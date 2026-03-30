2026 NFL mock draft: Miller's pick predictions for Rounds 1-7

Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he disagrees with the notion that Ty Simpson is closing the gap on Fernando Mendoza ahead of this year's NFL draft. (0:55)

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The 2026 NFL draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 23. That's only 24 days away. And while boards can still be shaken up a bit more, it's time to stop messing around and predict the entire 2026 draft. That's right -- I'm projecting all seven rounds and 257 draft picks.

Predraft events are winding down, and teams are starting to finalize their plans. We have a clearer idea of what every roster needs with the bulk of free agency complete. How might each front office approach its picks? How many teams will target a quarterback? Which positions will run deepest, and where can teams find value?

Here are my predictions for Rounds 1-7. I provided complete breakdowns for the first three rounds and listed names for the final four. Asterisks indicate compensatory picks. It all starts and ends in the AFC West, with the Raiders at No. 1 and the Broncos at No. 257. And for more on these predictions, check out our new show "NFL Draft Daily" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Jump to a round:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

ROUND 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

As soon as the Raiders were locked in with the No. 1 overall pick, they were expected to select a quarterback, and Mendoza is the clear QB1. Mendoza is a smart, accurate, poised quarterback with enough arm talent and mobility to be a threat, but his trademark is his ability to layer the ball as a thrower to the right spot for his receivers. He threw an FBS-high 41 touchdown passes and just six interceptions last season en route to a Heisman Trophy and national championship.

Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

A couple of trades (acquiring QB Geno Smith and sending edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans) teased what the Jets might be thinking here. Instead of reaching for a quarterback, GM Darren Mougey could dive in on a deep edge rusher class and land the highest-upside player of that group. Reese split time between linebacker and edge rusher but has the tools to be a Micah Parsons-type project in the NFL thanks to violent hands, rare speed and great burst off the snap. Despite adding Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency, pass rush is still a priority for a Jets team that finished with 26 sacks last season (31st in the NFL).

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Kyler Murray and Calais Campbell are gone, so the Cardinals lack an identity. With the drop-off after Mendoza at QB, Arizona could choose to stick with veteran Jacoby Brissett in 2026 and wait until a deeper 2027 draft to select their next signal-caller. So this pick can be the start of their future foundation. Mauigoa is the draft's top-ranked offensive lineman and allowed only two sacks during Miami's run to the national title game. He is a fierce run blocker who would be an immediate replacement for right tackle Christian Jones opposite Paris Johnson Jr., giving Arizona a pair of young offensive line bookends.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are solid running backs but not the game-changing options needed to support second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Love is a rare RB prospect with home run speed, as shown by his multiple touchdown runs of more than 90 yards, and he has finishing power at 214 pounds. He's also a seasoned route runner and proven pass catcher with 63 career grabs for six scores. The Titans checked enough boxes in free agency and by trading for Jermaine Johnson to make a luxury pick here. Love has the tools to be one of the NFL's best running backs very quickly.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Giants have a bunch of needs to choose from with this pick -- with receiver and right tackle being prominent ones -- but Downs' fit with new coach John Harbaugh can't be ignored. Having coached Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, Harbaugh knows the value of a versatile, smart safety prospect. That describes Downs, who started immediately at Alabama as a freshman and for two seasons at Ohio State. Pairing him with Jevon Holland would give New York a dynamic duo at safety while needs elsewhere can be addressed later.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Based on their inaction at quarterback so far, the Browns seem content to roll into 2026 with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel or Deshaun Watson. So they could use this pick to help whoever is under center. Tate is the next man up in the talented Ohio State pipeline of receivers, and the sure-handed 6-foot-2 receiver had just one drop last season. Tate could eventually take over for the inconsistent Jerry Jeudy as Cleveland's WR1 to form a young tandem with Isaiah Bond, last year's UDFA find.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Commanders need to restock at core positions. With Marshon Lattimore and Jonathan Jones departing this offseason, cornerback is high on that list. Washington brought in Amik Robertson to help on the inside, but it needs an elite shutdown corner. Delane did that better than anyone in the nation last season, allowing only 10 completions for 119 yards while showing a penchant for timely tackles and big plays. Despite being targeted only 36 times, Delane picked off two passes to show off his playmaking skills.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

