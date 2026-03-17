2026 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's pick predictions for Round 1

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A lot has happened since I made my last set of pick projections for the 2026 NFL draft. First, we watched hundreds of prospects work out at the combine in Indianapolis. Then, we saw a bunch of free agents sign for big money with new teams and alter roster needs around the league. And finally, we had a change in the Day 1 draft order, with the Rams dealing their No. 29 selection to the Chiefs. (The No. 14 pick was also set to go to the Raiders -- before the Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade, keeping that pick in Baltimore.)

So with all that in mind, I'm rolling out an updated mock draft, predicting landing spots for 32 top prospects in Round 1. Things aren't final here -- pro days, interviews and more offseason moves will still shake up the board a bit -- but we're getting a much clearer picture of the early picks as we near the Raiders' first selection on April 23.

Here's my thinking on how Round 1 could look based on current team needs and what I'm hearing from sources in the league. And for more, check out "NFL Draft Daily" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 all week long.

More on the 2026 NFL draft:

Kiper's Big Board | Latest mock drafts

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Including the No. 1 selection in mock drafts is just a formality at this point. It's going to be Mendoza, and the Raiders have spent the past two weeks trying to clean up the surroundings for his arrival. The team's biggest signing was center Tyler Linderbaum on a massive three-year, $81 million deal; he will help Mendoza with setting protections and improve the interior blocking. The Raiders also moved on from their previous starting QB by trading Geno Smith to the Jets. That leaves Aidan O'Connell as the only passer on the roster. It's time for the Mendoza era to begin in Las Vegas.

David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech

In my January mock draft, I had Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese here. In February, I went with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Now, it's Bailey. These are all good options for a defense that could use a lot of help, but the Jets really need an instant impact edge rusher. They were 31st in sacks last season (26) and traded Jermaine Johnson, further thinning out the unit. They have to find foundational players off the edge. And Bailey is explosive and productive, posting 14.5 sacks (tied for first in the FBS), 71 pressures (second) and a 20.2% pressure rate (first) last season.

Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State

The Cardinals weren't much better than the Jets in the sack department, tying for 28th with 30. Josh Sweat needs a running mate, and Reese has the instincts and burst to get home on the QB. Of course, Reese also played off-ball linebacker at Ohio State, and though he said during the combine that he would be an NFL edge rusher, that sort of versatility is a big plus. He had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Here is where things get interesting. We haven't seen a running back go in the top four since Saquon Barkley (No. 2 in 2018), and the Titans certainly have a long list of issues -- even after aggressively spending in free agency last week. But Tennessee is committed to boosting the offense around second-year quarterback Cam Ward, and Love would take the run game to another level while also serving as a dynamic pass catcher. His game features 4.36 speed, excellent vision, run-you-over power and soft hands.

Love would be an immediate upgrade over Tony Pollard for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Giants have some options at safety -- including newly signed Jason Pinnock and Ar'Darius Washington -- but Downs is on another level. He's a complete football player, and New York should have no hesitation in taking him here (highest draft slot for a safety since Eric Berry in 2010). Putting him alongside Jevon Holland on the back end would help not only in creating turnovers (the Giants had 15 last season, 25th in the league) but also shoring up a very bad run defense.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns are hitting the reset button on their offensive line. First, they traded for Tytus Howard. Then they signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signed Teven Jenkins on the interior. Toss in getting Dawand Jones back from a season-ending knee injury, and this is a completely different unit from what we saw late in 2025. Freeling could be the final piece of the puzzle. His decision to declare for this class was a little bit of a surprise, considering he had 18 college starts. But I see franchise left tackle traits; he's quick and alert in pass pro, using his long 34¾-inch arms to his advantage.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Commanders couldn't stop anyone last season, and soon-to-be free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner appears to be headed elsewhere as a free agent. Bringing in Styles -- my No. 6 prospect regardless of position -- to team up with Frankie Luvu and new addition Leo Chenal makes some sense. After a 77-tackle season, Styles posted an incredible 43½-inch vertical jump at the combine, a glimpse into his explosion. Washington needs good ball players, and Styles is just that.

