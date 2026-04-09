2026 NFL draft: Latest intel, questions for 32 teams' picks

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We're officially two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NFL draft, which kicks off with the first round on April 23 in Pittsburgh. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place April 24, with the final four rounds on April 25.

To get ready for the frenzy, we have the latest scoop for every team. We asked each of our 32 NFL Nation reporters to answer one big question focused on the mindset of the team they cover, then asked analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to share what they're hearing about each team and which prospects could be perfect fits.

Here's everything our experts know, starting with the team with the first pick of the draft -- the Las Vegas Raiders -- and going in order of each team's first selection.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Picks: Nos. 1, 36, 67, 102, 117, 134, 175, 185, 208, 219

We know who the Raiders will draft at No. 1. What's the best approach with the remaining picks to help Fernando Mendoza?

The best strategy with the remaining nine picks would be bolstering Mendoza's support system. Even though the Raiders took two wide receivers in last year's draft (Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech), it wouldn't be surprising for them to grab another pass catcher, especially if Denzel Boston (Washington) falls to pick No. 36. Reuniting Mendoza with Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) would also be ideal, and a running back on Day 3 could be a possibility.

Defensively, Las Vegas needs to improve its safety depth and could draft multiple players there. Taking a defensive tackle such as Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) or Christen Miller (Georgia) in the second round is also realistic. -- Ryan McFadden

What we're hearing about the Raiders' draft: Pick No. 1 won't be a surprise, but where the Raiders go at No. 36 is a question a lot of NFL decision-makers are pondering. Based on the intel I've gathered, it'll be a pick to support Mendoza. That might be a wide receiver or a right tackle, depending on who's available. Like Ryan mentioned, Boston is a receiver who has been connected to the team. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 2, 16, 33, 44, 103, 140, 179, 228, 242

Fill in the blank: The Jets will draft a quarterback in the __ round.

Fourth. Keep an eye on Drew Allar (Penn State), who recently had a private workout at the Jets' facility. He's a developmental prospect with great size (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) and arm strength. Of course, this becomes moot if they pick Ty Simpson (Alabama) at Nos. 16 or 33. -- Rich Cimini

What we're hearing about the Jets' draft: With three picks inside the top 33, the Jets will take a true best-player-available approach, but don't be surprised if they end Round 1 with three picks ... using none of them on a QB. The Jets are expected to be aggressive in boosting their wide receiver room, and Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) is one player they are reported to be extremely high on. They view him as an ideal complementary WR2 to Garrett Wilson. -- Reid

play 1:51 Matt Miller analyzes what the Jets might do with second pick Matt Miller joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and analyzes Arvell Reese's draft stock and if he'll be the Jets' pick at No. 2.

Picks: Nos. 3, 34, 65, 104, 143, 183, 217

Arizona trading back into Round 1 for Ty Simpson has been kicked around. Could the Cardinals go that route?

It's not out of the realm of possibility, though it'll come down to how much it'll cost Arizona to get back into the first round. Although GM Monti Ossenfort might be on the hot seat and could be willing to try to win at all costs, the decision will come down to owner Michael Bidwill. Arizona has liked Simpson for a while, a source told ESPN in the fall. Adding to the intrigue will be whether the Cardinals believe Simpson is worth trading away a high draft pick instead of waiting until the 2027 draft, when a better crop of quarterbacks will be coming out. -- Josh Weinfuss

What we're hearing about the Cardinals' draft: The Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson signings were seen leaguewide as putting Band-Aids on needs heading into a draft that lacks high-end offensive line talent worthy of the No. 3 pick. One source predicted the Cardinals would trade out of their original pick with a team trying to move up for a pass rusher. Another said Arizona should stick and pick either David Bailey (Texas Tech) or Arvell Reese (Ohio State), depending on whom the Jets select at No. 2. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 4, 35, 66, 101, 142, 144, 184, 194, 225

Will the Titans take the leap and draft Jeremiyah Love at No. 4? What are you hearing?

