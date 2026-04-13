College coaches pick 2026 NFL draft sleepers

The first night of the NFL draft brings an incredible rush of anticipation and excitement, as the biggest names in college football hear their names called.

Once that wave washes over, though, the draft really gets interesting, in a stretch of selections that separates the great evaluators from the average ones. NFL teams are ultimately looking for value when drafting, and that truly starts at the end of Day 2 and into Day 3.

Every NFL talent evaluator is looking for a few sleepers, or under-the-radar players slotted outside the top 50-60 selections who end up filling key roles and, in some cases, becoming regular starters. The league is filled with productive players who, for various reasons, were a bit overlooked in the draft and had to wait longer for a life-changing phone call.

I polled more than 30 college coaches to identify potential sleeper picks for the upcoming NFL draft in Pittsburgh. Most coaches talked about their own players, but some identified under-the-radar prospects they faced and explained why they're going to succeed at the next level. You will recognize some of the names below, including Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) and Texas defensive mainstay Michael Taaffe, but others likely won't ring a bell. That's the point. These are names to study up on before the end of the month.

Draftniks, let's get started!

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QUARTERBACK

Key numbers: 3,007 passing yards, 22 TDs, five INTs, 67.4% completions last season. Altmyer had 7,607 passing yards and 57 TDs in three seasons at Illinois, while adding 741 rushing yards and 12 scores. He set career highs for completion percentage (67.4) and passing yards as a senior and ranked 14th nationally in QBR (78.5).

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 191, No. 8 QB, grade of 49

What else to know: Altmyer grew up in the shadows of Mississippi State and started his college career at Ole Miss, but he made his mark at Illinois, starting for the past three seasons. He set team records for career passer rating (144.31) and completion percentage (64.36), while ranking second in quarterback wins (23) and touchdown passes (57). Altmyer made 35 starts and helped the Illini to their first consecutive seasons of nine or more wins. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Altmyer stood out during Senior Bowl practices and clocked the No. 6 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine (4.72 seconds). A Big Ten coach described Altmyer as "Not flashy, but he is a winner."

"I've had a lot of people reaching to me since the combine, on him," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Being in that league for three years, everybody's going to pay that premier guy $150 million. But they need that next guy, in case things don't work out from an injury standpoint, or emergency substitution. And Luke prepares so well every week, I think he'll be a guy that's drafted in the league as a quality backup. Really, really good arm talent. He's got that ability to create with his legs. If you get two first downs every game by creating first downs with your legs, that's a really, really big deal."

play 0:21 Luke Altmyer finds Justin Bowick for Illinois' 1st TD Luke Altmyer connects with Justin Bowick for an Illinois touchdown vs. Tennessee.

Key numbers: 2,951 passing yards, 14 TDs, six INTs, 953 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs in 2025. King was productive in three years at Georgia Tech, finishing with 7,907 passing yards and 2,277 rushing yards, while adding 55 passing TDs and 36 rushing TDs.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 240 overall, No. 13 QB, grade of 45

What else to know: King became one of college football's top dual-threat quarterbacks, especially during his time at Georgia Tech, where his approach fit perfectly with coach Brent Key's philosophy. He's known primarily as a hard-charging runner, but he grew as a passer, completing 71.1% of his passes during his final two seasons and cutting down his interceptions. King had the top times for both 3-cone drill (6.89 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.17 seconds) among quarterbacks at the combine, while finishing second in the 40-yard dash (4.46 seconds).

"I don't know how he translates, but man, he's a good player," an ACC coach said. "He would be a hell of a backup to have in the NFL. People think he can't throw, and I know their offense is different and all that, but man, that guy plays his ass off."

Another ACC coach added: "I hold him in very high regard. He did a great job this year. I have no idea what the pros think about him, but somebody should give him a shot, because he's tough, he's competitive, he can run, he can throw. He's really good."

Key numbers: 3,539 passing yards, 29 TDs, eight INTs, 862 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, QBR of 87.3 in 2025. Pavia had 49 TD passes, 18 rushing TDs and 12 INTs on 676 passing attempts in two seasons at Vanderbilt. He also played two seasons at New Mexico State and finished with 10,255 career passing yards, 88 passing TDs and 31 rushing scores.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not ranked

Diego Pavia's short stature will hold him back with evaluators but he has been productive throughout his career. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

What else to know: NFL evaluators know plenty about Pavia after he filled college football headlines the past two seasons. He changed Vanderbilt's program trajectory and led the team to its first 10-win season last fall, while finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up. Pavia won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, after being named SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2024. He significantly improved his accuracy, rising from around 60% completions in 2023 and 2024 to 70.6% in 2025. The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Pavia did on-field workouts at the combine but didn't go through athletic testing.