If you want an impact playmaker off the edge, look no further than Bailey. With 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks last season, Bailey was unstoppable thanks to his first-step quickness and relentless pursuit skills. That's what the Saints need, as long-time franchise staple Cameron Jordan is a free agent, leaving Chase Young and Carl Granderson atop the depth chart at edge. Bailey's burst is the best in the class and will be an ideal fit in Brandon Staley's defense. The Saints could also go wide receiver or corner here, but Bailey would represent great value at this pick.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Chiefs are used to contending for Super Bowls, but they have a lot of needs at premium positions. The pass rush struggled, with only 35 sacks last season (tied 22nd in the NFL), and Kansas City has done little to upgrade the outside pass rush this offseason. Bain would immediately start opposite George Karlaftis and has the inside/outside alignment versatility that Steve Spagnuolo has typically preferred. With 71 pressures and 9.5 sacks in 2025, Bain has the strength, speed and production to make teams overlook his sub-standard 30⅞-inch arm length. The Chiefs don't normally get a chance to pick this high, so this is a rare opportunity to grab a blue-chip prospect at a high-value position.

play 0:22 Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. blocks Texas A&M FG attempt Rueben Bain Jr. gets his hand up to block Texas A&M's Jared Zirkel's kick to keep the score 0-0 in the 2nd quarter.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

It's hard to imagine Styles lasting this long, but teams selecting early often prefer premium positions and draft for need over talent. Styles is a top-five talent on my board, so the Bengals would be wise to stop his slide and make him their new enforcer in the middle of the field. Last year's fourth-rounder, Barrett Carter, looks like a hit at middle linebacker, but Cincinnati could use an upgrade at weakside LB. A former safety, Styles has the range at 6-foot-5 (4.3 speed) to be an eraser against tight ends and in-breaking wide receivers. He also provides pass-rush upside, with seven sacks the past two seasons.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Dolphins implemented a hard reset at wide receiver this offseason, releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle. That opens the door for my top-ranked wide receiver. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He is an elite middle-of-the-field receiver who will immediately help new quarterback Malik Willis in his first stint as a full-time NFL starter. Lemon's yards-after-catch ability is elite and second only to his hands -- he dropped only one pass in each of the past three seasons.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Dallas' cornerback room is full of question marks behind DaRon Bland due to the release of Trevon Diggs. Bland is solid, but the Cowboys need a corner who scares opposing QBs. McCoy missed last season following a torn ACL suffered in January 2025, but his 2024 tape was elite, with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound McCoy profiles as a physical outside cornerback with smooth moving skills in phase. He would have been my top cornerback in the 2025 class if he was draft-eligible.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Rob Havenstein's retirement left an opening at right tackle. While Warren McClendon Jr. could fill that spot, it opens the door for the Rams to draft for the future. Fano started his career at left tackle before moving to the right side and excelling. His length is a concern (32⅛-inch arms), but teams love his toughness and quickness on top of his three seasons of starting experience. Fano would represent a long-term solution at right tackle opposite emerging left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Giving Lamar Jackson the fastest tight end to ever test at the combine seems like a good idea, especially with Isaiah Likely departing in free agency and Mark Andrews entering his age-31 season. Besides his 4.39 speed, Sadiq is an elite red zone threat who had eight touchdowns in 2025. His effort and upside in the run game as a blocker makes him a true blue-chip tight end prospect for a team that badly needs another threat in the passing game.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The retirement of star linebacker Lavonte David left an opening that still exists even after the Buccaneers signed Alex Anzalone in free agency. But Anzalone, who will turn 32 in September, is a short-term fix. Allen is a leader in the middle of the defense and a player capable of being a defensive captain and signal-caller in the NFL. He's also a nasty blitzer who is able to hang in coverage when matched up with tight ends. Allen is a polarizing prospect, as some scouts don't love his lack of length at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with 31½-inch arms, but his instincts and toughness are elite.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Jets might not have their future franchise quarterback yet, but they can give Geno Smith or whoever they draft later a viable target opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson plays above the rim like his brother (Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson), and his 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame is ideal to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone thanks to his vertical skills. Tyson has battled injuries in his career, and hamstring issues limited his predraft testing availability, but the talent is good enough to take a chance here.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Taylor Decker's release leaves an opening at left tackle barring a move from Penei Sewell from the right side. Either way, the Lions need tackle help. Freeling was a one-year starter at Georgia but has elite traits in terms of movement, size (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) and 4.93 speed. Freeling is one of the few proven left tackles with a Round 1 grade and has the upside of a higher-end starter thanks to his upper-level athletic skills plus his development over the course of the 2025 season.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Having Thieneman replace Harrison Smith is one of the cleanest and easiest picks to predict in this draft. Thieneman has been a playmaker in both of his college stops, notching eight career interceptions between Purdue and Oregon while never allowing more than 11 receptions in a single season. Minnesota could slide Thieneman into the starting split safety spot in Brian Flores' defense and watch him flourish.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

