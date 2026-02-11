2026 NFL mock draft: Yates' first-round pick predictions

The "Get Up" crew discusses the chances Fernando Mendoza goes to the Raiders with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. (1:43)

The NFL offseason is underway after the Seahawks dominated the Patriots to win Super Bowl LX. Now we can really start looking forward to the draft, which begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

I did my last mock draft after Week 14, but the draft order is now completely set. The Raiders will start us off in the first round, and the Seahawks will wrap it up at No. 32. We also know where the four teams with two Day 1 picks will select -- the Browns at Nos. 6 and 24; the Cowboys at Nos. 12 and 20; the Jets at Nos. 2 and 14; and the Rams at Nos. 13 and 29. I'm not projecting any more pick swaps today, either.

We still have a long road ahead, with the combine in two weeks and pro days coming in the weeks after that. But for now, this is how I see Round 1 playing out based on current team needs, my personal rankings and what I'm hearing from people around the league.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

As the Raiders embark upon a new era with Klint Kubiak at head coach, Mendoza is the ideal partner to pair with him. He had a remarkable season in 2025, displaying elite accuracy and overall arm talent to throw to all levels of the field. He improved his pocket awareness and was fantastic in clutch moments, leading the Hoosiers to their first undefeated record and a national championship. Mendoza brings a strong frame and in-pocket mobility with enough creativity to handle duress out of structure. And his quick-processing skills point to a successful starting NFL QB.

Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

A quarterback is unlikely at this juncture for the Jets, who have myriad of needs to address in this draft and the next, when they are flush with picks. Only the 49ers finished with fewer sacks than the Jets in 2025, so Reese could bring New York's defense significant pass-rush upside and versatility.

After playing mostly inside linebacker at Ohio State prior to last season, Reese kicked out to a primary edge role in 2025 and posted 6.5 sacks. Only Will McDonald IV had a higher sack total (8) among Jets players last season. Reese has great length, a quick first step and smooth athletic movements to bend the edge around opposing tackles.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Like the Jets, the Cardinals feel unlikely to take a quarterback this high despite a significant need. If the Cardinals adopt a system under new head coach Mike LaFleur that mirrors what the Rams ran this past season (where LaFleur was the OC), they will prioritize a gap running scheme with powerful offensive linemen. That fits well with Mauigoa, who plays with exceptional power and very good foot speed for a player of his 6-foot-6, 315-pound size. He allowed only two sacks and six pressures his final college season, and Arizona needs to improve at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Titans could easily go wide receiver with this pick to further support quarterback Cam Ward, but Bailey addresses another roster hole that new head coach Robert Saleh would surely be thrilled to tackle. Bailey led the FBS in sacks (14.5) during his lone season at Texas Tech after three seasons at Stanford. A number of those sacks came from his lightning-fast first step -- the best of any collegiate rusher. And he has the instincts to get his hands up in passing lanes.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

This is my first curveball, as many early mock drafts have linked the Giants to a wide receiver or offensive tackle in this spot. Those are completely understandable, especially if Wan'Dale Robinson and/or Jermaine Eluemunor depart in free agency. But Downs has my attention as the first pick of the John Harbaugh era.

Perhaps no current coach better understands the value of top-flight safety play, as Harbaugh coached Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. While the Giants have starters in Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, Downs has the upside to change an entire defense as a force multiplier with his deep range and in-the-box skills.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns have major work to do along the offensive line this offseason and Fano would provide them a tackle to build around. He is an extremely talented player who started the past two seasons at right tackle. Fano has light and nimble feet to match and mirror edge rushers, which contributed to him allowing zero sacks this past season and only one the year before. He will need to add more mass to his frame, but he's got the starter kit to be a standout right tackle in the NFL. The Browns gave up 51 sacks last season, seventh most in the NFL.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Commanders have made it clear that they need to get younger on defense, so a pass rusher could be tempting here. But they can't overlook their need for another receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Tate had a fantastic 2025 season and is one of most pro-ready prospects in the class. He's a terrific route runner who makes difficult catches look routine with his awesome hands and body control. Tate averaged more than 17 yards per catch in 2025 and had at least one 40-plus-yard catch in six games. That sort of field-stretching speed and tracking ability could make him an ideal option for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Quarterback Tyler Shough provides the Saints with plenty of hope going forward, as he finished his rookie season with a 4-1 record. Tyson would be a huge addition to Kellen Moore's offense, which still needs more playmaking alongside Chris Olave. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson is electric with the ball in his hands. He totaled 29 catches, 444 yards and three touchdowns in the final three games he played in 2024 before being knocked out for the season with an injury. His 2025 season was limited by uneven QB play and injuries, but he can be schemed up for as many touches as possible in New Orleans.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

