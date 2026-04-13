2026 NFL draft: Top prospects at 100 different skills, traits

Mel Kiper Jr. weighs in on the Raiders' potential quarterback dynamic with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. (0:38)

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Of course, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the QB1 and likely No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. But does he have the strongest arm in the class? Best pocket mobility?

To answer those questions, I put together my annual list of the best at everything -- the skill superlatives of this year's draft class. I have 100 different categories across all positions, picking out where certain prospects separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Which running back is fastest? Which wide receiver has the best hands? Which edge rusher has the quickest first step?

Let's get into it, starting with the passers and working our way to special teams.

Jump to positional traits:

QB | RB | WR/TE | OL

DL | LB | DB | ST

Most accurate passer: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza's 7.1% off-target rate was the third lowest in the nation last season. He can deliver a runner's ball from the pocket on in-breakers and crossers at a consistent clip.

Strongest arm: Drew Allar, Penn State

At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Allar is a fastball thrower who can drive the ball to every level of the field. He has the physical tools NFL teams seek at the position.

Best deep-ball thrower: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza doesn't have elite arm strength, but he executes deep throws with timing and location. On attempts of 20 or more air yards in 2025, he completed 53.8% (fourth highest in the nation) and threw 11 touchdowns.

Best touch and timing: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza plays in rhythm as a passer, throwing with pace and touch to layer the ball into openings at the second level. Plus, he can target the back shoulder on fade routes.

Best passing mechanics: Ty Simpson, Alabama

When the pocket is firm, Simpson plays with pro-ready mechanics, syncing his footwork and upper body together. And there are a lot of NFL-type throws on his tape.

Best pocket mobility: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier maintains positive eye level in the pocket, shuffling to reset his throwing window when the walls start to close in. He took only 15 sacks in 2025.

Quickest throw release: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier can alter his arm angles, and he gets the ball out with speed. He's a high-RPM thrower with an aggressive mentality. His 2.58-second average time to throw was in the top 25 nationally last season.

play 0:36 Garrett Nussmeier's NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Best QB field vision: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Compared with the rest of the QB prospects, Mendoza plays with accelerated vision from the pocket. He can quickly read the post-snap coverage rotations to find favorable matchups and open windows. Mendoza led the nation in 2025 with 41 touchdown passes.

Best intermediate thrower: Ty Simpson, Alabama

On pocket attempts of 10-20 air yards, Simpson passed for 1,143 yards. That's the highest in this draft class. Simpson finds the windows on dig routes, seams, curls and corners -- all NFL concepts.

Best decision-maker: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza threw only six interceptions last season, and his decision-making improves in critical field position. He had an FBS-high 27 red zone touchdown passes in 2025, and he didn't throw a pick inside the 20-yard line over the past two seasons.

Best pocket presence: Carson Beck, Miami

Beck completed 73.2% of his throws from inside the pocket in 2025 (sixth best in the nation). He works through his progressions at a consistent rate, finding and often delivering to his backside read.

Most creative passer: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Pavia has the second-reaction ability to create off-schedule, and he will use his legs to extend plays as a passer. He completed 64.6% of his throws outside of the pocket in 2025, the best in this draft class.

Top dual-threat: Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King rushed for 951 yards and 15 touchdowns last season; he had 36 rushing scores over three seasons at Georgia Tech. With 4.46 speed, King can get loose on the perimeter or in the open field. On designed carries, he shows great vision and toughness.

Best scrambler: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green, who tied Jeremiyah Love with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash time at the combine, is a long strider who can create conflict for opposing defenses when he breaks containment. Green had 464 yards on scramble attempts last season.

Toughest QB: Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King played through injuries at Georgia Tech, and his ability to run between the tackles -- in low red zone situations -- jumps out here.

Fastest rusher: Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Washington ran a 4.33 in the 40 at the combine -- at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds. He has the straight-line speed to rip off explosive plays, with 13 rushes of 20 or more yards last season (10th most in FBS).

Most explosive rusher: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

With his 4.36 speed, Love just needs a crease to break off a big run, and he will erase pursuit angles on the perimeter. Love rushed for 18 touchdowns last season, the third most in the nation.

Best short-area burst: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Claiborne ran a 4.37 at the combine, and he shows the second-level burst to jet past linebackers. He rushed for 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Most powerful rusher: Adam Randall, Clemson

At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Randall switched from receiver to running back before the 2025 season. He can generate power in his pads when he gets on a north-south track and find the end zone on goal-line carries. There's a lot of upside here given his limited experience at running back.

