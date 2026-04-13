Kansas City Chiefs 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

Peter Schrager breaks down why he has Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson going ninth overall to the Chiefs in his NFL mock draft. (1:07)

Why Schrager has 'most polarizing prospect' going to Chiefs in his mock draft (1:07)

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KANSAS CITY -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 9 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Kansas City's selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 9 overall

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 40

Round 3: No. 74

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 148

Round 5: No. 169

Round 5: No. 176

Round 6: No. 210

Top three needs: Edge, WR, DT

The Chiefs don't have a quality pass rusher on the edge opposite George Karlaftis. And even after tight end Travis Kelce returned, the Chiefs could use another talented receiver to play alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. As for defensive tackle, the team needs to add depth behind Chris Jones and free agent signing Khyiris Tonga. Omarr Norman-Lott, their 2025 second-round pick, sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee last October.

What is the most likely position focus for the Chiefs at No. 9?

Coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach should concentrate on adding to the Chiefs' pass rush. Karlaftis needs a partner on the edge. By targeting one of the draft's top defensive linemen, the Chiefs could help take the burden off Jones, who often has to beat two offensive linemen to pressure the opposing quarterback.