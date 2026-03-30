2026 NFL mock draft: Miller's pick predictions for Rounds 1-7

The 2026 NFL draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 23. That's only 24 days away. And while boards can still be shaken up a bit more, it's time to stop messing around and predict the entire 2026 draft. That's right -- I'm projecting all seven rounds and 257 draft picks.
Predraft events are winding down, and teams are starting to finalize their plans. We have a clearer idea of what every roster needs with the bulk of free agency complete. How might each front office approach its picks? How many teams will target a quarterback? Which positions will run deepest, and where can teams find value?
Here are my predictions for Rounds 1-7. I provided complete breakdowns for the first three rounds and listed names for the final four. Asterisks indicate compensatory picks. It all starts and ends in the AFC West, with the Raiders at No. 1 and the Broncos at No. 257. And for more on these predictions, check out our new show "NFL Draft Daily" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Jump to a round:
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
ROUND 1
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
As soon as the Raiders were locked in with the No. 1 overall pick, they were expected to select a quarterback, and Mendoza is the clear QB1. Mendoza is a smart, accurate, poised quarterback with enough arm talent and mobility to be a threat, but his trademark is his ability to layer the ball as a thrower to the right spot for his receivers. He threw an FBS-high 41 touchdown passes and just six interceptions last season en route to a Heisman Trophy and national championship.
2. New York Jets
Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State
A couple of trades (acquiring QB Geno Smith and sending edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans) teased what the Jets might be thinking here. Instead of reaching for a quarterback, GM Darren Mougey could dive in on a deep edge rusher class and land the highest-upside player of that group. Reese split time between linebacker and edge rusher but has the tools to be a Micah Parsons-type project in the NFL thanks to violent hands, rare speed and great burst off the snap. Despite adding Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency, pass rush is still a priority for a Jets team that finished with 26 sacks last season (31st in the NFL).
3. Arizona Cardinals
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Kyler Murray and Calais Campbell are gone, so the Cardinals lack an identity. With the drop-off after Mendoza at QB, Arizona could choose to stick with veteran Jacoby Brissett in 2026 and wait until a deeper 2027 draft to select their next signal-caller. So this pick can be the start of their future foundation. Mauigoa is the draft's top-ranked offensive lineman and allowed only two sacks during Miami's run to the national title game. He is a fierce run blocker who would be an immediate replacement for right tackle Christian Jones opposite Paris Johnson Jr., giving Arizona a pair of young offensive line bookends.
4. Tennessee Titans
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are solid running backs but not the game-changing options needed to support second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Love is a rare RB prospect with home run speed, as shown by his multiple touchdown runs of more than 90 yards, and he has finishing power at 214 pounds. He's also a seasoned route runner and proven pass catcher with 63 career grabs for six scores. The Titans checked enough boxes in free agency and by trading for Jermaine Johnson to make a luxury pick here. Love has the tools to be one of the NFL's best running backs very quickly.
5. New York Giants
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
The Giants have a bunch of needs to choose from with this pick -- with receiver and right tackle being prominent ones -- but Downs' fit with new coach John Harbaugh can't be ignored. Having coached Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, Harbaugh knows the value of a versatile, smart safety prospect. That describes Downs, who started immediately at Alabama as a freshman and for two seasons at Ohio State. Pairing him with Jevon Holland would give New York a dynamic duo at safety while needs elsewhere can be addressed later.
6. Cleveland Browns
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Based on their inaction at quarterback so far, the Browns seem content to roll into 2026 with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel or Deshaun Watson. So they could use this pick to help whoever is under center. Tate is the next man up in the talented Ohio State pipeline of receivers, and the sure-handed 6-foot-2 receiver had just one drop last season. Tate could eventually take over for the inconsistent Jerry Jeudy as Cleveland's WR1 to form a young tandem with Isaiah Bond, last year's UDFA find.
7. Washington Commanders
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Commanders need to restock at core positions. With Marshon Lattimore and Jonathan Jones departing this offseason, cornerback is high on that list. Washington brought in Amik Robertson to help on the inside, but it needs an elite shutdown corner. Delane did that better than anyone in the nation last season, allowing only 10 completions for 119 yards while showing a penchant for timely tackles and big plays. Despite being targeted only 36 times, Delane picked off two passes to show off his playmaking skills.
8. New Orleans Saints
David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech
If you want an impact playmaker off the edge, look no further than Bailey. With 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks last season, Bailey was unstoppable thanks to his first-step quickness and relentless pursuit skills. That's what the Saints need, as long-time franchise staple Cameron Jordan is a free agent, leaving Chase Young and Carl Granderson atop the depth chart at edge. Bailey's burst is the best in the class and will be an ideal fit in Brandon Staley's defense. The Saints could also go wide receiver or corner here, but Bailey would represent great value at this pick.
