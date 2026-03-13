2026 NFL draft full order: AFC, NFC team picks in all rounds

The complete order for all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL draft is set. There are 257 picks this year, with the Raiders owning the No. 1 selection and the Broncos selecting at No. 257.
Compensatory picks were announced on March 9; the Eagles, Ravens and Steelers lead the way with four additional selections. In all, there are 33 comp picks in this draft.
The draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Round 1 will begin on April 23, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 24, and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.
Check out the entire order below. (Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.)
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Round 1 draft picks
1. Las Vegas
2. N.Y. Jets
3. Arizona
4. Tennessee
5. N.Y. Giants
6. Cleveland
7. Washington
8. New Orleans
9. Kansas City
10. Cincinnati
11. Miami
12. Dallas
13. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta)
14. Baltimore
15. Tampa Bay
16. N.Y. Jets (from Indianapolis)
17. Detroit
18. Minnesota
19. Carolina
20. Dallas (from Green Bay)
21. Pittsburgh
22. L.A. Chargers
23. Philadelphia
24. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)
25. Chicago
26. Buffalo
27. San Francisco
28. Houston
29. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
30. Denver
31. New England
32. Seattle
Round 2 draft picks
33. N.Y. Jets
34. Arizona
35. Tennessee
36. Las Vegas
37. N.Y. Giants
38. Houston (from Washington)
39. Cleveland
40. Kansas City
41. Cincinnati
42. New Orleans
43. Miami
44. N.Y. Jets (from Dallas)
45. Baltimore
46. Tampa Bay
47. Indianapolis
48. Atlanta
49. Minnesota
50. Detroit
51. Carolina
52. Green Bay
53. Pittsburgh
54. Philadelphia
55. L.A. Chargers
56. Jacksonville
57. Chicago
58. San Francisco
59. Houston
60. Chicago (from Buffalo)
61. L.A. Rams
62. Denver
63. New England
64. Seattle
Round 3 draft picks
65. Arizona
66. Tennessee
67. Las Vegas
68. Philadelphia (from N.Y. Jets)
69. Houston (from N.Y. Giants)
70. Cleveland
71. Washington
72. Cincinnati
73. New Orleans
74. Kansas City
75. Miami
76. Pittsburgh (from Dallas)
77. Tampa Bay
78. Indianapolis
79. Atlanta
80. Baltimore
81. Jacksonville (from Detroit)
82. Minnesota
83. Carolina
84. Green Bay
85. Pittsburgh
86. L.A. Chargers
87. Miami (from Philadelphia)
88. Jacksonville
89. Chicago
90. Miami (from Houston)
91. Buffalo
92. Dallas (from San Francisco)
93. L.A. Rams
94. Denver
95. New England
96. Seattle
97. Minnesota*
98. Philadelphia*
99. Pittsburgh*
100. Jacksonville* (from Detroit)
Round 4 draft picks
101. Tennessee
102. Las Vegas
103. N.Y. Jets
104. Arizona
105. N.Y. Giants
106. Houston (from Washington)
107. Cleveland
108. Denver (from New Orleans)
109. Kansas City
110. Cincinnati
111. Miami
112. Dallas
113. Indianapolis
114. Atlanta
115. Baltimore
116. Tampa Bay
117. Las Vegas (from Minnesota through Jacksonville)
118. Detroit
119. Carolina
120. Green Bay
121. Pittsburgh
122. Philadelphia
123. L.A. Chargers
124. Jacksonville
125. New England (from Chicago through Kansas City)
126. Buffalo
127. San Francisco
128. Detroit (from Houston)
129. Chicago (from L.A. Rams)
130. Denver
131. New England
132. New Orleans (from Seattle)
133. San Francisco*
134. Las Vegas*
135. Pittsburgh*
136. New Orleans*
137. Philadelphia*
138. San Francisco*
139. San Francisco*
140. N.Y. Jets*
Round 5 draft picks
141. Houston (from Las Vegas through Cleveland)
142. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets through Baltimore)
143. Arizona
144. Tennessee (reacquired through L.A. Rams)
145. N.Y. Giants
146. Cleveland
147. Washington
148. Kansas City
149. Cleveland (from Cincinnati)
150. New Orleans
151. Miami
152. Dallas
153. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
154. Baltimore
155. Tampa Bay
156. Indianapolis
157. Detroit
158. Carolina (from Minnesota)
159. Carolina
160. Green Bay
161. Pittsburgh
162. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers)
163. Minnesota (from Philadelphia)
164. Jacksonville
165. Buffalo (from Chicago)
166. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Philadelphia)
167. Houston (reacquired through Philadelphia)
168. Buffalo
169. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
170. Denver
171. New England
172. New Orleans (from Seattle)
173. Baltimore*
174. Baltimore*
175. Las Vegas*
176. Kansas City*
177. Dallas*
178. Philadelphia*
179. N.Y. Jets*
180. Dallas*
181. Detroit*
Round 6 draft picks
182. Buffalo (from N.Y. Jets through Cleveland, Jacksonville and Buffalo)
183. Arizona
184. Tennessee
185. Las Vegas
186. N.Y. Giants
187. Washington
188. Seattle (from Cleveland)
189. Cincinnati
190. New Orleans
191. New England (from Kansas City)
192. N.Y. Giants (from Miami)
193. N.Y. Giants (from Dallas)
194. Tennessee (from Baltimore through N.Y. Jets)
195. Tampa Bay
196. Minnesota (from Indianapolis)
197. Atlanta
198. New England (from Miami through Houston, Minnesota and San Francisco)
199. Cincinnati (from Detroit through Cleveland)
200. Carolina
201. Green Bay
202. New England (from Pittsburgh)
203. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia through Houston and Philadelphia)
204. L.A. Chargers
205. Detroit (from Jacksonville)
206. Cleveland (from Chicago)
207. L.A. Rams (from Houston through L.A. Rams and Tennessee)
208. Las Vegas (from Buffalo through N.Y. Jets)
209. Washington (from San Francisco)
210. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)
211. Baltimore (from Denver through N.Y. Jets, Minnesota and Philadelphia)
212. New England
213. Detroit (from Seattle through Jacksonville)
214. Indianapolis* (from Pittsburgh)
215. Philadelphia*
216. Pittsburgh*
Round 7 draft picks
217. Arizona
218. Dallas (from Tennessee)
219. Las Vegas
220. Buffalo (from N.Y. Jets)
221. Cincinnati (from N.Y. Giants through Dallas)
222. Detroit (from Cleveland)
223. Washington
224. Pittsburgh (from New Orleans through New England)
225. Tennessee (from Kansas City through Dallas)
226. Cincinnati
227. Miami
228. N.Y. Jets (from Dallas through Buffalo and Las Vegas)
229. Tampa Bay
230. Pittsburgh (from Indianapolis)
231. Atlanta
232. L.A. Rams (from Baltimore)
233. Jacksonville (from Detroit)
234. Minnesota
235. Minnesota (from Carolina)
236. Green Bay
237. Pittsburgh
238. Miami (from L.A. Chargers through Tennessee and N.Y. Jets)
239. Chicago (from Philadelphia through Jacksonville and Cleveland)
240. Jacksonville
241. Chicago
242. N.Y. Jets (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
243. Houston (from San Francisco)
244. Minnesota (from Houston)
245. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams through Houston)
246. Denver
247. New England
248. Cleveland (from Seattle)
249. Indianapolis*
250. Baltimore*
251. L.A. Rams*
252. L.A. Rams*
253. Baltimore*
254. Indianapolis*
255. Green Bay*
256. Denver*
257. Denver*