"There is a total focus on winning for him," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "People like to create narratives around who he is and who he's not. All I know is that for two years, this guy helped elevate everyone's attitude internally. He measures 5-10 at the combine and there's almost this question around him playing quarterback. When you look at his analytic measures -- his average depth of target, big-game throws, throws beyond the sticks -- his numbers are right there along with [Fernando] Mendoza's. He became a better quarterback from '24 to '25.

"​​I believe that he's got a chance to not just land somewhere, but actually build a great career where he continues proving people wrong and winning."

RUNNING BACK

Key numbers: 756 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 156 carries, 354 receiving yards, 31 receptions, two receiving TDs in 2025. Coleman, who played his first two college seasons at Arizona and followed coach Jedd Fisch to Washington, eclipsed 750 rushing yards in each of his final three seasons, while showing impressive versatility with 77 receptions. He averaged 5.5 yards per rush during his career and had 3,054 yards with 34 TDs.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 154 overall, No. 12 running back, grade of 58

What else to know: Coleman brings experience but not too much wear and tear to the NFL, making him appealing for teams that like their running backs to do multiple things. He never logged more than 193 carries in a college season but consistently produced as a rusher and a pass catcher, while never sitting out significant time. The 5-foot-8, 220-pound Coleman didn't do athletic testing at the combine, as he's rehabbing an ankle injury, but posted the third-highest bench press total (22 reps) among running backs.

"His yards per carry stood out, I thought he was really good," a Big Ten coach said. "The NFL loves when kids transfer and have success, because it shows they have the ability to be transient and successful. That tells them you have the ability to be successful no matter where you're at, especially far from home, and he showed that at Washington."

play 0:23 Jonah Coleman weaves into the end zone for Washington Jonah Coleman scores to give Washington a 21-7 lead.

WIDE RECEIVER

Key numbers: 51 receptions, 675 receiving yards, 13 TDs (Big 12 high) in 2025; 137 career receptions for 2,221 yards and 22 TDs during college career, which included earlier stops at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M. Had 186 kick return yards at Louisiana Tech in 2023.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not ranked

Cyrus Allen had 137 catches over his college career. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

What else to know: Allen surprisingly didn't get a combine invite, after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior and leading the Big 12 in touchdown catches. Allen ranked in the top six in Conference USA for receptions, receiving yards and yards per reception with Louisiana Tech in 2023, before transferring to Texas A&M.

"He can run, he can catch, he can do it all," Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said. "If he gets drafted late, or as a free agent, he'll have an opportunity to do some really good stuff. I coached T.Y. Hilton at FIU, who played with the Colts for many years. I took Tutu Atwell at Louisville, who's with the Rams now (Atwell signed with the Miami Dolphins last month). Cyrus is just as effective in college as they were. When you get to the NFL, Cyrus plays so fast that he's going to be able to get open, because you can't put their hands on you like in college. And he's bigger than what most people think. He's not small like T.Y. or Tutu."

Key numbers: 72 receptions, 917 receiving yards, six TDs in 2025, which marked career highs in all three categories. Bell played four seasons at Louisville and finished his career with 151 receptions for 2,166 yards and 12 TDs, while averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 78 overall, No. 16 wide receiver, grade of 79

What else to know: Bell has good size at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, and worked his way up the depth chart at Louisville to become the team's top target in his fourth season. He had as many catches and touchdowns in 2025 as he did the previous two seasons. Bell sustained an ACL tear late last season that kept him out of the predraft events, and cast some doubt about his draft position. But he brings experience and toughness that makes him a potential Day 2 steal for certain teams.

"[The injury is] going to hurt his draft stock a little, but I really like him, he's a guy who can really shine at the next level," coach Jeff Brohm said. "He's got a big, physical body. He runs well with that. He went from the third-best receiver to the second-most productive, to the most productive. He didn't shy away from the competition."

An ACC coach added of Bell: "He was the best receiver in our league. He's a guy that, without the injuries, is definitely a top-80 pick."