9. Kansas City Chiefs
Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami
The Chiefs are used to contending for Super Bowls, but they have a lot of needs at premium positions. The pass rush struggled, with only 35 sacks last season (tied 22nd in the NFL), and Kansas City has done little to upgrade the outside pass rush this offseason. Bain would immediately start opposite George Karlaftis and has the inside/outside alignment versatility that Steve Spagnuolo has typically preferred. With 71 pressures and 9.5 sacks in 2025, Bain has the strength, speed and production to make teams overlook his sub-standard 30⅞-inch arm length. The Chiefs don't normally get a chance to pick this high, so this is a rare opportunity to grab a blue-chip prospect at a high-value position.
Rueben Bain Jr. gets his hand up to block Texas A&M's Jared Zirkel's kick to keep the score 0-0 in the 2nd quarter.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
It's hard to imagine Styles lasting this long, but teams selecting early often prefer premium positions and draft for need over talent. Styles is a top-five talent on my board, so the Bengals would be wise to stop his slide and make him their new enforcer in the middle of the field. Last year's fourth-rounder, Barrett Carter, looks like a hit at middle linebacker, but Cincinnati could use an upgrade at weakside LB. A former safety, Styles has the range at 6-foot-5 (4.3 speed) to be an eraser against tight ends and in-breaking wide receivers. He also provides pass-rush upside, with seven sacks the past two seasons.
11. Miami Dolphins
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Dolphins implemented a hard reset at wide receiver this offseason, releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle. That opens the door for my top-ranked wide receiver. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He is an elite middle-of-the-field receiver who will immediately help new quarterback Malik Willis in his first stint as a full-time NFL starter. Lemon's yards-after-catch ability is elite and second only to his hands -- he dropped only one pass in each of the past three seasons.
12. Dallas Cowboys
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Dallas' cornerback room is full of question marks behind DaRon Bland due to the release of Trevon Diggs. Bland is solid, but the Cowboys need a corner who scares opposing QBs. McCoy missed last season following a torn ACL suffered in January 2025, but his 2024 tape was elite, with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound McCoy profiles as a physical outside cornerback with smooth moving skills in phase. He would have been my top cornerback in the 2025 class if he was draft-eligible.
13. Los Angeles Rams (from ATL)
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Rob Havenstein's retirement left an opening at right tackle. While Warren McClendon Jr. could fill that spot, it opens the door for the Rams to draft for the future. Fano started his career at left tackle before moving to the right side and excelling. His length is a concern (32⅛-inch arms), but teams love his toughness and quickness on top of his three seasons of starting experience. Fano would represent a long-term solution at right tackle opposite emerging left tackle Alaric Jackson.
14. Baltimore Ravens
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Giving Lamar Jackson the fastest tight end to ever test at the combine seems like a good idea, especially with Isaiah Likely departing in free agency and Mark Andrews entering his age-31 season. Besides his 4.39 speed, Sadiq is an elite red zone threat who had eight touchdowns in 2025. His effort and upside in the run game as a blocker makes him a true blue-chip tight end prospect for a team that badly needs another threat in the passing game.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
The retirement of star linebacker Lavonte David left an opening that still exists even after the Buccaneers signed Alex Anzalone in free agency. But Anzalone, who will turn 32 in September, is a short-term fix. Allen is a leader in the middle of the defense and a player capable of being a defensive captain and signal-caller in the NFL. He's also a nasty blitzer who is able to hang in coverage when matched up with tight ends. Allen is a polarizing prospect, as some scouts don't love his lack of length at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with 31½-inch arms, but his instincts and toughness are elite.
16. New York Jets (from IND)
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Jets might not have their future franchise quarterback yet, but they can give Geno Smith or whoever they draft later a viable target opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson plays above the rim like his brother (Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson), and his 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame is ideal to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone thanks to his vertical skills. Tyson has battled injuries in his career, and hamstring issues limited his predraft testing availability, but the talent is good enough to take a chance here.
17. Detroit Lions
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Taylor Decker's release leaves an opening at left tackle barring a move from Penei Sewell from the right side. Either way, the Lions need tackle help. Freeling was a one-year starter at Georgia but has elite traits in terms of movement, size (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) and 4.93 speed. Freeling is one of the few proven left tackles with a Round 1 grade and has the upside of a higher-end starter thanks to his upper-level athletic skills plus his development over the course of the 2025 season.
