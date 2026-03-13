2026 NFL draft full order: AFC, NFC team picks in all rounds

Matt Miller and Ben Solak discuss what makes Jeremiyah Love the best football player in the 2026 NFL draft class. (1:22)

Miller: 'Jeremiyah Love is the best football player in this class' (1:22)

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The complete order for all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL draft is set. There are 257 picks this year, with the Raiders owning the No. 1 selection and the Broncos selecting at No. 257.

Compensatory picks were announced on March 9; the Eagles, Ravens and Steelers lead the way with four additional selections. In all, there are 33 comp picks in this draft.

The draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Round 1 will begin on April 23, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 24, and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

Check out the entire order below. (Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.)

More draft coverage:

Rankings: Kiper | Yates | Reid | Miller

Latest mock drafts | Scouting reports

Round 1 draft picks

1. Las Vegas

2. N.Y. Jets

3. Arizona

4. Tennessee

5. N.Y. Giants

6. Cleveland

7. Washington

8. New Orleans

9. Kansas City

10. Cincinnati

11. Miami

12. Dallas

13. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta)

14. Baltimore

15. Tampa Bay

16. N.Y. Jets (from Indianapolis)

17. Detroit

18. Minnesota

19. Carolina

20. Dallas (from Green Bay)

21. Pittsburgh

22. L.A. Chargers

23. Philadelphia

24. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)

25. Chicago

26. Buffalo

27. San Francisco

28. Houston

29. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)

30. Denver

31. New England

32. Seattle

Round 2 draft picks

33. N.Y. Jets

34. Arizona

35. Tennessee

36. Las Vegas

37. N.Y. Giants

38. Houston (from Washington)

39. Cleveland

40. Kansas City

41. Cincinnati

42. New Orleans

43. Miami

44. N.Y. Jets (from Dallas)

45. Baltimore

46. Tampa Bay

47. Indianapolis

48. Atlanta

49. Minnesota

50. Detroit

51. Carolina

52. Green Bay

53. Pittsburgh

54. Philadelphia

55. L.A. Chargers

56. Jacksonville

57. Chicago

58. San Francisco

59. Houston

60. Chicago (from Buffalo)

61. L.A. Rams

62. Denver

63. New England

64. Seattle

Round 3 draft picks

65. Arizona

66. Tennessee

67. Las Vegas

68. Philadelphia (from N.Y. Jets)

69. Houston (from N.Y. Giants)

70. Cleveland

71. Washington

72. Cincinnati

73. New Orleans

74. Kansas City

75. Miami

76. Pittsburgh (from Dallas)

77. Tampa Bay

78. Indianapolis

79. Atlanta

80. Baltimore

81. Jacksonville (from Detroit)

82. Minnesota

83. Carolina

84. Green Bay

85. Pittsburgh

86. L.A. Chargers

87. Miami (from Philadelphia)

88. Jacksonville

89. Chicago

90. Miami (from Houston)

91. Buffalo

92. Dallas (from San Francisco)

93. L.A. Rams

94. Denver

95. New England

96. Seattle

97. Minnesota*

98. Philadelphia*

99. Pittsburgh*

100. Jacksonville* (from Detroit)

Round 4 draft picks

101. Tennessee

102. Las Vegas

103. N.Y. Jets

104. Arizona

105. N.Y. Giants

106. Houston (from Washington)

107. Cleveland

108. Denver (from New Orleans)

109. Kansas City

110. Cincinnati

111. Miami

112. Dallas

113. Indianapolis

114. Atlanta

115. Baltimore

116. Tampa Bay

117. Las Vegas (from Minnesota through Jacksonville)

118. Detroit

119. Carolina

120. Green Bay

121. Pittsburgh

122. Philadelphia

123. L.A. Chargers

124. Jacksonville

125. New England (from Chicago through Kansas City)

126. Buffalo

127. San Francisco

128. Detroit (from Houston)

129. Chicago (from L.A. Rams)

130. Denver

131. New England

132. New Orleans (from Seattle)

133. San Francisco*

134. Las Vegas*

135. Pittsburgh*

136. New Orleans*

137. Philadelphia*

138. San Francisco*

139. San Francisco*

140. N.Y. Jets*

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Round 5 draft picks

141. Houston (from Las Vegas through Cleveland)

142. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets through Baltimore)