Key numbers: 43 receptions, team-high 719 receiving yards, six TDs in only season with Oregon. Benson also started games for Florida State (2024) and Alabama (2023), and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight TDs in the FBS. He started off at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and set a team record with 2,152 receiving yards, while finishing second in career TD receptions (21).

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 168 overall, No. 25 wide receiver, grade of 54

What else to know: Benson is a journeyman, playing for three high-profile FBS teams after entering the top level as a junior college All-American. He thrived at Oregon, where his role became increasingly important following Evan Stewart's season-ending injury in June, and with other injuries hitting the wideout and tight end group. Benson had a 20-yard reception in 11 games, including the CFP quarterfinal against Texas Tech, and had consecutive 100-yard receiving performances against Washington and James Madison (CFP first round). He clocked a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, which ranked ninth among wide receivers.

"Malik had an outstanding season for us, and his speed will really translate to the NFL," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "His speed is a separator, and the type of person he is is a separator."

Key numbers: 88 receptions, 993 receiving yards, one TD in 2025. Bond set team records for single season receptions (88) and career receptions (213), while ranking fifth on BC's chart with 2,385 career yards. His 67 catches in 2024 marked the sixth highest in team history, and he caught a pass in every game during the 2023 season.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not ranked

What else to know: Bond participated in the Senior Bowl but didn't get a combine invitation, which Boston College coach Bill O'Brien called "ridiculous." The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Bond was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2025, when he recorded five or more receptions in every game and seven or more in nine. He drew good reviews in Senior Bowl practices and brings a lot of production from the past three seasons.

"He was at the Senior Bowl, did a great job," O'Brien said. "He's the all-time receptions leader here at Boston College, tough guy, good hands, good route runner. I think he'll be a really good pro. He can play in the slot, he can play outside. We put him in the backfield sometimes. He'll help you on special teams. He does return punts, but we didn't put him back there because we needed him on offense."

Key numbers: 57 receptions, 620 receiving yards, four receiving TDs in 2025. Burks had 151 career receptions for 1,669 yards and 14 TDs, and led Purdue with 47 receptions for 629 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs in 2023. He returned 14 kickoffs for Purdue in 2022.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 82 overall, No. 17 wide receiver, grade of 77

What else to know: Burks produced when healthy at Oklahoma, although he was limited to five games (all starts) in 2024 after transferring from Purdue. He set a career high for receptions last season, finishing second on the team, and eclipsed 100 yards against Michigan and Alabama in a CFP first-round matchup. His speed stands out in the slot, and his 40-yard dash time of 4.3 seconds ranked third among wide receivers at the combine. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Burks had the top vertical jump (42.5 inches) and No. 5 broad jump (10 feet, 11 inches) among wideouts.

"He's a prototypical slot receiver," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. "He can get outside and get behind people but incredibly fast and explosive. He plays a lot longer than maybe his stature, and his ability to run after the catch, the quick passing game of the NFL, he's going to be a guy who can get the ball in space and really separate and make plays."

Key numbers: 26 receptions, 381 yards, six TDs in 2025. Pauling had his most production in 2023 at Wisconsin, recording team highs for receptions (74), receiving yards (837) and receiving TDs (six). He finished his college career with 1,733 receiving yards on 155 receptions with 15 TDs. Pauling also logged two seasons at Cincinnati.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not ranked

What else to know: Notre Dame has several offensive playmakers set to go early in the draft, including Doak Walker Award-winning running back Jeremiyah Love, backup running back and All-America kick returner Jadarian Price and wide receiver Malachi Fields. But coach Marcus Freeman is bullish on Pauling, who had limited production in his lone season with the Fighting Irish but showcased his big-play ability during a midseason stretch that included five straight games with a touchdown catch. Pauling shined at Notre Dame's pro day, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

"He is as valuable of a football player as I've been around, in what he can do as a wide receiver but in special teams," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "How he practices and prepares and makes those around him better, I'm excited to see what he does at the next level."

TIGHT END

Key numbers: 48 receptions, 620 receiving yards, six TDs in 2025. Bentley was limited by injuries and stuck behind other tight ends on Utah's depth chart, so he had only three receptions in his first two seasons with the Utes before last fall. He had multiple receptions in every game and caught touchdown passes in three of the last four, including the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 234 overall, No. 22 tight end, grade of 45

What else to know: Bentley transferred to Utah from Snow College, where he had eight receptions (two touchdowns) in 2022. He was limited by a hamstring injury in 2023 but capitalized on his opportunity last season, finishing second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, and tying for the lead in touchdown catches. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Bentley tied for fifth in bench press reps among tight ends (24) at the combine, and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds.