18. Minnesota Vikings
Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Having Thieneman replace Harrison Smith is one of the cleanest and easiest picks to predict in this draft. Thieneman has been a playmaker in both of his college stops, notching eight career interceptions between Purdue and Oregon while never allowing more than 11 receptions in a single season. Minnesota could slide Thieneman into the starting split safety spot in Brian Flores' defense and watch him flourish.
19. Carolina Panthers
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
The Panthers have two highly paid guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, but they will be entering their age-29 and age-30 seasons, respectively. So there's a future need there, plus an immediate need at center. Ioane played left guard, center and right guard in college and has the power to be an effective run blocker at any position. Ioane sought to play with better movement and conditioning in 2025, and his stock soared because of it. The Panthers could rebuild their offensive line around him and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
20. Dallas Cowboys (from GB)
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
After going corner at No. 12, the Cowboys could land a long-term safety option, as they need a youthful upgrade to 30-year-old Malik Hooker and free agent signee Jalen Thompson. McNeil-Warren would be elite in a three-safety look due to his 6-foot-4 build, range and ability to play in the box. He's very good at erasing passing lanes, but McNeil-Warren's best asset is his downhill tackling ability that has led to nine career forced fumbles. Dallas needs difference-makers on defense, and McNeil-Warren's turnover creation would be welcome.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Left tackle Broderick Jones hasn't played like a former first-rounder, giving the Steelers room to draft a replacement. Proctor is a powerful mover at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. Though he had an up-and-down final season, he ended on a high note and impressed with his predraft testing at the combine and his pro day. Proctor had three sacks allowed and only two penalties last season. Pittsburgh is rumored to be out on the quarterbacks in Round 1, so it makes sense to bolster the offensive line for Aaron Rodgers' potential return.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
The loss of Odafe Oweh in free agency opens the door for a speed rusher in Round 1. Howell led the SEC with 11.5 sacks and added 40 pressures. The 6-foot-3 edge doesn't have ideal NFL length with 30¼-inch arms but is a blur off the line of scrimmage, and he consistently wins with burst and a low center of gravity. Howell can learn from Khalil Mack for a season while working in sub-package roles.
23. Philadelphia Eagles
Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami
With Jaelan Phillips departing in free agency, the Eagles have to prioritize adding capable rushers early in this draft. At 25 years old, Mesidor is an older prospect, but he's a pro-ready pass rusher with the tools to beat offensive tackles with his powerful hands, technique and moves. Mesidor broke out last season with 12.5 sacks and 58 pressures under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.
24. Cleveland Browns (from JAX)
Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
The Browns have talent at cornerback, with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell signed to long-term contracts, but they need another outside corner after Martin Emerson Jr. became a free agent. At 6-foot, 189 pounds, Cisse has the frame and speed to be a factor inside or outside the formation. He's also an elite tackler who could bring added value as a blitzer and run defender from the slot. Cleveland has needs on the offensive line and at linebacker, but ending Day 1 with a WR1 and a playmaking corner would be a win.
25. Chicago Bears
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
This isn't a great interior defensive line class, but the Bears could check off their biggest roster need while picking a defender in Round 1 for the first time since 2018 (Roquan Smith). Woods didn't live up to his potential at Clemson, but scouts believe that he'll be a better pro than college player. His physical tools are special, with first-step burst and overall strength that look like a high-end 3-technique starter. Woods could serve as Grady Jarrett's understudy before taking a larger role in the future.
26. Buffalo Bills
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The DJ Moore trade helps next season, but the 29-year-old receiver is on the decline. Cooper is an accomplished route runner with experience in the slot and on the outside. He's dependable with great hands -- only three drops on 94 targets last season -- and the physicality to run through contact before and after the catch.
27. San Francisco 49ers
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
I feel like I predict that the 49ers will draft their offensive tackle of the future every year, yet they never do. Considering that All-Pro Trent Williams will be 38 and is in the midst of a contract impasse, this would be a good time for San Francisco to finally make that pick. Lomu started at left tackle during the past two seasons, allowing only three sacks (all in 2024). He plays with the agility and balance needed for the 49ers' offensive scheme.
28. Houston Texans
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Signing 30-year-old Braden Smith to a two-year contract solves Houston's right tackle need for the moment, but the Texans' plan to build a young (aka inexpensive) offensive line around C.J. Stroud is still in place. Miller started 54 college games at right tackle and improved every season, allowing only two sacks in 2025. With 34-inch arms and a strong base to block from, Miller profiles as a solid starter with higher-end potential as he develops his run-blocking talents.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR)
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Chiefs have a history of drafting and developing cornerbacks, just to watch them leave. This offseason, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson departed for the Rams via trade and free agency, respectively. The McDuffie deal got Kansas City this pick, which it could use on Terrell. The younger brother of Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. is similar to McDuffie in his ability to play inside or outside. Avieon Terrell had three interceptions at Clemson while allowing only 4.4 yards per attempt when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.
