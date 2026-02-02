2025 NFL mock draft: Miller's pick predictions in Rounds 1-2

Mel Kiper Jr. joins "Get Up" and breaks down why the Raiders would benefit from drafting Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 pick. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

I just returned from last week's Senior Bowl, where I was able to get an up-close-and-personal look at more than 100 prospects who are vying to be picked in the 2026 NFL draft, which starts April 23 in Pittsburgh. After getting to see these players in person and getting face time with NFL scouts and personnel people, I wanted to put together a new mock draft. And this one is two rounds, giving me a chance to really dive in and assess players I saw in Mobile, Alabama.

This list of projections is far from locked, though. Prospects from the Senior Bowl (and the Shrine Bowl before it) will join hundreds of others at the combine later this month. That will shuffle draft boards, and NFL free agency in March will alter the needs of each team. Pro days and interviews come after that as we count down to Round 1. But this is where things stand at the moment. The top 30 picks of the draft order are set, and I based the order for Nos. 31-32 here on ESPN Football Power Index's (FPI) prediction for Super Bowl LX.

Let's get to it. Here are my first- and second-round projections for April's draft, including landing spots for two quarterbacks and the Senior Bowl's top risers.

Jump to:

Round 1 | Round 2

Round 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is a very easy decision for the Raiders -- draft the quarterback. The Geno Smith trade did not work out, and the 2026 class features only one passer with a first-round grade. My No. 4 overall player, Mendoza gives the Raiders a franchise-caliber quarterback with excellent poise, decision-making, accuracy and toughness both in and out of the pocket, which he showed in winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to the national championship.

He can start from day one, and the Raiders have the offensive infrastructure around him in tackle Kolton Miller, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Mendoza's experience and proven ability to elevate those around him should make him a lock here.

Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

Jets fans will be screaming for a quarterback at this pick, but there isn't a passer worthy of this selection with Mendoza off the board. Instead of reaching for Alabama's Ty Simpson, the Jets' best option is waiting on a quarterback until later in the draft or even 2027, when they have three first-round picks. So what's the move? After ranking 31st in sacks this season (26), New York needs a primary pass rusher who will scare offenses. Even though the previous regime spent first-round picks on Jermaine Johnson (2022) and Will McDonald IV (2023), the Jets need a better outside pass rush.

Reese split time at linebacker and edge rusher. He is built in the Micah Parsons/Abdul Carter mold, with elite speed and powerful hands off the edge and high potential once he settles in as a full-time edge rusher.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa to the Cardinals is one of the most seamless fits in the first round. Arizona must shore up its offensive line and needs a long-term starter at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Mauigoa was a three-year starter at Miami and allowed only two sacks in 16 games during the Hurricanes' run to the national title game last season. The Cardinals are desperate for that type of consistency, with 36-year-old Kelvin Beachum starting 11 games in 2025 and no long-term answer on the roster.

There are questions about quarterback Kyler Murray's future, but like with the Jets above, there are no solutions at QB in this part of the draft beyond Mendoza. So the Cardinals should sit tight and go OT.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Titans could go several directions: build up a supporting cast around second-year QB Cam Ward, address the offensive line or add to a defense that lacks threats outside of All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons. Defense is the smartest bet in this draft. After finishing in the middle of the pack with 42 sacks this season, the Titans hired defensive-minded Robert Saleh as coach and will likely use a base 4-3 defense where three-down defensive ends are needed.

Bain has the power at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds to stay on the field regardless of down or distance. With 9.5 sacks and an incredible 71 pressures last season, Bain showed the necessary determination to complement his athletic traits and be great on the edge. His shorter arm length might worry some teams, but Bain's motor and speed-to-power skills make him worthy of being one of the top picks in this draft.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Giants are fascinating to project in many ways. They have a good young nucleus in QB Jaxson Dart, RB Cam Skattebo, WR Malik Nabers and Edge Abdul Carter, along with established stars in OT Andrew Thomas, Edge Brian Burns and DT Dexter Lawrence II -- but something is clearly missing. Could loading up on offense be the answer? Tate would be the perfect complement to Nabers given his precise route running and workmanlike ability to win catches in traffic. Tate's tape reminds me of Justin Jefferson at LSU, and he enters the league with a similar body type and skill set.

