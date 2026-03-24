2026 NFL mock draft: Yates' pick predictions in Rounds 1-2

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In the past month since I did my last mock draft, we've had the NFL combine, opening of free agency and a couple of blockbuster trades. Most recently, the Broncos traded their first-round pick in a package to the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

We still have a long road ahead, with pro days just starting up around the country. But for now, it's safe to make some predictions for the first two rounds based on team needs, my personal rankings and what I'm hearing from people around the league. That even allows us to get into what the Broncos, Colts, Falcons, Jaguars and Packers might do early -- all five teams traded away their first-round selections but will pick in Round 2.

Let's begin with the Raiders at No. 1. And for more on these predictions, check out our new show "NFL Draft Daily" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

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Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The draft starts at No. 2, as this pick has been etched in stone basically since the order was decided. Mendoza's Heisman-winning season displayed superior accuracy, arm strength, ability to scan the field, clutch production and good in-pocket mobility.

The Raiders worked hard in free agency to beef up the roster around Mendoza, specifically landing the best available offensive lineman in center Tyler Linderbaum. One area Mendoza will need to work on is being under center. He did that just 3% of the time in 2025; NFL teams played under center on 34.9% of snaps in 2025.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

A busy free agency period has the Jets' defense in an improved place compared to the end of last season, with the team adding linebacker Demario Davis and two edge rushers (Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai). But it should still draft for value at this spot.

Bailey happens to thread the needle of taking a player with a grade commensurate with the No. 2 pick and at an area the team must continue to invest in. His 14.5 sacks in 2025 were tied for the most in the FBS, as he plays with a lightning quick first step and aggressive approach to pass rushing. No Jets player had over eight sacks last season.

Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

After releasing Kyler Murray, Arizona's offseason has signaled that drafting a quarterback is a logical outcome. But the Cardinals are not going to reach for one here. Like the Jets, the Cardinals can add to their recent front-seven investments, which include edge rusher Josh Sweat from last free agency.

Reese is the most unique defensive player in this class, playing a hybrid position at Ohio State as an off-ball linebacker and pass rusher. He has massive length at 6-foot-4, explosive athletic traits and major upside if the Cardinals keep him at edge rusher. Reese said at the combine that he hasn't "scratched the surface" as a pass rusher. He generated 19 pressures on a mere 97 pass-rush reps in 2025.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Titans don't have a glaring need at pass rush after trading for Jermaine Johnson and signing John Franklin-Myers. But new coach Robert Saleh shouldn't mind more help at linebacker behind Johnson, Franklin-Myers and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Styles has put together about as good of a final season and predraft process as you could ask for. He dominated on the field in 2025, finishing with the third-highest tackle percentage in the FBS (97.5%). Then at the combine, he posted the highest vertical jump by an off-ball linebacker since 2003 (43½ inches) and ran the fastest 40 at his position (4.46). Styles is instinctive and long at 6-foot-5, with the versatility to cover or blitz as a former safety.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs has been a dominant force longer than any other defender in this class. The former Alabama and Ohio State All-American is a shapeshifter, deploying down in the box against the run or patrolling the back end with excellent coverage range.

The Giants made strides in their safety room over free agency, adding Jason Pinnock and Ar'Darius Washington as help alongside Jevon Holland. But in a league where successful defenses deploy three safeties with greater frequency, what doesn't appear as a major need for the Giants should not be dismissed. This would make Downs the highest safety drafted since Eric Berry in 2010.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns' most obvious needs are at wide receiver and offensive tackle -- despite plenty of new additions -- and I've been an advocate for considering Georgia's Monroe Freeling here to fill the left tackle need. But Tate is rated four spots higher than Freeling in my individual rankings, so let's go with the sure-handed wideout.

Tate averaged 17.2 yards per reception in 2025 and had just one drop. He's versatile and can stretch the field for new coach Todd Monken, posting 875 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. No Browns receiver had over 650 receiving yards or two touchdowns last season.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

I'd argue the floor of Love would be at No. 7, as this would be a home run move for the Commanders with their only pick of the first two rounds. While the team signed veterans Rachaad White and Jerome Ford in free agency, make no mistake that the RB room has more than enough room for Love. Seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt is Washington's only returning RB from 2025, when he recorded 805 rushing yards (team high) and just 68 receiving yards.

