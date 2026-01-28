Fernando Mendoza: 2026 NFL draft scouting report, QB ranking

Mel Kiper Jr. joins "Get Up" and breaks down why the Raiders would benefit from drafting Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 pick. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft class, and the redshirt junior is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall in April to the Las Vegas Raiders. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Mendoza has excellent traits. He is the clear QB1 on draft boards for Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Steve Muench, Jordan Reid and Field Yates.

Mendoza transferred from Cal to Indiana before the 2025 college football season and led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season (16-0) and the College Football Playoff national title. With 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdown throws, six interceptions, 444 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs, he won the Heisman Trophy. His 90.3 QBR also ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Where does he excel, and where does he still need work? Here's what to know about Mendoza ahead of the draft.

More NFL draft coverage:

2026 QB Hot Board

Latest expert mock drafts

Consensus rankings | More

Fernando Mendoza's scouting report

Where he excels: Attaching isolated or singular routes behind run-game concepts has been beneficial for Mendoza, who is comfortable with reads that put single defenders in conflict. He has a fiery, three-quarters throwing release, making Mendoza's mechanics and the Hoosiers' passing game an ideal marriage. His 79.2% adjusted completion percentage ranked second in the country in 2025. He was also phenomenal in the red zone, with his 27 touchdowns (without an interception) being the most in the FBS, three ahead of Duke's Darian Mensah.

Toughness and overcoming in-game adversity are two of Mendoza's hallmark traits. He helped lead the Hoosiers to a Week 7 road win at Oregon, pieced together an 80-yard, game-winning drive at Penn State, and overcame Ohio State in a physical Big Ten championship game in which he was temporarily knocked out of the game early. He capped everything off with a gutty touchdown run for the game-winning points in the College Football National Championship game against Miami. It's as good of a résumé that a quarterback prospect can have from an adversity and toughness standpoint.

Where he needs work: While Mendoza is comfortable within the confines of the pocket, he struggles when forced off his original launch point. When required to move, Mendoza had a 53.2% completion percentage in 2025. Many of his inaccurate throws came when moved off his original launch point, flushed outside the pocket or forced into scramble situations. When facing true pressure, his completion percentage dropped to 50%.

Mendoza has separated himself as the top passer in this year's class, but one thing at the next level which will be relatively new is operating from under center. He played out of the shotgun almost exclusively this season, taking only 3% of his snaps under center. Working under center is important in the NFL, as it keeps defenses honest and helps further the influence of play-action on defenders, so Mendoza will have to work on those mechanics.