So although the Giants could consider a right tackle or defensive back here, pairing Tate with Nabers to give Dart more playmakers is the move.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The rebuild is ongoing in Cleveland, as the Browns have holes throughout the roster with no clear-cut answer at quarterback or left tackle. That leads to yet another "best player available" approach.

Fano has experience at both left and right tackle as a three-year starter who allowed only three sacks in his past 24 starts. He could be the replacement for free agent Jack Conklin at right tackle, but he offers the flexibility to start on the left side if Dawand Jones doesn't return to form after suffering a torn hamstring and a torn lateral collateral ligament this season.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

There might be criticism of a team using a top-10 pick on a safety, but this draft class lacks a ton of elite top-end talent at the premium positions. And Commanders coach Dan Quinn needs to tighten up a defense that allowed a league-worst 384.0 yards per game. Downs is a difference-maker in the mold of Derwin James Jr. or Kyle Hamilton who can dictate what an offense is able to do but also be a matchup problem in multiple alignments.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Speaking of drafting non-premium positions early, the Saints could have a similar conversation if Love is there at this pick. He is my No. 1 overall player and a dynamic running back with the talent to be a Bijan Robinson-level threat in the run and passing game. And the Saints have a need at running back with Alvin Kamara entering his age-31 season and no back on the roster emerging as a successor. Love's ability to break off long runs -- he had three touchdown runs of more than 90 yards in college -- speaks to his vision and acceleration at 6-foot and 214 pounds. He had 42 total touchdowns in three seasons and shows NFL-ready ability as a three-down, impact running back who would immediately take pressure off quarterback Tyler Shough.

play 0:46 Jeremiyah Love hits a nasty spin on his way to a 56-yard TD Jeremiyah Love spins past a defender, then breaks free for a 56-yard touchdown for Notre Dame.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar top-10 territory, but picking this high could give them the opportunity to quickly reload and get back to their usual place atop the AFC. Kansas City has needs at several positions, namely right tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. And it could go with the highest-ranked player at those positions -- which would be Bailey, who tied for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks last season.

Although he isn't the big-bodied defensive end Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bailey has speed off the snap and the ability to chase down quarterbacks. The Chiefs had only 35 sacks as a team in 2025 (tied for 22nd in the NFL), so Bailey would give their pass rush a jolt with his agility and power.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

A lot of mock drafts will have the Bengals drafting the best edge rusher available here with Trey Hendrickson's time in Cincinnati likely over. But the top three are off the board in this mock, which presents an interesting decision. The Bengals could try to bolster the interior of the defensive line, but drafting a cornerback with the skills to excel on the outside or in the slot might be more beneficial in the AFC North.

Delane was the best cornerback I studied in 2025, with feisty play at the line of scrimmage and excellent instincts in coverage. He doesn't have elite measurables (6-foot, 190 pounds), but Delane's timing and quickness on click-and-close plays stands out above the rest of the cornerback class.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Players who sit out a season due to a torn ACL don't typically get picked this high, but McCoy is worthy of being an exception. He produced elite tape in 2024 and would have been my top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 draft had he been eligible. McCoy's injury happened last January during training, so he should be ready this spring. The 6-foot, 193-pound press corner did enough in his four-interception 2024 campaign to convince teams he's the real deal.

Several positions could be in play for the Dolphins at No. 11, including quarterback. But given the QB draft landscape, Miami's new brass of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley could tempt Malik Willis to follow them from Green Bay instead. This pick could then be used to select a cornerback who is ideal for Hafley's press scheme.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

With the trade of Micah Parsons to the Packers giving the Cowboys two first-round picks, Dallas enters this draft with an edict to fix a porous defense that gave up the most points per game in the NFL this season (30.1). Styles is a quick fix at the second level with his sideline-to-sideline speed and range. The former safety has grown into an elite linebacker but maintained the ability to cover slot receivers and tight ends while working in phase down the field. He shot up boards after a well-rounded 2025 season in which he registered one sack, one interception and 83 tackles. The Cowboys could pair Styles with DeMarvion Overshown to form a speedy, dynamic and versatile linebacker duo.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

When watching what Jaxon Smith-Njigba did to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game (10 catches, 153 yards, 1 TD), it's clear that Los Angeles needs a top cornerback badly. The Rams haven't drafted a corner in the top 100 since 2019 (David Long Jr.) and have mostly gotten by with scheme-fit veterans or star players acquired via trades (Jalen Ramsey). But after being cavalier about trading picks for veterans en route to building a Super Bowl champion in 2021, hitting on early-round selections is a big reason the Rams quickly turned back into a contender after a 5-12 reset in 2022.