Best contact balance: J'Mari Taylor, Virginia

Taylor forced 70 total missed tackles last season (tied for 12th most in the FBS), using both his pad level and lower-body balance to shed tackles at multiple levels of the field.

Most sudden rusher: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love has the stop-start ability to shake defenders, plus he is a rapid accelerator with the ball. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry last season, which tops the draft class.

play 0:51 Saquon Barkley: ‘I’m a big fan’ of Jeremiyah Love Saquon Barkley praises 2026 NFL draft prospect Jeremiyah Love.

Most elusive rusher: Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Johnson evaded 48 tackles last season, the third most in the nation. With his footwork at the point of attack, he can slip past defenders without gearing down. It's all over the tape. Johnson will run through contact, too, as he broke 45 tackles in 2025 (tied for sixth most).

Best rushing vision/instincts: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price combines his high-level vision with lateral quickness to dart through slices of daylight. He has a natural feel as a creator. In 2025, Price had 11 rushing touchdowns and 24 rushes of 10 or more yards.

Most decisive rusher: Roman Hemby, Indiana

Hemby invites contact when he gets to the second level. He's urgent and decisive as a ball carrier. Hemby averaged 3.2 yards after first contact and broke 29 tackles for the CFP champs last season.

Best ball security as ball carrier: Jonah Coleman, Washington

Coleman had 552 carries during four college seasons with Washington and Arizona, and he fumbled only three times.

Best receiving back: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love had 55 receptions and five touchdowns over his past two seasons, and his route tree will expand as a pro. Love should be viewed as a playmaker in the league, similar to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson.

Best pass-protecting back: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love's pass-blocking ability adds to his three-down profile in the NFL. He had 109 pass-blocking reps over the past two seasons, allowing only one pressure.

Best route runner: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

A glider with separation ability at multiple levels of the field, Tate is well-versed in manipulating man coverage in the route stem. He caught 51 passes for nine touchdowns last season.

Fastest pass catcher: Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Thompson ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest time in this class. He's a vertical blazer who averaged 18.5 yards per catch last season.

Most explosive pass catcher: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Cooper is an explosive, powerful strider who will run through open-field tackle attempts. He can play inside or on the perimeter, averaging 7.3 yards after the catch last season.

Most physical pass catcher: Chris Bell, Louisville

Bell, who is recovering from a late-season ACL tear, can play through contact at all three levels of the field thanks to his 6-foot-2, 222-pound frame. He has the long speed to get free on crossers and overs. Bell had 22 receptions of over 20 yards in his past two seasons.

Most sudden pass catcher: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion is a dynamic mover, and that shows up on the tape versus press and at the top of the route. He creates instant separation and leverage to the ball. Concepcion averaged 70.7 receiving yards per game in 2025.

Most elusive pass catcher: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Branch forced 28 missed tackles last season, the fifth most of any receiver in the country. He can scoot, using his 4.35 speed and lateral cutting ability to get free in the open field.

Best hands: Hank Beatty, Illinois

The slot receiver brought in 70 receptions in 2025, and he didn't have a drop. Beatty has special teams upside as a returner, too.

Best receiving instincts: Antonio Williams, Clemson

A reliable slot target with steady production (130 receptions over the past two seasons), Williams has the coverage awareness to settle in open grass when facing zone looks. And he can create his own leverage to defeat man coverage underneath.

Best at getting open: Makai Lemon, USC

A savvy route runner, Lemon has the foot quickness and body control to get free from man coverage. Plus, he can set up safeties in split-field coverage to win at the third level. Lemon had 1,156 receiving yards last season (eighth most in the nation).

Best on 50-50 balls: Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields had 10 contested-catch grabs in 2025 out of 36 total receptions. With the physical profile (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) to box out defensive backs, plus the ball skills to make catches outside his frame, Fields projects as a backside X receiver who will get isolation targets.

Best seam-stretcher: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

A former quarterback, Stowers is built to run the seams (and corner routes) from flexed alignments in the slot. He has the size (6-foot-4, 239 pounds) and traits to thrive in an NFL offense. He caught 62 passes last season, and 15 of them were on balls thrown at least 10 yards in the air.

