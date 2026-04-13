Miami Dolphins 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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MIAMI GARDENS -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 11 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Miami's selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Miami Dolphins 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 11 overall

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: No. 75

Round 3: No. 87

Round 3: No. 90

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 151

Round 7: No. 227

Round 7: No. 238

Top three needs: WR, Edge, CB

Trading Jaylen Waddle vaulted wide receiver to the top of Miami's list of draft needs, with no No. 1 option in place. Signing Joshua Uche and David Ojabo is an improvement on the Dolphins' pass rush, but that shouldn't stop them from spending a first-round pick on the position. Early in the draft, Miami could also look at cornerback, which is one of the most unproven position groups on its roster despite free agent signings.

With seven picks in the top 100, is Miami more likely to use them all or package some to move?

The Dolphins are very excited to have seven picks in the first two days. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has emphasized setting the team up with young, affordable talent as the Dolphins reshape the roster. Don't rule out a trade, but Miami's priority is adding as much talent as possible. Depending on how the board falls, trading down in the first round feels more likely, especially if it results in a first-round pick swap and at least one additional top-100 selection. But adding players on rookie contracts is an appealing option to bolster the Dolphins' thin roster.