Hood showed why he could be a high Round 1 pick at the Senior Bowl with excellent timing, poise and half-turn technique. He can be the Rams' future CB1 and represent a philosophical shift in terms of team-building in the secondary.

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields and Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker. ESPN Illustration

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Ravens brought in defensive-minded Jesse Minter as their new coach, but that doesn't lock Baltimore into a defender in Round 1. This team lacks reliable options for Lamar Jackson outside of Zay Flowers -- who has back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons -- and needs to diversify its passing attack. At 6-foot-3, Tyson would give Jackson the bigger-bodied target he needs. I've long been an advocate of expanding Jackson's strike zone with bigger receivers as opposed to smaller, speedier targets. Tyson overcame drop issues in 2024 to put together a cleaner, more complete résumé last season. There are injury questions, but he profiles as a WR1 who can win on vertical routes and has an expanded route tree for inside and breaking patterns.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

If this were a seven-round mock draft, every Buccaneers pick might come on defense. Things are that bleak. One year after choosing wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in Round 1 after a run on defensive players before their pick, the Bucs can't afford to have defenders wiped off the board in April. Cisse has the length (6-foot, 190 pounds) to compete at the line of scrimmage, but it's his turn technique and speed in phase that stands out. Cisse's best trait is his ability to eliminate targets and win in contested situations. Although he might be more of a man corner, he's versatile enough to be effective playing off the line in the Bucs' fire zone scheme thanks to very good recovery agility and fast instincts.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

We're still not reaching for a quarterback, instead going with a "best player available" pick with one of my favorite players in the class. Lemon caught 79 passes with only one drop on 110 targets last season, scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging almost 100 yards per game. Lemon doesn't have elite measurables at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, but he's similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown in his toughness and ability to make plays across the middle and on underneath routes. The Jets have a talented young receiver in Garrett Wilson but need to build out the wide receiver room around him. With two picks coming in Round 2, the Jets have the draft capital to address more needs with high picks.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Frequent readers of mock drafts know that the Lions are often projected to use high picks on pass-rushing defensive linemen to draw attention away from Aidan Hutchinson. They've resisted that urge in recent drafts, picking run-stopping defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round last year. But this could be the time for the Lions to finally add a defensive end with the talent to draw attention from both interior linemen and offensive tackles.

Faulk has the versatility to play inside or outside at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and the power he generates would keep offensive lines honest. His two sacks last season were a disappointment after a seven-sack campaign in 2024, but Faulk has fans around the league who see him as an ideal hybrid defensive lineman.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

There's a good chance that McNeil-Warren doesn't fall this far. He has all the traits you look for in a safety at 6-foot-3 with great length to eliminate passing windows and the speed to match up down the field. And with eight interceptions over the past three seasons, McNeil-Warren has shown a consistent ability to make plays on the ball. The Vikings had only five draft picks last year and didn't take a defensive player until Round 5, so they need to hit on some young defenders. McNeil-Warren would give Minnesota a youthful foundation at safety, as Harrison Smith turned 37 on Monday, and allow the Vikings to compensate for missing on Lewis Cine in the 2023 draft.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

The Panthers took a huge jump in 2025, winning the NFC South and seeing more glimpses of quarterback Bryce Young playing up to his former No. 1 pick status. With the Panthers set to pick up Young's fifth-year option, they can use this pick to continue to build around him and give him support. Ioane is the best interior lineman in the class, with elite power in the run game and patience in pass protection. The savvy left guard allowed just two pressures and no sacks in 11 games last season. Teams looking for a power anchor in the passing game will love what Ioane brings. He's a starter from day one and boasts Pro Bowl talent.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Edge rusher vaulted up the Cowboys' list of 2026 priorities the moment Micah Parsons was traded. In this spot, they would get a long, tough, aggressive defender who had the best Senior Bowl week of any edge-rushing prospect. Parker was seen as a potential Round 1 player entering last season after compiling 11 sacks in 2024 but saw his production drop to 5.5 sacks. But the Senior Bowl reminded us of Parker's ability to win by locking out blockers with his long arms. That is a powerful trait in both the pass rush and run defense.

