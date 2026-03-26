2026 NFL draft team needs: Depth chart holes, prospect fits

Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he disagrees with the notion that Ty Simpson is closing the gap on Fernando Mendoza ahead of this year's NFL draft. (0:55)

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The main part of NFL free agency is over, so all 32 teams are now entirely focused on building out their draft boards. The 2026 NFL draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. Teams will address remaining roster holes there across seven rounds.

Where is each roster looking to improve? We asked our NFL Nation reporters to identify the three most glaring positional needs for all 32 franchises entering the draft, ordered from largest to smallest. Then we had NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid name prospects projected to be picked after Round 1 who could fill one of those needs.

Let's get started with the Bills, who have some big holes to fill under first-time head coach Joe Brady.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Top three needs: Edge, ILB, WR. The Bills brought in a veteran for this edge group by signing 29-year-old Bradley Chubb, but adding to the future is important next to Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht. And though a big splash was made by trading for wide receiver DJ Moore, the Bills need to add at least another player to the pass-catcher group. Inside linebacker also hasn't been addressed this offseason, and general manager Brandon Beane has spoken on the strength of this draft class at that position. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan. He is still learning the edge position after moving from linebacker, but Barham has the type of burst that the Bills have been missing. He's a projected Round 3 prospect who could move up, depending on how many edge rushers go off the board in Round 1. -- Miller

Top three needs: WR, Edge, CB. Trading Jaylen Waddle vaulted wide receiver to the top of Miami's list of draft needs, with no No. 1 option in place. Signing Joshua Uche and David Ojabo is an improvement on the Dolphins' pass rush, but that shouldn't stop them from spending a first-round pick on the position. Early in the draft, Miami could also look at cornerback, which is one of the most unproven position groups on its roster despite free agent signings. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Devin Moore, CB, Florida. The Dolphins are loaded with seven selections in the top 100 picks, but landing Moore late in Round 3 would offer an immediate boost to the secondary. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he has the size and length to be a factor in the press-man scheme new coach Jeff Hafley will employ. -- Miller

Top three needs: OL, Edge, LB. Team officials are optimistic about the projected starting offensive line: left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Jared Wilson, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses. But they need to build better depth alongside top backup C/G Ben Brown. Also, Moses is 35 and entering his 13th NFL season; coach Mike Vrabel hinted that he'll be managed by a reduced workload in training camp/practices.

Likewise, more depth on the edge is a need. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said at the combine that the draft matches up nicely for the team because of the volume of quality prospects at that position. -- Mike Reiss

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn. Bell wouldn't have to travel far to join the Patriots and develop into their WR1. The 6-foot, 192-pound wideout has 4.4 speed and a 41-inch vertical jump that helped him catch 101 passes for 13 touchdowns last season. Those numbers were each in top five in the FBS. -- Miller

Top three needs: WR, QB, Edge. The bulk of free agency was devoted to the defense. Now, it's time to get a playmaker to complement wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The receivers not named Wilson have combined for only two career TDs -- both by Adonai Mitchell. The low-cost acquisition of Geno Smith provides a Band-Aid at quarterback, but the Jets need to add a young arm to the mix. They could add a developmental QB on Day 3, waiting until 2027 to make the big splash -- when they have three first-round picks. They signed Joseph Ossai to replace Jermaine Johnson (traded), but there's still a glaring need for a speed rusher opposite of Will McDonald IV. -- Rich Cimini

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina. With four picks in the top two rounds, the Jets can make serious headway in rebuilding the roster. Drafting Cisse is more about his potential given his elite burst and tracking ability, but it's the type of pick New York needs to make at the top of Round 2. -- Miller

AFC NORTH

Top three needs: IOL, DT, WR. The Ravens' biggest need is clearly fortifying the interior offensive line for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has the major challenge of replacing Tyler Linderbaum. After the signing of longtime backup center Danny Pinter, it wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens selected a center in the first or second round. "I think we have a pretty good history of drafting centers," general manager Eric DeCosta said early in free agency. "So, I'm confident we can do that."

