Detroit Lions 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Detroit Lions are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 17 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of the Lions' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Detroit Lions 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 17 overall

Round 2: No. 50

Round 4: No. 118

Round 4: No. 128

Round 5: No. 157

Round 5: No. 181

Round 6: No. 205

Round 6: No. 213

Round 7: No. 222

Top three needs: OL, Edge, CB

After struggling to adapt to new faces on the line last season and the release of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, Detroit can benefit from drafting an O-lineman early. Adding an edge rusher to pair with Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson would also be smart, as Al-Quadin Muhammad signed with Tampa Bay in free agency. Plus, the Lions' cornerback room was plagued by injuries the past couple of seasons.

Which position group will the Lions focus on early -- offensive line or defensive line?

Defensive line. When free agency opened, the Lions were aggressive in revamping the offensive line by adding Panthers center Cade Mays, ex-Dolphins lineman Larry Borom and veteran guard Ben Bartch. So it wouldn't be surprising for Detroit to try to strengthen its defensive line early in the draft, particularly with a young, promising player to pair with Hutchinson. Muhammad had a breakout 2025 season, recording 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.