Dallas needs an immediate-impact edge rusher, and Parker has the necessary traits and production. His elite run defense helps make him a fit in Dallas, especially with owner Jerry Jones' stated desire for stout run defenders.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Steelers have one emerging star cornerback in Joey Porter Jr. but need to upgrade from free agents James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. at the opposite spot. The younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., Avieon Terrell is a savvy cover man with fantastic short-area quickness and fast eyes. He's an ultra-athletic, fluid mover with the hips, quickness and press-man prowess to be a solid starter immediately, especially in a defense that can pressure the quarterback and create flip-the-field opportunities for defensive backs.

Yes, quarterback will absolutely be a discussion point here, but Pittsburgh has to learn from the Kenny Pickett selection in 2022 and not force a pick based on need.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The run on edge rushers before this pick leaves the Chargers with some interesting decisions. Do they add to an offensive line that was marred by injury in 2025 or try to fix a D-line that still needs a true anchor to help defend the run? With the talent that's left on the board, Banks would be very enticing as the nose tackle Los Angeles is missing. The 6-foot-6 339-pounder is an aggressive bull rusher with rare first-step quickness for his size. Think Vita Vea, but with better length. Banks missed all but two games last season due to a foot injury, but his Senior Bowl performance was well-received by scouts, who saw the explosive play in the trenches that excited them entering the 2025 season.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Eagles have a tough call at tight end, with Dallas Goedert recently turning 31 and about to hit the void years of his contract. Even if the Eagles decide to restructure Goedert's deal and keep him for 2026, they're known for drafting for future need. Sadiq is a sudden and productive F-tight end prospect but lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. His run-after-catch skills are elite, and he's a proven red zone menace, but his drop issues (six in 2025) will be heavily considered. Sadiq is the best tight end in the class and would be an ideal middle-of-the-field playmaker for Jalen Hurts.

play 0:18 Dante Moore throws 21-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Sadiq Dante Moore throws a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Sadiq

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

This could be the spot where the Browns consider a quarterback such as Ty Simpson or Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss (if his NCAA appeal is denied again), but the word we heard most often in Mobile was that the Browns will not force a quarterback pick in 2026.

Boston is a massive wide receiver prospect at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with an excellent ability to win at the catch point. If the Browns decide to roll with Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, they'd be comforted by the fact that Boston's size and great play speed -- plus his 20 touchdowns the past two seasons -- help him win on the outside of the formation. He projects as a true WR1.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

The Bears made a run to the divisional round of the playoffs and won the NFC North in Year 2 of the Caleb Williams era. Now general manager Ryan Poles has to plug holes and continue to develop a defense that needs a pass-rushing threat opposite Montez Sweat at defensive end. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Young is more of a three-down edge setter than a sudden pass rusher, but he uses a long-arm move to set up tackles and establish the corner in the run game. Young needs to develop a secondary pass-rush move with a better plan, but the traits are there for him to be a solid starter in a 4-3 defense.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Based on the news conference after the Bills fired Sean McDermott, it sure seems like wide receiver Keon Coleman might not be a long-term answer for Buffalo. Even with the Bills shifting to a more balanced offense focused on NFL rushing champion James Cook III, there's a severe need for wide receiver help. Josh Allen needs a pass catcher who can create and make plays. Concepcion has average size at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but he's shifty throughout the route tree and creates yards after the catch. The Bills could line him up in the slot and unleash him on choice routes, where he can quickly create space and be a threat unlike anything Allen has had since Stefon Diggs.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Is this the year we finally see the 49ers draft the heir apparent to Trent Williams at left tackle? The future Hall of Famer will be in his age-38 season in 2026, meaning retirement could come in the near future. Lomu started the past two seasons at left tackle, moving Spencer Fano to the right side in the process. Lomu hasn't given up a sack since 2024 and has surrendered only three in his career. The 6-foot-6 308-pounder is an easy mover with the reactive agility to thrive in the 49ers' outside zone scheme. He also has the frame to keep adding muscle and strength.

New ESPN and NFL+ Premium Bundle Bundle ESPN and NFL+ Premium and unlock more NFL content at a great price.