30. Miami Dolphins (from DEN)
Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Receiver isn't the only position where the Dolphins suffered significant personnel losses. Miami was also decimated in the secondary after Kader Kohou, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas all left. That created a sizable hole at corner, and the 6-foot, 193-pound Hood could fill it. He has 4.44 speed and excellent ability to play the press scheme new coach Jeff Hafley prefers.
31. New England Patriots
Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Christian Barmore and Milton Williams provide considerable pass rush from the interior, but the Patriots need a nose tackle after losing Khyiris Tonga in free agency. Banks missed much of last season because of a left foot injury but impressed during the Senior Bowl and combine, showing rare movement ability at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with a 5.04 40. Banks' power and push in the middle could open things further for Barmore and Williams to rush the passer.
32. Seattle Seahawks
Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn
A strong defense guided the Seahawks to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and coach Mike MacDonald will look to keep that unit strong despite key free agent departures. DeMarcus Lawrence was instrumental last season but is 34 years old and needs an heir apparent. Faulk is a high-potential prospect at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with pro-level power and agility. At just 20 years old, there's room for him to grow and develop beyond what he did at Auburn, where he had only two sacks last season.
ROUND 2
33. New York Jets
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
There could be calls for the Jets to trade up into Round 1 to secure a fifth-year option on Simpson, but trading away picks in the 2027 draft, which is expected to be the most talent-rich in recent history, wouldn't be smart. New York can take him here, allow him a year to develop behind Geno Smith, then evaluate his future. Simpson is a talented distributor who is accurate in a clean pocket but struggled down the stretch. His questionable decision-making could drop him to Round 2.
NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid joins Pat McAfee to break down Ty Simpson's chances of being selected by the Jets.
34. Arizona Cardinals
Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
The Cardinals would just miss on Simpson falling to them here, though they could trade up, which is what they did in Field Yates' and Jordan Reid's most recent mock drafts. Young would be a strong consolation prize, giving Arizona a powerful defensive end to complement the speed Josh Sweat and Baron Browning provide.
35. Tennessee Titans
Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
Tennessee needs an immediate starter on the interior, with guard Kevin Zeitler a free agent and center Lloyd Cushenberry III being released. Bisontis played right guard and right tackle before settling in at left guard. He has the versatility to start out of the gate at right guard opposite former first-round pick Peter Skoronski.
36. Las Vegas Raiders
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Boston slips through the cracks in this mock draft due to team needs, but he would be a true WR1 in Las Vegas and a perfect pairing with Mendoza. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Boston caught 11 touchdown passes in 2025 and can win the 50-50 balls that Mendoza excelled with at Indiana.
37. New York Giants
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Concepcion would further help second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart while adding a playmaker opposite Malik Nabers. Concepcion is an elite yards-after-catch receiver who excels from the slot. He's a chain mover who would seamlessly replace the departed Wan'Dale Robinson.
38. Houston Texans (from WSH)
Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
McDonald is an ascending prospect whose best football is ahead of him. He had high-end production from the middle of the line, posting three sacks last season on only 223 passing downs. He would primarily anchor the middle of the line for Houston's powerful defense, but McDonald has the all-around potential to become an elite 1-technique or nose tackle.
39. Cleveland Browns
Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
The Browns overhauled their offensive line this offseason, trading for Tytus Howard and adding Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson before re-signing Teven Jenkins. But there's still a question at left tackle, where Dawand Jones returns from injury and has yet to solidify his starting status. Tiernan is an underrated three-year starter at left tackle who allowed only four sacks last season.
40. Kansas City Chiefs
Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Rashee Rice's future is in question after another off-field incident, and Xavier Worthy has yet to emerge as a WR1. Bernard would, at minimum, be a capable WR3 and replace the targets departed free agents Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster received, with the upside to grow into a frontline starter in the slot. His yards-after-catch ability and versatility to play across the formation -- even at tailback -- should appeal to Andy Reid's creativity.
41. Cincinnati Bengals
Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Bengals might seem set at cornerback on paper, but DJ Turner II and Dax Hill are free agents after 2026. This is about the future as much as the present, as Johnson could take over for the departed Cam Taylor-Britt now and ascend to a bigger role later. Johnson has length, speed and great instincts in coverage.
42. New Orleans Saints
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
Round 1 was about taking the best player available (Bailey); Round 2 is geared toward helping second-year QB Tyler Shough. Branch can make big plays and would replace the speed lost when Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle.