It's very possible. The idea of adding a playmaker who can help Cam Ward and the offense score more points is intriguing, especially with Love being a three down-back who the Titans feel fits the mold of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

But although Titans coach Robert Saleh has preached the importance of a strong running game for a young quarterback, he's a defensive-minded coach who loves to rotate the defensive line. Tennessee needs an impactful edge rusher in that rotation, which makes David Bailey (Texas Tech) an attractive option. One wild card to look out for is linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State) because of the length, speed and playmaking ability he brings to a defense. -- Turron Davenport

What we're hearing about the Titans' draft: Even after signing Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, the Titans likely aren't done adding pass catchers, but more additions probably won't come until Round 3 or 4. Ted Hurst (Georgia State) has been frequently mentioned when discussing the Titans' receiver options with sources. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 5, 37, 105, 145, 186, 192, 193

Let's say the Giants are on the clock at No. 5 and their top options at WR, OL, LB, CB and S are all there. Which direction do they go?

The Giants' biggest need is right guard, where they're without a starter unless they have full confidence in Evan Neal, which seems nearly impossible right now. But would they really draft a right guard at No. 5, even if that player could later slide out to tackle? Instead, the Giants could go the best-player-available route ... but who would be the best player at that spot, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs or Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles? If those are the choices, linebacker it is. -- Jordan Raanan

What we're hearing about the Giants' draft: Talking to league sources, the Giants wouldn't be shy about drafting an off-ball linebacker at No. 5, making Styles a real possibility at that spot as Jordan alluded to above. New coach John Harbaugh has always considered the middle linebacker spot to be important, and Styles fits the mold of what Harbaugh has loved in players such as Roquan Smith. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 6, 24, 39, 70, 107, 146, 149, 206, 248

If the Browns do go WR/OL with their two first-round picks, as many analysts are predicting, which position is likely to be targeted first?

GM Andrew Berry has preached a best-player-available philosophy, so Cleveland is open to several approaches depending on how its draft board evolves. One interesting dynamic is the Browns specifically needing a left tackle in a draft where most of the top tackles play the right side. Berry's comments at the annual league meeting indicated that he wouldn't typecast a tackle prospect based on what side he played in college. That could put players such as Francis Mauigoa (Miami) and Spencer Fano (Utah), who both lined up primarily at right tackle, in consideration at No. 6. -- Daniel Oyefusi

What we're hearing about the Browns' draft: It's difficult to predict what Cleveland will do -- see last year's trade back from the No. 2 pick -- but chatter around the league is that wide receiver is in play at No. 6. Carnell Tate (Ohio State) is the name most often associated with the Browns. It should be noted that some leaguewide sources believe the Browns would trade out from No. 6 to a team like Dallas, which is trying to move up for a pass rusher. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 7, 42, 73, 110, 145, 162, 186, 207

What's the best-case scenario for the Commanders at No. 7?

A team that is willing to trade up calls them, allowing the Commanders to recoup a Day 2 draft pick. Washington enters the draft with six picks but has only two in the first three rounds to replenish a roster that badly needs youth. It's doubtful the Commanders will want to move back more than a few spots -- there are players they like who could help them and will be available in the top 12. But with only one QB expected to be drafted in the top 10, GM Adam Peters said at the combine that it will be difficult to entice any team to move up. -- John Keim

What we're hearing about the Commanders' draft: The Commanders need to be precise. Wide receiver and cornerback are two positions the team is expected to address with its top-100 picks. And like John said, Washington wouldn't mind trading back to grab an extra pick or two. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 8, 42, 73, 132, 136, 150, 172, 190

Give a percentage chance the Saints go WR at No. 8, and are you hearing anything on who their WR1 might be?

Around 40%. WR remains a big need, but the Saints have positioned themselves to look at a few positions. Don't rule out pass rusher or other defensive positions after New Orleans signed several offensive free agents. Wide receivers Makai Lemon (USC) or Carnell Tate (Ohio State) would make sense in Round 1. But if the Saints choose to take a WR later in the draft instead, second-year QB Tyler Shough already has made his case for Chris Bell, Shough's former Louisville teammate. -- Katherine Terrell

What we're hearing about the Saints' draft: The Saints are truly open to true best player available at No. 8 overall. But it shouldn't come as a surprise that they would quickly add Tate if he's still available at No. 8 and have him join fellow Ohio State alumnus Chris Olave. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 9, 29, 40, 74, 109, 148, 169, 176, 210

What is the most likely position focus for the Chiefs at No. 9?

Coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach should concentrate on adding to the Chiefs' pass rush. Right now, the Chiefs don't have a starter on the edge opposite George Karlaftis. By targeting one of the top defensive linemen, the Chiefs could help take the burden off defensive tackle Chris Jones, who often has to beat two offensive linemen to pressure the opposing quarterback. -- Nate Taylor

What we're hearing about the Chiefs' draft: In talking to sources both in Kansas City and around the league, there seems to be no strong indicator of where the Chiefs will go with either of their first-round picks. The Chiefs will see how the board falls and have needs at core positions such as offensive tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback. A hot name to watch at corner is Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) ... if he makes it to No. 9. -- Miller

play 1:07 Why Schrager has 'most polarizing prospect' going to Chiefs in his mock draft Peter Schrager breaks down why he has Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson going ninth overall to the Chiefs in his NFL mock draft.

Picks: Nos. 10, 41, 72, 110, 189, 199, 221, 226

What would be the best approach for the Bengals to boost their defense in this draft?

The Bengals need a Week 1 difference-maker with their first pick, and Cincinnati is in a great spot to take one at No. 10. There are plenty of immediate-starter options, especially in the secondary. If the board falls in the Bengals' favor, that rookie could join the big free agent additions (edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen) and the ascending players on rookie deals (cornerback Dax Hill, cornerback DJ Turner II, edge Myles Murphy). -- Ben Baby

What we're hearing about the Bengals' draft: The Bengals are in prime position to address their cornerback need at No. 10. Mansoor Delane (LSU) and Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) sit atop the CB board, and it's likely one will be there when Cincinnati picks. After signing Mafe, it sounds like secondary is the team's Round 1 priority. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 11, 30, 43, 75, 87, 90, 94, 130, 151, 227, 238

The Dolphins have seven picks in the top 100. Are they more likely to use all seven or package a few to move?

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has emphasized setting the team up with young, affordable talent as the Dolphins reshape the roster. Don't rule out a trade, but Miami's priority is adding as much talent as possible. Depending on how the board falls, trading down in the first round feels more likely, especially if it results in a first-round pick swap and at least one additional top-100 selection. But adding players on rookie contracts is an appealing option to bolster the Dolphins' thin roster. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

What we're hearing about the Dolphins' draft: I expect the Dolphins to be very active throughout the draft after stripping their roster to the studs this offseason. Sullivan comes from the Packers' tree, and Green Bay has historically valued premium positions in Round 1 and pass catchers on Days 2 and 3. I think that trend will continue, as adding linemen is likely early. But with 11 picks, the Dolphins could get aggressive and move up the board for a prospect they really covet. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 12, 20, 92, 112, 152, 177, 180, 218

Are the Cowboys definitely going to go defense with both of their first-round picks?

Definitely? With Jerry Jones? Nothing is definite. The Cowboys know they must address the defense, and the best way to do that is with their two first-round picks. They must find a linebacker, cornerback and pass rusher in this draft. But the Cowboys had similar defensive needs in 2020 and ended up with receiver CeeDee Lamb in Round 1. He was a top-10-graded player on their board and too much of a "blinking light" to pass up at No. 17. That's the only scenario where the Cowboys go with an offensive player at either 12 or 20. -- Todd Archer

What we're hearing about the Cowboys' draft: Trading up continues to be a possibility, especially if there's a player they have high on their board who backslides a tad. Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for, as Dallas reportedly sees both as instant-impact game changers on defense. -- Reid

play 1:31 Why draft stocks of Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane have risen Jordan Reid breaks down the players who saw their NFL draft stocks rise after their pro days, including Rueben Bain Jr.

Picks: Nos. 13, 61, 93, 207, 232, 251, 252

With the Rams aggressively shoring up their secondary, which direction will they go in the draft?