The Panthers have two highly paid guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, but they will be entering their age-29 and age-30 seasons, respectively. So there's a future need there, plus an immediate need at center. Ioane played left guard, center and right guard in college and has the power to be an effective run blocker at any position. Ioane sought to play with better movement and conditioning in 2025, and his stock soared because of it. The Panthers could rebuild their offensive line around him and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

After going corner at No. 12, the Cowboys could land a long-term safety option, as they need a youthful upgrade to 30-year-old Malik Hooker and free agent signee Jalen Thompson. McNeil-Warren would be elite in a three-safety look due to his 6-foot-4 build, range and ability to play in the box. He's very good at erasing passing lanes, but McNeil-Warren's best asset is his downhill tackling ability that has led to nine career forced fumbles. Dallas needs difference-makers on defense, and McNeil-Warren's turnover creation would be welcome.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Left tackle Broderick Jones hasn't played like a former first-rounder, giving the Steelers room to draft a replacement. Proctor is a powerful mover at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. Though he had an up-and-down final season, he ended on a high note and impressed with his predraft testing at the combine and his pro day. Proctor had three sacks allowed and only two penalties last season. Pittsburgh is rumored to be out on the quarterbacks in Round 1, so it makes sense to bolster the offensive line for Aaron Rodgers' potential return.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The loss of Odafe Oweh in free agency opens the door for a speed rusher in Round 1. Howell led the SEC with 11.5 sacks and added 40 pressures. The 6-foot-3 edge doesn't have ideal NFL length with 30¼-inch arms but is a blur off the line of scrimmage, and he consistently wins with burst and a low center of gravity. Howell can learn from Khalil Mack for a season while working in sub-package roles.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

With Jaelan Phillips departing in free agency, the Eagles have to prioritize adding capable rushers early in this draft. At 25 years old, Mesidor is an older prospect, but he's a pro-ready pass rusher with the tools to beat offensive tackles with his powerful hands, technique and moves. Mesidor broke out last season with 12.5 sacks and 58 pressures under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Browns have talent at cornerback, with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell signed to long-term contracts, but they need another outside corner after Martin Emerson Jr. became a free agent. At 6-foot, 189 pounds, Cisse has the frame and speed to be a factor inside or outside the formation. He's also an elite tackler who could bring added value as a blitzer and run defender from the slot. Cleveland has needs on the offensive line and at linebacker, but ending Day 1 with a WR1 and a playmaking corner would be a win.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

This isn't a great interior defensive line class, but the Bears could check off their biggest roster need while picking a defender in Round 1 for the first time since 2018 (Roquan Smith). Woods didn't live up to his potential at Clemson, but scouts believe that he'll be a better pro than college player. His physical tools are special, with first-step burst and overall strength that look like a high-end 3-technique starter. Woods could serve as Grady Jarrett's understudy before taking a larger role in the future.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The DJ Moore trade helps next season, but the 29-year-old receiver is on the decline. Cooper is an accomplished route runner with experience in the slot and on the outside. He's dependable with great hands -- only three drops on 94 targets last season -- and the physicality to run through contact before and after the catch.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