43. Miami Dolphins
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
The Dolphins' new-look offense will want to feature the tight end because of coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme, which has San Francisco roots. Stowers is an elite athlete who had record-setting broad (11 feet, 3 inches) and vertical (45½ inches) jumps at the combine. That explosiveness shows up on tape, especially off the line of scrimmage and out of breaks in his route tree.
44. New York Jets (from DAL)
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Jets would continue to build a foundation with another rangy, talented front-seven defensive player. Hill was a three-year starter who has the athletic tools to be a fierce weakside linebacker. He had 17 career sacks and three interceptions at Texas.
45. Baltimore Ravens
Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
The Ravens need an outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins but could also use an upgrade in the slot. Scott is one of the best slot corners to come out of college in some time. He's feisty in coverage but provides an even bigger bonus as a blitzer and in run defense. Scott is an all-around playmaker, with two interceptions and five sacks last season.
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson
The Buccaneers' current edge starters are Yaya Diaby and Al-Quadin Muhammad, a 31-year-old incoming free agent. The 6-foot-4, 263-pound Parker has length and strength at the point of attack. He might never be a double-digit sack player, but Parker is consistently solid on tape.
47. Indianapolis Colts
R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
Teams looking for a speed rusher this year have identified Thomas as one of the best. He's a blur off the snap with excellent twitch and an ability to get under the hands of opposing offensive tackles. The Colts have room for an additional rusher to work in concert with Laiatu Latu and free agent signee Arden Key.
48. Atlanta Falcons
Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Atlanta boosted the edges of its defense last year by selecting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in Round 1, but the middle still needs work. Miller is a rock at nose tackle and does the dirty work of keeping interior blockers busy so linebackers and edge rushers can run free.
49. Minnesota Vikings
Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Aaron Jones Sr. is 31 years old, and Jordan Mason has never been a consistent front-line starter. Price is a powerful back with the speed to produce chunk plays. He's also a high-end return man who returned three kickoffs for touchdowns at Notre Dame.
50. Detroit Lions
Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF
We've been begging for the Lions to pick an edge rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Lawrence is a speedy, upside rusher with 4.52 speed and a 253-pound frame. He can easily slot in for departed free agent Al-Quadin Muhammad and be a Week 1 starter.
51. Carolina Panthers
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
If you want to see the pound-for-pound toughest player in this draft class, turn on Ponds' tape. A slot cornerback with elite ability to blitz off the edge or lock up slot receivers, Ponds is a playmaker who routinely shows up in the biggest moments.
52. Green Bay Packers
Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
Abney is one of the best pure coverage players in the class and would be an immediate starter as a nickel or slot cornerback in Green Bay. He's tough and feisty in coverage at the line of scrimmage and fights through traffic.
53. Pittsburgh Steelers
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Aaron Rodgers hasn't announced his 2026 plans, but the Steelers' lack of urgency in free agency likely points to his return. But Rodgers is 42 years old, and there's no clear-cut successor on the roster. Nussmeier is ideal for Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense, with good arm talent and accuracy on the move that would allow him to thrive in a short-to-intermediate passing scheme.
54. Philadelphia Eagles
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Given the uncertainty surrounding A.J. Brown's future with the team, it'd be smart for the Eagles to draft a wide receiver somewhat early. The worst-case scenario has Williams working as the WR3 in 2026. He had 208 catches over four seasons with 21 touchdowns and is NFL-ready.
55. Los Angeles Chargers
Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss
Adding a rotational defensive tackle to replace Da'Shawn Hand is a smart value play here. Harris is a massive prospect at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and he excels at blocking kicks, with six in his college career.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Jacksonville needs a playmaking middle linebacker, and that's what Rodriguez does. He had four interceptions in 2025 and finished his college career with 13 forced fumbles. He's a heady, downhill player who captained the Texas Tech defense and is ready to be a green-dot linebacker in the NFL.
57. Chicago Bears
A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
The Bears entered the offseason with no safeties under contract. They signed Coby Bryant from the Seahawks, but there's still a need. Haulcy is a big safety (6-foot, 215 pounds) who has been a playmaker, with 10 career interceptions.
58. San Francisco 49ers
Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
The 49ers had the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last season and have edge starters Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams rehabbing from torn ACLs. They need depth. Jacas has great power, despite limited twitch, and a well-developed pass-rush plan.
59. Houston Texans
Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon
Houston signed 32-year-old Wyatt Teller but can find plenty of long-term guard options in this draft. Pregnon has starter-level strength at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds and brings an impressive ability to redirect defenders in the run game. He's among the toughest, most physical players in the class.
60. Chicago Bears (from BUF)
Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
Losing Nahshon Wright in free agency was a bigger blow than advertised. Muhammad has been a rock-solid starter since his freshman season and has 4.42 speed to go with pro-level technique in man coverage.