Love is the most dynamic offensive player in this class, running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaging 10.4 yards per catch in 2025. He would immediately alleviate pressure on quarterback Jayden Daniels, also adding value as a pass protector.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Defensive end Cameron Jordan could be out of New Orleans for the first time in his 15-year career, as he's still a free agent despite 10.5 sacks in 2025. Regardless of whether Jordan returns, the Saints need to be mindful of adding youth to their pass-rush group.

Bain has hands of destruction that allow him to be a forceful rusher and tenacious run defender. Some evaluators are questioning whether he has the length (30⅞-inch arms) to win as frequently at the NFL level, but he's a well-rounded player who had 18.5 tackles for loss and 71 pressures in 2025. Per ESPN Research, no edge rusher over the past two decades has been drafted in the first round with sub-31-inch arms.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs are in desperate need of more big-play receivers, as Xavier Worthy hasn't been a consistent sparkplug for them the past two seasons. Tyson is the most explosive wide receiver in the draft and neck and neck with Carnell Tate for WR1 in my rankings. He has very good size, acceleration, unique run-after-catch skills and field-stretching ability.

Tyson dealt with a hamstring injury in 2025 and previously suffered a broken collarbone and ACL tear, but he changes an offense when healthy. He had 50 catches, 732 yards and six touchdowns in the final six games of the 2024 season.

play 0:17 Jordyn Tyson gives Arizona State a two-score lead Arizona State goes up 16-7 on Jordyn Tyson's short-touchdown reception.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Cincinnati has addressed the defense in free agency, but a hole at cornerback opposite of DJ Turner remains unanswered. Delane has strong man coverage technique and ball skills to go along with good size at 6-foot, 187 pounds. He finished up his college career with a season at LSU after three years at Virginia Tech.

Delane's season in Baton Rouge solidified his first-round status, as opposing QBs completed only 27.7% of their passes when he was the targeted defender (the third-lowest rate in the FBS). Cincinnati allowed a completion percentage of 65.2% last season (19th in the league).

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has referenced building his roster from the inside out, and Mauigoa would be a big boost to an offensive line that needs it. Miami ranked 24th in pass block win rate and 29th in run block win rate last season.

Mauigoa is a steady, well-built pass protector with raw power and the ability to get to the second level. Right tackle Austin Jackson recently agreed to a reduced and restructured contract that's over after next season, so Mauigoa could slide in there.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

One of the true wild cards in this draft is McCoy, as he's a top-10 talent but has not played or worked out for scouts since an ACL tear in January 2025. He is expected to participate in Tennessee's pro day on March 31, which will help solidify this ceiling if he's healthy.

At his best, McCoy is the top coverage cornerback in this class with exceptional length (77-inch wingspan), ball skills, patience and timing to disrupt wideouts. In a full 2024 season, he had four interceptions and seven passes defensed. The Cowboys need all the cornerback help they can get after finishing last in yards per dropback allowed (7.3) and total pass breakups (30).

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Rams don't have many glaring needs, so there's an argument for them to draft a player who can boost their Super Bowl odds immediately. However, Freeling is too good of a prospect to pass up if the board fell this way. He has the most upside of any offensive lineman in this draft, with excellent size (6-7, 315 pounds) and athleticism (4.93-second 40-yard dash).

With only 18 starts under his belt, Freeling would need time to develop into a left tackle at the next level. In Los Angeles, he would have the chance to be a sixth offensive lineman for a season, as Alaric Jackson is the current starting left tackle.

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

The Ravens lost Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders in free agency, while their starting guards (Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees) ranked 32nd in pass block win rate last season. Baltimore signed guard John Simpson to a three-year deal, but it could continue to beef up its interior offensive line with this pick.

Fano spent the past two years at right tackle and has experience at left tackle, but his 32⅛-inch arms have convinced some evaluators that he would be better at guard or center. He practiced snaps for NFL teams after his combine workout in Indy. No matter what position Fano ends up at, he has premier fluidity and movement skills (4.91-second 40-yard dash) for an offensive lineman.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

An improved pass rush is a must for Tampa Bay after it tied for 18th in total sacks last season (37) and lost defensive end Logan Hall in free agency. The relentless Mesidor would help achieve that goal, coming off a College Football Playoff run where he had 5.5 sacks in four games.

