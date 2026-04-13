Seattle Seahawks 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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SEATTLE -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to make four of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 32 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Seahawks' selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Seattle Seahawks 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 32 overall

Round 2: No. 64

Round 3: No. 96

Round 6: No. 188

Top three needs: RB, edge, CB.

With Kenneth Walker III departing in free agency and Zach Charbonnet likely to miss much of next season after knee surgery, the Seahawks have to replace their top two rushers from 2025. They're high on George Holani and signed Emanuel Wilson to give them a power runner, but they still need to replace Walker's explosiveness.

And even if DeMarcus Lawrence puts off retirement for another year, Seattle has to add youth on the edge after letting Boye Mafe walk. They did the same with Riq Woolen, who was their No. 3 corner.

With only four picks, do you see the Seahawks actively trying to trade down and accumulate draft capital?

Yes, but recent history shows that it can be easier said than done. While GM John Schneider has a track record of trading back in the first round or entirely out of it, he hasn't done so since 2019 -- and not for lack of trying. In the five drafts since in which they've had a first-round pick, Seattle has had discussions about moving back before ultimately staying put. So, while it'll likely be interested in making more than four selections, the right deal must be there. I also don't get the sense that the Seahawks love this draft, which could temper their desire to significantly add to their pick total.