I could also see Washington going with a receiver here, perhaps Carnell Tate, Styles' teammate at Ohio State. The Commanders' offense is looking for more juice opposite top wideout Terry McLaurin.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Saints' main signings have come on offense -- guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne Jr. -- and that's also where I'd expect them to look during the draft. They need to surround second-year quarterback Tyler Shough with as much talent as possible, and the No. 2 wide receiver on the roster is Devaughn Vele (25 receptions last season). Tate brings a well-rounded scouting report, with solid route running and the ability to come down with tough catches thanks to his hands and body control. He'd be great opposite Chris Olave -- yet another excellent receiver to come out of Ohio State in recent years.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

After trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, cornerback need some repairs. LSU's Mansoor Delane and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy have to be considerations here. But remember, the Chiefs now have two first-round picks. And Bain would be very tough to pass up at this spot. Despite 30⅞-inch arms that caused quite the stir at the combine, Bain is dominant off the edge. He simply finds ways to get to the QB, whether it's with his speed, power or savviness. He had 71 pressures last season en route to 9.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Even with Boye Mafe in the fold, the edge rush leaves a lot to be desired. But with Bain off the board, there isn't a pass rusher whose value fits here. The Bengals would have to reach for Missouri's Zion Young, Auburn's Keldric Faulk or Miami's Akheem Mesidor, and it's just too early for any of those guys. But Cincinnati was also one of four teams to give up more than 7 yards per opponent dropback, and it would love to have a true No. 1 corner. Delane can make plays on the ball (11 pass breakups, two interceptions last season) in either man or zone coverage.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

With a new quarterback in Malik Willis and an offense that revolves around running back De'Von Achane, right tackle is important for Miami. But Austin Jackson has played 14 games combined over the past two seasons, and Larry Borom is off to Detroit. That's why the Dolphins should take a long look at Mauigoa. He started 42 games in college, over which time he put together some really good tape. Mauigoa uses his strength to dominate pass rushers, and he can clear out running lanes.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Dallas gave up a league-worst 7.3 yards per dropback last season, and the secondary was gashed for a league-high 46 passing plays of 25 or more yards. I liked the Jalen Thompson signing at safety, and Cobie Durant will chip in at cornerback alongside DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr., but the Cowboys are still looking for their No. 1 cornerback.

McCoy doesn't come without questions; he tore an ACL in January 2025, sat out the season and then didn't work out at the combine. But he can flat out play football when he's on the field. McCoy had four interceptions in 2024. If Dallas likes what it sees at his March 31 pro day, this could be a smart pick.

play 0:37 Jermod McCoy: I'm all good for my pro day Top NFL cornerback prospect Jermod McCoy breaks down his physical health ahead of his pro day.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Rams already have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams running routes, but the No. 3 receiver role is wide open. Getting Tyson into the mix in their all-in year could be huge for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Tyson is almost always available to the football, making tough plays in tight coverage. He plays the game a lot like Adams, and if not for some durability concerns, Tyson would probably be the top receiver in the class.

The other route, of course, would be addressing the offensive line. To that end, Utah's Spencer Fano could fit -- but he might end up inside at guard, where there isn't as much of a need in Los Angeles. Maybe Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, then? It might be a tad early.

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

It appeared this pick was going to Las Vegas. Instead, Baltimore will still be on the clock at No. 14. Fano is steady as a pass protector, with double-digit starts at each tackle spot. But with 32⅛-inch arms, he might actually slide inside at the next level.

Teams worked out Fano at center during the combine, so he could absolutely handle that role as a replacement for Tyler Linderbaum on the Ravens. Fano could also join new addition John Simpson as a starting guard. And on top of all that, he'd provide much-needed depth behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten at tackle. (The other path would be taking a wide receiver -- don't be surprised if this ends up being Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon.)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

For the first time since he was drafted in 2014, Mike Evans won't be suiting up for the Buccaneers. The veteran receiver signed with the 49ers, and though Tampa Bay still has Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan, it is going to miss Evans' 6-foot-5 size downfield and in the red zone.

