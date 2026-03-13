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          2026 NFL draft full order: AFC, NFC team picks in all rounds

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          Miller: 'Jeremiyah Love is the best football player in this class' (1:22)

          Matt Miller and Ben Solak discuss what makes Jeremiyah Love the best football player in the 2026 NFL draft class. (1:22)

          • ESPN staffMar 13, 2026, 07:45 PM

          The complete order for all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL draft is set. There are 257 picks this year, with the Raiders owning the No. 1 selection and the Broncos selecting at No. 257.

          Compensatory picks were announced on March 9; the Eagles, Ravens and Steelers lead the way with four additional selections. In all, there are 33 comp picks in this draft.

          The draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Round 1 will begin on April 23, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 24, and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

          Check out the entire order below. (Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.)

          More draft coverage:
          Rankings:           Kiper | Yates | Reid | Miller
          Latest mock drafts | Scouting reports

          Round 1 draft picks

          1. Las Vegas
          2. N.Y. Jets
          3. Arizona
          4. Tennessee
          5. N.Y. Giants
          6. Cleveland
          7. Washington
          8. New Orleans
          9. Kansas City
          10. Cincinnati
          11. Miami
          12. Dallas
          13. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta)
          14. Baltimore
          15. Tampa Bay
          16. N.Y. Jets (from Indianapolis)
          17. Detroit
          18. Minnesota
          19. Carolina
          20. Dallas (from Green Bay)
          21. Pittsburgh
          22. L.A. Chargers
          23. Philadelphia
          24. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)
          25. Chicago
          26. Buffalo
          27. San Francisco
          28. Houston
          29. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
          30. Denver
          31. New England
          32. Seattle

          Round 2 draft picks

          33. N.Y. Jets
          34. Arizona
          35. Tennessee
          36. Las Vegas
          37. N.Y. Giants
          38. Houston (from Washington)
          39. Cleveland
          40. Kansas City
          41. Cincinnati
          42. New Orleans
          43. Miami
          44. N.Y. Jets (from Dallas)
          45. Baltimore
          46. Tampa Bay
          47. Indianapolis
          48. Atlanta
          49. Minnesota
          50. Detroit
          51. Carolina
          52. Green Bay
          53. Pittsburgh
          54. Philadelphia
          55. L.A. Chargers
          56. Jacksonville
          57. Chicago
          58. San Francisco
          59. Houston
          60. Chicago (from Buffalo)
          61. L.A. Rams
          62. Denver
          63. New England
          64. Seattle

          Round 3 draft picks

          65. Arizona
          66. Tennessee
          67. Las Vegas
          68. Philadelphia (from N.Y. Jets)
          69. Houston (from N.Y. Giants)
          70. Cleveland
          71. Washington
          72. Cincinnati
          73. New Orleans
          74. Kansas City
          75. Miami
          76. Pittsburgh (from Dallas)
          77. Tampa Bay
          78. Indianapolis
          79. Atlanta
          80. Baltimore
          81. Jacksonville (from Detroit)
          82. Minnesota
          83. Carolina
          84. Green Bay
          85. Pittsburgh
          86. L.A. Chargers
          87. Miami (from Philadelphia)
          88. Jacksonville
          89. Chicago
          90. Miami (from Houston)
          91. Buffalo
          92. Dallas (from San Francisco)
          93. L.A. Rams
          94. Denver
          95. New England
          96. Seattle
          97. Minnesota*
          98. Philadelphia*
          99. Pittsburgh*
          100. Jacksonville* (from Detroit)

          Round 4 draft picks

          101. Tennessee
          102. Las Vegas
          103. N.Y. Jets
          104. Arizona
          105. N.Y. Giants
          106. Houston (from Washington)
          107. Cleveland
          108. Denver (from New Orleans)
          109. Kansas City
          110. Cincinnati
          111. Miami
          112. Dallas
          113. Indianapolis
          114. Atlanta
          115. Baltimore
          116. Tampa Bay
          117. Las Vegas (from Minnesota through Jacksonville)
          118. Detroit
          119. Carolina
          120. Green Bay
          121. Pittsburgh
          122. Philadelphia
          123. L.A. Chargers
          124. Jacksonville
          125. New England (from Chicago through Kansas City)
          126. Buffalo
          127. San Francisco
          128. Detroit (from Houston)
          129. Chicago (from L.A. Rams)
          130. Denver
          131. New England
          132. New Orleans (from Seattle)
          133. San Francisco*
          134. Las Vegas*
          135. Pittsburgh*
          136. New Orleans*
          137. Philadelphia*
          138. San Francisco*
          139. San Francisco*
          140. N.Y. Jets*

