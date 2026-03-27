2026 NFL draft: Latest buzz on Ty Simpson, Jeremiyah Love

Adam Schefter joins "Get Up" and weighs in on whether the Jets will take a chance on drafting Ty Simpson. (1:05)

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Pro days are underway across the country, as we're less than a month away from the 2026 NFL draft on April 23. Amid a ton of buzz about early picks and the quarterback class, we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates to break down the latest intel from around the league.

How likely is it for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to go in Round 1? Does Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love make sense for the Titans at No. 4? Who could rise into the top 10 picks by April, and which underrated prospects could be available late? We get into all that and then let Miller, Reid and Yates predict the best first rounds for teams with multiple Day 1 picks. How can the Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins and Jets win the day?

Finally, our experts empty their scouting notebooks with what they're hearing, seeing and thinking ahead of April. Let's start with the latest on Simpson, who said he's "absolutely" a first-round pick at Alabama's pro day.

Jump to a section:

Ty Simpson | Jeremiyah Love

Who will move into top 10?

Day 3 sleepers | First-round mocks

Emptying our notebook: What we're hearing

What percentage chance would you put on Ty Simpson going in Round 1?

Miller: 25%. As the draft order stands right now, no team in Round 1 makes sense to me as a Simpson landing spot. No team in the top 10 that needs a quarterback is likely to reach for him, nor should they. Even the Rams are drafting too early at No. 13 overall. Maybe a team trades back into the first round for him, but that's a risky proposition to give up draft capital -- especially if it includes 2027 picks.

Reid: 75%. Considering the lack of QB talent at the top of the draft, I'd be surprised if Simpson wasn't selected in the first round. But I agree with Matt that there's no logical landing spots in the first 16 picks. One idea that I floated in my last mock draft was the Cardinals trading back into Round 1 at No. 28 for Simpson. With Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew at the top of the depth chart, they are obviously in need of a young QB.

Yates: 90%. I borrowed from Jordan's idea of the Cardinals trading up in my last mock draft, but I'm going a step further than him on the percentage. Simpson is the clear-cut second-best QB prospect, his first half of last season was far too strong and there are too many teams that need a QB in the first round.

Could the Titans really take Jeremiyah Love at No. 4?

Reid: Love is my No. 1 prospect in this class, but I just don't see it happening. General manager Mike Borgonzi joined Tennessee after 16 seasons in Kansas City, where the Chiefs always valued premium positions early. Don't be surprised to see another defensive player added here for new coach Robert Saleh.

Yates: They absolutely could. Tennessee's busy offseason has opened the board up, as it added all over its defense and signed wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal. Love is my No. 2 prospect, and many NFL executives and scouts believe he is Tennessee's most likely pick. With that said, what other teams think the Titans are going to do doesn't mean much. This will come down to whether Tennessee is confident in the rest of its roster.

Miller: Yes, they could and should take Love at No. 4. The Titans were aggressive enough in free agency to enter the draft without a must-pick position here. Love is the type of transcendent prospect who the Titans can build their offense around, giving quarterback Cam Ward a viable threat in the run and pass game. And from what I've heard, if Love falls past Tennessee, the Giants will likely take him at No. 5.

Who isn't a consensus top-10 pick right now but could end up there by draft time?

Yates: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama. Consensus is not easy to find right now, but one name that I haven't seen linked to the top 10 as often is Proctor. He has incredible traits, led by his mammoth size at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds with nifty athleticism. He could be in play for the Browns at No. 6 and the Chiefs at No. 9.

Miller: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia. He might rise into the top 10 based on positional value and need. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder was just a one-year starter, but his athletic tools are that of a high-end NFL starter on the left side. Like Proctor, the Browns or Chiefs could take a chance on Freeling.

Reid: Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn. He fits the exact archetype that teams covet near the top of the draft. At 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, Faulk's pass-rush production took a step back in 2025, but he's only 21 and one of the best run defenders in the class. When speaking to scouts, Greg Rousseau and Mykel Williams are two NFL comparisons for him. The Chiefs at No. 9 and the Bengals at No. 10 overall are two teams to watch here.

Who is your favorite Day 3 sleeper right now?