I feel like I predict that the 49ers will draft their offensive tackle of the future every year, yet they never do. Considering that All-Pro Trent Williams will be 38 and is in the midst of a contract impasse, this would be a good time for San Francisco to finally make that pick. Lomu started at left tackle during the past two seasons, allowing only three sacks (all in 2024). He plays with the agility and balance needed for the 49ers' offensive scheme.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Signing 30-year-old Braden Smith to a two-year contract solves Houston's right tackle need for the moment, but the Texans' plan to build a young (aka inexpensive) offensive line around C.J. Stroud is still in place. Miller started 54 college games at right tackle and improved every season, allowing only two sacks in 2025. With 34-inch arms and a strong base to block from, Miller profiles as a solid starter with higher-end potential as he develops his run-blocking talents.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Chiefs have a history of drafting and developing cornerbacks, just to watch them leave. This offseason, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson departed for the Rams via trade and free agency, respectively. The McDuffie deal got Kansas City this pick, which it could use on Terrell. The younger brother of Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. is similar to McDuffie in his ability to play inside or outside. Avieon Terrell had three interceptions at Clemson while allowing only 4.4 yards per attempt when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Receiver isn't the only position where the Dolphins suffered significant personnel losses. Miami was also decimated in the secondary after Kader Kohou, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas all left. That created a sizable hole at corner, and the 6-foot, 193-pound Hood could fill it. He has 4.44 speed and excellent ability to play the press scheme new coach Jeff Hafley prefers.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Christian Barmore and Milton Williams provide considerable pass rush from the interior, but the Patriots need a nose tackle after losing Khyiris Tonga in free agency. Banks missed much of last season because of a left foot injury but impressed during the Senior Bowl and combine, showing rare movement ability at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with a 5.04 40. Banks' power and push in the middle could open things further for Barmore and Williams to rush the passer.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

A strong defense guided the Seahawks to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and coach Mike MacDonald will look to keep that unit strong despite key free agent departures. DeMarcus Lawrence was instrumental last season but is 34 years old and needs an heir apparent. Faulk is a high-potential prospect at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with pro-level power and agility. At just 20 years old, there's room for him to grow and develop beyond what he did at Auburn, where he had only two sacks last season.

ROUND 2

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

There could be calls for the Jets to trade up into Round 1 to secure a fifth-year option on Simpson, but trading away picks in the 2027 draft, which is expected to be the most talent-rich in recent history, wouldn't be smart. New York can take him here, allow him a year to develop behind Geno Smith, then evaluate his future. Simpson is a talented distributor who is accurate in a clean pocket but struggled down the stretch. His questionable decision-making could drop him to Round 2.

play 1:18 Jordan Reid to McAfee: Ty Simpson a 'huge risk' for the Jets NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid joins Pat McAfee to break down Ty Simpson's chances of being selected by the Jets.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

The Cardinals would just miss on Simpson falling to them here, though they could trade up, which is what they did in Field Yates' and Jordan Reid's most recent mock drafts. Young would be a strong consolation prize, giving Arizona a powerful defensive end to complement the speed Josh Sweat and Baron Browning provide.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Tennessee needs an immediate starter on the interior, with guard Kevin Zeitler a free agent and center Lloyd Cushenberry III being released. Bisontis played right guard and right tackle before settling in at left guard. He has the versatility to start out of the gate at right guard opposite former first-round pick Peter Skoronski.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston slips through the cracks in this mock draft due to team needs, but he would be a true WR1 in Las Vegas and a perfect pairing with Mendoza. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Boston caught 11 touchdown passes in 2025 and can win the 50-50 balls that Mendoza excelled with at Indiana.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion would further help second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart while adding a playmaker opposite Malik Nabers. Concepcion is an elite yards-after-catch receiver who excels from the slot. He's a chain mover who would seamlessly replace the departed Wan'Dale Robinson.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is an ascending prospect whose best football is ahead of him. He had high-end production from the middle of the line, posting three sacks last season on only 223 passing downs. He would primarily anchor the middle of the line for Houston's powerful defense, but McDonald has the all-around potential to become an elite 1-technique or nose tackle.

Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

The Browns overhauled their offensive line this offseason, trading for Tytus Howard and adding Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson before re-signing Teven Jenkins. But there's still a question at left tackle, where Dawand Jones returns from injury and has yet to solidify his starting status. Tiernan is an underrated three-year starter at left tackle who allowed only four sacks last season.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Rashee Rice's future is in question after another off-field incident, and Xavier Worthy has yet to emerge as a WR1. Bernard would, at minimum, be a capable WR3 and replace the targets departed free agents Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster received, with the upside to grow into a frontline starter in the slot. His yards-after-catch ability and versatility to play across the formation -- even at tailback -- should appeal to Andy Reid's creativity.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The Bengals might seem set at cornerback on paper, but DJ Turner II and Dax Hill are free agents after 2026. This is about the future as much as the present, as Johnson could take over for the departed Cam Taylor-Britt now and ascend to a bigger role later. Johnson has length, speed and great instincts in coverage.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Round 1 was about taking the best player available (Bailey); Round 2 is geared toward helping second-year QB Tyler Shough. Branch can make big plays and would replace the speed lost when Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Dolphins' new-look offense will want to feature the tight end because of coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme, which has San Francisco roots. Stowers is an elite athlete who had record-setting broad (11 feet, 3 inches) and vertical (45½ inches) jumps at the combine. That explosiveness shows up on tape, especially off the line of scrimmage and out of breaks in his route tree.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The Jets would continue to build a foundation with another rangy, talented front-seven defensive player. Hill was a three-year starter who has the athletic tools to be a fierce weakside linebacker. He had 17 career sacks and three interceptions at Texas.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