61. Los Angeles Rams
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Matthew Stafford was last season's MVP, but he's also 38 years old. The Rams could take a swing on Allar's traits and potential to develop him for a season and hope to tap into his high-end arm talent.
62. Denver Broncos
Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
Denver's defense is elite, but there's room for a downhill thumper. Trotter has NFL bloodlines and the speed to make a huge impact in the run game, where he's a missile with quick read-and-react skills.
63. New England Patriots
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Right tackle Morgan Moses is still solid at 35 years old, but drafting a replacement if one falls to this pick would be smart. Iheanachor is 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with a 4.91 40 and the ability to jump in as soon as this season if needed.
64. Seattle Seahawks
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
With Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III off to Kansas City, the Seahawks need a back to work with Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a postseason torn ACL. Washington is a powerful runner with breakaway 4.33 speed who managed 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.
ROUND 3
65. Arizona Cardinals
Carson Beck, QB, Miami
After missing on Simpson in Round 2, the Cardinals could take a swing at QB here. Beck's experience and strong pocket play would allow him to run the play-action-based offense Mike LaFleur brings to Arizona.
66. Tennessee Titans
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Let's help Cam Ward by drafting a big-play receiver. Bell would have gone off the board much earlier were it not for a late-season ACL injury. The 6-foot-2, 222-pounder will remind fans of a young A.J. Brown in terms of play style and physicality.
Miller Moss finds Chris Bell who takes off for a 36-yard touchdown to extend the Cardinals' lead to 24-13.
67. Las Vegas Raiders
Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
The Raiders allowed a league-high 64 sacks in 2025. Signing center Tyler Linderbaum will help a ton, but reinforcements are needed at guard and swing tackle.
68. Philadelphia Eagles (from NYJ)
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
It's time to think about life after Dallas Goedert. Klare is a classic in-line tight end with the quickness to win up the seam.
69. Houston Texans (from NYG)
Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
There are big decisions coming for the Texans at linebacker, with Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair in contract seasons. Golday has dream-level size and length at 6-foot-5, 239 pounds with explosive quickness in the downhill run game.
70. Cleveland Browns
Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt
Free agent signee Quincy Williams is solid, but the Browns still need more linebackers with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status up in the air because of a neck injury that has kept him out since October 2024.
71. Washington Commanders
Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Without a second-round pick, the Commanders would wait until Round 3 to get a potential steal at wide receiver. Fields didn't have elite college production, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder can win 50/50 balls and the size to beat up defenders opposite the speedy Terry McLaurin.
72. Cincinnati Bengals
Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
B.J. Hill and Jonathan Allen are good frontline players, but both are 31 years old and declining. Hunter is a plug-and-play nose tackle who will do the dirty work in the trenches.
73. New Orleans Saints
Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Stukes is one of the hottest names in the scouting community after the combine. He is seen as a capable cornerback or safety prospect with elite 4.33 speed in the 40.
74. Kansas City Chiefs
Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
The Chiefs signed 30-year-old Khyiris Tonga to work alongside 32-year-old Chris Jones, meaning youth is needed. Orange is a monster nose tackle at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds, and he can be an anchor in the middle of the line and provide push on third downs.
75. Miami Dolphins
Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan
Bradley Chubb is gone to Buffalo, leaving room for a young speed rusher to flourish. Barham is a converted linebacker with tons of potential on the edge.
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from DAL)
Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa
With Isaac Seumalo departing in free agency, there's an opening at left guard that Dunker could slide into.
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
It's important for the Bucs to leave Day 2 with a starting-caliber cornerback prospect. Kilgore is a battler in the slot with size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) and 4.44 speed. He could also play outside corner or box safety.
78. Indianapolis Colts
Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
You won't find a nastier blocker than Rutledge in this class. He plays with a mean streak in run blocking that has coaches falling in love with his game. He would be a Day 1 starter at right guard over Matt Goncalves.
79. Atlanta Falcons
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
The Falcons have big-bodied, jump-ball targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. but need a speed option and someone who can win with the ball. Burks is a slot receiver with "make you miss" ability and 4.3 speed.
80. Baltimore Ravens
Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
Tyler Linderbaum left via free agency, creating a gigantic hole in the middle of the offensive line that the draft's top center prospect can fill.
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET)
Bud Clark, S, TCU
Replacing Andrew Wingard is key for a defense that thrived on big plays and timely takeaways last season. The 6-foot-1 Clark is a center fielder with 4.41 speed and 15 career interceptions.
82. Minnesota Vikings
Connor Lew, C, Auburn
Starting center Ryan Kelly retired this offseason, leaving a hole in the middle of the offensive line that Lew can fill. He's coming off an ACL injury suffered in October but profiles as a clear-cut starter when healthy.
83. Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
Tre'von Moehrig is Carolina's enforcer in the box, but there's a need for a back-end safety. Wheatley's range at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds gives him the versatility that would fit in the Panthers' defense.
84. Green Bay Packers
Brian Parker II, OT, Duke
With left tackle Rasheed Walker departing in free agency, the Packers need to draft O-linemen. Parker has potential at guard or tackle, but some teams have talked about him as a center. Green Bay traditionally loves offensive linemen with positional versatility, which Parker has.
85. Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
Cameron Heyward is 37, and Sebastian Joseph-Day is 31. So, this pick is about Pittsburgh's future at defensive tackle.
86. Los Angeles Chargers
Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
It wouldn't be surprising if the Chargers took a cornerback in Round 1, but if they don't, Igbinosun would give them a starting-level outside corner who also has experience in the slot.
87. Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
The trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick and loss of Ashtyn Davis in free agency mean a starter is needed at safety. Payne is an elite mover with top-tier finishing ability as a tackler.
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
Hall doesn't boast elite speed, but his timing, technique and ability to win at the line of scrimmage with press technique make him a starting-caliber outside corner who would allow Travis Hunter alignment flexibility.
89. Chicago Bears
Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
Building around Caleb Williams should be a priority in every Bears draft. Bell is an impressive athlete with the speed and route-running ability to win consistently from the slot.
90. Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
Trey Zuhn III, G, Texas A&M
Right guard should be open for a newcomer, and Zuhn has the technique and experience to quickly win the job. He was a left tackle at A&M, but most scouts think his future is inside, given his shorter arms (32½ inches).
91. Buffalo Bills
Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan
The Bills signed Bradley Chubb and have Greg Rousseau, but they need more edge rushers to rotate in. Moore is a productive pass rusher who had 10 sacks last season.
92. Dallas Cowboys (from SF)
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Defensive speed is the theme of the Cowboys' mock draft so far. Perkins' versatility and open-field range make him a natural fit opposite DeMarvion Overshown, and Perkins has sub-package pass-rush potential.
93. Los Angeles Rams
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
The Rams are thin at wide receiver, other than Puka Nacua and an aging Davante Adams. Stribling is one of the best-kept secrets in the draft class and has big-time starter potential.
94. Miami Dolphins (from DEN)
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
After adding Lemon in Round 1, Miami needs a physical wideout who can win on the outside. That's Sarratt (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), who has a route tree that often leaves him open against press coverage.
95. New England Patriots
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
There's no rush to replace Hunter Henry, but the Patriots need a solid TE2. Roush has in-line ability as a blocker and receiver to be a valuable second option.
96. Seattle Seahawks
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Seattle has a nice base with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, but Cooper Kupp is on the decline at 33 years old. Lance is an expert at stretching the field and would open up the Seahawks' passing game.
97. Minnesota Vikings*
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
Minnesota has Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison but lost Jalen Nailor in free agency. Hurst's deep speed and vertical skills would fill Nailor's role.
98. Philadelphia Eagles*
Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
The Eagles have made a living off drafting offensive linemen before there's a need at the position. Crownover could be their future right tackle once Lane Johnson retires.
99. Pittsburgh Steelers*
Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
The Steelers need a field-stretching speed receiver. Brazzell has 4.37 speed and averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season with nine touchdowns.
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET)*
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Now that Travis Etienne Jr. is in New Orleans, the Jaguars could add another back. Johnson is more of a bruiser than Etienne and can be Jacksonville's between-the-tackles option.
