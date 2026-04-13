Baltimore Ravens 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 14 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Ravens' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Baltimore Ravens 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 154

Round 5: No. 162

Round 5: No. 173

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 211

Round 7: No. 250

Round 7: No. 253

Top three needs: IOL, DT, WR

The Ravens' biggest need is clearly fortifying the interior offensive line for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has the major challenge of replacing Tyler Linderbaum. After the signing of longtime backup center Danny Pinter, it wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens selected a center in the first or second round. "I think we have a pretty good history of drafting centers," general manager Eric DeCosta said early in free agency. "So, I'm confident we can do that."

At defensive tackle, there has been growing optimism that two-time Pro Bowl player Nnamdi Madubuike will return from his neck injury. And last season, wide receiver Zay Flowers set career highs with 86 receptions and 1,211 receiving yards; the Ravens' other receivers combined for 51 receptions for 735 yards.

Now that the Ravens got their first-rounder back, which direction could they go at No. 14?

Offense is the Ravens' likely direction to improve quarterback Lamar Jackson's supporting cast. Interior offensive line is the biggest need, but the Ravens have never selected a guard or center in the top half of the first round. There is a strong possibility of adding a wide receiver to pair with Flowers. In the past seven drafts, the Ravens have selected three wide receivers in the first round. The most intriguing pick would be tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) because Baltimore's top pass-catching option at tight end is Mark Andrews, who turns 31 at the start of the upcoming season.