Best body control/ball tracking: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Tyson is a high riser with big-time ball skills and tracking ability. That shows up on third-level shot plays and in the red zone. He can finish as well, with 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Best toe-tapper: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Brazzell has the vertical stretch ability to get over the top of the secondary thanks to his 4.37 speed, but he can also win on unders and intermediate concepts. And he has the awareness on the sidelines to get his feet down on outside-breaking throws.

Best after the catch: Skyler Bell, UConn

Bell had 833 yards after the catch in 2025, the second most in the FBS behind Miami's Malachi Toney. Bell has the 4.4 speed, short-area acceleration and open-field vision to turn underneath throws and in-breakers into big gains.

Most versatile pass catcher: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

At 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, Sadiq has rare skills at tight end, including 4.39 speed and explosive leaping ability. And he would bring real versatility to a pro scheme. Sadiq can run the seam routes and wheels, create after the catch and align as a flexed wide receiver. He's a matchup player in the game plan.

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Best red zone target: Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston caught seven of his 11 touchdowns last season on red zone throws. He can create separation on quick slants, but it's the one-on-one fade routes that highlight his strengths. He can climb the ladder to high-point or adjust to make some clutch grabs.

Best ball security as pass catcher: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Cooper had 115 career receptions during his three seasons at Indiana, and he didn't fumble. That's even more impressive given his aggressive play style with the ball.

Best perimeter blocking receiver: Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon plays with an NFL mentality as a run blocker, and he's willing to mix it up between the numbers versus safeties and linebackers. Lemon didn't have a blown block on 274 blocking reps in 2025.

Best in-line blocking tight end: Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Boerkircher can play in-line to downblock, reach on zone schemes or latch onto linebackers. He had only three blown blocks on 230 run-blocking reps last season, and he gave up just two pressures on 55 pass-protection reps.

Best anchor: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa has the frame (6-foot-5, 329 pounds) and play strength to drop the anchor on the edges, taking on power rushers. He allowed a pressure rate of just 1.1% in 2025, which tied for second lowest among FBS tackles.

Best OL quickness: Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling allowed a pressure rate of 1.6% in 2025, surrendering two sacks. With his 6-foot-7 frame and foot speed, he has the traits to move, mirror and stab pass rushers on the edge.

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Most explosive OL: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

With his long, rangy frame and explosive movement ability, Iheanachor fits here. There is room for development in his pass-protection ability, but he has the traits NFL coaches want on the edges.

Best OL handwork: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Rutledge is quick to punch in pass protection, delivering strong, on-point strikes to slow down opposing rushers. He's a technician with toughness and nastiness from the interior.

Best finisher: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

With his mammoth 6-foot-7, 352-pound frame, Proctor can erase defenders at the point of attack as a run blocker. He creates open daylight in his wake.

Best at opening running lanes: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

A road grader in the run game, Ioane fits best in a gap scheme that allows him to drive and displace defenders thanks to his 6-foot-4, 320-pound frame. He's a powerful mover.

Best second-level blocker: Spencer Fano, Utah

A good fit for a wide-zone scheme, Fano uses his lower-body quickness to take positive second-level angles in the run game. He had only three blown blocks on 430 run-blocking reps in 2025.

Most instinctive OL: Logan Jones, Iowa

Jones is steady in pass protection and had experience in a multiple-run scheme at Iowa. He has the field awareness to identify pressure and late movement to anchor the offensive front.

Best play demeanor on OL: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Dunker could make a move to guard in the NFL, but that won't impact his play demeanor. He looks to bury defenders on combo blocks, and he will drive linebackers out of the screen when he gets his hands on them at the second level. It's a double-chinstrap game when you line up against Dunker.

Quickest first step: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Thomas' ability to get off the ball with speed shortens the runway to the quarterback. He's a relentless pass rusher who had 15.5 sacks and 52 pressures over his final two collegiate seasons.

Fastest closing speed to QB: Malachi Lawrence, UCF

The closing speed jumps out when watching Lawrence on tape. He erases the distance to the quarterback in a hurry, and he has multiple counter moves to get there. Lawrence had seven sacks and 31 pressures in 2025. And his 4.52-second 40 time was third among edges at the combine.

Best speed-to-power: Derrick Moore, Michigan

Moore's speed-to-power rush easily drives offensive tackles back into the pocket. He shows great pad level, leverage and lower-body strength. Moore had 10 sacks and 37 pressures last season; his 17.5% pressure rate was tied for fourth highest nationally.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Most explosive pass rusher: Arvell Reese, Ohio State

A versatile linebacker/pass rusher with a long 6-foot-4 frame and 4.46 speed, Reese fits the profile of a chaos creator. He's an explosive mover who can win on the edges or create favorable matchups as a stand-up defensive tackle. Reese had 6.5 sacks last season.