Rams general manager Les Snead has said the team's philosophy is to take care of major roster holes during free agency, so it doesn't need to be as desperate come the draft. By retooling their cornerbacks room, the Rams no longer have a glaring positional need. But given the lack of depth at receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, it would make sense for Los Angeles to add a pass catcher early. The Rams aren't sure how much longer quarterback Matthew Stafford will play, so it would make sense to give him as many scoring threats as possible to maximize his remaining playing window. -- Sarah Barshop

What we're hearing about the Rams' draft: The Rams don't do top-30 visits or workouts, which makes it harder to discern a draft direction, but sources around the league have pointed at linebacker as an early-round target. With receiver seeming like an obvious pick at No. 13, linebacker is the most likely direction in Round 2, especially if Josiah Trotter (Missouri) is available. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 14, 45, 80, 115, 154, 162, 173, 174, 211, 250, 253

Now that the Ravens still have their first-rounder, which direction could they go at No. 14?

Offense is the Ravens' likely direction to improve quarterback Lamar Jackson's supporting cast. Interior offensive line is the biggest need, but the Ravens have never selected a guard or center in the top half of the first round. There is a strong possibility of adding a wide receiver to pair with Zay Flowers; in the past seven drafts, the Ravens have selected three wide receivers in the first round. The most intriguing pick would be tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) because Baltimore's top pass-catching option at tight end is Mark Andrews, who turns 31 at the start of the upcoming season. -- Jamison Hensley

What we're hearing about the Ravens' draft: The Ravens have been connected to two pass catchers in Sadiq and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State). There might be a 50-50 shot of Sadiq being on the board at No. 14, but the idea of Tyson or Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) at wide receiver to boost the offense makes sense. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 15, 46, 77, 116, 155, 195, 229

Call your shot: How many defensive players will the Buccaneers draft in April?

Edge rusher, inside linebacker and cornerback are needed, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them doubling up at corner again. But the Buccaneers are also doing a lot of work on this year's tight end class, have looked at a lot of interior offensive linemen for depth and would not pass up a best-player-available situation at a non-need position. So, I'd say as many as five defensive players will be selected. -- Jenna Laine

What we're hearing about the Buccaneers' draft: Defensive end and tight end are two positions that the Bucs have keyed in on as Round 1 options, with tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) being a real possibility at No. 15. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 17, 50, 118, 128, 157, 181, 205, 213, 222

Which position group do you think the Lions will focus on early -- offensive line or defensive line?

Defensive line. When free agency opened, the Lions were aggressive in revamping the offensive line by adding Panthers center Cade Mays, ex-Dolphins lineman Larry Borom and veteran guard Ben Bartch. So, it wouldn't be surprising for Detroit to try to strengthen its defensive line early in the draft, particularly with a young, promising player to pair with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. That is a top priority after losing Al-Quadin Muhammad to the Buccaneers following his breakout 2025 season. -- Eric Woodyard

What we're hearing about the Lions' draft: The release of Taylor Decker prompted many to assume Detroit would go offensive tackle in Round 1, but like Eric, I've heard the Lions are equally high on filling their edge rusher need. With only two picks in the top 117, the Lions should be expected to go tackle and edge rusher with those selections. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 18, 49, 82, 97, 163, 196, 234, 235, 244

How will the GM-less draft work for the Vikings? Who is making the calls?

Interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, elevated by owners Zygi and Mark Wilf after the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, said this spring that he has the authority to break ties and/or make final draft decisions. It is a highly unusual arrangement, but Brzezinski said he hopes to engender "complete and total collaboration" between the coaching and scouting staffs. Coach Kevin O'Connell will have significant influence, but the Vikings were team building from a coaching-centric perspective for much of Adofo-Mensah's tenure. -- Kevin Seifert

What we're hearing about the Vikings' draft: Safety Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) is the most mocked player to Minnesota, and for good reason. Word is the front office views him as a seamless replacement for veteran Harrison Smith. The Vikings must hit at a higher rate on Day 2 picks, and with that in mind I've heard the team will target players with higher college production over potential or traits. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 19, 51, 83, 119, 158, 159, 200

What's the Panthers' best strategy early: Fortify the defense or get QB Bryce Young more help?