Sadiq could fill some of that void. Defenses struggle to match up with him because of his big 6-foot-3 frame and 4.39 speed, and he has the explosive traits to go up and get 50-50 balls. Sure, the Bucs re-signed tight end Cade Otton, but new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson ran 12 personnel (two tight ends) 38.2% of the time in Atlanta last season, second most in the NFL.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Jets don't have to draft a quarterback here. They traded for Geno Smith as a bridge option and have three first-round picks in 2027, when the QB class should be a lot better. But this is a good range for Simpson, who has only 15 career starts but throws with accuracy, processes quickly and moves well in the pocket. He threw 28 touchdown passes in 2025 and is a first-round QB in my book.

Simply put, New York has to take some swings to figure out the long-term solution under center. I could see the Jets drafting Simpson and letting him learn and develop a little behind Smith before he moves into the starter role.

play 0:57 Why Louis Riddick rates Ty Simpson so highly Louis Riddick raves about why he thinks Ty Simpson has earned a spot as a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Lions entered free agency with a Taylor Decker-sized hole at left tackle after the veteran asked for his release. They signed Larry Borom, but they shouldn't stop there. Proctor's play was a little uneven last season, but I think he can stick at left tackle in the NFL and could help keep Jared Goff upright as Detroit tries to get back to the playoffs. Proctor has 40 starts worth of experience, knows how to take away opponent pass-rush moves and moves very well for a 6-foot-7, 352-pound blocker.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

We still don't know whether 37-year-old Harrison Smith will keep playing (and if so, whether he'll return to Minnesota as a free agent). Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward and Theo Jackson are the top safeties on the Vikings' depth chart. In a division with Caleb Williams, Jordan Love and Jared Goff, this has to be a priority at the draft regardless of whether Smith is back for Year 15.

I had Thieneman to the Vikings in my last mock draft. He reminds me a lot of Smith in the way he reads the QB and reacts in a flash. I could see defensive coordinator Brian Flores getting creative with Thieneman, lining him up all over the formation and letting him use his great ball skills to pile up takeaways.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Three safeties in the top 20! McNeil-Warren deserves to be here; he has the speed and instincts to make plays, accumulating 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions over his four seasons at Toledo. Carolina focused on defense this month, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd to sizable contracts. It also brought back safety Nick Scott alongside Tre'von Moehrig, but McNeil-Warren could make a big impact in the secondary and give the team some options. The Panthers allowed 6.5 yards per dropback last season (22nd in the NFL).

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

It'd be wise for the Cowboys to double-dip on defense (Jermod McCoy at No. 12). They gave up 6.1 yards per play in 2025, 31st in the NFL and third worst for any team in any of the past five seasons. Allen can play all three downs, as he can drop in coverage, run down ball carriers and even blitz. He had 97 tackles last season for the Bulldogs, showcasing tremendous read-and-react skills.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

The Steelers' quarterback situation is still a big question. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Will another veteran step in -- such as Kirk Cousins? Or will Pittsburgh target a signal-caller in the draft? No matter what the Steelers plan to do, the top two quarterbacks are off the board here, and there isn't a third one worthy of a Day 1 selection.

Instead, Pittsburgh can try to replace Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Cardinals. Ioane is the top pure guard in the class, with the power to physically move pass rushers out of the way and the light feet to erase second-level defenders. He didn't give up any sacks last season.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

After the Chargers attacked their interior offensive line problem before free agency even opened, they can turn their attention to the defensive line and a high-upside player such as Woods in the first round. Some teams will be worried about his lack of production last season (two sacks), but his potential is robust as an NFL 3-technique. He could add some punch to the Chargers' defensive front as a penetrating interior havoc-wreaker.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor had 31 starts at Arizona State, but he didn't play much football before that, picking up the sport late. He'll need time to reach his potential in the NFL. But what better way to develop than learning behind an elite right tackle in Lane Johnson? Iheanachor plays with quick feet -- he ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds -- and great length. He could provide swing tackle depth in Year 1 before eventually taking over for Johnson on the right side.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