Mesidor was primarily a defensive tackle at West Virginia before reshaping his body and skill set to play largely from the edge at Miami. He has an impressive get-off and nuance as a rusher. While he turns 25 before the draft, most view him as a top-15 player off ability alone.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Despite his moderate size at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Lemon's breakout season in 2025 launched him into conversation with Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate for the best receiver in this class. His hallmarks are his toughness, run-after-catch skills and strong hands. His catch radius is better than you'd expect for a player who is built more like a slot receiver, leading to 20 contested catches over the past two seasons.

For the Jets, Lemon's firepower is necessary to take some attention away from Garrett Wilson. Outside of Wilson, no Jets receiver had over 30 receptions or 350 receiving yards in 2025.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Left tackle is a sizable need for Detroit with the departure of Taylor Decker after 10 seasons. Proctor is a sizable answer to the problem -- literally -- at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds. He has power when he gets his hands on defenders in the running game as well.

Proctor's tape had up-and-down moments during his final college season, as sometimes his foot quickness was overmatched by edge rushers. But the upside is immense for the 20-year-old left tackle, who started all 40 games he appeared in at Alabama.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

As Minnesota awaits word on whether safety Harrison Smith will return in 2026, coordinator Brian Flores' defense is in need of a player who can offer similar ability to limit explosive plays downfield and cover well in the slot. Thieneman had six interceptions as a true freshman at Purdue, displaying exceptional ball skills, range and overall play. He finished up his career with one season at Oregon and had a dominant combine, which included a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Throughout this recent run of first-round picks at tight end, Sadiq separates himself with elite athleticism. At the combine, he posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash (tight end record), 43½-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-1 broad jump.

Sadiq would add an element of explosive run-after-catch ability for Carolina, which needs another dynamic option next to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Sadiq had to bide his time at Oregon playing behind current Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, but he led all FBS tight ends in receiving touchdowns in 2025 (eight). He more than holds his own as a blocker, too.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Thomas is my type of football player as an explosive, powerful and relentless pass rusher. Plus, he has heavy hands and a nasty attitude when defending the run (21 run stops over the past two seasons). Thomas dealt with an injury for part of the 2025 season, but he still finished with 6.5 sacks and 23 pressures in nine games.

The Cowboys must keep hammering away at their pass rush to find some semblance of what they had with Micah Parsons. Dallas traded for edge rusher Rashan Gary to boost this same initiative.

play 0:58 R Mason Thomas goes 71 yards on pick-six for OU R Mason Thomas picks up Joey Aguilar's fumble and goes 71 yards to the end zone for an Oklahoma pick-six vs. Tennessee.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

The clear-cut best guard in the draft is Ioane, who also happens to fill the Steelers' biggest need other than QB. Isaac Seumalo, who started at left guard in Pittsburgh for the past three seasons, left for the Cardinals in free agency. And I continue to believe that Aaron Rodgers will decide to play one more season with Pittsburgh.

Ioane is a physical, rugged guard who shows crunching power at the point of attack. He was exceedingly reliable at Penn State, meaning he could be a plug-and-play starter for new coach Mike McCarthy. Ioane ranks 14th among my top overall prospects.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

In this year's deep safety class, McNeil-Warren has a strong shot to be the third one off the board in the first round. He is extremely fluid and long, with great play vision and natural disruption skills. He forced three fumbles in 2025, while recording 12 pass breakups and five interceptions over the past three seasons.

The Chargers have needs at edge and guard to address in the draft, but safety is a sneaky area where they need to get younger. Derwin James Jr. will be a 30-year-old free agent next offseason.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Though wide receiver A.J. Brown is still with the Eagles, the fact that the team reportedly had discussions for a trade tells you it's still possible something happens after June 1, when it becomes more palatable from a salary cap standpoint. Of course, Philadelphia would be thin long term at receiver without Brown, which is where Cooper could help. He's one of the best players in space from this class, averaging 7.3 yards after the catch in 2025. Plus, he can block extremely well downfield, which would fare well for running back Saquon Barkley.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Cleveland's patience at left tackle pays off here by landing Lomu, who held down that spot opposite of Spencer Fano for the past two seasons at Utah. Lomu did not surrender a sack in 2025, but he must become a more physically formed tackle with improved strength at 6-foot-6, 313 pounds.

Lomu is a balanced pass protector and an accurate striker in the running game. He would fill a gigantic need for the Browns by sliding in next to the team's three recent O-line additions: right tackle Tytus Howard, guard Zion Johnson and center/guard Elgton Jenkins.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

The Bears need to keep investing in edge rushers after tying for the worst pass rush win rate in 2025 (28.8%) and not signing any big-time free agents. Young would be a good fit here because of his play style. He uses heavy, power hands and his 6-foot-6 frame to engage and run through offensive tackles.