"He's a complete tight end, he can block and he can catch the ball," former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "He can be an in-line guy that is very physical and can block, but he runs really good routes, he's got soft hands. He's smart. He was bogged down with injuries the first couple seasons with us, but last year he really blossomed."

Key numbers: 33 receptions, 346 yards, three TDs in 2025. Endries played his first two seasons at Cal and finished with 81 receptions for 1,028 yards and four TDs. He led Cal with 623 receiving yards in 2024. Endries had multiple receptions in all but one game for Texas last fall.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 102 overall, No. 6 tight end, grade of 69

Jack Endries was more productive earlier in his career but showed big-play abilities at Texas. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

What else to know: Endries was a notable spring transfer addition for Texas in 2025, after catching passes at Cal from Fernando Mendoza. Endries received freshman All-America honors with the Bears in 2023, and was third among ACC tight ends in receiving yards as a sophomore. His overall production went down a bit with the Longhorns, but he still displayed big-play ability against Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Endries clocked the second-best 10-yard split at the combine (1.59 seconds), and had a vertical jump of 36 inches.

"His ability to catch the football and the value of that position right now, tight ends have become used probably more than they ever have in the passing game in the NFL," Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Jack's smart, he's tough, he's got a skill set, he's fast enough, he's got good hands, good range to be helpful."

Key numbers: 31 receptions, 436 receiving yards, four TDs in 2025. He had 55 receptions for 804 yards in two seasons at SMU, after transferring in from Michigan. Hibner recorded four games with four or more receptions and set a Holiday Bowl record with an 80-yard catch against Arizona. He started 20 games for the Mustangs.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 181 overall, No. 17 tight end, grade of 51

What else to know: Hibner played six college seasons and had two distinct chapters, at Michigan and then SMU. Michigan used him primarily as a blocker and on special teams, and he caught only two passes in four seasons but was part of three consecutive Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2023. He then became much more of a pass-catching threat under coach Rhett Lashlee at SMU, recording four touchdown catches in each season. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Hibner had the best bench-press total among tight ends at the combine (28 reps), posted the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.57 seconds) and the fourth-best vertical jump (37 inches).

"Matt Hibner is a steal for somebody," Lashlee said. "He can do it all. He can block and catch well, but he's an elite special teams guy. They're going to say, 'Worst-case scenario, he's on all four [special] teams.' But he's a 4.5 guy, he was productive for us for two years, can block in the run game, obviously he's proven he can catch the ball and run. The thing he's not is 6-6, but he's more of a true H, which plenty of [offenses] play with."

Key numbers: 49 receptions, 480 yards, seven TDs in 2025. He had a career-high 56 receptions with UConn in 2023 and set a career best with 661 receiving yards at NC State in 2024. Joly had eight receiving TDs through his first three college seasons but nearly matched that total in 2025. He led NC State in receiving yards in 2024 and had the fifth-highest, single-season total for a tight end.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 92 overall, No. 5 tight end, grade of 74

What else to know: Joly has a solid frame at 6-foot-3½ and 241 pounds. He showed consistent production and durability during his final three seasons at NC State and UConn, and recorded multiple receptions in all but one game of his Wolfpack career. Joly stood out during Senior Bowl week, earning MVP honors for the tight end group.

"People seemed really excited about him at the Senior Bowl," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "He's a super durable guy, never had a lot of health issues. He's really sturdy."

Key numbers: 74 receptions, 727 receiving yards, six TDs in 2025. His receptions total led FBS tight ends, topped the Big 12 chart and ranked 19th nationally, and his receiving yards total ranked second among tight ends. Koziol, who played his first three seasons at Ball State, had 237 career receptions for 2,234 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 213 overall, No. 19 tight end, grade of 47

What else to know: After initially transferring to Wisconsin last offseason, Koziol was a significant pickup for Houston during the team's 10-win breakthrough. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was a Mackey Award semifinalist after recording his second consecutive season with 70 or more receptions. Koziol is long at 6-foot-6½ and weighs 247 pounds. He finished fifth among tight ends at the combine in the vertical jump (36.5 inches) and sixth in the broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches).

