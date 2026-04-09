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          2026 NFL draft: Experts pick superteams of top prospects

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          Peter Schrager breaks down why he has Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson going ninth overall to the Chiefs in his NFL mock draft. (1:07)

          • Mel Kiper Jr.
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            Mel Kiper Jr.
            Football analyst
              Mel Kiper Jr. has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on "SportsCenter," ESPN studio shows and ESPN Radio. He is the co-host of the First Draft podcast, and he writes regularly for ESPN+.
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          • Matt Miller
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            Matt Miller
            NFL draft analyst
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. Prior to joining ESPN, Matt spent 11 years as a senior draft analyst at Bleacher Report.
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          • Jordan Reid
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            Jordan Reid
            NFL draft analyst
              Jordan Reid is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. Jordan joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He played quarterback at North Carolina Central University and then went on to coach there from 2014-18.
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          • Field Yates
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            Field Yates
            ESPN NFL Insider
              Field Yates is a fantasy football expert and NFL draft analyst for ESPN. You can find him on Fantasy Football Now on Sunday mornings and regularly on NFL Live throughout the week, as well as the Fantasy Focus and First Draft podcasts. A graduate of Wesleyan University (CT) and native of Weston, Mass., Yates has previous experience interning with the New England Patriots on both their coaching and scouting staffs.
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          Apr 9, 2026, 11:00 AM

          It's our favorite time of the year, when we have our NFL draft analysts build superteams made up solely of players from this year's class. Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates played out a 10-round, 40-pick draft to build the ultimate fantasy teams of draft prospects. For the full draft and some spirited debate, check out the newest edition of the "First Draft" podcast.

          Here's how this worked: Kiper, Miller, Reid and Yates snake-drafted to fill out starting lineups. Each roster had specific required positions: one quarterback, one running back, two pass catchers, one offensive tackle, one interior offensive lineman, two front-seven defenders and two defensive backs. Our experts were allowed to draft positions in any order and move the more versatile prospects around a little bit. (You might see some offensive tackles kick to the interior even if that won't happen in the NFL.)

          The superteam draft also provided a unique way of looking at the class, touching on positional value, how each analyst stacks his personal board and which prospects could provide the most impact at the next level. Which team ended up with the best offense and most dominant defense? Let's start at the top with Miller and then go pick by pick.

          See all 40 picks of the draft in order
          Rosters: Miller | Kiper | Reid | Yates

          Watch the full roster reveal on 'First Draft'

          The picks

          The draft order was randomized, with Miller landing the first pick. But because it is a snake format, Yates had back-to-back selections at Nos. 4 and 5, and Miller didn't pick again after No. 1 until No. 8. And no trades were allowed.

          1. Miller: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
          2. Kiper: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
          3. Reid: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
          4. Yates: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

          5. Yates: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
          6. Reid: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah
          7. Kiper: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
          8. Miller: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

          9. Miller: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
          10. Kiper: Jordyn Tyson, WR, ASU
          11. Reid: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
          12. Yates: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

          13. Yates: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
          14. Reid: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
          15. Kiper: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
          16. Miller: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

          17. Miller: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
          18. Kiper: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
          19. Reid: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami
          20. Yates: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

          21. Yates: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
          22. Reid: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
          23. Kiper: Monroe Freeling, OL, Georgia
          24. Miller: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

          25. Miller: Blake Miller, OL, Clemson
          26. Kiper: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
          27. Reid: Max Iheanachor, OL, Arizona State
          28. Yates Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

          29. Yates: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah
          30. Reid: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
          31. Kiper: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
          32. Miller: Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

          33. Miller: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
          34. Kiper: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
          35. Reid: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
          36. Yates: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

          37. Yates: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
          38. Reid: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
          39. Kiper: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
          40. Miller: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

          Miller's team

          QB: Fernando Mendoza
          RB: Mike Washington Jr.
          WR/TE: Makai Lemon
          WR/TE: Carnell Tate
          OT: Blake Miller
          G/C: Kadyn Proctor
          DL/LB: David Bailey
          DL/LB: Akheem Mesidor
          DB: Jermod McCoy
          DB: Avieon Terrell

          Miller on his team: Earning the No. 1 overall pick meant looking at positions where the talent and depth wouldn't last until I came back on the board at each turn. In a class with just one starting-level quarterback, I had to take Mendoza and then build a team around him. Plus, having the stand-alone best quarterback gives me an immediate strength over the other rosters.