At defensive tackle, there has been growing optimism that two-time Pro Bowl player Nnamdi Madubuike will return from his neck injury. And last season, wide receiver Zay Flowers set career highs with 86 receptions and 1,211 receiving yards; the Ravens' other receivers combined for 51 receptions for 735 yards. -- Jamison Hensley

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech. A rugged and tough interior blocker, Rutledge fits the profile of Baltimore's identity. He has the potential to slot in at center or guard at the next level. -- Reid

Top three needs: IDL, OT, WR. A perfect draft could look like this for Cincinnati: interior defensive lineman (preferably a pass rusher), an offensive tackle who could fill in as a swing guy, and a slot wide receiver. Cincinnati will have a good draft slot in each of the first three rounds to add depth at each of those spots. Of course, if a player who could be an immediate starter at slot cornerback or an elite edge rusher is available at No. 10, that seems like a no-brainer. Otherwise, Cincinnati should take advantage of its poor 2025 record and take players at premium positions. -- Ben Baby

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia. A disruptive defensive tackle, Miller is a potential laden defender that slots best as a 3-technique. In a defense that didn't really prioritize getting up the field, his skill set could thrive in a scheme that allows it's interior players to get up field and create chaos on the first level. -- Reid

Top three needs: LT, WR, QB. The Browns spent the first wave of free agency upgrading their offensive line, but they still have a glaring hole at left tackle; Dawand Jones is coming off his third consecutive season-ending leg injury and is more comfortable at right tackle. Cleveland also needs a playmaker to lift the league's least productive receiver room in 2025. And though the Browns haven't added another quarterback and will miss out on Fernando Mendoza, this new staff could be compelled to draft at the position. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State. Outside of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., the Browns lack perimeter threats. Hurst could unlock the team's downfield passing game, as he averaged 15.47 yards per reception over the past two seasons. -- Reid

Top three needs: WR, IOL, S. Yes, the Steelers are doing their homework on the quarterback prospects, but that's not necessarily a top-three need in this weak class. Instead, they need to prioritize adding another wide receiver after trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and losing Calvin Austin III. New coach Mike McCarthy's scheme calls for more wide receiver usage than Arthur Smith's tight end-heavy system.

The Steelers also lost starting guard Isaac Seumalo, though Spencer Anderson is developing into a solid player. And while adding Jaquan Brisker bolstered the depth of their safety group, they still need help for DeShon Elliott -- and Jalen Ramsey if he continues to play safety. Last year's signings of Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark largely didn't pan out. -- Brooke Pryor

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama. He isn't shy of rolling up his sleeves and doing the dirty work, epitomizing the qualities that Pittsburgh has prioritized in previous years at receiver. Bernard can align at multiple spots in formations to use his strong hands and display how he's an asset as a run blocker. -- Reid

play 1:14 Michael Pittman is 'stinking fired up' to be a Pittsburgh Steeler Michael Pittman joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and reflects on his time in Indianapolis as he looks forward to playing with the Steelers.

AFC SOUTH

Top three needs: IOL, DT, CB. The focus for Houston in this draft is finding budding talented players who could become starters at the interior offensive line and defensive tackle. Right now, Houston has a guard duo of Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram, along with Jake Andrews at center. Ingram just signed a three-year deal, but Houston needs a long-term answer on the left side.

Since coach DeMeco Ryans arrived in 2023, the Texans have rotated through starting defensive tackles. It's time for a long-term answer to pair with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. off the edge. With cornerback, it's more about depth, just in case Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr or Kamari Lassiter suffer an injury. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State. With two second-round picks and one in the third, the Texans can be serious about attacking this deep cornerback class. At 6-foot, 193 pounds, Johnson ran a 4.40 at the combine and has the length to be a nuisance for NFL wide receivers. -- Miller

Top three needs: DE, LB, WR. The Colts made revamping their front seven with "younger and faster" personnel a key part of their offseason plan. They've begun that process, but with departures that include linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive end Kwity Paye, they haven't adequately replaced the production they lost.