"The thing he does probably better than any kid I've ever had is he's got great reach and length," Houston coach Willie Fritz said. "So many guys don't take advantage of their length, and he does such a great job of extending his hands toward the ball and catching away from his body. The last couple years, he probably led the nation in contested catches."

Key numbers: 30 receptions, 450 yards, four touchdowns in 2025, as he set career highs in all three categories and also for yards per reception (15). McRee spent five seasons at USC and finished with 97 career receptions for 1,154 yards and seven touchdowns.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 165 overall, No. 12 tight end, grade of 55

What else to know: McRee made starts in each of the past four seasons at USC and recorded his most complete year, both production and healthwise, in 2025. He had multiple receptions in all 12 regular-season games and showed big-play ability against Northwestern, Purdue and others. McRee earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after honorable mention honors in 2024. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, McRee is a big, athletic target in the pass game who can continue to grow with his blocking.

"I can definitely see him finding a role and a home in that league," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "Really, really smart player and has developed and been able to stay healthy here in the last 18 months, and had the best year of his career by a mile. Just the way that tight ends are being used at that level, the versatility at that position, I could certainly see him sticking around in that league for a while."

OFFENSIVE LINE

Key numbers: Started all 15 games as left tackle for the national runner-ups, after starting five games in 2024, his first season at Miami after transferring in from Holmes Community College in Mississippi. Bell earned third-team All-ACC honors last fall and was durable throughout his college career, a question with his massive frame.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 172 overall, No. 16 offensive tackle, grade of 53

Markel Bell is big and played on a very talented offensive line. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

What else to know: Bell is a giant of a man, measuring 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds with an arm length of more than 36 inches. He clocked a 5.36 in the 40-yard dash and had a 10-yard split of 1.84 seconds. Bell was part of a Miami offensive line -- featuring likely top-10 pick Francis Mauigoa -- that made the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll in both years he suited up for the Hurricanes.

"He does not impress you on film because he looks like he can't move, but you can't get around him," an ACC coach said. "In-game, he was really good. On film, I thought we were going to beat that guy a lot, and we didn't. He's a massive human."

Key numbers: Started all 12 games at right tackle during his only season at Kansas after transferring in from Syracuse. He started every game at left tackle for Syracuse in 2023, after starting games at both spots in 2022.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not ranked

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What else to know: Cruz has a big frame at 6-foot-5½ and 312 pounds, and brings starting experience from both tackle spots and from two Power 4 leagues. He was one of five tackles to run a sub-5 40-yard dash (4.94 seconds) at the combine, and tied for fourth among tackles in the 10-yard split (1.74 seconds). His vertical jump (35 inches) and broad jump (9 feet, 8 inches) ranked second among all offensive linemen. Last season, Cruz received a 87.7 overall grade and a 92.5 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He played really well for us the last half of the season," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "He's got quickness and physicality. We had him on the right side but could be on the left. The more he settled in, the more he caught people's eyes as time went on."

Jaren Kump, C, Utah Utes

Key numbers: Started at center in 12 of 13 games in 2025, and started at least one game at all five offensive line spots during his six-year career at Utah. Helped block for a Utes offense that finished second nationally behind Navy in rushing (266.3 YPG).

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not ranked

What else to know: Kump played with more decorated offensive linemen at Utah, including potential top-10 draft pick Spencer Fano at right tackle, but he brings versatility, size and experience to the NFL. He started 40 games and appeared in 59, logging 29 starts at center, seven at right tackle, three at left tackle and one at each of the guard positions. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Kump earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

"He could really add to a team," former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "... He's a very versatile guy, strong, very mature, athletic. He's a guy who might be able to get into that [sleeper] status."

Key numbers: 33 career starts (32 at right tackle, one at left tackle). He received the highest run-blocking grade and fifth highest nationally during the 2025 regular season from Pro Football Focus (85.5). Parker started Duke's first 13 games last season at right tackle, after logging 12 of 13 starts in 2024 at right tackle.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 104 overall, No. 5 guard, grade of 68

What else to know: Parker earned second-team All-ACC honors in each of the past two seasons and third-team AP All-America honors in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the nation in 2024 with the most pass-blocking snaps (515) without giving up a sack, and gave up only one quarterback hit. Although Parker played tackle at Duke, Scouts Inc. graded him as a guard and he worked out at the combine as a center. He had the No. 7 three-cone drill time among offensive linemen (7.66 seconds).