Miller: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M. Lee was a consistent performer throughout college and jumps off the tape in press coverage, where he played 240 of his snaps over three seasons. That talent was on display at the Senior Bowl, too. Lee's 4.52-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine didn't help his draft stock, but he's a potential NFL starter.

Reid: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson. He made a seamless transition from wide receiver to the backfield this past season. Because of that background, the 6-foot-3, 233-pounder could be a movable piece all over the field. Randall also has A+ value on special teams with experience as a return specialist. I have a strong Round 4 grade on him.

Yates: Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss. Much like the running back position last year, there are going to be tight ends that drop because of the incredible depth of the position. Wright played an important role for Ole Miss this past season, hauling in five touchdowns on 39 catches. He's a snappy route runner who's comfortable hauling in catches outside of his frame.

The perfect first round for teams with multiple Day 1 picks

Reid's ideal picks for the New York Jets

2. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

16. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

In search of foundational pieces, the Jets should take two players who can be impactful right away. A highly productive player off the edge, Bailey's explosive get-off is something this pass rush lacks. And for help opposite Garrett Wilson, Lemon is a steady option who could move inside to the slot. His sure hands, formational versatility and competitiveness after the catch make him an easy fit in new coordinator Frank Reich's offense.

Yates' ideal picks for the Cleveland Browns

6. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

24. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

In an unpredictable draft, Tate is one of the surer prospects. The field-stretching wideout is an excellent route runner who dropped just one pass in 2025. Simply put, the Browns need his offensive firepower. Cleveland will have a good debate about taking an OT or WR with the first pick, but they'd be excited to land Lomu in this perfect scenario. He surrendered six pressures and zero sacks at left tackle in 2025. Plus, he is nimble in space to get to the second level as a run blocker.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Miller's ideal picks for the Miami Dolphins

11. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

30. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The best route for the Dolphins would be a complete rebuild of the secondary after allowing the highest completion percentage in 2025 (72%) and trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick again this offseason. McCoy, who sat out the 2025 season with an ACL injury, profiles as a true CB1 with shutdown ability. McNeil-Warren would give new coach Jeff Hafley a long, rangy safety who could play in the box or at free safety.

Reid's ideal picks for the Kansas City Chiefs

9. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

30. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

After losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams, cornerback is at the top of Kansas City's needs. Delane blew scouts away with a 4.38 40-yard dash time at LSU's pro day Monday and cemented his status as the top cornerback in the draft. And after an underwhelming season, Parker has had a strong predraft process. Dense and powerful rushers are prioritized in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme, making Parker an ideal fit.

Miller's ideal picks for the Dallas Cowboys

12. Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

20. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dallas signed Sam Williams to a one-year deal and traded for Rashan Gary, but this is still a roster that needs another speed rusher. Bain would bring exactly that, as well as power to the position. At safety, Dallas signed Jalen Thompson and has Malik Hooker under contract for one more season. They could use another playmaker on the back end; Thieneman had eight interceptions and two forced fumbles in three seasons at Purdue and Oregon.

What else did you hear and see this week?

Yates' notes:

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had his pro day Monday, which was an important showcase for him after a disappointing season. Nussmeier threw the football with the accuracy you would expect -- the hallmark of his great 2024 season was excellent anticipation and accuracy -- and observers noted how he looked healthy, which Nussmeier himself noted at the conclusion of the event. Health was an issue for him this past season, but seeing him look like this helped strengthen his case to be taken as QB3 in the upcoming draft.

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A prospect who I'll bang the drum for is Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, who is No. 48 on my board. Perhaps no player embodied the toughness and identity of the Georgia Tech program quite as well as Rutledge over the past two seasons. And he showed at the combine that he's a quality athlete. Scouts I talk to believe he's a strong bet to go in the second round.

Miller's notes:

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson opted to not work out at the combine and will not participate in Friday's pro day, but a scout told me he will work out for teams on April 17. That's just six days before the start of Round 1, and Field reported Wednesday that Tyson will do only positional work. A potential top-15 pick, Tyson has been plagued by hamstring injuries that limited his 2025 season to just nine games.

Reid's notes: