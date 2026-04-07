2026 NFL mock draft: Schrager projects 32 first-round picks

The "Get Up" crew reacts to the news that Kirk Cousins will sign with the Raiders, and analyzes what this means for Fernando Mendoza. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

I'm getting excited for the 2026 NFL draft. Round 1 begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, just over two weeks away. And while I was in Phoenix at the annual league meeting last week, I spent a lot of time talking to sources and trying to get the latest intel on what teams might do with their first-round picks.

What follows is my first mock draft for the 2026 class. These 32 projections are based on what I'm hearing, rather than what I would personally do at each slot. Nothing is set in stone quite yet, which is why I'll have a second mock draft in two weeks. But for now, this is my best guess for how things could play out.

Here are my predictions for Round 1. And for more, check out "NFL Draft Daily" at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 all week long.

More NFL draft coverage:

Top prospects | Latest mock drafts

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Barring any major -- and completely shocking -- news, this is all but a done deal. Mendoza has franchise QB traits, and having Kirk Cousins in the building will help him acclimate to the pro game. The real question now: What can the Raiders do with their other nine picks to build this roster up around Mendoza?

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

This will likely be either Bailey or Ohio State's Arvell Reese -- New York was 31st in sacks last season with 26 -- but I have to think Bailey is the guy for the Jets. He is a polished pass rusher with proven production, tying for the FBS lead in sacks (14.5) in 2025. He can be a Day 1 disrupter off the edge.

Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State

As part of the loaded NFC West, Arizona has to face three of the NFL's best teams twice every season, and the defense was frankly not very good last year, allowing 28.7 points per game (29th). Reese fills a need in Arizona as a potentially elite pass rusher, and I've heard rave reviews on what he can bring off the field from coaches. With the changing of eras in Arizona, the Cards should be seeking out new cornerstone pieces like Reese this month. Speaking of which: One wild card to watch here is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

I interviewed Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi for "The Schrager Hour" in March, and he made pointed statements about Robert Saleh's previous teams always having "waves" of pass rushers. That might suggest Tennessee could think about Bailey or Reese if they are still on the board, or perhaps even Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. But I just don't think the Titans will pass on Love. This is a dynamic player who can do it all. He ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

New coach John Harbaugh referred to the offensive line as a "work in progress" at the league meetings. That's not what you want in front of a franchise quarterback who has shown a tendency to use his legs. But Jaxson Dart would love Mauigoa, a road paver with positional versatility. Mauigoa is expected to be the first offensive lineman off the board.

Spencer Fano, OT/G, Utah

Fano is a rare prospect in this draft in that he has true versatility across the entire offensive line. He can play tackle and guard, and he even took snaps at center during the combine. Because he might not be viewed as a pure left tackle, sixth might be seen as too rich. But with two picks in the first round, look for Cleveland to get an O-lineman with at least one of them. And Fano is a talented, moveable piece along that line.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

I believe Washington is going to go defense; it gave up 6.0 yards per play in 2025, tied for third worst. Styles shows a lot of the same traits that Fred Warner has displayed in San Francisco, and GM Adam Peters -- who came from San Francisco -- knows what Warner has meant for the 49ers all these years. Styles had 77 tackles as a sideline-to-sideline defender last season and then lit up the combine with a smooth 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and a 43½-inch vertical jump. I like this fit.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

New Orleans said farewell to many defensive leaders this offseason, as Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor will all likely be elsewhere next season. (Jordan is still a free agent.) And short arms be damned; the powerful and disruptive Bain is viewed as a top-10-worthy prospect after a 9.5-sack season. This seems like a good match.

play 1:31 Why draft stocks of Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane have risen Jordan Reid breaks down the players who saw their NFL draft stocks rise after their pro days, including Rueben Bain Jr.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

With a top-10 pick for the first time since 2017 -- when the Chiefs took some guy named Patrick Mahomes -- Kansas City can go in a variety of directions here. Cornerback and edge rusher are certainly options. I still think finding offensive playmakers is a major priority, though, especially with Mahomes coming off the ACL injury. Tyson pops more than any other receiver in this draft class; he just needs to stay healthy.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane allowed a low 31.3 passer rating when targeted last season and is viewed as the top corner in this class. Cincinnati could look at a few different options here, and while another early-round pick on a defensive back might not be the most popular choice, it could make a lot of sense. The Bengals need a true shutdown guy on the outside.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Miami has seven picks in the first three rounds, becoming just the second NFL team to have such a haul (2024 Cardinals). And with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, and the sizable investment under center in Malik Willis, the Dolphins have to address the WR room. New coach Jeff Hafley (who coached with Ryan Day in San Francisco and at Ohio State) and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan have countless contacts at Ohio State, and the whole program raves about Tate. He could bring some juice to Miami.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia told me on "The Schrager Hour" that Downs will be the smartest player on whichever team drafts him and should be a face of the franchise. The Cowboys need that on defense, even if safety isn't valued the same as pass rusher or cornerback. Downs could team up with Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker on the back end and help curtail the big plays that hurt Dallas last season (gave up 54 plays of 25-plus yards, most in the NFL). If he's on the board, he would be a steal at No. 12.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon fits with a lot of what the Rams do on offense. And taking the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner would be a sign that the Rams are truly all-in to win in 2026, potentially Matthew Stafford's final season. But this pick would also have the long term in mind, with Davante Adams entering the final year of his deal and turning 34 in December.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

What better way to show Lamar Jackson and Ravens fans that the Baltimore offense isn't going anywhere without offensive coordinator Todd Monken or former TE2 Isaiah Likely than by drafting a supreme talent like Sadiq? One of the stars of the combine, Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time for a tight end since at least 2003. He also caught 51 passes last season, the most ever by an Oregon tight end. Mark Andrews is back in Baltimore, but he's now in his 30s, and this offense likes having multiple impact players at the position.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy had an outstanding 2024 but missed all of 2025 with a knee injury. But he is a legit No. 1 corner when he's healthy. McCoy has a 77-inch wingspan and is viewed as one of the top two CBs in this class, alongside Delane. By the end of last season, Tampa Bay was relying on some very inexperienced players at the position, and it did not add anyone in free agency to replace Jamel Dean.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Every GM I speak to seems to love Cooper. He's fearless and tough as nails -- and he produces, with 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The comp I've heard is Deebo Samuel, and I don't think that's too wild to consider. The Jets are all about creating strong culture right now and building with guys who want it more than the ones lining up against them. That's Cooper. He'd be a great complement to Garrett Wilson.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

I'm not sure there's a more "Dan Campbell" player in this draft than Ioane. He's 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, and he plays with a mean streak. Ioane didn't give up a single sack and was an All-American last season at Penn State. Nice fit on the interior for the Detroit line.

play 0:31 Olaivavega Ioane's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is a tall, rangy safety who plays with high energy and is vocal in the defensive backfield. We're still not sure if Harrison Smith will be back at 37 years old, but McNeil-Warren can be the torchbearer once Smith does choose to call it a career. He had five picks over the past three seasons.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling's physical traits are going to get some attention this month. He's 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with long 34¾-inch arms, and he has the quicks, running a 4.93-second 40. Freeling has played both left and right tackle, too. He could be a key long-term building block for Carolina in protecting for Bryce Young and opening holes for Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Mesidor is one of the older players in this class, having just turned 25 years old, but he also might be the prospect most ready to make an immediate impact. He was an absolute menace for Miami, and he'd immediately become one of Dallas' top pass rushers off the edge. Mesidor tallied 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Alabama's Ty Simpson is still available, but I'm expecting Aaron Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh for another season. On defense, the Steelers started getting younger along the line with the Derrick Harmon pick a year ago, and I wouldn't think they're done there. Parker has played a big role on the Clemson defense since his true freshman season, with 21.5 sacks over his three years there.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller started every single game over his four years with Clemson (54 starts). And for a Chargers offensive line that was ravaged by injuries last season, taking the quintessential iron man of this tackle class at No. 22 makes sense. Miller could provide depth behind Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, and even slide inside to guard.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is electric, and Washington coach Jedd Fisch and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman are longtime college buddies. Some NFL sources I have spoken to have Boston as the second or third wideout in this class. And if the Eagles take him, A.J. Brown's future becomes all the more interesting and will undoubtedly hit the A Block on "Get Up" on Friday morning coming out of the draft.

play 0:30 Denzel Boston's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Washington's Denzel Boston.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is a do-everything wideout who averaged 15.1 yards per catch in 2025 and can also be a key playmaker in the return game. I've had multiple sources compare Concepcion to Zay Flowers. New offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and new coach Todd Monken both had Flowers in Baltimore, and they could get creative with how they use Concepcion in this offense. I had the Browns going with an offensive tackle at No. 6, but they need a playmaker, too.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor is a mass of humanity. He weighed in at 358 pounds at his pro day -- but he can move. If he keeps his weight down, Proctor has as much upside as any tackle in this class. And frankly, I think he is going earlier than No. 25. But with Ozzy Trapilo out and Braxton Jones' uneven play, Chicago would be happy with this outcome. General manager Ryan Poles is often credited for the Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey picks in Kansas City, and he has the chance to add another star to the list.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

This might be the highest you'll see McDonald going in a mock draft at the moment, but I'm hearing significant first-round buzz on him. A massive run defender, McDonald would be a good fit in Buffalo, where the Bills ranked 30th against the run last season (5.1 yards allowed per carry).

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

San Francisco's offensive line could be in flux if things don't get cleared up with Trent Williams' contract. And to be honest, even if the Niners and Williams work out his deal, the team still has to be thinking about the future; Williams will be 38 years old next season. Lomu played left tackle for the Utes last season, and although his game is still a work in progress, he's worthy of a first-round grade. He didn't allow any sacks in 2025.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

One of the players with the biggest upside in this class, Iheanachor is still relatively new to football. The Nigerian-born tackle got to the United States when he was 13 years old and picked up the sport in just the past few years. Still growing and learning, he could be a home run pick if a team is patient and capitalizes on his upside. Houston is always looking for talent on its O-line as the front office works through another makeover of the unit.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood was highly productive last season, with 10 pass breakups despite Jermod McCoy being out of the lineup opposite him. Kansas City lost three key defensive backs in free agency (Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams), so there is a big need. Hood -- the nephew of former pro Roderick Hood -- brings a pro-style mentality and a knack for being around the ball.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

I thought about Georgia linebacker CJ Allen here, but I went with one of the fastest players at this year's combine in Thieneman. But he's much more than just that 4.35 speed. His film reveals a versatile player who can cover, tackle and lead a defense. It's a new era in Miami, and Jeff Hafley has expertise in coaching up defensive backs.

Keylan Rutledge, G/C, Georgia Tech

This might not be the same level of surprise as the Patriots' Cole Strange pick was a few years back, but I haven't seen anyone put Rutledge in Round 1 yet. It could happen. In talking to teams over the past few weeks, Rutledge is viewed as a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect. He allowed just two sacks over 43 career starts. At this point, the Patriots need to protect Drake Maye, and even if it's viewed as a reach on draft day, this could be the guy to get the job done.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Believe it or not, Notre Dame has never had two running backs selected in the first round of the same NFL draft. In fact, only four running back tandems from the same school have ever been selected in the first round in the same year. But Price is the No. 2 running back in this class and would provide some nice pop to the Seattle offense after the departure of Kenneth Walker III via free agency. He had only 113 carries last season but turned them into 674 yards and 11 scores.