Buffalo Bills 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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BUFFALO -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 26 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Bills' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Buffalo Bills 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 26

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 126

Round 5: No. 165

Round 5: No. 168

Round 6: No. 182

Round 7: No. 220

Top three needs: edge, LB, WR.

The Bills brought in a veteran for this edge group by signing 29-year-old Bradley Chubb, but adding to the future is important next to Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht. And though the Bills made a big splash by trading for wide receiver DJ Moore, they need to add at least another player to the pass-catcher group. Inside linebacker also hasn't been addressed this offseason, and general manager Brandon Beane has spoken on the strength of this draft class at that position.

Does the DJ Moore trade mean the Bills can pass on WRs early in the draft?

Not quite. Trading for Moore gives the Bills flexibility to not have to address wide receiver in the first round and prioritize other needs, but it does not mean the position won't and shouldn't be considered in the early rounds. Help is still needed from both a depth and talent perspective, and president of football operations and general manager Brandon Beane said Buffalo is still open to a receiver in the first round. The Bills have a variety of positions to address in the draft, and trading away their second-round pick limits some options, but a receiver in early rounds shouldn't be ruled out.