The Ravens need an outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins but could also use an upgrade in the slot. Scott is one of the best slot corners to come out of college in some time. He's feisty in coverage but provides an even bigger bonus as a blitzer and in run defense. Scott is an all-around playmaker, with two interceptions and five sacks last season.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

The Buccaneers' current edge starters are Yaya Diaby and Al-Quadin Muhammad, a 31-year-old incoming free agent. The 6-foot-4, 263-pound Parker has length and strength at the point of attack. He might never be a double-digit sack player, but Parker is consistently solid on tape.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Teams looking for a speed rusher this year have identified Thomas as one of the best. He's a blur off the snap with excellent twitch and an ability to get under the hands of opposing offensive tackles. The Colts have room for an additional rusher to work in concert with Laiatu Latu and free agent signee Arden Key.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Atlanta boosted the edges of its defense last year by selecting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in Round 1, but the middle still needs work. Miller is a rock at nose tackle and does the dirty work of keeping interior blockers busy so linebackers and edge rushers can run free.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Aaron Jones Sr. is 31 years old, and Jordan Mason has never been a consistent front-line starter. Price is a powerful back with the speed to produce chunk plays. He's also a high-end return man who returned three kickoffs for touchdowns at Notre Dame.

Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

We've been begging for the Lions to pick an edge rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Lawrence is a speedy, upside rusher with 4.52 speed and a 253-pound frame. He can easily slot in for departed free agent Al-Quadin Muhammad and be a Week 1 starter.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

If you want to see the pound-for-pound toughest player in this draft class, turn on Ponds' tape. A slot cornerback with elite ability to blitz off the edge or lock up slot receivers, Ponds is a playmaker who routinely shows up in the biggest moments.

From left: Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore, Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, Miami quarterback Carson Beck and Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. Illustration by ESPN

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney is one of the best pure coverage players in the class and would be an immediate starter as a nickel or slot cornerback in Green Bay. He's tough and feisty in coverage at the line of scrimmage and fights through traffic.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Aaron Rodgers hasn't announced his 2026 plans, but the Steelers' lack of urgency in free agency likely points to his return. But Rodgers is 42 years old, and there's no clear-cut successor on the roster. Nussmeier is ideal for Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense, with good arm talent and accuracy on the move that would allow him to thrive in a short-to-intermediate passing scheme.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Given the uncertainty surrounding A.J. Brown's future with the team, it'd be smart for the Eagles to draft a wide receiver somewhat early. The worst-case scenario has Williams working as the WR3 in 2026. He had 208 catches over four seasons with 21 touchdowns and is NFL-ready.

Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

Adding a rotational defensive tackle to replace Da'Shawn Hand is a smart value play here. Harris is a massive prospect at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and he excels at blocking kicks, with six in his college career.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacksonville needs a playmaking middle linebacker, and that's what Rodriguez does. He had four interceptions in 2025 and finished his college career with 13 forced fumbles. He's a heady, downhill player who captained the Texas Tech defense and is ready to be a green-dot linebacker in the NFL.