GM Dan Morgan spent free agency fortifying the defense but still could use an upgrade at safety. Although there should be plenty of safeties available at No. 19, there is temptation to improve the talent around Young. That could be the play if the best TE in the draft, Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), falls to Carolina. He could bolster Young like wide receiver and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan did last season. -- David Newton

What we're hearing about the Panthers' draft: Adding another playmaker for Young is viewed as essential when speaking to sources close to the Panthers. It is certainly possible that they draft a receiver in Round 1 for a third consecutive year. Another position to watch is tight end. The team is reportedly high on Oscar Delp (Georgia), who could be an option as early as the second round. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85, 99, 121, 135, 161, 216, 224, 230, 237

What are you hearing on the Steelers targeting a QB in Round 1? Round 2 or 3? At all?

It seems unlikely the Steelers will use their first-round pick on a quarterback, but don't rule it out on Day 2 or Day 3, even if Aaron Rodgers returns. New head coach Mike McCarthy and the scouting staff have been doing their homework on several prospects in the quarterback class, including Carson Beck (Miami), Drew Allar (Penn State) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). Both McCarthy and GM Omar Khan have been transparent about their signal-caller wish list: long arms, big hands and a knack for thriving in the cold weather. -- Brooke Pryor

What we're hearing about the Steelers' draft: The Steelers might not have a clear-cut quarterback of the future on the roster, but one internal source said that they won't be forced to draft one this year. That source noted Pittsburgh will play the board first and that Will Howard, last year's sixth-round pick, has fans in the front office. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 22, 55, 86, 123, 204

If Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane is there at No. 22, can we assume the Chargers will run the draft card in?

It depends on who else is available. Through two drafts, GM Jon Hortiz has pretty much stuck to drafting the best player available, even when the Chargers had seemingly filled that need (see: Joe Alt over Malik Nabers; Omarion Hampton over any offensive lineman). If Ioane is the top player on their board and available at 22, he'll be a Charger. Otherwise, it could make for another somewhat surprising pick. -- Kris Rhim

What we're hearing about the Chargers' draft: Sources inside and outside the Chargers' scouting staff indicate guard is the team's top need, but they expect them to also use an early pick on an edge rusher. With only five total picks, pass rusher Gabe Jacas (Illinois) has been identified as an option at No. 55. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 23, 54, 68, 98, 114, 137, 153, 178, 197

Will the Eagles use an early pick at WR, bracing for a post-June 1 trade of A.J. Brown?

The Eagles view DeVonta Smith as a WR1 capable of thriving with a larger workload and added a couple of complementary veterans in Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. That said, the receiving corps would take an obvious hit if Brown is traded. But as much as skill position players have helped, the Eagles' long run of success has been largely predicated on the strength of their offensive and defensive lines.

The expectation here is for them to continue investing in the trenches in this draft, particularly after an injury-plagued season that ended with both right tackle Lane Johnson and guard Landon Dickerson pondering retirement. The organization has been disciplined in taking the best available player, but if it's close, the tiebreaker will likely go to the big men. -- Tim McManus

What we're hearing about the Eagles' draft: Circle the Eagles as a team that could get aggressive in trading up for a receiver. Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) is a player to watch, as he could still be on the board in the Nos. 17-20 range. GM Howie Roseman is notorious for drafting replacements for veterans a year in advance. -- Reid

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Picks: Nos. 25, 57, 60, 89, 129, 239, 241

The Bears haven't used a first-round pick on defense since 2018. Is this the year they look that way?

It's been even longer since Chicago drafted a pass rusher in Round 1 (Leonard Floyd, 2016) or a pure defensive end (Shea McClellin, 2012). Both are major needs for Dennis Allen's defense after the Bears focused on defensive tackle during free agency. Depending on how many edge rushers are off the board by the time Chicago picks at No. 25, selecting a D-end is logical, but don't rule out an offensive lineman in the first round.

Ben Johnson also spoke candidly about the "uncertainty" at left tackle amid Ozzy Trapilo's ruptured patellar tendon, and the Bears were recently at Alabama's pro day getting an up-close look at Kadyn Proctor, one of the top offensive tackles in the draft. -- Courtney Cronin

What we're hearing about the Bears' draft: After correctly predicting the Bears would draft Colston Loveland last year, I feel less confident in the individual player this time around but would bet No. 25 is used on a defensive lineman. Zion Young (Missouri) is a popular name in Chicago, from what I've heard. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 26, 91, 126, 165, 168, 182, 220

Does the DJ Moore trade mean the Bills can pass on WRs early in the draft?