The Colts' underwhelming record of drafting edge rushers is inescapable, especially in a year when they lack a first-round pick. Their history of discovering linebacker gems is much more encouraging, and they'll need a couple of hits given the serious lack of depth there. At receiver, the trade of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers has eroded depth at a key position. -- Stephen Holder

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri. He has risen up boards since declaring for the draft has given more time to review his tape. Trotter is a big-time hitter between the tackles and has great closing speed when working downhill. He could be a dream fit in coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme. -- Miller

Top three needs: DT, Edge, LB. The Jaguars led the NFL in rush defense in 2025 but struggled rushing the passer (ranked 27th with 32 total sacks). Other than Arik Armstead (5.5 sacks), there was minimal pressure from the interior. That put the burden on edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, who combined for 11.5 sacks.

Armstead is 32 with a $19.4 million cap figure, so there's a chance the team moves on from him as a post-June 1 release. The biggest offensive need is adding another running back alongside Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten. Travis Etienne Jr. signed with the Saints in free agency.-- Michael DiRocco

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri. With three picks in the third round, the Jaguars will have ample opportunity to fill their need at defensive tackle. At 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, McClellan has fantastic quickness off the snap and can use his massive, strong hands to control offensive linemen. -- Miller

Top three needs: Edge, WR, C. The Titans still need to incorporate an impactful edge rusher with Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers despite trading for Jermaine Johnson. New coach Robert Saleh said he views Oluwafemi Oladejo as a legitimate defensive end, but he's only in Year 2 and missed most of last season due to injury.

The WR room is mixed with young players Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, veteran Calvin Ridley and free agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson. Tennessee could use another young playmaker for Cam Ward -- maybe running back Jeremiyah Love? Center is also a question as free agent Austin Schlottmann is set to take over despite only four starts with the Giants last season. -- Turron Davenport

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama. If the Titans don't add a receiver in Round 1, Bernard is the type of winner on crossing routes and in traffic that would immediately benefit Ward. Giving Ward easy answers on the outside, while Robinson is in the slot, would open up the offense in a hurry. -- Miller

AFC WEST

Top three needs: TE, LB, DL. Other than the trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos' approach to free agency has been to re-sign their own free agents. Denver re-signed 17 of their 21 unrestricted, restricted or exclusive rights free agents. But that means the biggest needs they went into free agency with are still their biggest needs. None bigger than tight end and linebacker.

Denver's tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season and none averaged more than 9.8 yards per catch. They also released linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who played 348 snaps despite sitting out more half the season because of injuries and a one-game suspension. -- Jeff Legwold

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt. He would be the perfect addition to coach Sean Payton's offense. With his value primarily coming as a big receiver, Stowers has the potential to be a mismatch on second- and third-level defenders in the slot or out wide. -- Reid

Top three needs: Edge, WR, DT. The Chiefs don't have a quality pass rusher on the edge opposite George Karlaftis. And even after tight end Travis Kelce returned, the Chiefs could use another talented receiver to play alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. As for defensive tackle, the team needs to add depth behind Chris Jones and free agent signing Khyiris Tonga. Omarr Norman-Lott, their 2025 second-round pick, sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee last October. -- Nate Taylor

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan. I'd expect the Chiefs to gravitate toward a dense and powerful edge rusher, and Moore fits the description. He has plenty of pop in his hands to set a strong edge as a run defender, plus he can routinely win as an edge rusher with overwhelming power. -- Reid

Top three needs: QB, WR, DT. The Raiders have only one quarterback on the roster, Aidan O'Connell. But that's expected to change after they select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick. The real question is what's next? The Raiders using their Day 2 pick on either a wide receiver or a defensive tackle makes the most sense. Las Vegas is developing a nice support system for Mendoza, with center Tyler Linderbaum, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. They have speedy receivers in Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker as well. -- Ryan McFadden

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Domonique Orange, NT, Iowa State. Not only does "Big Citrus" have the best nickname in this class, but he's also one of the best interior run defenders. The Raiders' interior line ranked 22nd in run block win rate last season. Orange can also cloud the vision of passers by collapsing the pocket. -- Reid

play 1:37 Should Cowboys, Eagles try to trade for Maxx Crosby? The "Get Up" crew breaks down whether teams like the Cowboys or Eagles should attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby.