While I don't know if Love will fall to this pick in April, I would be surprised if he makes it past the Chiefs. Simply put, Love is the biggest non-QB difference maker in the class. As a runner, he has terrific explosiveness and vision. As a receiver, his routes from the slot look no different from a wideout. The Chiefs need a major boost to their backfield after ranking 25th in rushing yards per game (106.6). And I'd imagine general manager Brett Veach would be tempted to sprint the card in himself to make this pick.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Bengals are desperate for defensive help across the board, but it's hard to achieve much in the NFL without a forceful pass rush. They swung big on an answer to that issue last year by taking Shemar Stewart, who had only 4.5 sacks in three college seasons but posed athletic upside. But Stewart had one sack across eight games as a rookie.

Bain is the exact opposite archetype, with 20.5 sacks in three seasons but a lack of premiere physical traits. He makes up for his more compact frame with overpowering strength and quick hands. Bain earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season, dominating opposing offenses on the way to the CFP Championship game. With Trey Hendrickson likely moving on this offseason, Bain would fit nicely here.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Dolphins patched together their secondary last season, so it will be no surprise if new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan swings for cornerbacks in the draft and free agency. Delane broke out in his final collegiate season at LSU after previously playing at Virginia Tech. His excellent ball skills and man-coverage technique made most targets against him unsuccessful. Delane allowed a 27.8% completion percentage as the closest defender in coverage, the FBS' third-lowest mark in 2025.

While some scouts are still eager to see his timed speed in a 40-yard dash, his play speed seems more than sufficient on tape. Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones -- the Dolphins' two primary outside corners in 2025 -- are both free agents.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Dallas' offseason should be filled with defensive reinforcements, as the roster was imbalanced in 2025. Styles, who started as a safety at Ohio State, fits the mold of a modern NFL linebacker with his sideline-to-sideline range and ability to drop into coverage. He showed plenty of blitzing prowess in 2024 with six sacks, blending timing and instincts with his length and easy acceleration.

There are few 2026 prospects with as much versatility as Styles, who played under longtime NFL defensive coordinator Matt Patricia this past season. New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker would love to have Styles as a building block in his scheme. After all, Dallas allowed 6.1 yards per play last season, second worst in the NFL behind the Bengals.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Rams have two first-round picks, and the tenor of their offseason would've changed dramatically if quarterback Matthew Stafford retired. But Stafford said he'll be back in 2026 during his MVP speech, making cornerback the primary need. Los Angeles learned the hard way last season that a strong front seven can't neutralize a capable passing game -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for 354 receiving yards in three matchups against the Rams.

McCoy is a wild card. He is clearly talented enough to go in the top 10, but he missed the entire 2025 season after tearing an ACL last January. He's a long, confident and talented man-to-man cover corner who stood out in 2024 (four interceptions and seven passes defensed). If his medicals are fully on track, he'll go early.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It would be nice for the Ravens to beef up the interior offensive line, but they are a playmaker short in the passing game as well. The Ravens finished 30th in receiving first downs this past season (141), ahead of only the Jets and Browns. They were also 30th in yards after the catch.

What Lemon lacks in stature (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), he makes up for in several ways. He has an off-the-charts catch radius, elevated instincts and a determined running style after the catch. He can shake defenders in the short and intermediate passing game, which led to him averaging the third-most receiving yards per game in the FBS last season (96.3).

