2026 NFL draft: Latest Washington Commanders updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Washington Commanders will pick at No. 7 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

The Commanders have six total picks: Nos. 7, 71, 147, 187, 209 and 223. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the front office and coaching staff?

Commanders reporter John Keim has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. (We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.)

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Commanders host intriguing receiver at pro day

Thursday, April 9: The hosted 37 players at a local pro day on Wednesday, with one of the more intriguing players invited being Navy receiver Eli Heidenreich, who is 6-foot, 198 pounds. He has said some teams view him as a slot receiver but a league source said others have told him they envision a role similar to Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey. Washington general manager Adam Peters, of course, has experience with both players from his time in San Francisco as well as with the Commanders.

Heidenrich has posted a relative athletic score of 9.23 (out of 10). That's important because of the six players Peters has drafted in Washington in Rounds 4 or lower, five of them had an RAS of at least 9.22.