Young also has some versatility to reduce down inside on sub downs and rush effectively because his sturdy frame can withstand contact. He had 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2025.

Proposed trade: Cardinals move back into Round 1

With only two selections in the opening three rounds, Buffalo could move eight spots back to No. 34 and receive an extra third-round pick (No. 65) from the Cardinals. The Bills would also receive a 2027 third-round pick in the deal.

26. Arizona Cardinals (via proposed trade with BUF)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

With a hat tip to my pal Jordan Reid -- the thought leader behind the Cardinals trading up for Simpson -- Arizona can execute its own version of what the Giants accomplished in 2025. New York landed edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall before trading up to take quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25. After taking Arvell Reese up top, the Cardinals can land the clear-cut second-best quarterback in this class here.

Through the early part of the 2025 season, Simpson stood out with his ability to navigate the pocket and throw with accuracy and power when he can set his feet. With Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on Arizona's depth chart, the team can bring Simpson along methodically. All 15 of his collegiate starts came this past season.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

The Niners need to work on their edge group, though a big boost will come from the returns of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams from injury. Faulk is an intriguing prospect whose tape was better in 2024 than 2025 (7.0 sacks compared with 2.0, respectively). But his skill set is too good to ignore: He's 6-foot-6, 276 pounds with positional versatility and stout run defense. A defensive line coach will see the potential to develop Faulk into a much more consistent rusher, as he won't turn 21 years old until September.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Woods might have the biggest range of the prospects we've discussed so far. His ardent believers feel he could go in the top 15, while skeptics don't see him as a first-round talent.

Woods is an explosive but undersized defensive tackle whose production left a lot to be desired with just 5.0 sacks in the past two seasons. The right scheme would allow him to take his disruptive first step into opposing backfields frequently. Houston has the best defense in the AFC, but it could use some youth at defensive tackle, where Sheldon Rankins is 31 years old.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The Chiefs haven't had two first-round picks since 2022, when they drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis. While the former was traded this offseason (to land this pick), the latter needs some help on the edge.

Howell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 11.5 sacks in 2025, displaying an excellent first step, ability to bend the edge and closing speed. He lacks the optimal length for an edge rusher with just 30¼-inch arms, but that is offset by his ability to get underneath and around offensive tackles.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Following the release of Tyreek Hill and trade of Jaylen Waddle, Miami's wide receiver group is inarguably the thinnest in the NFL. Adding Concepcion would be a step in the right direction. He's among the most explosive players in the class, hauling in 25 receiving touchdowns in just three seasons and taking two punt returns to the house in 2025. However, Concepcion lacks massive size (6-foot, 196 pounds) and must clean up drops (seven this past season).

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. Illustration by ESPN

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Patriots linger as a team in the A.J. Brown sweepstakes, though as I mentioned above, no deal involving Brown is likely to be made until after June 1. New England's only 1,000-yard receiver from 2025 (Stefon Diggs) was cut, and the signing of Romeo Doubs doesn't complete its WR room.

The 6-foot-4 Boston would give the team better size than it has in its current corps. He is a smooth-moving, versatile wideout who could make splash plays with quarterback Drake Maye. Boston hauled in 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons, dropping only four of his 209 career targets.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell put together a disruptive final season at Clemson, as the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. forced five fumbles in 2025 (after three in 2024). Though Avieon Terrell is on the smaller end (5-foot-11, 186 pounds), that ability to punch out the ball would make him a good asset for a Mike Macdonald defense that had the sixth-most takeaways last season (25). Plus, he is a natural coverage corner who could take some of Riq Woolen's vacated snaps.

Round 2

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Jets traded away Sauce Gardner to the Colts last season, a move that was impossible to turn down given the two first-round picks in return. Hood is an explosive corner who shows upon against the run and brings good ball skills along with his 4.44 speed. He helped Tennessee withstand the absence of Jermod McCoy in 2025, finishing with 10 pass breakups.

