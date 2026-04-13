New England Patriots 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

The "Get Up" crew breaks down whether the Patriots should make a trade with the Eagles for A.J. Brown. (1:53)

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FOXBOROUGH, Ma. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The New England Patriots are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, starting with the No. 31 pick of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Patriots' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

New England Patriots 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 31 overall

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 125

Round 4: No. 131

Round 5: No. 171

Round 6: No. 191

Round 6: No. 198

Round 6: No. 202

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 247

Top three needs: OL, edge, LB.

Team officials are optimistic about the projected starting offensive line: left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Jared Wilson, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses. But they need to build better depth alongside top backup C/G Ben Brown. Also, Moses is 35 and entering his 13th NFL season; coach Mike Vrabel hinted that he'll be managed by a reduced workload in training camp/practices.

Likewise, more depth on the edge is a need. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said at the combine that the draft matches up nicely for the team because of the volume of quality prospects at that position.

The Pats are tied for the most Day 3 picks in the NFL with eight. True or false, they will use those to move up on Day 1 or Day 2?

True. Or at least they will try to make this statement true. The Patriots have two fourth-rounders and four sixth-rounders and, according to some scouts, this year's is draft not considered as strong on Day 3 as it was in 2025. So the Patriots are expected to explore the possibility of using some of those Day 3 picks as chips in trades to better position themselves for players they are targeting earlier in the draft.