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A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

The Bears entered the offseason with no safeties under contract. They signed Coby Bryant from the Seahawks, but there's still a need. Haulcy is a big safety (6-foot, 215 pounds) who has been a playmaker, with 10 career interceptions.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

The 49ers had the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last season and have edge starters Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams rehabbing from torn ACLs. They need depth. Jacas has great power, despite limited twitch, and a well-developed pass-rush plan.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Houston signed 32-year-old Wyatt Teller but can find plenty of long-term guard options in this draft. Pregnon has starter-level strength at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds and brings an impressive ability to redirect defenders in the run game. He's among the toughest, most physical players in the class.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Losing Nahshon Wright in free agency was a bigger blow than advertised. Muhammad has been a rock-solid starter since his freshman season and has 4.42 speed to go with pro-level technique in man coverage.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Matthew Stafford was last season's MVP, but he's also 38 years old. The Rams could take a swing on Allar's traits and potential to develop him for a season and hope to tap into his high-end arm talent.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Denver's defense is elite, but there's room for a downhill thumper. Trotter has NFL bloodlines and the speed to make a huge impact in the run game, where he's a missile with quick read-and-react skills.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Right tackle Morgan Moses is still solid at 35 years old, but drafting a replacement if one falls to this pick would be smart. Iheanachor is 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with a 4.91 40 and the ability to jump in as soon as this season if needed.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

With Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III off to Kansas City, the Seahawks need a back to work with Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a postseason torn ACL. Washington is a powerful runner with breakaway 4.33 speed who managed 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

ROUND 3

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

After missing on Simpson in Round 2, the Cardinals could take a swing at QB here. Beck's experience and strong pocket play would allow him to run the play-action-based offense Mike LaFleur brings to Arizona.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Let's help Cam Ward by drafting a big-play receiver. Bell would have gone off the board much earlier were it not for a late-season ACL injury. The 6-foot-2, 222-pounder will remind fans of a young A.J. Brown in terms of play style and physicality.

play 0:47 Bell grabs 2nd TD to give Cardinals double-digit lead Miller Moss finds Chris Bell who takes off for a 36-yard touchdown to extend the Cardinals' lead to 24-13.

Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

The Raiders allowed a league-high 64 sacks in 2025. Signing center Tyler Linderbaum will help a ton, but reinforcements are needed at guard and swing tackle.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

It's time to think about life after Dallas Goedert. Klare is a classic in-line tight end with the quickness to win up the seam.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

There are big decisions coming for the Texans at linebacker, with Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair in contract seasons. Golday has dream-level size and length at 6-foot-5, 239 pounds with explosive quickness in the downhill run game.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Free agent signee Quincy Williams is solid, but the Browns still need more linebackers with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status up in the air because of a neck injury that has kept him out since October 2024.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Without a second-round pick, the Commanders would wait until Round 3 to get a potential steal at wide receiver. Fields didn't have elite college production, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder can win 50/50 balls and the size to beat up defenders opposite the speedy Terry McLaurin.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

B.J. Hill and Jonathan Allen are good frontline players, but both are 31 years old and declining. Hunter is a plug-and-play nose tackle who will do the dirty work in the trenches.

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Stukes is one of the hottest names in the scouting community after the combine. He is seen as a capable cornerback or safety prospect with elite 4.33 speed in the 40.

Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

The Chiefs signed 30-year-old Khyiris Tonga to work alongside 32-year-old Chris Jones, meaning youth is needed. Orange is a monster nose tackle at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds, and he can be an anchor in the middle of the line and provide push on third downs.

Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Bradley Chubb is gone to Buffalo, leaving room for a young speed rusher to flourish. Barham is a converted linebacker with tons of potential on the edge.

Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa

With Isaac Seumalo departing in free agency, there's an opening at left guard that Dunker could slide into.

Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

It's important for the Bucs to leave Day 2 with a starting-caliber cornerback prospect. Kilgore is a battler in the slot with size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) and 4.44 speed. He could also play outside corner or box safety.

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

You won't find a nastier blocker than Rutledge in this class. He plays with a mean streak in run blocking that has coaches falling in love with his game. He would be a Day 1 starter at right guard over Matt Goncalves.

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The Falcons have big-bodied, jump-ball targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. but need a speed option and someone who can win with the ball. Burks is a slot receiver with "make you miss" ability and 4.3 speed.

Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Tyler Linderbaum left via free agency, creating a gigantic hole in the middle of the offensive line that the draft's top center prospect can fill.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Replacing Andrew Wingard is key for a defense that thrived on big plays and timely takeaways last season. The 6-foot-1 Clark is a center fielder with 4.41 speed and 15 career interceptions.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Starting center Ryan Kelly retired this offseason, leaving a hole in the middle of the offensive line that Lew can fill. He's coming off an ACL injury suffered in October but profiles as a clear-cut starter when healthy.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Tre'von Moehrig is Carolina's enforcer in the box, but there's a need for a back-end safety. Wheatley's range at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds gives him the versatility that would fit in the Panthers' defense.