Get all of ESPN's Monday Night Football, NFL Primetime and more. Sign Up Now

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller probably isn't a first-rounder in the 2025 draft. But in a 2026 class that lacks a high number of prospects with a first-round grade, drafting a rock-solid right tackle with a ton of experience (54 starts) and just two sacks and two blown run blocks allowed last season seems like good value. Miller would slide into the starting lineup opposite Aireontae Ersery, last year's second-rounder, to form a young bookend duo that can help protect C.J. Stroud well enough to elevate his game as his rookie contract nears expiration. Considering the Texans finished 30th in pass block win rate (55.5%), they could use the help. Miller received a lot of love from scouts I talked to at the Senior Bowl, something that could push him up boards.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling's upside could be intriguing for teams looking for a starting right tackle in his class. With only 13 college starts, there isn't a huge résumé to evaluate, but Freeling has ideal length and movement skills at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds to get scouts excited about his ceiling. When watching Freeling get to the second level in the run game, it's easy to join that excitement. The Rams currently have Warren McClendon Jr., a fifth-round pick in 2023, at right tackle. If they're not quite sold on him, they could bet on Freeling's athletic upside and potential, buying them time to see if McClendon is the future before his contract runs out after next season.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Broncos fans have been begging for more explosive linebackers, and Hill might be the most impressive mover at the position in this draft class. He also brings the added bonus of being a reliable pass rusher when asked to line up on the edge. Hill's 17 career sacks indicate that he could have a future on the edge, but he doesn't have full-time defensive end size at 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds. The Broncos have found success with smaller rushers like Nik Bonitto (6-3, 240) and could use Hill in a stack role while letting him be a sub-package rusher to frustrate offenses.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

It took only one year for Mike Vrabel to build an impressive defense, but the Patriots must focus on replacing their short-term free agent signings with draft picks who can serve as a longer-term foundation. Howell led the SEC in pressures (41) and had 11.5 sacks in his second season at Texas A&M after transferring from Bowling Green. He doesn't immediately project as a three-down player but has the tools to develop into one with improved play against the run. Howell would bring an immediate pass-rushing presence and give New England serious juice off the corner when attacking the backfield with his impressive first-step quickness.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

One of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl, Fields parlayed a great week on top of a really strong career at Notre Dame to get into Round 1. Fields dominated defensive backs in Mobile with his size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) and ability to win over the top. It reminded me of his game against Pitt last season, when he had seven catches for 99 yards and two scores. The Seahawks have an elite smaller receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but a physical presence like Fields on the outside would keep defenses from bracketing JSN in the slot or when he's aligned outside.

Round 2

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Jets traded away Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, but there was a discussion about improving the run defense before that move. McDonald projects as a starter-level nose tackle or 1-technique with the power to keep the linebackers behind him clean and run lanes stuffed.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s first two seasons haven't quite gone to plan, and the Cardinals don't have much at receiver behind him and Michael Wilson. Bernard has elite ability to make plays after the catch and is a dynamic player who is capable of lining up all over the alignment -- including in the backfield, in the slot and at X receiver.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Titans have one supersized offensive tackle from Alabama in JC Latham, so let's give them another. Proctor's tape at the end of the season was much better than at the beginning, and he has immense potential as a starting left tackle.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Mesidor's age (he turns 25 in April) might limit how high he can rise, but this value at the top of Round 2 would be too sweet to pass up. Mesidor projects as a true 4-3 defensive end who could disrupt offenses opposite Maxx Crosby.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

As far as I'm concerned, Ponds is one of the best pure football players in this class. He's the best nickelback available and was a consistent playmaker for the Hoosiers, with seven career interceptions.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman was the quarterback of the Oregon secondary, showing quickness, great instincts and playmaking. The Texans have one of the league's best defenses, and Thieneman would slide in quickly as a strong safety.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

The Browns hit a home run with second-round middle linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the 2025 draft and could pair him with a top strongside linebacker in Golday, who had 104 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.

Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

With Bryan Cook set to hit free agency, the Chiefs have a hole at safety with no up-and-coming prospect ready to fill it. Ramsey is a ball-hawking, rangy free safety who can play in a split or single-high safety look.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

An edge rusher could be in play at this spot, but Woods' ability to play in a 1- or 3-technique alignment with pass-rush upside is too good to pass up in a weak defensive tackle class.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Tyler Shough could be the real deal at quarterback, so it's time to build around him. Williams could be the No. 2 receiver the Saints need opposite Chris Olave.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper is one of the best ball-tracking receivers in the class and can make an immediate impact from the slot. With Tyreek Hill's future in question after a season-ending knee injury, this would be a need pick for Miami's new front office.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson doesn't have a Round 1 grade on my board, and I couldn't find a single team that would give him one during conversations at the Senior Bowl. But with four picks in the first two rounds, the Jets can afford to roll the dice on him as a second-rounder with starter upside. Simpson's lack of size and arm strength could ultimately push him down the board, but his poise and processing skills are NFL-level.

play 0:58 Why Mel Kiper Jr. has some concern about Ty Simpson Mel Kiper Jr. examines whether Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is a first-round pick after he declared for the draft.

LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

Overton is a 'tweener edge rusher at 6-foot-5 and 278 pounds, but his upside as a pass rusher makes him an intriguing prospect in a 30 front. The Ravens have to get younger and stronger on the edge of the defense.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Lavonte David's decline this season was stark. Although Allen doesn't have David's hallmark agility and range, he's an impactful downhill linebacker who can clean up in the run game and be a force player on first and second downs.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

The Colts could go defensive tackle here, but they need impact players across the defensive front. Thomas is a sudden, rocked-up pressure player on the edge at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds with elite quickness.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

With Kyle Pitts Sr. set to hit free agency, the Falcons could be looking for a new starting tight end. Stowers is a true F-tight end prospect with a game very similar to Harold Fannin Jr. from last year's class.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

The Vikings badly need to get younger and hit on picks outside Round 1. Hunter might eventually move into the first round after a superstrong Senior Bowl week and could start right away as a nose tackle or 1-technique.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Should left tackle Taylor Decker retire, there's a good chance that Penei Sewell would flip from the right side to replace him. Iheanachor, who played well at the Senior Bowl, could slot in as Detroit's right tackle in that case.

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

As tempting as it might be to get Bryce Young even more offensive help, the Panthers need balance from this draft. Abney is a fast and feisty ball hawk at corner and could start pretty quickly for Carolina.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Packers needed to deal Kenny Clark to put their Micah Parsons trade package over the top, but his absence created a need. Miller is a dominant nose tackle prospect with 1-technique ability to shoot gaps and disrupt.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The Steelers haven't gotten much out of Roman Wilson (third round pick in 2024), and Calvin Austin III is set to be a free agent, so they need a No. 2 wideout. Branch is electric with the ball in his hands and has difference-making speed in his route tree.

Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

It wouldn't be an Eagles draft without an early pick in the trenches. Orange is a massive nose tackle or 1-technique who could help free up Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to make even more plays.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Injuries decimated the Chargers' offensive line in 2025, highlighting the lack of overall depth and long-term answers on the interior. Pregnon would be a plug-and-play starter at either guard spot.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Scott is an electric slot corner with elite blitzing skills and the speed to close on the ball. He's smart and instinctual in coverage, and pairing him with Travis Hunter next season would be fun.

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

The Bears need more playmakers on defense, and with Jaquan Brisker set to hit free agency, there's room to add a safety early. Haulcy's eight interceptions over the past two seasons would translate to Chicago's opportunistic defense.

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

We'll stick with OL for the 49ers, who need to fill multiple holes up front if they want to remain a Super Bowl contender. Jones is a plug-and-play starter with the agility to thrive in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Woody Marks was a fourth-round revelation in last year's draft, but Nick Chubb is a free agent and Joe Mixon's future is uncertain. Despite splitting carries with Jeremiyah Love, Price has starting NFL traits and scored 11 touchdowns last season while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

The Bills need impact players on defense and have long lacked a well-rounded, capable presence off the corner. Jacas posted 11 sacks last season and is a complete edge player at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Rams need a downhill linebacker, and Rodriguez would fit the bill. He's a playmaker who had four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, a sack and three touchdowns scored last season.

play 0:33 Jacob Rodriguez comes up with the INT for Texas Tech Bear Bachmeier is picked off by Jacob Rodriguez to give the Red Raiders the ball back.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

A late-season ACL tear will push Bell down draft boards, but he's a potential steal for a team that can be patient with his rehab. Bell is a big run-after-catch threat, and his size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is what Broncos coach Sean Payton covets from his wideouts.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

The Patriots made the Super Bowl with an ensemble cast at receiver led by 32-year-old Stefon Diggs. So getting a future WR1 should be a priority. Sarratt has some Courtland Sutton similarities and would complement Drake Maye's timing and accuracy well.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Seattle hit on Grey Zabel in Round 1 last year but could continue to build up its interior offensive line with Bisontis, an easy-moving guard prospect with starter upside.