I'm a huge fan of Lemon, and he could go earlier than 24th. The board just sort of fell this way in this mock draft. Cleveland wouldn't be complaining, though. It currently has Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond atop its depth chart -- meaning no real changes to a wide receivers room that had a league-low 1,467 yards last season. Lemon nearly met that himself with 1,156 receiving yards over 12 games at USC. He has a slot receiver's build at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, but he plays as if he's much bigger, with a fierce approach to the game. Coupled with Monroe Freeling at No. 6, this would be a good first round for the Browns.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

The Bears had 35 sacks (tied for 22nd) and a lowly 28.0% pressure rate (29th) last season. Montez Sweat had 10 of those sacks, but there wasn't much beyond him. Dayo Odeyingbo was signed last offseason to be the second guy off the edge, but he managed one sack over eight games before an Achilles injury ended his season. Despite struggling to find consistent quarterback pressure for a few years now, Chicago hasn't used a top-50 pick on an edge rusher since Leonard Floyd went ninth in 2016.

Let's change that. Young had 6.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season, playing with power and a full-go motor. He'd bring some intensity to the Bears' front.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Bills' tight salary cap led to some cornerback changes this offseason, with the team cutting Dane Jackson, trading Taron Johnson and letting Tre'Davious White hit free agency. They have Christian Benford and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston in place, but the depth is shallow. Terrell is great in man coverage, showing the ability to stick on receivers. He didn't come away with any interceptions last season, but he broke up nine passes.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

You probably see an offensive tackle to San Francisco and think "Trent Williams heir apparent." But Miller actually played 97% of his college snaps on the right side. Perhaps he'd transition to left tackle if the Niners can't figure out Williams' contract situation, but I like Miller as an upgrade over Colton McKivitz on the right side regardless of what happens there. The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Miller would bring consistency and reliability to this O-line. (San Francisco also signed Vederian Lowe as some insurance at left tackle.)

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Why would the Texans go defense? Yes, it's their strength, but they need to keep it their strength. Smart teams plan ahead. And having the chance to put a disruptive interior lineman between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter is exciting. Miller is active and quick, and he keeps getting better. With opponents focused on stopping Anderson and Hunter, Miller could get pressure inside and make some plays in the backfield. He had 7.5 tackles for loss over the past two years.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

I teased it earlier, but the Chiefs can't really afford to leave Round 1 without a cornerback. I had them going with Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 9, but this pick then has to be about the cornerbacks room, as Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are all gone. Kansas City has signed only Kader Kohou so far to replenish the position.

Cisse showed off his explosiveness at the combine, jumping 41 inches in the vertical. He anticipates and closes well, with 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He could slide right in to the starting lineup.

play 1:47 Why did the Chiefs let go of All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie? Pat McAfee & Co. try to decipher why the Chiefs have traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Like I said with the Texans, good defenses add reinforcements to maintain their top-tier play. The Broncos would love someone such as Faulk in their 3-4 front. He is 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds, and he has the power to toss blockers aside on his way to the quarterback. Denver had 68 sacks last season to lead the NFL, and the pass rush could get even more potent. But Faulk would also boost the Broncos' run defense; he had 11 run stops last season.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Patriots signed receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth up to $80 million to replace Stefon Diggs, who was released this month. I like the signing a lot, but I'm not sure it fully checks the wide receiver box for New England. Concepcion averaged 15.1 yards per catch last season, and he'd stretch the field for quarterback Drake Maye. But don't sleep on his ability to also turn quick routes into big gains. Concepcion had 449 yards after the catch last season, and he'd make an instant impact in the return game (two punt returns in 2025).

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Twenty picks after Jermod McCoy came off the board, another Tennessee corner closes out Round 1 of this mock draft. Hood fits perfectly with the Mike Macdonald defense as a cornerback with length and decent speed, and while he had only one interception in 2025, he broke up 10 passes. The defending Super Bowl champions returned Josh Jobe and brought in Noah Igbinoghene, but Riq Woolen is off to the Eagles. Hood could get significant reps on the outside in Year 1.