2026 NFL draft: Latest New England Patriots updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the New England Patriots will pick at No. 31 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Patriots have 11 total picks: Nos. 31, 63, 95, 125, 131, 171, 191, 198, 202, 212, 247. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the New England front office and coaching staff?

Patriots reporter Mike Reiss has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Patriots hold local pro day

Tuesday, April 7: The Patriots hosted 26 players at their local pro day Tuesday, which is for prospects from New England colleges or who grew up in the area. This reflects the thorough nature of the scouting process, as most of the players in attendance were considered late-round considerations or undrafted free agents.

Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor was one of them, and this comes a couple weeks after Patriots coach Mike Vrabel got an up-close look at him at BC's pro day (shaking his hand at one point). With 11 picks and a desire to build more depth up front, the odds seem high the Patriots will select at least one offensive lineman.