleman's route-running skills and pure speed should stand out. -- Miller

Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn. Though first-round lock Keldric Faulk is the Auburn pass rusher who gets the headlines, Crawford caught my attention when I watched the Tigers this season. He finished fourth in the SEC with 43 pressures and is a bendy athlete with good quickness off the edge, along with standout hand usage. He uses a formidable swipe-and-chop move to get around pass protectors and should give tackles fits during one-on-ones. Crawford could come off the board anywhere from Round 3 to Round 5. -- Yates

J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia. Taylor was the engine of the Cavaliers' offense and one of the biggest surprises in the ACC this season. The North Carolina Central transfer made the FCS-to-FBS transition with ease, leading conference running backs with 14 touchdowns and finishing third with 1,062 rushing yards. Taylor is a sturdy, balanced rusher who also has value as a pass catcher out of the backfield. It's tough for running backs to excel in an all-star game setting, but Taylor is a fourth- or fifth-round prospect who could find his stock soaring after Senior Bowl week. -- Reid

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington. Remember two years ago, when Davis was at Arizona and we were talking about him as a potential Round 1 player? The 6-foot-4, 200-pound corner followed coach Jedd Fisch to Washington and saw his play decline, but the tools are still there. This week could be a reminder to scouts of his raw ability. As a press-coverage standout, Davis should be sticking to receivers at the line of scrimmage all week in practice. He carries a fifth-round grade at the moment. -- Miller

play 0:20 Tacario Davis grabs interception vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Tacario Davis grabs interception vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State. Hurst had an excellent final season that included four games with 100-plus yards and four with a 50-plus-yard catch. Hurst is a big-bodied wideout (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) with impressive movement skills. Georgia State used him as a vertical threat and an underneath target on screen opportunities. When he reaches top speed, it's impressive to watch. This week will be a good test against top-tier competition, and I think he's a late-Day 2, early-Day 3 prospect. -- Yates

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State. He played well against Texas Tech's Bailey-Height edge rusher duo and is a highly athletic tackle prospect. A former soccer and basketball player, Iheanachor's strong hands and light feet make him a prime candidate to shine during one-on-one pass-rush drills. He needs to get stronger as a run blocker, but Iheanachor is one of the best pass blockers in this year's class. He's viewed as a middle-round pick but could rise into the top 100 after this week. -- Reid