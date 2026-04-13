Los Angeles Rams 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

LOS ANGELES -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 13 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Rams' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Los Angeles Rams 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 13 overall

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 93

Round 6: No. 207

Round 7: No. 232

Round 7: No. 251

Round 7: No. 252

Top three needs: WR, OT, CB

The Rams' top two receivers are among the best pair in the NFL and while the team could again use a high rate of 13 personnel (three tight ends on the field) in 2026, they need a dependable third pass-catcher. The Rams have Rob Havenstein's replacement at right tackle in Warren McClendon Jr. but could add depth to the position. And the Rams have room in their cornerback room despite trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs.

With the Rams aggressively shoring up their secondary, which direction will they go in the draft?

Rams general manager Les Snead has said the team's philosophy is to take care of major roster holes during free agency, so they don't need to be as desperate come the draft. By re-tooling their cornerback room, the Rams no longer have a glaring positional need. But given the lack of depth at receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (not to mention Nacua's off-field issues), it would make sense for Los Angeles to add a pass catcher early. The Rams aren't sure how much longer quarterback Matthew Stafford will play, so it would make sense to give him as many threats as possible to maximize his remaining playing window.