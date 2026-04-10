2026 NFL draft: Latest Miami Dolphins updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Miami Dolphins will pick at No. 11 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Dolphins have 11 total picks: Nos. 11, 30, 43, 75, 87, 90, 94, 130, 151, 227 and 238. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the front office and coaching staff?

Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Dolphins looking into receivers

Friday, April 10: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion visited the Dolphins on Thursday, joining Washington's Denzel Boston and USC's Makai Lemon as potential first-round receivers that Miami have brought in this offseason. It's no secret the Dolphins are looking to add receiver talent around quarterback Malik Willis; it's just a matter of which picks they'll use to do so. Lemon is an option at No. 11, while Boston and Concepcion have both been linked to Miami at No. 30 overall.

Dolphins host LSU cornerback Delane

Tuesday, April 8: The Dolphins hosted LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane for a pre-draft visit this week. He's a potential option for them with the No. 11 overall pick. Miami doesn't currently have a No. 1 cornerback and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said the team's entire secondary knows it's auditioning for a job this offseason.

Coach Jeff Hafley's specialty is in coaching and evaluating defensive backs. Delane and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy are ESPN's top-ranked cornerbacks in this year's class but so far, only Delane has been inside the building.