"He could be a guy that plays all five [offensive line] positions and adds a lot of value to an NFL team," Duke coach Manny Diaz said. "That's his value, being highly smart and a guy who played right tackle in college but played center at the East-West Shrine Game and did a good job there, by all accounts."

DEFENSIVE LINE

Key numbers: 25 tackles, four sacks, one INT, two PBUs, one QB hurry in 2025. He finished his Penn State career with only 89 tackles, but 22 of them were for a loss, including 10 sacks. Durant had a forced fumble in 2023 and had four career passes defended. He showed good durability, starting 39 games the past three seasons.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 147 overall, No. 15 defensive tackle, grade of 59

What else to know: After appearing in all 13 games in a reduced role as a true freshman, Durant became a starter during the 2023 season and never left his post. He consistently found his way into offensive backfields, recording multiple sacks and at least 4.5 tackles for loss in each of his three seasons as a starter. The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Durant ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.75 seconds) among defensive tackles at the combine, had the No. 4 vertical jump (33.5 inches) and the No. 5 broad jump (9 feet, 4 inches). He's not physically imposing for an interior defensive lineman but can click in a defensive front that moves around its players, rather than play two-gap.

"He's a 3-technique, he's not really an outside guy, he's not really long," a Penn State source said. "He won't be on some draft boards because of his style of play, but then the right team will take him, because they'll know how they're going to use him. He's got to be in the right system."

Key numbers: 31 tackles, 4.5 for loss, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery in 2025. He finished his six-year career at Tennessee with 105 tackles, 22 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, five PBUs, 12 QB hurries and one fumble recovery. Eason appeared in 61 games with 34 starts, recording more than four TFLs in each of the final three seasons.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 175 overall, No. 17 defensive tackle, grade of 53

Bryson Eason played in a lot of games over his college career. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

What else to know: Eason came to Tennessee as an inside linebacker and moved to the edge before eventually finding his home at defensive tackle. He stood out for a nationally elite Vols' defense in 2024, finishing third on the team in tackles for loss with seven. Eason finished his career with more than 1,500 snaps. The 6-foot-2, 323-pound Eason tied for fifth in the broad jump (9 feet, 4 inches) among defensive tackles at the combine and clocked a 5.09 in the 40-yard dash.

"He got better every year," an SEC assistant said. "Whoever ends up taking that kid is going to be pleasantly surprised. He's super strong, he can run. He's a Day 3 guy that I think people are going to be glad they took."

Key numbers: 38 tackles, five TFLs, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection in 2025. He recorded 4.5 sacks and two FFs during the past two seasons. Eastern started the final 39 names of college career.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not rated

What else to know: Eastern was a durable player on Minnesota's defensive front as a three-year starter. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, he fits best in 4-3 defensive alignments and relies on his athleticism to make disruptive plays. Eastern had a broad jump of 9 feet, 4 inches at the combine, and completed the 3-cone drill in 8.07 seconds, the third-fastest time among defensive tackle prospects.

"He got better and better and people love him because he's long, he's strong, he's tough," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's not a big plugger. He's more of an athlete that's strong and can create separation and twitch. He can make plays from the inside, which is hard to find."

Key numbers: 7.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, five QB hurries, one FF. Hubbard finished his career with 20.5 sacks, good for fifth on Northwestern's career list, while having 26.5 TFLs.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not rated

What else to know: Hubbard entered last season playing opposite Anto Saka, who received attention as a potential elite draft prospect, and ended up outplaying his teammate. He recorded six or more sacks for the third consecutive season and rose up the school's sacks chart. Hubbard is a bit undersized at 260 pounds but could be effective on the edge and improved against the run with a bit more mass.

"I don't know if he's ever going to be an All-Pro, but he's going to be a guy that has a lot of staying power, he's just so consistent," Northwestern coach David Braun said. "He put together multiple years of production."

An opposing coach added: "I f---ing loved him. His play style, he's going to be successful, he's going to find a way to be competitive. He's a gritty, tough ass, blue-collar kind of guy."