Brian Parker II, OT, Duke

With left tackle Rasheed Walker departing in free agency, the Packers need to draft O-linemen. Parker has potential at guard or tackle, but some teams have talked about him as a center. Green Bay traditionally loves offensive linemen with positional versatility, which Parker has.

Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Cameron Heyward is 37, and Sebastian Joseph-Day is 31. So, this pick is about Pittsburgh's future at defensive tackle.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

It wouldn't be surprising if the Chargers took a cornerback in Round 1, but if they don't, Igbinosun would give them a starting-level outside corner who also has experience in the slot.

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

The trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick and loss of Ashtyn Davis in free agency mean a starter is needed at safety. Payne is an elite mover with top-tier finishing ability as a tackler.

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TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Hall doesn't boast elite speed, but his timing, technique and ability to win at the line of scrimmage with press technique make him a starting-caliber outside corner who would allow Travis Hunter alignment flexibility.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Building around Caleb Williams should be a priority in every Bears draft. Bell is an impressive athlete with the speed and route-running ability to win consistently from the slot.

Trey Zuhn III, G, Texas A&M

Right guard should be open for a newcomer, and Zuhn has the technique and experience to quickly win the job. He was a left tackle at A&M, but most scouts think his future is inside, given his shorter arms (32½ inches).

Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

The Bills signed Bradley Chubb and have Greg Rousseau, but they need more edge rushers to rotate in. Moore is a productive pass rusher who had 10 sacks last season.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Defensive speed is the theme of the Cowboys' mock draft so far. Perkins' versatility and open-field range make him a natural fit opposite DeMarvion Overshown, and Perkins has sub-package pass-rush potential.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

The Rams are thin at wide receiver, other than Puka Nacua and an aging Davante Adams. Stribling is one of the best-kept secrets in the draft class and has big-time starter potential.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

After adding Lemon in Round 1, Miami needs a physical wideout who can win on the outside. That's Sarratt (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), who has a route tree that often leaves him open against press coverage.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

There's no rush to replace Hunter Henry, but the Patriots need a solid TE2. Roush has in-line ability as a blocker and receiver to be a valuable second option.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Seattle has a nice base with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, but Cooper Kupp is on the decline at 33 years old. Lance is an expert at stretching the field and would open up the Seahawks' passing game.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Minnesota has Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison but lost Jalen Nailor in free agency. Hurst's deep speed and vertical skills would fill Nailor's role.

Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

The Eagles have made a living off drafting offensive linemen before there's a need at the position. Crownover could be their future right tackle once Lane Johnson retires.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The Steelers need a field-stretching speed receiver. Brazzell has 4.37 speed and averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season with nine touchdowns.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Now that Travis Etienne Jr. is in New Orleans, the Jaguars could add another back. Johnson is more of a bruiser than Etienne and can be Jacksonville's between-the-tackles option.

ROUND 4

101. Tennessee Titans: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

103. New York Jets: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

104. Arizona Cardinals: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

105. New York Giants: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

106. Houston Texans (from WSH): Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

107. Cleveland Browns: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

108. Denver Broncos (from NO): Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Anez Cooper, G, Miami

111. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Justin Joly, TE, NC State

112. Dallas Cowboys: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

113. Indianapolis Colts: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

114. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

115. Baltimore Ravens: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, DT, Alabama

117. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN via JAX): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

118. Detroit Lions: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

119. Carolina Panthers: Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

120. Green Bay Packers: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

122. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

125. New England Patriots (from CHI via KC): Jack Endries, TE, Texas

126. Buffalo Bills: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

127. San Francisco 49ers: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

128. Detroit Lions (from HOU): DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

129. Chicago Bears (from LAR): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin

130. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Austin Barber, OT, Florida

131. New England Patriots: Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

132. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

133. San Francisco 49ers*: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

134. Las Vegas Raiders*: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

135. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

136. New Orleans Saints*: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

137. Philadelphia Eagles*: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

138. San Francisco 49ers*: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

139. San Francisco 49ers*: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

140. New York Jets*: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

play 0:38 Alabama comes up with late fumble recovery in Iron Bowl Deontae Lawson recovers the fumble to secure a 27-20 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

