Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, though they don't have a first-round draft pick after trading it to the Cleveland Browns at last year's NFL draft.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Jaguars' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 draft picks

Round 2: No. 56 overall

Round 3: No. 81

Round 3: No. 88

Round 3: No. 100

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 164

Round 5: No. 166

Round 6: No. 203

Round 7: No. 233

Round 7: No. 240

Round 7: No. 245

Top three needs: DT, edge, LB.

The Jaguars led the NFL in rush defense in 2025 but struggled rushing the passer (ranked 27th with 32 total sacks). Other than Arik Armstead (5.5 sacks), there was minimal pressure from the interior. That put the burden on edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, who combined for 11.5 sacks. Armstead is 32 with a $19.4 million cap figure, so there's a chance the team moves on from him as a post-June 1 release. The biggest offensive need is adding another running back alongside Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten. Travis Etienne Jr. signed with the Saints in free agency.

With no picks in the top 50 spots but 11 selections overall, do you see the Jaguars looking to move up?

Not likely. GM James Gladstone has talked openly about liking having a barrel of picks because it offers flexibility to make moves - not just in the draft but during camp and the season. It would take a big package, which may include next year's first-round pick, to move back into the first round. It would have to be for a player at an impact position like edge rusher (one of their top needs), but it's considered a deep class. They could get one using one of their four picks from 56-100.