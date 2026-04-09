2026 NFL draft: Experts pick superteams of top prospects

Peter Schrager breaks down why he has Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson going ninth overall to the Chiefs in his NFL mock draft. (1:07)

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It's our favorite time of the year, when we have our NFL draft analysts build superteams made up solely of players from this year's class. Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates played out a 10-round, 40-pick draft to build the ultimate fantasy teams of draft prospects. For the full draft and some spirited debate, check out the newest edition of the "First Draft" podcast.

Here's how this worked: Kiper, Miller, Reid and Yates snake-drafted to fill out starting lineups. Each roster had specific required positions: one quarterback, one running back, two pass catchers, one offensive tackle, one interior offensive lineman, two front-seven defenders and two defensive backs. Our experts were allowed to draft positions in any order and move the more versatile prospects around a little bit. (You might see some offensive tackles kick to the interior even if that won't happen in the NFL.)

The superteam draft also provided a unique way of looking at the class, touching on positional value, how each analyst stacks his personal board and which prospects could provide the most impact at the next level. Which team ended up with the best offense and most dominant defense? Let's start at the top with Miller and then go pick by pick.

See all 40 picks of the draft in order

Rosters: Miller | Kiper | Reid | Yates

Watch the full roster reveal on 'First Draft'

The picks

The draft order was randomized, with Miller landing the first pick. But because it is a snake format, Yates had back-to-back selections at Nos. 4 and 5, and Miller didn't pick again after No. 1 until No. 8. And no trades were allowed.

1. Miller: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2. Kiper: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

3. Reid: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

4. Yates: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

5. Yates: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

6. Reid: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

7. Kiper: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

8. Miller: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

9. Miller: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

10. Kiper: Jordyn Tyson, WR, ASU

11. Reid: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

12. Yates: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

13. Yates: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

14. Reid: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

15. Kiper: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

16. Miller: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

17. Miller: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

18. Kiper: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

19. Reid: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

20. Yates: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

21. Yates: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

22. Reid: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

23. Kiper: Monroe Freeling, OL, Georgia

24. Miller: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

25. Miller: Blake Miller, OL, Clemson

26. Kiper: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

27. Reid: Max Iheanachor, OL, Arizona State

28. Yates Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

29. Yates: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

30. Reid: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

31. Kiper: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

32. Miller: Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

33. Miller: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

34. Kiper: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

35. Reid: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

36. Yates: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

37. Yates: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

38. Reid: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

39. Kiper: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

40. Miller: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Miller's team

QB: Fernando Mendoza

RB: Mike Washington Jr.

WR/TE: Makai Lemon

WR/TE: Carnell Tate

OT: Blake Miller

G/C: Kadyn Proctor

DL/LB: David Bailey

DL/LB: Akheem Mesidor

DB: Jermod McCoy

DB: Avieon Terrell

Miller on his team: Earning the No. 1 overall pick meant looking at positions where the talent and depth wouldn't last until I came back on the board at each turn. In a class with just one starting-level quarterback, I had to take Mendoza and then build a team around him. Plus, having the stand-alone best quarterback gives me an immediate strength over the other rosters.

To support Mendoza, I took my top two best pass catchers and grabbed back-to-back offensive linemen. Proctor could slide inside despite playing left tackle his entire college career. On defense, my plan was to play to the strengths of this class, though I was shocked to find Bailey and McCoy in Round 4. Overall, my team features QB1, WR1, EDGE1 and CB1 on my board with other elite talent sprinkled throughout the roster.

Kiper's team

QB: Carson Beck

RB: Jeremiyah Love

WR/TE: Kenyon Sadiq

WR/TE: Jordyn Tyson

OT: Monroe Freeling

G/C: Francis Mauigoa

DL/LB: Zion Young

DL/LB: CJ Allen

DB: Dillon Thieneman

DB: Chris Johnson

Kiper on his team: I'm not sure I've ever felt better about my roster in all the years we've done these superteams drafts. You guys just let me have all the players I wanted! Playmakers = winning, and I have them up and down this lineup.

My offense will run through Love, who should have plenty of gaps to exploit behind the blocking of my top two-ranked tackles. I waited until my final pick for a QB because the class drops off so much after Mendoza, but I'm happy to land my QB3 in Beck. He'll have familiarity behind former teammates in Mauigoa and Freeling, and the after-the-catch ability of Sadiq and contested-catch prowess of Tyson will lead to some big plays.

Then I have speed, length and ball hawking on defense. My one regret: I probably should have taken Bailey instead of Thieneman at No. 15, but the edge group is just deeper than the safety class. Doesn't matter -- I'm dominating the rest of these teams.

Reid's team

QB: Garrett Nussmeier

RB: Jonah Coleman

WR/TE: KC Concepcion

WR/TE: Denzel Boston

OT: Max Iheanachor

G/C: Spencer Fano

DL/LB: Rueben Bain Jr.

DL/LB: Jacob Rodriguez

DB: Caleb Downs

DB: Mansoor Delane

Reid on his team: With the No. 3 pick, I missed out on Mendoza but wanted to build an elite defense and dependable offensive line. Defense seemed like the right side to attack first, as I believe Downs is the best prospect on that side of the ball. After that, I added Fano as an interior blocker; he's capable of playing any spot inside despite primarily playing right tackle in college.

Then, I found two skill players who could complement each other in Concepcion and Boston. Regardless of concerns about length, Bain and Rodriguez rounded out an outstanding defense that will be tough to score on. My team strictly relied on what I see on tape -- I'm not really worried about measurables.

Yates' team

QB: Ty Simpson

RB: Jadarian Price

WR/TE: Omar Cooper Jr.

WR/TE: Germie Bernard

OT: Caleb Lomu

G/C: Olaivavega Ioane

DL/LB: Sonny Styles

DL/LB: Arvell Reese

DB: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

DB: D'Angelo Ponds

Yates on his team: My strategy going into this was logical -- identify the weak positions in this class and the gaps within positional ranks to make sure I stayed ahead of a specific spot in my rankings. My first two picks reflected that, as Ioane is easily the best pure guard, and I have Styles graded a full round higher than any other standup linebacker.

I also felt it was essential to get a top-two quarterback and running back since there's a decided drop-off at the third spot in each position. And finally, good luck getting past my team in the trenches, especially with Reese -- Styles' high-upside teammate -- off the edge.