Top three needs: RG, LG, DT. The Chargers' interior offensive line has been this team's Achilles' heel for the past two seasons. The Chargers will have a new interior after center Bradley Bozeman's retirement, right guard Mekhi Becton's release and left guard Zion Johnson's departure in free agency.

L.A. signed former Commanders starting center Tyler Biadasz, but questions still remain at the guard spots. The team signed Cole Strange from Miami, but he ranked 40th out of 65 qualifying guards in pass block win rate last season. And the Chargers have a solid defensive tackle group led by Teair Tart, but they could use better pass rushers from that position. -- Kris Rhim

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky. In an offense that will be more fast-paced under new coordinator Mike McDaniel, Farmer has the power and balance combination to slot in as a starter. He's an underrated guard in the class and could be the Chargers' second-round pick. -- Reid

NFC EAST

Top three needs: MLB, Edge, CB. The Cowboys didn't answer all of their defensive questions in free agency. Even if they add a middle linebacker with a trade or signing, they'll need depth. Though they traded for Rashan Gary, their other projected starter on the edge, Donovan Ezeiruaku, is coming off hip surgery and will be limited during the offseason. They added Cobie Durant at cornerback, but they have to be mindful of the health of DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. The draft still has to be about helping the defense in every way. -- Todd Archer

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas. Dallas is looking for speedy and playmaking ability in the middle of the defense, and that's Hill to a tee. The three-year starter had 17 sacks and three interceptions at Texas. Hill is capable enough as a pass rusher that some scouts think he could move there full time in the future. -- Miller

Top three needs: DT, G, CB The Giants desperately need to improve in the trenches. They gave up a league-high 5.3 yards per carry last season and still haven't adequately addressed their interior defensive line. They're also currently without a starting right guard after it didn't work out with Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency, and with Greg Van Roten still unsigned.

Plus, the Giants don't have a true No. 1 cornerback. Instead, they're banking on Paulson Adebo, whom they paid a lot of money to add last year, and Greg Newsome II on a prove-it deal with little behind them. -- Jordan Raanan

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech. Protecting Jaxson Dart and opening holes for Cam Skattebo is paramount to the Giants' draft plans. Rutledge might be the only prospect tougher and nastier than Skattebo. He's an elite run-game blocker and has upside in pass protection, making him a fixture at right or left guard. -- Miller

Top three needs: Edge, OL, TE. The Eagles made a push to re-sign Jaelan Phillips in free agency but lost him to the Panthers. Though the addition of Arnold Ebiketie helps, there's more work to do at that position.

Lingering injuries affected the offensive line last year, highlighting the need to pour more resources into the front -- especially with right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson contemplating retirement this offseason. The return of Dallas Goedert puts a Band-Aid on the tight end position, but Philadelphia needs a long-term solution. -- Tim McManus

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt. If the Eagles are thinking about their future at tight end, why not draft the player who set combine records in the broad jump (11 feet, 3 inches) and vertical jump (45.5 inches)? Stowers could open up the Eagles' offense with the ball in his hands. And though he's not a classic in-line blocker, he is capable of sealing off the edge against linebackers and safeties. -- Miller

Top three needs: WR, CB, C. The Commanders simply need more good players, but some positions definitely need more help. They fortified their receiver depth but lack a strong No. 2 opposite Terry McLaurin -- Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs opted for other situations. At cornerback, Washington has only three players under contract who would be considered roster locks -- but two of them are around 5-foot-9. The Commanders released center Tyler Biadasz and failed to sign Tyler Linderbaum. Nick Allegretti will compete for the job if nothing else but adding a center to develop later in the draft would be wise. -- John Keim

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Connor Lew, C, Auburn. With no Round 2 pick, the Commanders' target at No. 71 should be Lew. An ACL tear in October is the only reason he would still be on the board at the top of Round 3, but that would be a steal for Washington if he develops into Jayden Daniels' new personal protector. -- Miller

