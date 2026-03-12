2026 NFL mock draft: Top 10 pick predictions off free agency

Dan Orlovsky, Peter Schrager and Pat McAfee react to the news that Kenneth Wallker III is signing with the Chiefs. (2:32)

Money is flying around the NFL, as teams begin agreeing to free agency deals, re-signings and big-name trades. And in turn, those moves -- and in some cases, non-moves -- have affected how the 2026 NFL draft might unfold. For example, the Chiefs signing running back Kenneth Walker III means they probably won't target Jeremiyah Love at No. 9.

So let's sort through the shifting team needs, prospect targets and potential strategies of franchises slated to pick in the top 10 of April's first round, basing our predictions off all the moves we've seen so far. Keep in mind that plenty of free agent signings still lie ahead as the new league year begins Wednesday. Look at this as snap reactions to the free agency frenzy as we start to get a clearer picture of what might happen on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

Here's a crack at how signings, trades, cuts and departures might have an impact on each team picking in the No. 1 through No. 10 positions -- and the prospect who makes the most sense to fill roster holes. I also answered big questions for teams picking outside the top 10 that have seen their draft needs shift, including the Ravens after backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade.

Last updated: 12 p.m. ET on March 11.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

There is one pick that won't change this week, this month, next month ... you get the point. Mendoza will be the No. 1 selection and provides the Raiders a beacon of hope around whom to build their franchise going forward. He's an accurate, strong-armed, big-bodied quarterback who met the mark at every challenge of Indiana's national championship run. The Raiders fortified the center position in front of their soon-to-be rookie QB with a three-year, $81 million deal for Tyler Linderbaum.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Jets have maximized their cap space so far, trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signing underrated edge rusher Joseph Ossai to a three-year deal. They also reached deals with Kingsley Enagbare and 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis.

But the work is far from done to fix a weak pass rush, which still needs young talent. No FBS player had more sacks in 2025 than Bailey (14.5), who was a dominant force during his lone season at Texas Tech. He forced a total of eight fumbles over the past two seasons and is one of the most violent disruptors in the class.

Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

The Cardinals could certainly address the offensive line at this pick, as right tackle is a primary need with Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum still out there as free agents. But when picking this high, it's a reminder that the best way to rebuild a roster and sustain success is by being disciplined in drafting for value. Reese, who has as much upside as any defensive player in this class, would give Arizona a building block in its front seven.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Much of this offseason for Tennessee will be dedicated to improving the supporting cast around second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Signing slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was a good start, but adding Tate would further that commitment. He is a sure-handed, nuanced and detailed route runner who averaged over 17 yards per reception during his final college season. Tate is among the most pro-ready prospects and would carve out a significant role in Tennessee from the jump.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

A busy start to free agency for the Giants included inking former Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a three-year deal. This pick for me ultimately came down to Downs and his college teammate Sonny Styles, but adding Edmunds reduced the need for a linebacker at this spot. Downs' three-year run in college, handling all sorts of responsibilities and communication, reinforces why his upside could be so significant for New York's defense.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

A busy week for the Browns has been led by three major offensive line additions: right tackle Tytus Howard (via trade), guard Zion Johnson and center/guard Elgton Jenkins. All three players signed deals worth eight figures annually, but I think Cleveland will take this O-line investment one step further.

Freeling has been a favorite of mine throughout the predraft process and has as much upside as any offensive tackle in this class. He could develop into Cleveland's starting left tackle, as his ability to mirror rushers with his lateral agility and length at 6-foot-7 (34¾-inch arms) stand out. The ideal situation for Freeling would be spending time as a sixth offensive lineman right out of the gate, but most teams picking this high can't offer that.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Commanders landed one of the best free agent pass rushers in Odafe Oweh, which checks the box for their most pressing need and enables general manager Adam Peters to take my No. 2 prospect in this class. We can debate the merits of taking a running back early in perpetuity, but Love is a dynamic, dual-threat player who would instantly supercharge what was a middle-of-road backfield last season.

Teaming up Love with Jayden Daniels could be a lot of fun. They currently have two running backs under contract: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (seventh-round pick in 2025) and Rachaad White (free agency signing).

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

After linebacker Demario Davis reunited with the Jets, the Saints brought back their 2019 seventh-round pick Kaden Elliss. But wide receiver is a position they haven't prominently addressed yet, as they need help alongside Chris Olave. Lemon would thrive in that role. The exceptional run-after-catch wideout had a dominant 2025 season, averaging the third-most receiving yards per game in the FBS (96.3). Lemon showed off his toughness, impressive catch radius and playmaking skills in the middle of the field.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

With the expected release of starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, Mauigoa would fill in seamlessly in Kansas City. The three-year starter at right tackle is one of the steadiest players in the class, showing great balance, nimble footwork and overall body control at Miami. He's a force in the running game, which would be important to get new Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III going next season. And protecting Patrick Mahomes is always a major priority; the fact that he is returning from an ACL tear only underscores that importance.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Bengals spent in free agency at some essential spots, agreeing to multi-year deals with edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. But that shouldn't be enough to satisfy the team's pass-rush need, which was a massive issue in 2025 (the Bengals tied for last in pass rush win rate). Plus, Joseph Ossai departed for the Jets and Trey Hendrickson won't be back in 2026.

Bain is a tenacious and powerful player who overcomes his lack of length with brute force at the point of attack. He had 9.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and 71 pressures in 2025.

Big questions for picks Nos. 11-32

Now that the Ravens keep their first-round pick after backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade, who could they target at No. 14?

It's a bit ironic that the Ravens have a similar need as the Raiders at interior offensive line, especially with center Tyler Linderbaum heading to Las Vegas. The ideal scenario for Baltimore would be either Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane or Utah's Spencer Fano being available at No. 14.

Each player offers major upside along the interior, though Fano would be a projection since he was a college offensive tackle but has just 32⅛-inch arms. Baltimore must shore up the offensive line with its remaining resources.

Given what we've seen in free agency, which first-round pick beyond the top 10 are you most certain about?

The truthful answer: None. But based on what we have seen so far, it's difficult for me to envision the Lions passing on a left tackle if Freeling or Alabama's Kadyn Proctor reach them at No. 17. I have Freeling graded higher, while Proctor has the power of a forklift. Taylor Decker, Detroit's former left tackle, requested a release from the team ahead of his 11th season.

If you had to make a prediction right now, which team will draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson?

I'm joining my colleague Jordan Reid's parade and forecasting the Cardinals to make a move for Simpson. With Kyler Murray set to be released, Arizona's search for a new QB is officially on; the Cardinals also potentially showed their cards by adding Gardner Minshew on a one-year deal as a depth/bridge option. Taking Simpson at No. 3 would be a massive reach to me, but Arizona could trade into the 20s somewhere and land him -- akin to what the Giants did to get Jaxson Dart last year.