Not quite. Trading for Moore gives the Bills flexibility to not have to address wide receiver in the first round and prioritize other needs, but it does not mean the position won't and shouldn't be considered early. Help is still needed from both a depth and talent perspective, and president of football operations and general manager Brandon Beane said Buffalo is still open to a receiver in the first round. The Bills have a variety of positions to address in the draft, and trading away their second-round pick limits some options, but an early receiver pick shouldn't be ruled out. -- Alaina Getzenberg

What we're hearing about the Bills' draft: Wide receiver and linebacker are the two positions that have been heavily linked to the Bills. Even after the acquisition of Moore, they are looking for true separators who can play a multitude of spots in formations. On the linebacker front, one name to watch is Josiah Trotter (Missouri). He's a high-upside option who can be a long-term contributor in the middle. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 27, 58, 127, 133, 138, 139

How much does the Trent Williams contract situation impact the 49ers' draft plans?

Not as much as Williams' age does. Williams will be 38 in July, and the Niners don't have an obvious long-term replacement on the roster. Selecting a tackle in the first few rounds is a real possibility if there's one with starter potential available. It's worth noting the Niners have drafted only one offensive tackle in the first round since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over in 2017. The ideal prospect to be the second would be a player who could push to start at left guard right away and eventually move outside. -- Nick Wagoner

What we're hearing about the 49ers' draft: In reading the tea leaves and talking to people around the league, the 49ers don't necessarily view offensive tackle as a Round 1 priority. Instead, they have been heavily connected to wide receivers by teams when running through mock draft exercises. KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) is a name to watch. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 28, 38, 59, 69, 106, 141, 167, 243

The Texans have to go heavy on offensive line in this draft, right? Right?

Houston doesn't have a choice because it needs long-term answers at guard and center. The Texans plan to draft offensive linemen to have young, cost-effective talent that can develop over time. The Texans have veteran starters in right guard Ed Ingram, right tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller, but none of their deals prevent Houston from replacing them as early as this season if the rookies show immense promise. -- DJ Bien-Aime

What we're hearing about the Texans' draft: Despite their offensive line overhaul this offseason, the Texans are expected to continue their aggressiveness in building that position group in the draft. Tackle Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) and guard Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) are names to circle as possibilities on Day 1 and Day 2. -- Reid

Sonny Styles, Ty Simpson, Dillon Thieneman and Max Iheanachor are expected to be drafted within the first two rounds. ESPN

Picks: Nos. 31, 63, 95, 125, 131, 171, 191, 198, 202, 212, 247

The Pats are tied for the most Day 3 picks in the NFL with eight. True or false, they will use those to move up on Day 1 or Day 2.

True. Or at least they will try to make this statement true. The Patriots have two fourth-rounders and four sixth-rounders and, according to some scouts, this year's draft is not considered as strong on Day 3 as it was in 2025. So, the Patriots are expected to explore the possibility of using some of those Day 3 picks as chips in trades to better position themselves for players they are targeting earlier in the draft. -- Mike Reiss

What we're hearing about the Patriots' draft: It's essential for the Patriots to attack the offensive and defensive lines in this draft. Don't rule out a defensive tackle for New England in the first two rounds, as it wants to continue to strengthen its rotation at that spot. Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) is someone to watch early, and Nick Barrett (South Carolina) is an interior defender to keep an eye on in later rounds. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 32, 64, 96, 188

With only four picks, do you see the Seahawks actively trying to trade down and accumulate draft capital?

Yes, but recent history shows that it's easier said than done. GM John Schneider has a track record of trading back in the first round or entirely out of it, but he hasn't done so since 2019 -- and not for lack of trying. In the five drafts since in which it has had a first-round pick, Seattle has had discussions about moving back before ultimately staying put. So, although the team likely will be interested in making more than four selections, the right deal must be there. I also don't get the sense that the Seahawks love this draft, which could temper their desire to significantly add to their pick total. -- Brady Henderson

What we're hearing about the Seahawks' draft: It's no secret the Seahawks want to add a running back in this class, and I've heard Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas) has met with them in the run-up to the draft. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 47, 78, 113, 156, 214, 249, 254

The Colts don't have a first-round pick this year (or next year). Where should they focus to lessen the impact of those losses?

