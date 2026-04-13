Philadelphia Eagles 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 23 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Eagles' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Philadelphia Eagles 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 23

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 68

Round 3: No. 98

Round 4: No. 114

Round 4: No. 137

Round 5: No. 178

Round 6: No. 197

Top three needs: edge, OL, TE

The Eagles made a push to re-sign Jaelan Phillips in free agency but lost him to the Panthers. Though the addition of Arnold Ebiketie helps, there's more work to do at that position.

Lingering injuries affected the offensive line last year, highlighting the need to pour more resources into that unit -- especially with right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson contemplating retirement this offseason. The return of Dallas Goedert puts a Band-Aid on the tight end position, but Philadelphia needs a long-term solution.

Will the Eagles use an early pick at WR, bracing for a post-June 1 trade of A.J. Brown?

The Eagles view DeVonta Smith as a WR1 capable of thriving with a larger workload and have added a couple of complementary veterans in Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

That said, the receiving corps would take an obvious hit if Brown is traded. But much as skill-position players have helped, the Eagles' long run of success has been largely predicated on the strength of their offensive and defensive lines.

The expectation here is for them to continue investing in the trenches in this draft, particularly after an injury-plagued season that ended with both right tackle Lane Johnson and guard Landon Dickerson pondering retirement. The organization has been disciplined in taking the best available player, but if it's close, the tiebreaker will likely go to the big men.