Most physical DL: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Bain has the play strength to control matchups at the point of attack. He stones blockers on the edges, and his physical presence shows when rushing the passer. Bain had 9.5 sacks -- including five in the College Football Playoff -- and his 71 pressures tied for second most in the nation.

Best hand usage: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Bain's combination of power and technique shows in his hand usage as a rusher. He strikes with force to rock back offensive tackles, plus he has built-in counter moves to open a path to the quarterback.

Best bend/flex: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell has the upfield burst and lower-body flexibility to accelerate through the corner. It's his "run the hoop" drill tape that stands out here. Howell had 11.5 sacks last season and a total of 27 over his college career.

Best pass-rush moves: David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey has a full menu of pass-rush moves to attack the pocket. The 4.5 speed is there to help him get upfield and bend to dip under blockers. He can win with speed-to-power but also has multiple inside counters. Bailey's 14.5 sacks tied for the most in the FBS, while his 71 pressures tied for second.

Best bull rush: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Hunter has the length and power at 6-foot-4, 318 pounds to walk back interior linemen. He had 20 pressures from interior alignments in 2025.

Best spin move: David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey uses his quick get-off to threaten the edges of offensive tackles, and that opens the door for the spin move. It's smooth, too.

Best motor: Akheem Mesidor, Miami

I would expect NFL defensive line coaches to have high grades on Mesidor based on his relentless play style. The 25-year-old will find the quarterback and/or the ball carrier late in the down. Mesidor had 12.5 sacks for the Hurricanes last season.

Where could Sonny Styles, Akheem Mesidor, Kenyon Sadiq and Fernando Mendoza land in Round 1? ESPN Illustration

Best interior pass rusher: Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods didn't have high-end statistical production -- five sacks over the past two seasons -- but flashes the traits to develop as an interior disruptor. He has the foot quickness and vertical burst to attack the A and B gaps.

Best edge setter: Zion Young, Missouri

In addition to his 6.5 sacks, Young made 16 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2025. Using his 6-foot-6 frame, he should be able to play through blockers and set the edge at the next level.

Best pursuit range: Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Barham has range as both a rusher and run defender. He can slice through creases of daylight to make stops, plus he can track the ball carrier from the backside. Barham is a sudden mover who had four sacks and seven tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2025.

Best run stopper: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

With more range than a traditional nose tackle, McDonald has the power and foot speed to make impact plays as a run defender. He made 17 run stops in 2025, which tied for 21st in the FBS.

Most rangy on second level: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

With his range and pursuit speed, Hill has the traits to produce in base- and sub-package sets in the NFL. Hill had 63 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions last season for the Longhorns.

Best fumble forcer: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

A master of the "peanut punch," Rodriguez had seven forced fumbles in 2025 to lead the nation. And he returned one for a touchdown. There's a natural playmaking element to Rodriguez's game.

Best coverage backer: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Louis has sub-package upside due to his play speed and coverage traits. He closes windows as a zone defender, and he can match in coverage and find the ball downfield. Louis had six interceptions and seven pass breakups over the past two seasons.

Best second-level blitzer: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Perkins times up blitzes well from off-ball alignments, and he can also impact passing downs as a QB spy. He had four sacks in 2025, and he finished his four-year career with 17.

Fastest closing speed to ball carrier: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Styles runs clean lines at the second level, using his short-area speed to arrive at the ball. Plus, he can close the edges on perimeter concepts. Styles ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

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Most instinctive at second level: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Rodriguez is around the ball for a reason, and he plays fast. He had 123 tackles, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in 2025. He was all over the Texas Tech tape.

Best hitter: Josiah Trotter, Missouri

A downhill thumper, Trotter can sift through the wash to find the ball carrier and deliver a strike on contact. He led the Tigers with 89 tackles last season.

Best tackler: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

With a 6-foot-5, 244-pound frame, Styles uses his long tackling radius to wrap up ball carriers. He played 642 defensive snaps at Ohio State last season, and he missed only two tackles.

Fastest in-phase runner: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Ponds has the speed to stay connected with receivers downfield, plus he can track the ball at the third level. Ponds, who ran in the low 4.3s at his pro day, had seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups during three college seasons.