It's not ideal, but the lack of a first-round choice feels manageable because the focus of this draft should be building depth. Injuries buried the Colts last season, and the draft provides an opportunity to select backstops at positions like edge rusher, cornerback and offensive line. The Colts still need impact players on defense, but building depth is a more reasonable goal in 2026. -- Stephen Holder

What we're hearing about the Colts' draft: "I'd be stunned if they didn't have linebacker at the top of their priority list in the second round," is what one league source told me when discussing the Colts. Jake Golday (Cincinnati) was mentioned as a Round 2 pick. He fits the prototype and qualities that the team has targeted at the position in past drafts. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 48, 79, 122, 215, 231

What can the Falcons do to maximize their five picks?

Do not be surprised if the Falcons find a way to trade down or even trade a player for more picks. New general manager Ian Cunningham has been very clear about his affinity for more selections, noting that the Bears went from five picks to 10 in his first year working for Chicago. Atlanta's offseason has not been meat and potatoes, as it has built depth and elevated the team's floor with an eye toward future flexibility. Expect more of that strategy in the draft. -- Marc Raimondi

What we're hearing about the Falcons' draft: In speaking to league sources connected to Atlanta, one position that has been heavily linked to the Falcons is defensive tackle. They have done an extensive amount of work there, but another position that routinely popped into conversation was wide receiver. Even after adding Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus this offseason, the Falcons want a field stretcher at some point on Day 2. Bryce Lance (North Dakota State) was a name that kept coming up. -- Reid

Picks: Nos. 52, 84, 120, 160, 201, 236, 255

With a lot of lost production and no first-round pick, which position groups will the Packers focus on early?

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs help at several positions, but chief among them is cornerback. And don't be surprised if the Packers pick more than one. GM Brian Gutekunst has never been afraid to double or even triple up at a position in the same draft. The Packers still like Keisean Nixon, but they need another equally -- if not more -- effective player to pair with him. The Packers could also use a defensive lineman or two who can play right away. -- Rob Demovsky

What we're hearing about the Packers' draft: I'll echo the cornerback talk. The Packers have been widely connected to the second tier of corners in this class since the Senior Bowl. Chris Johnson (San Diego State) has plenty of fans in the team's scouting department, from what I've heard. -- Miller

Picks: Nos. 56, 81, 88, 100, 124, 164, 166, 203, 233, 240, 245

With no picks in the top 50 spots but 11 selections overall, do you see the Jaguars looking to move up?

Not likely. GM James Gladstone has talked openly about liking to have a barrel of picks because it offers flexibility to make moves -- not just in the draft but during training camp and the season. It would take a big package, perhaps including next year's first-round pick, to move back into Round 1. It would have to be for a player at an impact position like edge rusher (one of their top needs), but this class is deep at that position. So, they could get a good one with one of their second- or third-round picks. -- Michael DiRocco

What we're hearing about the Jaguars' draft: Consistent with what the Rams did when he was there, Gladstone has not used top-30 visits in Jacksonville. I expect him and the Jaguars to continue their trend of picking players who can play right away. Defensive tackle and tight end are two position groups Jacksonville is expected to target right away on Day 2. -- Reid

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Picks: Nos. 62, 108, 111, 170, 246, 256, 257

The Broncos have just one pick before Day 3. They need to find a starter at ____.

Tight end. Perhaps not the starter, given coach Sean Payton's comments about liking the group with Evan Engram (50 catches last season) and Adam Trautman returning, but Denver certainly needs more impact. The Broncos' tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season, and none of them averaged more than 9.8 yards per reception. With no first-round pick after the Jaylen Waddle trade, the Broncos have spent plenty of time with tight ends on the predraft circuit, including top-30 visits with Max Klare (Ohio State) and Justin Joly (NC State). -- Jeff Legwold

What we're hearing about the Broncos' draft: With only one pick inside the top 100, the Broncos must be strategic about how they'll fill needs in this draft. One position I've heard could be in play at No. 62 is offensive tackle, where Garett Bolles will turn 34 years old and Mike McGlinchey is 31. -- Miller