          To support Mendoza, I took my top two best pass catchers and grabbed back-to-back offensive linemen. Proctor could slide inside despite playing left tackle his entire college career. On defense, my plan was to play to the strengths of this class, though I was shocked to find Bailey and McCoy in Round 4. Overall, my team features QB1, WR1, EDGE1 and CB1 on my board with other elite talent sprinkled throughout the roster.

          Kiper's team

          QB: Carson Beck
          RB: Jeremiyah Love
          WR/TE: Kenyon Sadiq
          WR/TE: Jordyn Tyson
          OT: Monroe Freeling
          G/C: Francis Mauigoa
          DL/LB: Zion Young
          DL/LB: CJ Allen
          DB: Dillon Thieneman
          DB: Chris Johnson

          Kiper on his team: I'm not sure I've ever felt better about my roster in all the years we've done these superteams drafts. You guys just let me have all the players I wanted! Playmakers = winning, and I have them up and down this lineup.

          My offense will run through Love, who should have plenty of gaps to exploit behind the blocking of my top two-ranked tackles. I waited until my final pick for a QB because the class drops off so much after Mendoza, but I'm happy to land my QB3 in Beck. He'll have familiarity behind former teammates in Mauigoa and Freeling, and the after-the-catch ability of Sadiq and contested-catch prowess of Tyson will lead to some big plays.

          Then I have speed, length and ball hawking on defense. My one regret: I probably should have taken Bailey instead of Thieneman at No. 15, but the edge group is just deeper than the safety class. Doesn't matter -- I'm dominating the rest of these teams.

          Reid's team

          QB: Garrett Nussmeier
          RB: Jonah Coleman
          WR/TE: KC Concepcion
          WR/TE: Denzel Boston
          OT: Max Iheanachor
          G/C: Spencer Fano
          DL/LB: Rueben Bain Jr.
          DL/LB: Jacob Rodriguez
          DB: Caleb Downs
          DB: Mansoor Delane

          Reid on his team: With the No. 3 pick, I missed out on Mendoza but wanted to build an elite defense and dependable offensive line. Defense seemed like the right side to attack first, as I believe Downs is the best prospect on that side of the ball. After that, I added Fano as an interior blocker; he's capable of playing any spot inside despite primarily playing right tackle in college.

          Then, I found two skill players who could complement each other in Concepcion and Boston. Regardless of concerns about length, Bain and Rodriguez rounded out an outstanding defense that will be tough to score on. My team strictly relied on what I see on tape -- I'm not really worried about measurables.

          Yates' team

          QB: Ty Simpson
          RB: Jadarian Price
          WR/TE: Omar Cooper Jr.
          WR/TE: Germie Bernard
          OT: Caleb Lomu
          G/C: Olaivavega Ioane
          DL/LB: Sonny Styles
          DL/LB: Arvell Reese
          DB: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
          DB: D'Angelo Ponds

          Yates on his team: My strategy going into this was logical -- identify the weak positions in this class and the gaps within positional ranks to make sure I stayed ahead of a specific spot in my rankings. My first two picks reflected that, as Ioane is easily the best pure guard, and I have Styles graded a full round higher than any other standup linebacker.

          I also felt it was essential to get a top-two quarterback and running back since there's a decided drop-off at the third spot in each position. And finally, good luck getting past my team in the trenches, especially with Reese -- Styles' high-upside teammate -- off the edge.