Key numbers: Career-high 45 tackles, including three for loss and one sack, and one quarterback hurry in 2025. He finished his FSU career with 129 tackles, 12 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 113 overall, No. 10 defensive tackle, grade of 67

What else to know: Jackson is massive, measuring 6-foot-5½ and 312 pounds at the combine but listed at 337 pounds during his final year at Florida State. He started two seasons for the Seminoles and one for Miami earlier in his career. Jackson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in his last two seasons and was the team's defensive MVP and a captain in 2025. His overall length jumped out, as he measured with 4.75-inch arms, 11-inch hands and an 86-inch wingspan at the combine.

"His size is elite, but his growth and what he's been able to show during his college career, he's just grown in his confidence and how to play the game," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He can play nose [tackle] for sure. In the four-down with his length, and he does have movement. He has flexibility to play in both, but him as a zero [technique] in the 3-4 is going to be really tough for [opponents] with his length and size, coupled with his movements."

Key numbers: 49 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, one FF, two QB hurries in lone season with Texas A&M. He had 90 tackles, 12 TFLs and three sacks, with one INT and a fumble recovery in 40 games (21 starts) with Iowa State from 2021 to 2024.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 115 overall, No. 12 defensive tackle, grade of 66

What else to know: Onyedim played with more decorated members of Texas A&M's defensive front, including first-team All-SEC end Cashius Howell, but had strong production in his lone season as an Aggie. He consistently entered opposing backfields and helped Texas A&M's run defense. The 6-foot-3, 292-pound Onyedim had solid results in the vertical jump (32 inches) and broad jump (9 feet, 3 inches).

"He had come from a 3-4 system into our four-down front, switched to more of an attack front and really showed out this year," Aggies coach Mike Elko said. "As the scouts have done more of a deep dive into him and what he's really all about, he will be a really good value when he's selected. He's probably a four-down front guy [in the NFL], but he's done both in his career and he can be successful anywhere."

Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke Blue Devils

Key numbers: 131 career tackles, 29 TFLs, 11 sacks, one FF, one fumble recovery. He had nine tackles for loss and two sacks in 2025, while adding 16 QB pressures and a blocked kick.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not rated

What else to know: Williams earned honorable mention All-ACC honors the past two seasons and served as a captain in 2025. He had his most production in 2024, recording 7.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, nine pressures, two blocked kicks and a safety. The 6-foot-4, 256-pound Williams posted the No. 9 vertical jump among defensive ends at the combine (35.5 inches).

"Just a very disruptive guy," Duke coach Manny Diaz said. "Highly intelligent, has great special teams value, and then a good defensive end that can play well versus the run and the pass. His production numbers [in 2025] had more to do with, he had a lot of wins on pass rush when the ball was out, just because we didn't cover as well this year. We've had a lot of D-ends who have gone on and had successful NFL careers, and I can see him doing the same."

play 0:27 Wesley Williams makes timely sack vs. Duke Wesley Williams makes timely sack vs. Duke

LINEBACKER

Key numbers: 81 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one FF and two INTs last season. Louis had 201 career tackles, including 25.5 for loss and 10 sacks to go along with six interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 89 overall, No. 8 linebacker, Grade of 75

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What else to know: After two developmental seasons at Pitt, Louis broke out in 2024, earning second-team AP All-America honors as the ACC's top linebacker. He led the team in tackles for loss (15.5), sacks (seven) and interceptions (four), including a pick-six, and had a blocked extra point attempt and return for two points in a bowl game. Louis excelled in combine testing, finishing among the top four linebackers in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, 3-cone drill and broad jump, where he placed behind only Ohio State's Sonny Styles.

"He'll play outside linebacker, to the field or boundary," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "I think he could do anything. Some people say he could be a safety. His stock has risen. The guy moves like a safety. I think he's really good. They were projecting fourth, fifth, but I think he could go second, third [round] now."

Key numbers: Team-high 83 tackles, 12 TFLs, four sacks, 6 QB pressures, one FF, one PBU in 2025. He led the team and ranked eighth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss.

Scouts Inc. ranking: Not rated

What else to know: Sharar spent only one season as a starter but made the most of his opportunity with the Hawkeyes, showing consistent production, even against top opponents like Indiana and Oregon. He also tested well at the combine, tying for second among linebackers in vertical jump (40 inches) and sixth in 40-yard dash (4.56 seconds).

"You could just see the adjustment he made to the speed of the game, as the year went on," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "All he lacks is significant playing time, because he's very fast, he can get to the ball, very explosive kid, likes playing. He'll be interesting. There's a lot of value in whoever takes him, and he'll play special teams right away. He's a pretty gifted guy."

