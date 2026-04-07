2026 NFL draft comps: Our favorite prospect-to-pro matches

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Though it can be hard to project how NFL draft prospects will fare in the pros, we can get a better sense of their future by making one-to-one comparisons. So we asked a number of our NFL draft analysts and college football experts to pick their favorite prospect-to-player comparisons for the 2026 class.

Their comps were made based on style of play, physical measurements, production and versatility -- or some combination of all those traits. And we opened up the possibility for former NFL players to be selected.

Who does Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza remind us of? Which NFL pros are good matches for star defenders such as Tennessee's Jermod McCoy and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.? Let's get into our 15 favorite prospect-to-pro comps for this draft class.

Most of the edge rusher prospects are 265 pounds (T.J. Parker and Rueben Bain Jr.) or less, but Faulk is 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds. The Auburn product's ability to play both inside and outside makes him similar to the 287-pound Jordan, who has played defensive end in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. -- Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst

Fano's athleticism jumps out and can be harnessed whether he remains at tackle or starts off inside. The Utah lineman had almost identical combine measurements to Cross, although his arms are shorter, which might lead to a move to guard. Both Cross and Fano excel with their footwork and move fluidly to gain leverage on defenders. -- Adam Rittenberg, college football reporter

Tyson (Arizona State) uses his quickness to separate and has the speed and YAC ability to be an uncoverable receiver against man coverage. Like Jeudy, he can be too complex in his releases and struggle with physicality through the route. But a healthy Tyson can be both a big-play threat and high-volume receiver in the league. -- Ben Solak, NFL analyst

Cooper had a breakout season for Indiana in 2025, hauling in 13 receiving touchdowns. Over 50% of his receiving yards in 2025 were yards the catch, the area of his game that best mirrors Rice's skill set. Cooper does an excellent job of setting up blocks. He's patient, has good vision and shows the overall contact balance to chew up yards. -- Field Yates, NFL draft analyst

This is through the prism of Parsons as a prospect in 2021. At 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, Parsons ran a 4.36-second 40 at his pro day; he flashed elite pass-rush skills (6.5 career sacks at Penn State) and physicality to be impactful off the ball. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Reese ran a 4.46 at the combine; he has also flashed an elite finish in the pass rush (seven career sacks) and play recognition off the ball. Like Parsons, some teams might give both elements a long look for Reese, but the Ohio State defender won't be 21 until August, and the possibilities are intriguing. Reese might be the best pure prospect in the class. -- Jeff Legwold, Broncos reporter

Sorry, I couldn't pick just one -- I have a second comp here. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Freeling has a similar build to Jones, who measured in at 6-foot-5, 313 pounds at the 2023 combine. In his one season as a full-time starter at Georgia, Freeling showed the length Jones had (each with 84-inch wingspans) and a sub-5.0 time in the 40. Freeling won't turn 22 until July, but his kind of potential is coveted in a left tackle prospect. -- Legwold

At 6-foot-6 and 329 pounds, Mauigoa has been the model of consistency at right tackle since stepping foot on Miami's campus. He's as good as it comes in every area, serving as a physical run blocker at the point of attack and a steady pass protector who can quickly cancel out rushers. Similar to Wright, Mauigoa faces questions about if he should move to guard. But I firmly believe Mauigoa has the potential to be a high-level starter at right tackle. -- Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst

Coleman followed coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, leading the Huskies in rushing attempts (156), rushing yards (758) and rushing touchdowns (15) in 2025. Compactly built at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, he is a physical runner with fantastic cut-back ability and substantial quickness. Though his passing work was limited to checkdowns in college, his hands remain reliable, making him a solid underneath option out of the backfield. He has the potential to immediately thrive in a backfield rotation, complementing a faster and more elusive running mate the way Montgomery did in Detroit. -- Liz Loza, fantasy and sports betting writer

Let's begin with the similarities in their leadership, smarts and football instincts -- I see a match there. Then Louis has the rest of the package, including a powerful lower body, explosive ability, quick change of direction, solid coverage skills, plenty of range, blitz ability, the traits to be a space player and toughness. The Pitt product will be an All-Pro in due time. -- Louis Riddick, NFL analyst

A power strider at 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, Bell (Louisville) has the physical profile to play through contact at multiple levels of the field, creating explosive plays with his legs. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch in 2024 and could go as high as the second round -- just as Brown did in 2019. -- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst

Styles is a rare athlete at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds with 4.46 speed, great length and plenty of range to be a factor as a coverage linebacker. Like Warner, Styles has awesome ability to lock down in coverage and make an impact as a pass rusher (nine career sacks). Warner's best assets are his range and instincts, and though Styles is still developing that diagnosing ability, the potential is there for the Ohio State standout. -- Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst

This goes well beyond their similar frames (Branch is 5-foot-9, 177 pounds; Flowers is 5-foot-9, 183 pounds). Much like Flowers, Branch is lightning quick and near impossible to contain once he gets into open space, displaying explosive burst and incredible acceleration. The Georgia receiver has that same ability to take a quick-game pass on a slant or screen and create a chunk play after the catch. I'm a big fan of Branch, and I think he could go on Day 1, just as Flowers did in 2023. -- Mel Kiper Jr., NFL draft analyst

play 0:31 Zachariah Branch makes incredible TD grab for Georgia Georgia QB Gunner Stockton lobs it to Zachariah Branch, who makes a leaping grab in the end zone for the touchdown.

I see Mendoza very much in the same light as when Ryan came out from Boston College in 2008. Mendoza is a better athlete than given credit for (see: touchdown run in the CFP title game), and like Ryan, he does an excellent job with his footwork in the pocket. They also have similar builds and arm strength. -- Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst

Watch McCoy's 2024 tape (before he sat out the 2025 season because of an ACL tear) and you'll see many of the qualities that made Gilmore an elite man corner in New England: size, physicality at the line of scrimmage, fluid footwork and recovery speed. Time will tell if his ball skills are comparable, but the Tennessee standout recorded four picks that season and was consistently in position to make plays. -- Mina Kimes, NFL analyst

Bain is a compact, stout edge defender in a similar mold to Graham and wins with power and violent hands. Both players have high motors and consistently make plays in the backfield, including the pursuit of running backs from the backside. Like Graham, Bain can line up as far out as the wide 9 technique or counter as an interior pass rushing option. -- Turron Davenport, Titans reporter