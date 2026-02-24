2026 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's pick predictions for Round 1

Open Extended Reactions

More than 300 prospects will be in Indianapolis this week for the combine, but only 32 of them will ultimately go in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft on April 23. Let's project those picks with my second mock draft for this cycle.

You'll notice some similarities to my January predictions; there hasn't been a ton of movement on the board quite yet. But I suspect we will have some big risers during combine workouts, and remember that NFL team needs will change quickly during free agency in March, shaking up the first round. I'm not projecting any trades in this mock draft, but four selections have already changed hands: The Rams have the Falcons' selection, the Jets have the Colts' selection, the Cowboys have the Packers' selection and the Browns have the Jaguars' selection.

Here's my current thinking on how Round 1 could look based on what I'm hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league. And for more, check out "NFL Draft Daily" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 all week long.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

I won't waste a lot of time here: Mendoza to the Raiders seems pretty obvious at this point. The Geno Smith trade didn't solve the post-Derek Carr quarterback problem in Las Vegas, and new coach Klint Kubiak will want a signal-caller to build his offense around. Mendoza is the No. 1 prospect on my board and far and away the best QB in the class. He is competitive and precise with his ball location.

If the Raiders bring in a receiver or two during free agency and maybe shore up the O-line a bit, this offense could take a step forward with Mendoza, Kubiak, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

This would be the highest draft slot for a safety in common draft era history (since 1967). Downs is worthy, though. He reads the offense so well, and then he has quickness, physicality and ball skills to make plays against both the run and the pass. He can truly impact a defense's ceiling from the back end, with six interceptions, 18 tackles for loss and 22 run stops over his three college seasons. The Jets' defense didn't have a single INT in 2025 -- yes, you read that right -- and only the Cowboys gave up more points (29.6 per game). Plus, Andre Cisco is hitting free agency.

David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech

Tough call here between Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese. I have Reese one spot higher on my board, but the Cardinals might opt for the more proven production. Bailey had 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 71 pressures and three forced fumbles last season. Simply put, he gets after the QB. That's what the Cardinals need after managing just 30 sacks last season, tied for the third fewest in the NFL.

And yes, the team might need a quarterback this offseason if it moves on from Kyler Murray. But it's also too early to reach for the draft class's QB2 when Arizona has other big holes in the roster. I would expect the Cardinals to address their quarterback situation in free agency and turn their attention to defense in Round 1 -- despite new coach Mike LaFleur's offensive background.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese's instincts and burst are all over the tape. I'm still ranking him as a linebacker at the moment, and he could help Tennessee there. But new coach Robert Saleh might very well move him to the edge, where he played the majority of the time in 2025. Although the Titans' 42 sacks tied for 12th most last season, 11 of them came from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the interior. The edge is a weakness. Reese could be a high-impact player in this unit no matter where he lines up.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

In January, I had Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate here. I think that's still very possible, as New York needs a WR2 opposite Malik Nabers. But it doesn't matter who Jaxson Dart is throwing to if he doesn't have enough time to get the ball out. Fano started 36 games over three seasons, and he allowed just four sacks (and only one over the past two years once flipping from left tackle to right tackle). His technique and power are outstanding. If free agent Jermaine Eluemunor doesn't return, I like Fano sliding into the RT spot in the lineup, helping keep Dart clean and driving defenders out of the way for running back Cam Skattebo.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Like the Giants, the Browns need offensive line and receiver reinforcements. Unlike the Giants, the Browns have two first-round picks. So, although Miami lineman Francis Mauigoa is tempting here, Cleveland would likely take its pick of the entire WR class and kick the can down the order on the OL. Tate is at the top of the receiver list right now, with great hands and savvy route running. Cleveland wideouts combined for just four touchdowns last season, so after an 875-yard, nine-TD season, Tate could step in as the top option for the Browns.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

This would be the fourth Ohio State player off the board -- the most ever in the first seven picks for one school, per ESPN Research. Styles is getting a lot of love around the league right now, and he's going to be fun to watch at the combine if he works out. The former safety has real speed on a 6-foot-4, 243-pound frame.