DEFENSIVE BACK

Jadon Canady, nickel, Oregon Ducks

Key numbers: 39 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, one FF, one QB hurry in 2025. Canady started 24 games over the past two seasons at Oregon and Ole Miss, where he recorded 38 tackles and 12 pass breakups in 2024. He began his college career at Tulane and finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles as a true freshman in 2021.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 129 overall, No. 12 safety, grade of 63

What else to know: Canady played the nickel corner spot for a Ducks defense that ranked fourth nationally in passing yards allowed and eighth in pass efficiency defense. He had three or more passes defended in all four full college seasons he played, and made increasingly more plays on the ball in 2024 and 2025, when he had a hand in three forced turnovers. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Canady did not participate in athletic testing at the combine but impressed during Oregon's pro day with his 40 time and on-field drills.

"I don't know where he falls in the draft, but I know whatever team gets him, they'll be really excited," Lanning said. "He's a guy who played corner, played nickel for us, played safety, so his versatility, his intelligence, he has some of those separating factors that you look for, for guys who can play for a while."

Michael Taaffe, S, Texas Longhorns

Key numbers: 70 tackles, two INTs, one sack, one PD in 2025. Appeared in 53 games with 36 starts for the Longhorns, and finished his career with 221 tackles, 14 passes defended, seven interceptions, three sacks and a forced fumble. He recorded multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 117 overall, No. 15 safety, grade of 52

What else to know: Taaffe became a mainstay on defense the past three seasons, helping Texas to consecutive CFP appearances and earning second-team AP All-America honors in 2024, when he had two interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended. He was a semifinalist that season for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top college player who began his career as a walk-on. Taaffe also earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023. The 6-foot, 190-pound Taafe ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which ranked 11th among safeties.

"His football IQ is elite," coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He's a guy who's going to not only contribute on defense but on special teams, so there's value for him there."

play 0:17 Michael Taaffe had an interception vs. Florida Michael Taaffe had an interception vs. Florida

Key numbers: 78 tackles, six TFLs, two FFs, one fumble recovery, one sack, six PBUs in his lone year at Texas Tech. Wisniewski recorded 194 tackles during his time with North Dakota State, and earned FCS All-America honors in 2023 with 92 tackles and eight interceptions, which led all of Division I.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 239 overall, No. 21 safety, grade of 45

What else to know: Wisniewski isn't nearly as decorated as Texas Tech's defensive line draft prospects, or linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, the national awards recipient. But Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire is very high on Wisniewski's pro potential, noting what he did in his only year in Lubbock after coming off of a foot injury that cost him the 2024 season. He had two multi-interception performances in 2023 and was well on his way to more success there before his injury. Wisniewski bounced back at Texas Tech, becoming an asset against both the run and pass, and recorded all six of his pass breakups against Big 12 opponents. He added two pass breakups in the East-West Shrine Game, starting at safety.

"I've told every coach and pro scout, every guy who came to our pro day, I'd bet my paycheck he'd make a roster," McGuire said. "He's big, so he can roll down in the box and they can play him on third down at linebacker, he's 220 pounds. Phenomenal tackler. He could coach our secondary right now. He's extremely intelligent, high football IQ. I'm really high on him."

Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State Nittany Lions

Key numbers: 74 tackles, one INT, one fumble recovery, three QB hurries, one PBU in 2025. Wheatley was a ball hawk throughout his Penn State career, contributing to 11 takeaways (six interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two FFs). He had two interceptions and a fumble recovery during Penn State's CFP run two years ago. Finished with 223 career tackles (145 solo).

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 82 overall, No. 7 safety, grade of 77

What else to know: Wheatley grew his profile during Penn State's run to the CFP semifinals after the 2024 season, contributing to three takeaways, recording a pass breakup in all three games and finishing with 26 tackles. His 16 tackles in the CFP semifinal against Notre Dame marked the most by a Penn State player in a postseason game since Lance Mehl posted 17 stops in the 1979 Sugar Bowl. He had a quieter senior season but still had an interception against Iowa and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-3 Wheatley has good length and was 10th among safeties in broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches) at the combine.

"He's not the fastest guy, but he covers a lot of ground with how long he is and how good of angles he takes to the ball," a Penn State source said. "Some guys, the ball finds them. He's got a little bit of that, and it's hard to find what it is, but he has it."