NFC NORTH

Top three needs: Edge, S, C. The Bears didn't use free agency to sign a star defensive end, so all signs point toward using an early draft pick on a player to start opposite Montez Sweat. Chicago hasn't used a first-round pick on an edge rusher since drafting Leonard Floyd at No. 9 in 2016 but given the depth of the position in this draft class, the Bears are in good position to address a major need early. With the departure of both Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker, safety is another position that needs to be addressed, as is finding a center the Bears can develop over time given Garrett Bradbury has only one year left on his contract. -- Courtney Cronin

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State. A well-put-together edge rusher, Dennis-Sutton is a versatile prospect who checks a lot of the boxes for a Dennis Allen-led defense. His strength against the run and his traits as a pass rusher fit the scheme and provides a boost at a position of need. -- Reid

Top three needs: OL, Edge, CB. After struggling to adapt to new faces on the line last season and the release of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, Detroit can benefit from drafting an offensive tackle or O-lineman early. Adding an edge rusher to pair with Pro Bowl player Aidan Hutchinson would also be smart, as Al-Quadin Muhammad signed with Tampa Bay. Plus, their cornerback room was plagued by injuries the past couple of seasons. -- Eric Woodyard

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern. He is a high-floor prospect who has the requisite attributes to be a long-term starter at either tackle spot. Tiernan showcases physicality as a run blocker and has slightly above-average range as a pass protector. -- Reid

Top three needs: Edge, CB, OL. After trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency (and with Micah Parsons unlikely to be ready for the start of the season), the Packers might need multiple pass rushers. At cornerback, they signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, but his relatively modest contract (two years, $10 million) suggests they don't view him as a permanent starter. Also, they basically swapped him for Nate Hobbs, who was released, in a position that was already thin.

Though their starters on the offensive line appear set with Jordan Morgan taking over for Rasheed Walker at left tackle, they need depth across the entire front. -- Rob Demovsky

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia. When drafting corners, the Packers have prioritized high-end athletes and length. Everette contains both as a versatile corner with the speed and change-of-direction skills to remain consistent in man coverage. His spatial awareness in zone could also be useful for new coordinator Jonathan Gannon. -- Reid

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Top three needs: C, S, WR. Ryan Kelly's retirement left the Vikings without an obvious replacement at center. Backup Michael Jurgens started three games last season and the Vikings converted guard/tackle Blake Brandel to start five more, but it's unclear if either is a long-term answer.

The Vikings are also considering how to replace veteran safety Harrison Smith, who at age 37 has yet to decide if he will retire or play another season. And though their top two receivers are set with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, they have no proven depth Jalen Nailor's departure to the Raiders. Tai Felton, a 2025 third-round draft pick, played only 46 offensive snaps last season. -- Kevin Seifert

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State. A quick center, Hecht is an ideal fit for teams that incorporate lots of zone scheme principles. He's the third-best center on my rankings and would provide immediate competition for Brandel. -- Reid

NFC SOUTH

Top three needs: ILB, WR, DT. New president of football Matt Ryan and new coach Kevin Stefanski have both noted that this version of the Falcons is one that will want to run the football and stop the run. To do that, Atlanta must replace Kaden Elliss at inside linebacker and David Onyemata on the defensive line. Both left as free agents.

Stopping the run was the weak point of coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's defense last season even with those two players, and Atlanta is also still searching for a true No. 2 wide receiver to complement Drake London. -- Marc Raimondi

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia. Let's stay in state for Atlanta and go with Branch, who posted a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. His yards-after-catch ability from the slot would be ideal next to London and Kyle Pitts Sr. -- Miller

Top three needs: S, WR, Edge. The Panthers re-signed safety Nick Scott, but he still has coverage deficiencies despite 111 tackles last season (second most on the team). Carolina also needs a more impactful receiver behind 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Despite signing Jaelen Phillips in free agency and taking Nic Scourton in the second round last year, finding another impactful edge rusher to develop also remains a need. As general manager Dan Morgan has said repeatedly, you can't have too many pass rushers. -- David Newton

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU. At pick No. 83, the Panthers' target should be clear if Haulcy is on the board. The 6-foot, 215-pound safety rocks ball carriers, plus he posted eight interceptions over the past two seasons. -- Miller

Top three needs: WR, Edge, CB. The Saints don't have another star wide receiver next to Chris Olave, who will be playing on his fifth-year option. The Saints have a starting quarterback in Tyler Shough, so it would make sense to surround him with more talent. They already filled multiple needs in free agency, but they did not sign a free agent receiver. Plus, they lost slot cornerback Alontae Taylor to the Titans and could use another pass rusher since franchise sack leader Cameron Jordan is still a free agent. -- Katherine Terrell

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville. Want to help Shough? Pair him with his former wide receiver. Bell is recovering from a torn ACL, but his tape shows examples of him running away from coverage after using his size (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) to body defenders and make tough catches. -- Miller

Top three needs: OLB, ILB, TE. Signing Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year, $4 million deal doesn't preclude the Bucs from drafting an edge rusher, even with his production of 11 sacks last season. They did sign both Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom at inside linebacker ahead of Lavonte David's retirement, so there's some wiggle room there. And with coordinator Zac Robinson's frequent use of 12 personnel, they need to add another tight end who can serve as a big-play threat.-- Jenna Laine

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech. The former quarterback turned linebacker ran a 4.57-second 40 at the combine after causing seven fumbles last season. He profiles as a better inside linebacker than the weakside playmaker David was, but his college tape is full of big-time plays in coverage, against the run or getting after the QB. -- Miller

play 1:57 Lavonte David: 'I've done enough for the game' Lavonte David joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to detail his decision to retire and says he has "done enough for the game."

NFC WEST

Top three needs: OL, QB, S. The Cardinals didn't address their most important need during free agency: right tackle. Now that's left for them to take care of during the draft, which could happen as soon as pick No. 3. After releasing Kyler Murray and signing Gardner Minshew, drafting a quarterback seems likely. This year's quarterback class isn't nearly as deep as next year's, so could they trade back into Round 1 for one? With Jalen Thompson leaving in free agency and Budda Baker turning 30, Arizona also needs to start planning for the future in its deep secondary alongside Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. -- Josh Weinfuss

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College. At 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, he is a good developmental player who routinely flashes reps that generate excitement. He primarily lined up at left tackle for Boston College, but he could fit Arizona's long-term plans at right tackle. -- Reid

Top three needs: WR, OT, CB. The Rams' top two receivers are among the best pair in the NFL and they could again use a high rate of 13 personnel (three tight ends on the field) in 2026, but they need a dependable third pass-catcher. The Rams have Rob Havenstein's replacement at right tackle in Warren McClendon Jr. but could add depth to the position. And the Rams have room in their cornerback room despite trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs. -- Sarah Barshop

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss. In an offense that requires versatility in its receivers, Stribling's slot and outside capabilities make him an ideal fit in coach Sean McVay's offense. With strong hands and the ability to win across the route tree, he could go off the board as early as Round 3. -- Reid

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Top three needs: S, DE, OL. The 49ers filled enough needs in free agency with the likes of wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, so they should be able to lean toward a "best player available" approach. But they could still use an upgrade at safety and more help off the edge to complete their defensive makeover.

On the offensive line, they need more competition for the left guard job vacated by Spencer Burford. And it wouldn't hurt to be forward-thinking at tackle or center. -- Nick Wagoner

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Treydan Stukes, nickel CB/S, Arizona. Stukes primarily played at nickel corner last season, but there's belief among multiple scouts I've talked to that he could be a free safety in the NFL. His range and tackling ability would both be pluses in San Francisco's secondary. -- Reid

Top three needs: RB, OLB, CB. With Kenneth Walker III departing in free agency and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss much of next season after knee surgery, the Seahawks have to replace their top two rushers from 2025. They're high on George Holani and signed Emanuel Wilson to give them a power runner, but they still need to replicate Walker's explosiveness. And even if DeMarcus Lawrence puts off retirement for another year, Seattle has to add youth on the edge after letting Boye Mafe walk. They did the same with Riq Woolen, who was their No. 3 corner. -- Brady Henderson

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas. At 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, Washington is a large running back who has ascended throughout the predraft process. Like Walker, he can puncture defenses with a mixture of explosive and tough runs. Washington had 51 rushes of 10-plus yards in 2025. -- Reid