With the Commanders' defense getting crushed for 6.0 yards per play last season (tied for third worst) and potentially losing 35-year-old free agent Bobby Wagner up the middle, this fit makes sense. But also keep an eye on Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and the receiver class as a whole if the board falls this way.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Quarterback Tyler Shough flashed down the stretch of his rookie season, but now the Saints must help him take the next step in Year 2. I had Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson to New Orleans in my first mock draft, and though I'm sticking with the same position, I'm going with Lemon this time around. He attacks the ball in the air and would be a productive player for Shough after amassing 1,156 yards in 2025. Regardless of whether Chris Olave is in the team's long-term plans, New Orleans could improve the offense with someone like Lemon running routes out of the slot.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love is No. 2 on my Big Board, showcasing elite-level vision and burst. He can make a house call any time he touches the ball, and with his hands out of the backfield, he can stick on the field on third down. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are free agents, and they weren't exactly lighting up the ground game last season anyway. Love -- who had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 2025 -- could bring a whole new element to the Kansas City offense.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

If Bain is still on the board at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint the card in with his name on it. This has been a very rough defense for a few years now, and things could look a lot worse if Trey Hendrickson leaves in free agency. Last year's Shemar Stewart pick hasn't yielded immediate returns, either. But Bain has the ability to wreck opponent game plans. He brings power, speed and bend, and he had 9.5 sacks in 2025. Defensive coordinator Al Golden could move him around on the D-line to find matchup advantages and turn him loose in the pass rush.

Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami

The Dolphins' quarterback situation is unsettled, as they explore trade options for Tua Tagovailoa. But Alabama's Ty Simpson is still a reach here. So, let's instead look at the offensive line. Right tackle Austin Jackson -- the team's last first-round pick on the offensive line, back in 2020 -- has struggled to stay on the field, and fill-in Larry Borom is a free agent. Mauigoa comes with 42 starts of experience and a mauling attitude. Plus, he'd be able to keep his parking pass at Hard Rock Stadium as he comes over from the Hurricanes.

If Jackson stays healthy and takes ownership of the RT spot, Mauigoa could easily kick inside to guard. Some scouts think he's a better fit there, and plenty of attention will be paid to his arm length measurements this week at the combine.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

No team gave up more passing plays of 25 or more yards last season than the Cowboys (46). Trevon Diggs was cut at the end of the season, and DaRon Bland is coming off his second surgery on his left foot in two years. If there weren't already enough signs for Dallas, the entire cornerback class is still available at No. 12 here. Delane can shut down opposing receivers while also making a bunch of plays on the ball. He broke up 11 passes and pulled down two interceptions last season.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

No change for the Rams' first pick from my last mock draft. McCoy didn't play at all in 2025 after tearing an ACL last January, and the medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him. But there's no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024.

The Rams have the sort of roster that can go to the Super Bowl, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to return for another season. But cornerback is a definite weak spot; GM Les Snead has to make that position a priority this offseason.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Ravens should bounce back in 2026, but they will be looking for a true outside receiver with the hands to soak in a bunch of Lamar Jackson targets. Going with Tyson here would allow Zay Flowers to live in the slot -- where he is at his best -- and lift the whole offense. Tyson caught eight TD passes in 2025, and he excels on contested catches thanks to his 6-foot-2 frame and overall strength.

It would be the sixth time that Baltimore took a pass catcher in the first round since 2015, but the team clearly needs more options in the pass game. Rashod Bateman has been inconsistent, and DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Likely and Tylan Wallace are all free agents.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Lavonte David had 114 tackles last season, but he can't play forever. He's 36 years old and joins fellow linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency this offseason. Allen is a three-down linebacker who mixes speed with power to make plays in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer. He might be LB3 in the class, but he's a top-25 prospect overall. He'd be a good fit under coach Todd Bowles as the Bucs try to retool a bit to reclaim the NFC South.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Jets are back on the clock, and after I handed them a difference-making safety in Caleb Downs earlier, I'll go with a Quinnen Williams replacement this time around. Three Jets defensive tackles are hitting free agency, and they've lacked a real impact player in the middle of the D-line since trading Williams at the deadline. Woods didn't have elite production in 2025, but the tape was still really good. He has the power to be a force at 3-technique for New York.