Best DB closing speed: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy missed this past season because of an ACL injury, but the 2024 tape highlights his short-area speed in coverage from press and off alignments. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day after sitting out of the combine. McCoy had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups during his first two college seasons.

Best pedal transition: Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Johnson is a fluid mover with little to no wasted movement in his pedal transition. He plants and drives on the ball, and that led to four interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2025.

Most physical in coverage: Colton Hood, Tennessee

Wide receivers better prep for a street fight when Hood aligns in press coverage. He will challenge and gets hands on them. That physical style shows up in run support, too.

Best DB technique: Chris Johnson, San Diego State

With the ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot, Johnson uses his pro-ready technique to stick in coverage and stay on top of routes. He allowed a 6.8 QBR as the primary defender in 2025, 10th lowest in the FBS.

play 0:38 Chris Johnson had an interception vs. Northern Illinois Chris Johnson had an interception vs. Northern Illinois

Top ball hawk: Bud Clark, TCU

A rangy safety with the skills to cover in the slot, Clark had 15 interceptions during his last four college seasons. He can go get it.

Best coverage instincts: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs unpacks route combinations with speed, which allows him to cut or drive on crossers and over routes from depth. Plus, he can anticipate breaks in man coverage to stay connected with receivers.

Best backfield vision: Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Abney clues into the quarterback from zone drops, which puts him in a position to finish on the ball. He had 20 pass breakups during the past two seasons.

Best third-level range: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Thieneman has the range, field vision and ball skills to protect the deep half or post. He had eight interceptions and 11 pass breakups in three college seasons.

Best CB in run support: Colton Hood, Tennessee

Hood is a willing wrap-up tackler who will cut off the ball on the edges. He plays downhill with speed to limit wide receiver screens, too. There's a physical presence here on the tape.

Best press coverage: Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane looks pro-ready from press alignments, challenging receivers and using his foot quickness to mirror releases. He can open to match vertically downfield, too. Delane allowed a 3.6 QBR as the nearest defender in 2025, the third lowest in the FBS.

Best zone coverage: Malik Muhammad, Texas

Muhammad is an ideal fit for the zone/zone-match system. He's a vision-based corner who can play top-down on the ball, overlap the seams and match receivers at the third level. Muhammad had two interceptions last season.

Best open-field tackler: Bud Clark, TCU

Clark is a square-up, wrap and drive tackler in the open field. Good teaching tape here for the young cornerbacks. Clark had 55 tackles in 2025.

Best nickel traits: Keionte Scott, Miami

Scott fits best as a low-zone nickel, giving him playmaking upside in the right scheme. He has a tone-setting demeanor near the line of scrimmage, leading all FBS cornerbacks with nine run stops in 2025. Scott had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five sacks last season.

Most coverage versatility: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes has the range to play from depth in a split-field scheme, plus he can roll down over the slot in three-safety nickel sets. He had four interceptions and six pass breakups last season, both career highs.

Most urgency in coverage: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren uses his explosive, forward ability to drive on routes. He's aggressive on contact and has plenty of impact plays on tape. McNeil-Warren had five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns in four seasons at Toledo.

Best secondary blitzer: Keionte Scott, Miami

Scott has a strong sense of timing and feel as a blitzer from overhang or slot alignments. And he has the speed to get to the quarterback. In addition to his five sacks, Scott had 21 pressures in 2025.

Best safety in run support: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Quick to diagnose the run, Downs can patrol the edges of the formation from slot/overhang alignments. And he plays downhill from depth to make stops. He has had 86 tackles on designed rushes over the past three seasons.

Best enforcer: A.J. Haulcy, LSU

At 6-foot and 215 pounds, Haulcy has thunder in his pads. He's a top-down enforcer with route awareness, and he can guard the middle of the field in a zone system. Haulcy also had eight interceptions during his last two college seasons.

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Best kicker: Dominic Zvada, Michigan

Zvada missed eight field goal attempts last season, but he was almost perfect in 2024. He hit 21 of 22 kicks that year, including 7 of 7 from 50 or more yards. He has the leg to drive it.

Best punter: Tommy Doman, Florida

Doman averaged 40.1 yards per punt, with a nation-best hang time average of 4.5 seconds. He's a well-rounded punter who can create field position with power, hang time and touch.

Top returner: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Wetjen is fearless in the return game, with the vision and open-field burst to create explosive plays. He returned three punts and one kickoff for a touchdown in 2025, and he had 10 punt returns of 20 or more yards -- the most in the FBS.