          Round 5 draft picks

          141. Houston (from Las Vegas through Cleveland)
          142. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets through Baltimore)
          143. Arizona
          144. Tennessee (reacquired through L.A. Rams)
          145. N.Y. Giants
          146. Cleveland
          147. Washington
          148. Kansas City
          149. Cleveland (from Cincinnati)
          150. New Orleans
          151. Miami
          152. Dallas
          153. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
          154. Baltimore
          155. Tampa Bay
          156. Indianapolis
          157. Detroit
          158. Carolina (from Minnesota)
          159. Carolina
          160. Green Bay
          161. Pittsburgh
          162. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers)
          163. Minnesota (from Philadelphia)
          164. Jacksonville
          165. Buffalo (from Chicago)
          166. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Philadelphia)
          167. Houston (reacquired through Philadelphia)
          168. Buffalo
          169. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
          170. Denver
          171. New England
          172. New Orleans (from Seattle)
          173. Baltimore*
          174. Baltimore*
          175. Las Vegas*
          176. Kansas City*
          177. Dallas*
          178. Philadelphia*
          179. N.Y. Jets*
          180. Dallas*
          181. Detroit*

          Round 6 draft picks

          182. Buffalo (from N.Y. Jets through Cleveland, Jacksonville and Buffalo)
          183. Arizona
          184. Tennessee
          185. Las Vegas
          186. N.Y. Giants
          187. Washington
          188. Seattle (from Cleveland)
          189. Cincinnati
          190. New Orleans
          191. New England (from Kansas City)
          192. N.Y. Giants (from Miami)
          193. N.Y. Giants (from Dallas)
          194. Tennessee (from Baltimore through N.Y. Jets)
          195. Tampa Bay
          196. Minnesota (from Indianapolis)
          197. Atlanta
          198. New England (from Miami through Houston, Minnesota and San Francisco)
          199. Cincinnati (from Detroit through Cleveland)
          200. Carolina
          201. Green Bay
          202. New England (from Pittsburgh)
          203. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia through Houston and Philadelphia)
          204. L.A. Chargers
          205. Detroit (from Jacksonville)
          206. Cleveland (from Chicago)
          207. L.A. Rams (from Houston through L.A. Rams and Tennessee)
          208. Las Vegas (from Buffalo through N.Y. Jets)
          209. Washington (from San Francisco)
          210. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
          211. Baltimore (from Denver through N.Y. Jets, Minnesota and Philadelphia)
          212. New England
          213. Detroit (from Seattle through Jacksonville)
          214. Indianapolis* (from Pittsburgh)
          215. Philadelphia*
          216. Pittsburgh*

          Round 7 draft picks

          217. Arizona
          218. Dallas (from Tennessee)
          219. Las Vegas
          220. Buffalo (from N.Y. Jets)
          221. Cincinnati (from N.Y. Giants through Dallas)
          222. Detroit (from Cleveland)
          223. Washington
          224. Pittsburgh (from New Orleans through New England)
          225. Tennessee (from Kansas City through Dallas)
          226. Cincinnati
          227. Miami
          228. N.Y. Jets (from Dallas through Buffalo and Las Vegas)
          229. Tampa Bay
          230. Pittsburgh (from Indianapolis)
          231. Atlanta
          232. L.A. Rams (from Baltimore)
          233. Jacksonville (from Detroit)
          234. Minnesota
          235. Minnesota (from Carolina)
          236. Green Bay
          237. Pittsburgh
          238. Miami (from L.A. Chargers through Tennessee and N.Y. Jets)
          239. Chicago (from Philadelphia through Jacksonville and Cleveland)
          240. Jacksonville
          241. Chicago
          242. N.Y. Jets (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
          243. Houston (from San Francisco)
          244. Minnesota (from Houston)
          245. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams through Houston)
          246. Denver
          247. New England
          248. Cleveland (from Seattle)
          249. Indianapolis*
          250. Baltimore*
          251. L.A. Rams*
          252. L.A. Rams*
          253. Baltimore*
          254. Indianapolis*
          255. Green Bay*
          256. Denver*
          257. Denver*