I had the Jets taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson here in January. I could still see it. But the Jets have three first-round picks in 2027, when the QB class should be much better. It makes more sense to find a bridge in 2026 and focus on rebuilding the defense before going with someone like Arch Manning or Dante Moore next spring.

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

We've been begging the Lions to add a long-term threat off the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson for a while now. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a surprise breakout last season with 11 sacks, but he's a free agent. Tyrus Wheat was next best in sacks among pure edge rushers ... with 1.5. So, although the interior offensive line might warrant a look (Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane?), Detroit has to address the lack of depth on the edge. Young has strong hands and good quickness, and he had 6.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Harrison Smith is 37 years old; he might retire this offseason, and even if he returns, the safety room in Minnesota still has to be replenished. How about a Smith clone? Thieneman might not have Smith's 6-foot-2 size (he's 6-foot), but he reads the QB well and is savvy. That matters a lot in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' defense, which asks a lot of rookies. Plus, Thieneman has versatility to move around the alignment, is a force against the run and had a six-INT season at Purdue back in 2023 before transferring to Oregon. He'd be a seamless fit in the Vikings' defense.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

The Panthers took a leap forward last season, but the pass rush is still lagging behind. Their 30 sacks tied for the third fewest in the NFL, and their 26.6% pressure rate was second lowest. I liked what I saw out of second-round rookie Nic Scourton (five sacks), but Carolina needs more. Faulk is a people mover, and although he managed only two sacks last season, he had seven in 2024. If defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can unlock Faulk's potential, this pick could look like a steal in a few years.

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

It's an all-defense first round for Dallas -- first cornerback (Mansoor Delane at No. 12), now edge rusher. Of course, Mesidor wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement for Micah Parsons, who was sorely missed in Dallas last season. But with 12.5 sacks in the final season of a six-year college career, Mesidor would at least jump-start the pass rush and start to build that unit back up. Jadeveon Clowney was the lone Cowboys player to crack six sacks in 2025 (8.5), and he's a free agent. Jerry Jones has to commit to using premium picks on the edge, especially with one of the league's tighter cap situations.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Steelers have to think about the QB position with a longer-view lens. They could bring back Aaron Rodgers or opt for another veteran stopgap to keep them in contention next season, but even if they go that route, they should still address their future at the position. Simpson has just 15 starts to his name, and his 2025 season was uneven, but his game has a lot of promise. He navigates the pocket well and threw 28 touchdown passes to just five interceptions last season. Pittsburgh could let him learn behind a veteran for a little while before turning the offense over to him.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

A lot of the Chargers' offensive line woes can be traced back to injuries to tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. But the interior had its own problems. Zion Johnson (now a free agent) and Mekhi Becton both struggled at guard. GM Joe Hortiz has to do something to prevent all these hits quarterback Justin Herbert is taking every Sunday, and Ioane has a great combination of sheer power and agility. He hasn't given up a sack since 2023. Plus, Ioane could help open some rushing lanes for Omarion Hampton in the back's second year.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

If Philadelphia doesn't bring back free agent Dallas Goedert, it would be smart to draft a top-end replacement. Quarterback Jalen Hurts found Goedert for a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns last season, and he was the third-most-targeted pass catcher on the roster. In other words, Hurts likes throwing to his TE1. Sadiq had eight touchdown receptions last season, and he's explosive and does a lot of damage after the catch. NFC defenses would have a tough time matching up with him because of his speed and 6-foot-3, 245-pound size.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns went with Carnell Tate earlier, but their entire starting offensive line from last season is unsigned: Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin. And Dawand Jones, who would have started, is coming off a season-ending knee injury. So we know where this pick has to go.