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers must add pass-rush juice this offseason, as they have gone four straight seasons without a player reaching the eight-sack mark. There's an argument that Howell is the most explosive rusher in the class -- he and Bailey are my top two contenders. Howell won SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2025 with 11.5 sacks. He lacks prototypical arm length for an edge rusher but more than makes up for it with his athletic burst and ability to bend around offensive tackles. He'd help get this pass rush on track.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Quarterback was once again a consideration for the Jets, but they can afford to be patient with three first-round picks in 2027. The extremely talented Banks could pair with Reese and solidify their defensive cornerstones moving forward. Banks was limited to just three games this past season due to injury, but he showcased his upside during a dominant week of practice at the Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, his overwhelming size should translate to the NFL level. He could become a top-10 player from this class with the proper development.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

With Taylor Decker's future uncertain, the Lions must shore up the left tackle spot. Freeling is a player I'm higher on than most draft analysts, ranking him third among offensive tackles. I believe he has a real shot to skyrocket his draft stock between now and April. Freeling has only 18 career starts and under 1,600 snaps played, but the upside is massive. He stands at nearly 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 35-inch arms; those measurables combined with great pass protection skills are hard to find. Freeling allowed only two sacks last season.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse is one of the most unique prospects in this class, as he's a cornerback with uncommon strength and athletic ability; if he tests at the combine, get ready for a show. While a perimeter corner at his core, Cisse took occasional slot snaps at South Carolina. He was a force against the run from either alignment and can plaster perimeter wideouts in man coverage, staying physical and matching them stride-for-stride.

Cornerback is a need for Minnesota, as Isaiah Rodgers is entering the final year of his deal. Plus, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has the ingenuity to deploy Cisse in many ways.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

The Panthers addressed their pass-rush need last year by taking Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the second and third rounds, respectively. But no Panther reached the six-sack mark for the second straight season.

Mesidor is a tenacious rusher who had 5.5 sacks and 16 pressures in Miami's four CFP games. He has violent hands, a diverse arsenal of moves and a first step that throws tackles onto their heels. The complicating factor is that Mesidor will turn 25 before the draft. Would every team be comfortable taking him in the first round? I don't believe so, but this is a worthwhile move for a roster that is aiming to step up in the NFC hierarchy.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Let's keep the Cowboys' defensive theme going with Faulk, who could help bolster a pass rush that tied for 22nd in total sacks this past season. Faulk was in the conversation as a top-10 prospect after seven sacks in 2024, but he had just two in 2025. This pick would be a calculated bet on his upside at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds with smooth movement skills, stout hands to set the edge in the running game and overall growth potential. Faulk is among the youngest players in the draft, as he won't turn 21 until Sept. 7.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

One of the most pressing questions of this draft is how high Simpson will go. He was entrenched in the top-10 conversation midseason before a significant second-half slide. The pros for Simpson? He can throw with pristine accuracy, improvises in the pocket and has enough arm strength to drive the ball downfield. The cons? His decision-making waned down the stretch, as he had four interceptions and a combined 62.6% completion percentage in Alabama's final six games.

Regardless, I think the Steelers could take a chance on him here. They might bring back quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he doesn't retire, but that is far from a certainty. And while new head coach Mike McCarthy has praised Will Howard, he was a sixth-round pick last year. It feels unlikely Pittsburgh would completely anchor its future around him.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

No fan base needs to be reminded less on the importance of offensive line play and health than the Chargers' faithful. Los Angeles allowed 60 sacks last season while quarterback Justin Herbert was hit more than any other signal-caller. The return of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater from injury will go a long way, as will the hiring of Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator, but the interior needs reinforcements.

Enter Ioane, a no-nonsense, rugged guard who is perhaps the most physical offensive player in the class. He's a body-mover as a run blocker and terrific in pass protection, not allowing a single sack over the past two seasons.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Eagles have work to do along the offensive line this offseason, especially with the injury issues that 35-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson had in 2025. Iheanachor had a great week at the Senior Bowl that fortified his status as one of the highest-upside players in this class. He has terrific size at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, plus his nifty footwork allows him to hold up in pass protection.

Iheanachor will need time to develop, as he did not play high school football and must refine his technique. (He took nine penalties in 2025, too.) Philly would be an ideal landing spot since he can sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer for at least a year.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

After addressing offensive tackle with their first pick, the Browns could stick to offense and take a wide receiver. Boston has excellent size (6-foot-4, 209 pounds) and is super fluid in his route running, allowing him the flexibility to operate out of the slot. He is a true red zone threat, with 20 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons, tied for the third most in the FBS.