ROUND 4
101. Tennessee Titans: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
103. New York Jets: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
104. Arizona Cardinals: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
105. New York Giants: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri
106. Houston Texans (from WSH): Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
107. Cleveland Browns: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn
108. Denver Broncos (from NO): Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Anez Cooper, G, Miami
111. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Justin Joly, TE, NC State
112. Dallas Cowboys: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
113. Indianapolis Colts: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
114. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
115. Baltimore Ravens: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, DT, Alabama
117. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN via JAX): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
118. Detroit Lions: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
119. Carolina Panthers: Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
120. Green Bay Packers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami
122. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
125. New England Patriots (from CHI via KC): Jack Endries, TE, Texas
126. Buffalo Bills: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
127. San Francisco 49ers: Logan Jones, C, Iowa
128. Detroit Lions (from HOU): DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
129. Chicago Bears (from LAR): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin
130. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Austin Barber, OT, Florida
131. New England Patriots: Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
132. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
133. San Francisco 49ers*: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
134. Las Vegas Raiders*: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
135. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas
136. New Orleans Saints*: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
137. Philadelphia Eagles*: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
138. San Francisco 49ers*: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
139. San Francisco 49ers*: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
140. New York Jets*: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
Deontae Lawson recovers the fumble to secure a 27-20 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
ROUND 5
141. Houston Texans (from LV via CLE): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
142. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via BAL): Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
143. Arizona Cardinals: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
144. Tennessee Titans (reacquired from LAR): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
145. New York Giants: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
146. Cleveland Browns: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
147. Washington Commanders: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
148. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
149. Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
150. New Orleans Saints: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
151. Miami Dolphins: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
152. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama
153. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
154. Baltimore Ravens: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
156. Indianapolis Colts: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
157. Detroit Lions: J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
158. Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
159. Carolina Panthers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida
160. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
162. Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt
163. Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Scooby Williams, LB, Texas A&M
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
165. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF via PHI): Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon
167. Houston Texans (reacquired from PHI): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
168. Buffalo Bills: Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas
169. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Marcus Allen, CB, North Carolina
170. Denver Broncos: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
171. New England Patriots: Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State
172. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
173. Baltimore Ravens*: Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss
174. Baltimore Ravens*: Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
175. Las Vegas Raiders*: Eric Gentry, LB, USC
176. Kansas City Chiefs*: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
177. Dallas Cowboys*: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama
178. Philadelphia Eagles*: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
179. New York Jets*: Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama
180. Dallas Cowboys*: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
181. Detroit Lions*: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
ROUND 6
182. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ via CLE, JAX and BUF): Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan
183. Arizona Cardinals: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
184. Tennessee Titans: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
185. Las Vegas Raiders: Ahmaad Moses, S, SMU
186. New York Giants: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
187. Washington Commanders: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
188. Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
189. Cincinnati Bengals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
190. New Orleans Saints: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
191. New England Patriots (from KC): Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas
192. New York Giants (from MIA): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas
193. New York Giants (from DAL): Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida
194. Tennessee Titans (from BAL via NYJ): Fa'alili Fa'amoe, OT, Washington State
195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech
196. Minnesota Vikings (from IND): John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
197. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska
198. New England Patriots (from MIN via HOU, MIN and SF): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)
199. Cincinnati Bengals (from DET via CLE): Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU
200. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia
201. Green Bay Packers: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee
202. New England Patriots (from PIT): Jaylon Guilbeau, CB, Texas
203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via HOU and PHI): DJ Campbell, G, Texas
204. Los Angeles Chargers: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech
205. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
206. Cleveland Browns (from CHI): DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska
207. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU via LAR and TEN): Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from BUF via NYJ): CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
209. Washington Commanders (from SF): Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
210. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina
211. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ, MIN and PHI): Lander Barton, LB, Utah
212. New England Patriots: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State
213. Detroit Lions (from SEA via JAX): Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
214. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT)*: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy
215. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI)*: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
216. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford
Tacario Davis grabs interception vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
ROUND 7
217. Arizona Cardinals: Jager Burton, G, Kentucky
218. Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Chase Roberts, WR, BYU
219. Las Vegas Raiders: Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma
220. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
221. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG via DAL): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
222. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
223. Washington Commanders: CJ Donaldson, RB, Ohio State
224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NO via NE): Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana
225. Tennessee Titans (from KC via DAL): Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
226. Cincinnati Bengals: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
227. Miami Dolphins: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah
228. New York Jets (from DAL via BUF and LV): Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
231. Atlanta Falcons: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
232. Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): RJ Maryland, TE, SMU
233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
234. Minnesota Vikings: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
235. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
236. Green Bay Packers: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
238. Miami Dolphins (from LAC via TEN and NYJ): Marvin Jones Jr., Edge, Oklahoma
239. Chicago Bears (from PHI via JAX and CLE): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky
240. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Thompson Jr., DT, Illinois
241. Chicago Bears: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
242. New York Jets (from BUF via CLE): J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois
243. Houston Texans (from SF): Eric McAlister, WR, TCU
244. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Logan Taylor, OT, Boston College
245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR via HOU): Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
246. Denver Broncos: Jack Pyburn, Edge, LSU
247. New England Patriots: Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU
248. Cleveland Browns (from SEA): DJ Rogers, TE, TCU
249. Indianapolis Colts*: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota
250. Baltimore Ravens*: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
251. Los Angeles Rams*: Vincent Anthony Jr., Edge, Duke
252. Los Angeles Rams*: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana
253. Baltimore Ravens*: Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma
254. Indianapolis Colts*: Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville
255. Green Bay Packers*: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
256. Denver Broncos*: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina
257. Denver Broncos*: Nyjalik Kelly, Edge, Oklahoma