143. Arizona

144. Tennessee (reacquired through L.A. Rams)

145. N.Y. Giants

146. Cleveland

147. Washington

148. Kansas City

149. Cleveland (from Cincinnati)

150. New Orleans

151. Miami

152. Dallas

153. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

154. Baltimore

155. Tampa Bay

156. Indianapolis

157. Detroit

158. Carolina (from Minnesota)

159. Carolina

160. Green Bay

161. Pittsburgh

162. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers)

163. Minnesota (from Philadelphia)

164. Jacksonville

165. Buffalo (from Chicago)

166. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Philadelphia)

167. Houston (reacquired through Philadelphia)

168. Buffalo

169. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)

170. Denver

171. New England

172. New Orleans (from Seattle)

173. Baltimore*

174. Baltimore*

175. Las Vegas*

176. Kansas City*

177. Dallas*

178. Philadelphia*

179. N.Y. Jets*

180. Dallas*

181. Detroit*

Round 6 draft picks

182. Buffalo (from N.Y. Jets through Cleveland, Jacksonville and Buffalo)

183. Arizona

184. Tennessee

185. Las Vegas

186. N.Y. Giants

187. Washington

188. Seattle (from Cleveland)

189. Cincinnati

190. New Orleans

191. New England (from Kansas City)

192. N.Y. Giants (from Miami)

193. N.Y. Giants (from Dallas)

194. Tennessee (from Baltimore through N.Y. Jets)

195. Tampa Bay

196. Minnesota (from Indianapolis)

197. Atlanta

198. New England (from Miami through Houston, Minnesota and San Francisco)

199. Cincinnati (from Detroit through Cleveland)

200. Carolina

201. Green Bay

202. New England (from Pittsburgh)

203. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia through Houston and Philadelphia)

204. L.A. Chargers

205. Detroit (from Jacksonville)

206. Cleveland (from Chicago)

207. L.A. Rams (from Houston through L.A. Rams and Tennessee)

208. Las Vegas (from Buffalo through N.Y. Jets)

209. Washington (from San Francisco)

210. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)

211. Baltimore (from Denver through N.Y. Jets, Minnesota and Philadelphia)

212. New England

213. Detroit (from Seattle through Jacksonville)

214. Indianapolis* (from Pittsburgh)

215. Philadelphia*

216. Pittsburgh*

Round 7 draft picks

217. Arizona

218. Dallas (from Tennessee)

219. Las Vegas

220. Buffalo (from N.Y. Jets)

221. Cincinnati (from N.Y. Giants through Dallas)

222. Detroit (from Cleveland)

223. Washington

224. Pittsburgh (from New Orleans through New England)

225. Tennessee (from Kansas City through Dallas)

226. Cincinnati

227. Miami

228. N.Y. Jets (from Dallas through Buffalo and Las Vegas)

229. Tampa Bay

230. Pittsburgh (from Indianapolis)

231. Atlanta

232. L.A. Rams (from Baltimore)

233. Jacksonville (from Detroit)

234. Minnesota

235. Minnesota (from Carolina)

236. Green Bay

237. Pittsburgh

238. Miami (from L.A. Chargers through Tennessee and N.Y. Jets)

239. Chicago (from Philadelphia through Jacksonville and Cleveland)

240. Jacksonville

241. Chicago

242. N.Y. Jets (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

243. Houston (from San Francisco)

244. Minnesota (from Houston)

245. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams through Houston)

246. Denver

247. New England

248. Cleveland (from Seattle)

249. Indianapolis*

250. Baltimore*

251. L.A. Rams*

252. L.A. Rams*

253. Baltimore*

254. Indianapolis*

255. Green Bay*

256. Denver*

257. Denver*