Good things happen when the ball is thrown Boston's way, as he posted 13 contested catches in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He has been credited with only four drops on 209 targets in four collegiate seasons.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Pass rush is an obvious need after the Bears posted the NFL's second-worst pass rush win rate in 2025. Young would help improve the unit in a hurry with his power and heavy hands off the edge. He also brings versatility, having played some at defensive tackle during his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan State. Young's upper-body power and 33.5-inch arms allow him to power through the anchor of opposing tackles. That was on full display during a rock-solid Senior Bowl week. I could see him pairing with Montez Sweat really well.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Woods is a polarizing evaluation for scouts. He's an explosive, twitchy, powerful defensive tackle with natural disruption skills. But there's a worry about his shorter frame/arms, and his skill set did not often lead to production (only five sacks in three college seasons). I'll bet on the athletic upside of Woods, who occasionally played fullback -- he even scored a touchdown against Boston College last season. He's an urgent and sudden player who can impact both a pass rush and run defense. The Bills need a ton of the latter after allowing the third-most yards per rush in 2025 (5.1).

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The 49ers are desperate for help at wide receiver and edge rusher this offseason, but the latter has a natural lift coming with the return of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams from ACL injuries. However, their top wide receiver (Jauan Jennings) is a free agent and Brandon Aiyuk is all but gone from the team.

Concepcion is an explosive play waiting to happen, as he scored 25 receiving touchdowns in three college seasons and took a pair of punts to the house during his lone season at Texas A&M. He's a contender for the fastest wideout in the class and would be a fun player for coach Kyle Shanahan.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Texans' playoff loss was marred by quarterback C.J. Stroud's carelessness with the football, but protection was undoubtedly an issue, too. Houston drafted a young left tackle to build around in Aireontae Ersery last year, and Proctor would give them another gigantic pillar.

Proctor had an uneven 2025 season at Alabama, which made some scouts wary of his overall foot quickness against twitchy edge rushers. But there is zero debate about his power and size (6-foot-7, 366 pounds), which could be crucial for Houston's rushing attack. The Texans were last in run block win rate in 2025.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

A double-dip at cornerback for the Rams? And from the same college?! This would be the first instance of a team taking two players from the same school at the same position in the first round during the common draft era (since 1967), per ESPN Research. But I believe this move merits consideration given the overall strength of the Rams' roster and the vulnerability of their secondary. Hood didn't actually take any snaps on the field with McCoy, as he transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2025 season that McCoy sat out due to injury. But Hood more than made up for McCoy's void with 10 pass breakups this past season.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq's range surely starts sooner than here, as this would be great value for a Broncos team with limited needs. Coach Sean Payton has long valued a player who can be their "joker," a player who is either a top-end receiving back or mismatch tight end. Previous examples from Payton's time in New Orleans include Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara and Jimmy Graham.

Sadiq fits that description with an outstanding athleticism that makes him a threat after the catch. He had to wait his turn behind Terrance Ferguson at Oregon, but Sadiq blossomed in the primary role last season with team highs in both catches (51) and receiving touchdowns (8).

Caleb Lomu, OT/G, Utah

The Patriots' run to the Super Bowl was impressive, but it underscored the team's need to beef up quarterback Drake Maye's protection. Lomu, who took over at left tackle for Utah in 2024 when Fano moved over to the right side, could slide in at tackle or guard for New England. (Note: I am a firm believer that the Patriots should stay fully committed to Will Campbell at left tackle, as coach Mike Vrabel has already stated will be the case.) Lomu needs to further develop his strength, but the 6-foot-6, 304-pounder is already a solid pass protector who did not allow a single sack in 2025.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Unsurprisingly, the champs don't have many holes on their roster, but their interior offensive line needs further addressing outside of left guard Grey Zabel. Bisontis is an agile and versatile player, as he played left guard the past two seasons after playing mostly right tackle in 2023. He has active hands, reactive athleticism and quickness -- all tools that would fit great in Seattle's zone scheme. This pick would mark the third time in the past four years that eight offensive linemen were drafted in the first round, per ESPN Research.