ROUND 5

141. Houston Texans (from LV via CLE): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

142. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via BAL): Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

143. Arizona Cardinals: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

144. Tennessee Titans (reacquired from LAR): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

145. New York Giants: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

146. Cleveland Browns: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

147. Washington Commanders: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

148. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

149. Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

150. New Orleans Saints: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

151. Miami Dolphins: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

152. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

153. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

154. Baltimore Ravens: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

156. Indianapolis Colts: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

157. Detroit Lions: J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

158. Carolina Panthers (from MIN): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

159. Carolina Panthers: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida

160. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

162. Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt

163. Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Scooby Williams, LB, Texas A&M

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

165. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame

166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF via PHI): Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon

167. Houston Texans (reacquired from PHI): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

168. Buffalo Bills: Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas

169. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Marcus Allen, CB, North Carolina

170. Denver Broncos: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

171. New England Patriots: Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

172. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

173. Baltimore Ravens*: Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

174. Baltimore Ravens*: Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa

175. Las Vegas Raiders*: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

176. Kansas City Chiefs*: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

177. Dallas Cowboys*: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

178. Philadelphia Eagles*: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

179. New York Jets*: Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama

180. Dallas Cowboys*: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

181. Detroit Lions*: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

ROUND 6

182. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ via CLE, JAX and BUF): Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan

183. Arizona Cardinals: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

184. Tennessee Titans: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

185. Las Vegas Raiders: Ahmaad Moses, S, SMU

186. New York Giants: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

187. Washington Commanders: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

188. Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

189. Cincinnati Bengals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

190. New Orleans Saints: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

191. New England Patriots (from KC): Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas

192. New York Giants (from MIA): Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

193. New York Giants (from DAL): Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida

194. Tennessee Titans (from BAL via NYJ): Fa'alili Fa'amoe, OT, Washington State

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

196. Minnesota Vikings (from IND): John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

197. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska

198. New England Patriots (from MIN via HOU, MIN and SF): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

199. Cincinnati Bengals (from DET via CLE): Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU

200. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia

201. Green Bay Packers: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee

202. New England Patriots (from PIT): Jaylon Guilbeau, CB, Texas

203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via HOU and PHI): DJ Campbell, G, Texas

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

205. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

206. Cleveland Browns (from CHI): DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

207. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU via LAR and TEN): Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from BUF via NYJ): CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

209. Washington Commanders (from SF): Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

210. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina

211. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ, MIN and PHI): Lander Barton, LB, Utah

212. New England Patriots: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State

213. Detroit Lions (from SEA via JAX): Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

214. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT)*: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

215. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI)*: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

216. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

play 0:20 Tacario Davis grabs interception vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Tacario Davis grabs interception vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

ROUND 7

217. Arizona Cardinals: Jager Burton, G, Kentucky

218. Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

219. Las Vegas Raiders: Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma

220. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

221. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG via DAL): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

222. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

223. Washington Commanders: CJ Donaldson, RB, Ohio State

224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NO via NE): Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

225. Tennessee Titans (from KC via DAL): Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

226. Cincinnati Bengals: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

227. Miami Dolphins: Logan Fano, Edge, Utah

228. New York Jets (from DAL via BUF and LV): Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

231. Atlanta Falcons: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

232. Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): RJ Maryland, TE, SMU

233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): Avery Smith, CB, Toledo

234. Minnesota Vikings: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

235. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

236. Green Bay Packers: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

238. Miami Dolphins (from LAC via TEN and NYJ): Marvin Jones Jr., Edge, Oklahoma

239. Chicago Bears (from PHI via JAX and CLE): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Thompson Jr., DT, Illinois

241. Chicago Bears: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

242. New York Jets (from BUF via CLE): J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

243. Houston Texans (from SF): Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

244. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Logan Taylor, OT, Boston College

245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR via HOU): Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

246. Denver Broncos: Jack Pyburn, Edge, LSU

247. New England Patriots: Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

248. Cleveland Browns (from SEA): DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

249. Indianapolis Colts*: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

250. Baltimore Ravens*: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

251. Los Angeles Rams*: Vincent Anthony Jr., Edge, Duke

252. Los Angeles Rams*: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

253. Baltimore Ravens*: Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

254. Indianapolis Colts*: Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville

255. Green Bay Packers*: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

256. Denver Broncos*: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

257. Denver Broncos*: Nyjalik Kelly, Edge, Oklahoma