34. Buffalo Bills (via proposed trade with ARI)

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Bills have a significant need at inside linebacker and still get to address it despite moving back eight spots. Allen is the second-best linebacker in my rankings; he's a physical player with good range and ability to spot drop into coverage. He added 3.5 sacks in 2025, too.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

If your goal is to get tougher in this draft, good luck finding a player that fits that bill better than Rutledge. The physical, grading guard personified what was a hard-nosed, relentless program at Georgia Tech. Tennessee needs to continue to fortify the offensive line, especially as guard Kevin Zeitler's plans for 2026 remain undecided.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Under new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, the Raiders are expected to a play 3-4 defense. There is no better option to anchor that scheme than McDonald, who is the best run stuffer in this class and also added 3.0 sacks in 2025. He is rugged at the point of attack, using his powerful hands to control interior offensive linemen.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

The Giants have a strong offensive tackle duo, but they must stockpile on interior offensive linemen to keep quarterback Jaxson Dart upright. Bisontis has excellent hands, is an athletic redirector in pass protection and brings position versatility. He would really boost the Giants' guard position, and he has prior starting experience at right tackle, too.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

After signing Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller in free agency, Houston's offensive line is in steadier shape. But both of those players will be in their 30s when the upcoming season begins. Miller is a battled-tested, athletic right tackle that would provide -- at the very least -- top tackle depth as a rookie.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cornerback is a sneaky need for the Browns opposite five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Cisse is a high-upside player who is comfortable getting up into press coverage and being physical with wide receivers at the point of attack.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Kansas City saw Leo Chenal sign with the Commanders and could find his replacement in Golday, a former Central Arkansas star who wrapped up his career at Cincinnati. He's instinctive and rangy, and he could provide legit pass-rush juice for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He registered 12 pressures on just 68 pass-rush snaps in 2025.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Cincinnati's linebacker corps really needs help; Hill has as much splash play production as any linebacker in the class. He racked up 17.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles in three seasons, with natural movement skills defending the pass as well.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

With Alontae Taylor now in Tennessee, the Saints have a hole at cornerback to address. Johnson was an opportunistic playmaker at San Diego State and has excellent ball skills and reactive athletic movements. He blazed a 4.40 in the 40 at the combine as well.

Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Needs exist all over the Dolphins' roster, including opposite of Chop Robinson, to boost a pass rush that tied for 23rd in pass rush win rate last season. Lawrence would do exactly that, with some of the best closing ability in the class (19.5 sacks in the past three seasons). He has been a riser during the predraft process.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller would help fill the void created when the team traded away Quinnen Williams. (This pick is from Dallas in that trade.) Miller is a brick wall at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, using his length to get his arms up in passing lanes and his strength to help collapse the interior of the pocket.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

General manager Eric DeCosta said the team was eyeing a duo of Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby, a testament to the need for more edge depth. Parker came into this past season with big expectations as a potential top-10 selection. He's not at that level, but he's a heavy-handed rusher with disruptive power. Parker set a Clemson record for the most forced fumbles in 2024 (six).

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The tight end position provided minimal impact for the Bucs' passing game last season, as they ranked last in total receiving yards by tight ends (589). Though Cade Otton was re-signed to a four-year deal, Stowers would bring a much more dynamic skill set to the position. He's a former Texas A&M quarterback who led all FBS tight ends in receiving yards this past season (769).

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Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Could Banks be long gone before this? It's possible, but Banks recently underwent a foot procedure and was limited to just three games in 2025. He's 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and has 35-inch arms to give him pass-rushing upside. With 32-year-old DeForest Buckner returning from a neck injury, the Colts need youth at defensive tackle.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

It's plausible that Iheanachor is also gone way before this selection, as he has major upside due to only five years of football experience. (He did not play in high school.) He showed steady annual improvement at Arizona State and has excellent traits, including an 83¼-inch wingspan. Atlanta's starting tackles are rock solid, but LT Jake Matthews is 34 and RT Kaleb McGary is 31.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

It's unclear whether the Vikings will trade away outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, but the team must prepare for that possibility. Dennis-Sutton is the latest in a long line of Penn State pass rushers to graduate to the NFL. He has a strong combination of size (6-foot-6, 256 pounds) and power, posting back-to-back 8.5-sack seasons and 53 pressures in 2025.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Certain players just look like they'd fit in coach Dan Campbell's program -- and Jacas is one of them. He's a hard-nosed rusher with heavy hands and a dedication to defending the run (21 run stuffs over the past two seasons). The Lions must continue to stockpile young rushers to complement Aidan Hutchinson.

Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's status is unclear for the start of next season after a knee injury in Carolina's wild-card loss to the Rams. The Panthers already have an insurance plan in free agent signing Rasheed Walker, but both Ekwonu and Walker are under contract for just one more season. Tiernan is a steady tackle who moves well at his gigantic stature (6-foot-8), although he has just 32⅛-inch arms.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

There will be some elements of a 3-4 scheme in Green Bay under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, which is where Hunter can fit as a nose tackle. Hunter had some uneven stretches of play and just 7.5 sacks in four seasons, but he has intriguing upside and finished his collegiate career with a standout performance against Oregon in the CFP.

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

One of my favorite value moves of the offseason was Pittsburgh trading for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but the team must continue to address that position. Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (4.26 seconds) and led the SEC in receiving yards this past season (1,054). He can consistently get separation downfield, which will translate well to the next level.

Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

The Eagles can clearly line up with five starting offensive linemen right now and be in good shape, but few teams approach the draft with a longer lens than Philly under general manager Howie Roseman. Dunker has college experience at right tackle (predominantly) and both guard spots; he surrendered zero sacks in 2025. There is not a team in the NFL with adequate offensive line depth, so adding to this room is important.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

While the Chargers' offense will look different under new coordinator Mike McDaniel, coach Jim Harbaugh will always have an affinity for big, powerful linemen. Pregnon certainly fits that bill at 314 pounds with an 82⅞-inch wingspan. He forced defensive players into business decisions during stops at Idaho, USC and Oregon. The Chargers' need for interior O-line help is well-documented.

Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Jacksonville can use its first selection of the 2026 draft on pass-rushing depth, as Crawford brings some serious juice. He played just one year of high school football before joining Arkansas State, so he is still coming into his own as a player. Crawford is electric turning the corner on offensive tackles and was more impactful than Keldric Faulk for Auburn in 2025.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Chicago's defensive overhaul this offseason included the release of Tremaine Edmunds and an overall focus on getting faster. Rodriguez would help with the latter in Edmunds' place. Making him an even better fit is that he's the best ball disruptor in the class; he forced an astonishing seven fumbles and had four interceptions in 2025. The Bears led the NFL in takeaways last season (33).

play 0:33 Jacob Rodriguez comes up with the INT for Texas Tech Bear Bachmeier is picked off by Jacob Rodriguez to give the Red Raiders the ball back.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The 49ers onboarded a pair of veteran wideouts this offseason in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, but the room definitely needs an infusion of youth. Bernard is a buttery smooth route runner with excellent instincts against all types of coverage. He's steady after the catch and would have a chance to thrive under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

One of the things I admire about the Texans' organization is their ability to maximize defensive players, regardless of any supposed limitations they may have. Louis is an unconventional sized linebacker at 6-feet and 220 pounds, but he has incredible playmaking ability, coverage instincts and physicality that will travel to the NFL. Some teams will evaluate him as a strong safety, but no matter his listed position on the roster, he'll carve out an important role.

Treydan Stukes, CB/S, Arizona

Stukes is a hybrid player who can effectively impact the running game (28 tackles on designed rushes in 2025) and produce in coverage (four INTs). He's an older prospect at age 26, but he'd be a useful addition to a Chicago safety room that lost Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker in free agency.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Bell has the skill to be gone long before this pick, but he's still recovering from an ACL tear this past November. The Rams have an enviable starting receiver duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, which would ease the early burden on Bell. The 6-foot-2, 222-pounder is extremely explosive in the open field and could provide depth behind both stars.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Denver made its big splash to add Jaylen Waddle, a move that was logical in part because the roster has so few limitations. Inside linebacker is an area to continue to add at after Dre Greenlaw couldn't provide a boost this past season. Trotter is one of my favorite fits in this round. He's a tough, hard-nosed and instinctive run defender in traffic who could slide into coordinator Vance Joseph's defense.

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Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Barham spent two seasons at Maryland as an off-ball linebacker before finishing at Michigan in a role that was more edge rusher heavy. He's an extremely explosive player whose heavy hands knock offensive tackles back, but he could still develop more of a rush plan and pick up some of the nuances of the edge position. New England needs real juice off the edge after just 35 sacks in 2025 (tied for 22nd in the league).

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

This would be a fortuitous twist for the champs, as Price is the 43rd player on my board who slides only because teams attacked more premium positions. The excellent complement to Jeremiyah Love, Price is a physical and fast runner who can also make plays in the return game. While he had just six catches in 2025, he could grow into a better passing option with more exposure. The Seahawks need backfield help after Kenneth Walker III signed with the Chiefs.