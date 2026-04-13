New York Giants 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The New York Giants are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 5 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Giants' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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New York Giants 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 5

Round 2: No. 37

Round 4: No. 105

Round 5: No. 145

Round 6: No. 186

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 193

Top three needs: DT, G, CB

The Giants desperately need to improve in the trenches. They gave up a league-high 5.3 yards per carry last season and still haven't adequately addressed their interior defensive line. They're also currently without a starting right guard after it didn't work out with Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency, and with Greg Van Roten still unsigned.

Plus, the Giants don't have a true No. 1 cornerback. Instead, they're banking on Paulson Adebo, whom they paid a lot of money to add last year, and Greg Newsome II on a prove-it deal with little behind them.

Let's say the Giants are on the clock at No. 5 and their top options at WR, OL, LB, CB and S are all there. Which direction do they go?

The Giants' biggest need is right guard, where they're without a starter unless they have full confidence in Evan Neal, which seems nearly impossible right now. But would they really draft a right guard at No. 5, even if he can later slide out to tackle? Who is the best available player: Ohio State S Caleb Downs or Buckeyes LB Sonny Styles? Linebacker it is, in this case.