Freeling has started only 18 games, but he's a solid pass protector. He just needs some work as a run blocker. His ceiling is high, and I like the idea of pairing the 6-foot-7 Freeling with the 6-foot-8 Jones as the O-line's bookends.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

It's probably a little early for Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, Clemson's T.J. Parker or Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas. The Bears obviously need more edge rush support, but the board just isn't lining up. But with Gervon Dexter Sr. signed for only one more season and Grady Jarrett turning 33 in April, it would make sense to pad the defensive tackle group. McDonald is actually the DT1 on my Big Board, and he has a nose for the football. He had 17 run stops in 2025. Having him on the interior would be huge for a Bears team that allowed 5.0 yards per carry last season (fourth worst).

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston's hands, catch radius and vision would quickly make him a go-to option for quarterback Josh Allen. He finished with 881 yards and 11 scores last season, bullying opposing cornerbacks along the way.

Buffalo's receiver room has a lot of questions and lacks a true WR1, all due respect to Khalil Shakir. After being called out by ownership last month, Keon Coleman's future with the team is murky. Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis are free agents. Joshua Palmer was injured and limited to 22 catches on the season. And Tyrell Shavers tore an ACL in the playoffs. So, this one seems obvious.

Kadyn Proctor, OT/G, Alabama

Proctor's tape is all over the place. The highs are really, really good. The lows raise a lot of questions. But in the right situation, he could become a standout tackle in the NFL. And there might not be a better situation than learning behind one of the best to ever do it in San Francisco. Trent Williams will be 38 by Week 1, and he's entering the final year of his contract. So, Proctor could develop in Year 1 while kicking inside to guard and/or playing a swing tackle role before perhaps taking over for Williams in 2027. He has 40 career starts -- all at left tackle -- and is reliable in pass protection. This would be an upside pick for GM John Lynch.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Per ESPN Research, this would be the fourth time two running backs from the same school both went in Round 1 -- and the first time since 2008, when Arkansas' Darren McFadden and Felix Jones were Day 1 selections. But just because Price was second on the Fighting Irish's depth chart to Jeremiyah Love doesn't mean he can't be an RB1 in the NFL. He's a powerful runner who plays a one-cut-and-go brand of football. There are ball security concerns (four lost fumbles over three years), and we haven't seen a ton from him as a pass catcher, but Price is dynamic. He ran for 11 touchdowns, caught two TD passes and scored two more times on kickoff returns last season.

The Texans lacked juice in the run game. Woody Marks is probably more of a change-of-pace guy, Nick Chubb is a free agent, and Joe Mixon's future is uncertain. Time for an upgrade.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Rob Havenstein retired, and Warren McClendon Jr. is entering the final year of his deal. That means there could be a big hole at right tackle. Miller has 54 career starts, and his game just keeps growing on me. In pass protection, he stays square and handles most pass-rush moves with ease. And as a run blocker, he can get to the second level to spring big gains. The blocking is so important to the Rams' excellent run game, and having a savvy right tackle is key.

The Rams' first pick in this mock draft went to the defense (Jermod McCoy), but I really like the idea of L.A. adding to the offensive line with its second one.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Broncos have two solid safeties in Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, so this pick might not reap immediate rewards. But neither did the Jahdae Barron pick last April. Denver is planning ahead in the secondary and building something there, as coach Sean Payton focuses on keeping this defense strong.

McNeil-Warren is a bit of a sleeper right now, but I think he could have been a top-15 pick had he played for a Power 4 team. His performance against Kentucky at the beginning of the season got my attention. He had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in that game. His tape shows real speed to the football, and he has five interceptions and 12 forced fumbles over his four-year career.

R Mason Thomas, OLB, Oklahoma

As they try to get back to the Super Bowl with a talented roster, the Patriots could use another solid edge rusher or two. Thomas can get offensive tackles leaning and then beat them with either speed or power. He uses his hands well and shows good bend off the edge. He had 15.5 sacks over the past two years. K'Lavon Chaisson is hitting free agency, so New England would love to have someone like Thomas getting after the quarterback.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Let's close out Round 1 with a talented cornerback to replace free agents Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe, giving this Super Bowl champion defense yet another playmaker. The brother of A.J. Terrell Jr., Avieon Terrell can fly in coverage, and he had 27 pass breakups over three seasons. He could slide into the lineup opposite Devon Witherspoon, with Nick Emmanwori in the slot.